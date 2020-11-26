openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnp

react-native-progress-circle

by Christoph Michel
2.1.0 (see all)

A light-weight progress circle indicator for React Native.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.6K

GitHub Stars

187

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

license Version npm Twitter Follow

React Native Progress Circle

React Native Progress Circles

Features

  • Custom colors
  • Custom size and border radius
  • Light-weight: No other dependencies besides react-native

Installation

yarn add react-native-progress-circle

or

npm install --save react-native-progress-circle

Usage

import ProgressCircle from 'react-native-progress-circle'

render() {
    return (
        <ProgressCircle
            percent={30}
            radius={50}
            borderWidth={8}
            color="#3399FF"
            shadowColor="#999"
            bgColor="#fff"
        >
            <Text style={{ fontSize: 18 }}>{'30%'}</Text>
        </ProgressCircle>
    )
}

Props

NameDescriptionTypeRequiredDefault Value
percentThe percentage used for displaying the progressNumber
radiusThe radius in px of the component (including border)Number
borderWidthThe border width in pxNumber
colorThe border colorString#f00 '#f00'
shadowColorThe background color of the borderString#999 '#999'
bgColorThe inner background color of the componentString#e9e9ef '#e9e9ef'
childrenThe children to render inside this componentNodenull
containerStyleThe custom styling which will be applied to the container of the childrenStylenull
outerCircleStyleThe custom styling which will be applied to the outer circleStylenull

Author

Christoph Michel

Implementation Details

React Native Progress Circle

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Andre de Senne48 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago

Devil is on the details and they can be very time consuming. I worked around the hassle of creating a timer for an application using react-native-progress-circle ProgressCircle class: configuring one argument (percent) and this detail was almost done. Nearly all styling was also handled through arguments as well, allowing a clean and maintainable component

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial