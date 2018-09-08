📊 Simple, customizable and animated progress bar for React Native

Features

Flexible style

Plain simple and flexible API

Listeners for actions

Demo

You can try on expo: https://expo.io/@rafaelmotta021/react-native-progress-bar-animated-demo

Setup

yarn add react-native-progress-bar-animated

or

npm install --save react-native-progress-bar-animated

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import { View, StyleSheet, Dimensions, Button, Alert, Text, } from 'react-native' ; import ProgressBarAnimated from 'react-native-progress-bar-animated' ; export default class App extends React . Component { state = { progress : 20 , progressWithOnComplete : 0 , progressCustomized : 0 , } increase = ( key, value ) => { this .setState({ [key]: this .state[key] + value, }); } render() { const barWidth = Dimensions.get( 'screen' ).width - 30 ; const progressCustomStyles = { backgroundColor : 'red' , borderRadius : 0 , borderColor : 'orange' , }; return ( <View style={styles.container}> <View> <Text style={styles.label}>Bar with backgroundColorOnComplete prop</Text> <ProgressBarAnimated width={barWidth} value={this.state.progress} backgroundColorOnComplete="#6CC644" /> <View style={styles.buttonContainer}> <View style={styles.buttonInner}> <Button title="Increase 20%" onPress={this.increase.bind(this, 'progress', 20)} /> </View> </View> </View> <View style={styles.separator} /> <View> <Text style={styles.label}>Bar with onComplete event</Text> <ProgressBarAnimated width={barWidth} value={this.state.progressWithOnComplete} onComplete={() => { Alert.alert('Hey!', 'onComplete event fired!'); }} /> <View style={styles.buttonContainer}> <View style={styles.buttonInner}> <Button title="Increase 50%" onPress={this.increase.bind(this, 'progressWithOnComplete', 50)} /> </View> </View> </View> <View style={styles.separator} /> <View> <Text style={styles.label}>Custom style with max value in 30%</Text> <ProgressBarAnimated {...progressCustomStyles} width={barWidth} maxValue={30} value={this.state.progressCustomized} /> <View style={styles.buttonContainer}> <View style={styles.buttonInner}> <Button title="Increase 10%" onPress={this.increase.bind(this, 'progressCustomized', 10)} /> </View> </View> </View> </View> ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, backgroundColor: '#FFF', marginTop: 50, padding: 15, }, buttonContainer: { marginTop: 15, }, separator: { marginVertical: 30, borderWidth: 0.5, borderColor: '#DCDCDC', }, label: { color: '#999', fontSize: 14, fontWeight: '500', marginBottom: 10, }, });

Available props