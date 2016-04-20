React Native Progress HUD

React Native Progress HUD is a React Native port of the popular SVProgressHUD . It is a clean and easy-to-use HUD meant to display the progress of an ongoing task.

Are you using React? Check out React Progress HUD.

Install

npm i --save react-native-progress-hud

Usage

Using the HUD in your app will usually look like this:

var ProgressHUD = require ( 'react-native-progress-hud' ); var YourComponent = React.createClass({ mixins : [ProgressHUD.Mixin], ... render() { return ( < View > ... < ProgressHUD isVisible = {this.state.is_hud_visible} isDismissible = {true} overlayColor = "rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.11)" /> </ View > ); }

Showing the HUD

You can display the HUD by calling:

this .showProgressHUD();

Dismissing the HUD

It can be dismissed by calling:

this .dismissProgressHUD();

Child Components

From time to time, you may need to show the HUD from the a child component. Using the HUD from a child component will look like this:

var YourChildComponent = React.createClass({ render() { contextTypes : { showProgressHUD : React.PropTypes.func, dismissProgressHUD : React.PropTypes.func }, return ( < View > ... < TouchableHighlight onPress = {this.context.showProgressHUD} > Show Progress HUD </ TouchableHighlight > </ View > ); }

Props

The following props can be used to modify the HUD's style and/or behaviour:

Prop Type Opt/Required Default Note isVisible Boolean Required N/A Displays the HUD when set to true. isDismissible Boolean Optional false When set to true, the HUD is dismissed on user interaction. overlayColor String Optional rgba(0, 0, 0, 0) Sets the color of the overlay. color String Optional #000 Sets the color of the spinner.

License

Copyright (c) 2015, Naoufal Kadhom

Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.