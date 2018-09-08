openbase logo
rnp

react-native-progress-bar-animated

by Rafael Michels Motta
1.0.6 (see all)

📊 Simple, customizable and animated progress bar for React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

react-native-progress-bar-animated

npm version

📊 Simple, customizable and animated progress bar for React Native

Features

  • Flexible style
  • Plain simple and flexible API
  • Listeners for actions

Demo

You can try on expo: https://expo.io/@rafaelmotta021/react-native-progress-bar-animated-demo

Setup

yarn add react-native-progress-bar-animated

or

npm install --save react-native-progress-bar-animated

Usage

import React from 'react';
import {
  View,
  StyleSheet,
  Dimensions,
  Button,
  Alert,
  Text,
} from 'react-native';

import ProgressBarAnimated from 'react-native-progress-bar-animated';

export default class App extends React.Component {

  state = {
    progress: 20,
    progressWithOnComplete: 0,
    progressCustomized: 0,
  }

  increase = (key, value) => {
    this.setState({
      [key]: this.state[key] + value,
    });
  }

  render() {
    const barWidth = Dimensions.get('screen').width - 30;
    const progressCustomStyles = {
      backgroundColor: 'red', 
      borderRadius: 0,
      borderColor: 'orange',
    };

    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <View>
          <Text style={styles.label}>Bar with backgroundColorOnComplete prop</Text>
          <ProgressBarAnimated
            width={barWidth}
            value={this.state.progress}
            backgroundColorOnComplete="#6CC644"
          />
          <View style={styles.buttonContainer}>
            <View style={styles.buttonInner}>
              <Button
                title="Increase 20%"
                onPress={this.increase.bind(this, 'progress', 20)}
              />
            </View>
          </View>
        </View>
        <View style={styles.separator} />
        <View>
          <Text style={styles.label}>Bar with onComplete event</Text>
          <ProgressBarAnimated
            width={barWidth}
            value={this.state.progressWithOnComplete}
            onComplete={() => {
              Alert.alert('Hey!', 'onComplete event fired!');
            }}
          />
          <View style={styles.buttonContainer}>
            <View style={styles.buttonInner}>
              <Button
                title="Increase 50%"
                onPress={this.increase.bind(this, 'progressWithOnComplete', 50)}
              />
            </View>
          </View>
        </View>
        <View style={styles.separator} />
        <View>
          <Text style={styles.label}>Custom style with max value in 30%</Text>
          <ProgressBarAnimated
            {...progressCustomStyles}
            width={barWidth}
            maxValue={30}
            value={this.state.progressCustomized}
          />
          <View style={styles.buttonContainer}>
            <View style={styles.buttonInner}>
              <Button
                title="Increase 10%"
                onPress={this.increase.bind(this, 'progressCustomized', 10)}
              />
            </View>
          </View>
        </View>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    flex: 1,
    backgroundColor: '#FFF',
    marginTop: 50,
    padding: 15,
  },
  buttonContainer: {
    marginTop: 15,
  },
  separator: {
    marginVertical: 30,
    borderWidth: 0.5,
    borderColor: '#DCDCDC',
  },
  label: {
    color: '#999',
    fontSize: 14,
    fontWeight: '500',
    marginBottom: 10,
  },
});

Available props

NameTypeDefaultDescription
valuenumber0Progress value
maxValuenumber500Max percentage bar can have
barEasingstring'linear'Easing animation type(bounce, cubic, ease, sin, linear, quad)
barAnimationDurationnumber[]Duration in ms of bar width animation
backgroundAnimationDurationnumbernullDuration in ms of bar background color change
widthnumberREQUIREDWidth of bar
heightnumber15Height of bar
backgroundColorstring'#148cF0'Color that will complete the bar
underlyingColorstring'#148cF0'Color that underlies the bar
backgroundColorOnCompletestringnullOptional color that will overwrite background color when reach the max value prop
borderWidthnumber1Style prop
borderColorstring'#148cF0'Style prop
borderRadiusnumber6Style prop
onCompletefunctionnullCallback after bar reach the max value prop

