Devil is on the details and they can be very time consuming. I worked around the hassle of creating a timer for an application using react-native-progress-circle ProgressCircle class: configuring one argument (percent) and this detail was almost done. Nearly all styling was also handled through arguments as well, allowing a clean and maintainable component