react-native
yarn add react-native-progress-circle
or
npm install --save react-native-progress-circle
import ProgressCircle from 'react-native-progress-circle'
render() {
return (
<ProgressCircle
percent={30}
radius={50}
borderWidth={8}
color="#3399FF"
shadowColor="#999"
bgColor="#fff"
>
<Text style={{ fontSize: 18 }}>{'30%'}</Text>
</ProgressCircle>
)
}
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Required
|Default Value
|percent
|The percentage used for displaying the progress
|Number
|✓
|radius
|The radius in
px of the component (including border)
|Number
|✓
|borderWidth
|The border width in
px
|Number
|✓
|color
|The border color
|String
|
'#f00'
|shadowColor
|The background color of the border
|String
|
'#999'
|bgColor
|The inner background color of the component
|String
|
'#e9e9ef'
|children
|The children to render inside this component
|Node
null
|containerStyle
|The custom styling which will be applied to the container of the
children
|Style
null
|outerCircleStyle
|The custom styling which will be applied to the outer circle
|Style
null
MIT
Devil is on the details and they can be very time consuming. I worked around the hassle of creating a timer for an application using react-native-progress-circle ProgressCircle class: configuring one argument (percent) and this detail was almost done. Nearly all styling was also handled through arguments as well, allowing a clean and maintainable component