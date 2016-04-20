openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnp

react-native-progress-hud

by Naoufal Kadhom
1.0.4 (see all)

A clean and lightweight progress HUD for your React Native app.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

68

GitHub Stars

257

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Progress HUD

npm npm downloads Travis Code Climate

React Native Progress HUD is a React Native port of the popular SVProgressHUD. It is a clean and easy-to-use HUD meant to display the progress of an ongoing task.

Are you using React? Check out React Progress HUD.

progress-hud-screen

Install

npm i --save react-native-progress-hud

Usage

Using the HUD in your app will usually look like this:

var ProgressHUD = require('react-native-progress-hud');

var YourComponent = React.createClass({
  mixins: [ProgressHUD.Mixin],

  ...

  render() {
    return (
      <View>
        ...
        <ProgressHUD
          isVisible={this.state.is_hud_visible}
          isDismissible={true}
          overlayColor="rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.11)"
        />
      </View>
    );
  }

Showing the HUD

You can display the HUD by calling:

  this.showProgressHUD();

Dismissing the HUD

It can be dismissed by calling:

  this.dismissProgressHUD();

Child Components

From time to time, you may need to show the HUD from the a child component. Using the HUD from a child component will look like this:

var YourChildComponent = React.createClass({
  render() {
    contextTypes: {
      showProgressHUD: React.PropTypes.func,
      dismissProgressHUD: React.PropTypes.func
    },

    return (
      <View>
        ...
        <TouchableHighlight
          onPress={this.context.showProgressHUD}
        >
          Show Progress HUD
        </TouchableHighlight>
      </View>
    );
  }

Props

The following props can be used to modify the HUD's style and/or behaviour:

PropTypeOpt/RequiredDefaultNote
isVisibleBooleanRequiredN/ADisplays the HUD when set to true.
isDismissibleBooleanOptionalfalseWhen set to true, the HUD is dismissed on user interaction.
overlayColorStringOptionalrgba(0, 0, 0, 0)Sets the color of the overlay.
colorStringOptional#000Sets the color of the spinner.

License

Copyright (c) 2015, Naoufal Kadhom

Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial