rnp

react-native-progress-bar

by Loch Wansbrough
0.1.2 (see all)

An animated progress bar for React Native

Overview

Readme

react-native-progress-bar

An animated progress bar for React Native.

Getting started

  1. npm install react-native-progress-bar@latest --save

Example usage

var React = require('react-native');
var {
  AppRegistry,
  StyleSheet,
  Text,
  View,
} = React;
var ProgressBar = require('react-native-progress-bar');

var rnsandbox = React.createClass({

  getInitialState() {
    return {
      progress: 0
    };
  },

  render() {

    setTimeout((function() {
      this.setState({ progress: this.state.progress + (0.4 * Math.random())});
    }).bind(this), 1000);

    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <Text style={styles.welcome}>
          Welcome to React Native!
        </Text>
        <Text style={styles.instructions}>
          To get started, edit index.ios.js
        </Text>
        <Text style={styles.instructions}>
          Press Cmd+R to reload,{'\n'}
          Cmd+Control+Z for dev menu
        </Text>
        <ProgressBar
          fillStyle={{}}
          backgroundStyle={{backgroundColor: '#cccccc', borderRadius: 2}}
          style={{marginTop: 10, width: 300}}
          progress={this.state.progress}
        />
      </View>
    );
  }
});

var styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    flex: 1,
    justifyContent: 'center',
    alignItems: 'center',
    backgroundColor: '#F5FCFF',
  },
  welcome: {
    fontSize: 20,
    textAlign: 'center',
    margin: 10,
  },
  instructions: {
    textAlign: 'center',
    color: '#333333',
    marginBottom: 5,
  },
});

AppRegistry.registerComponent('rnsandbox', () => rnsandbox);

Properties

PropDescriptionDefault
progressThe progress value for the progress bar. Ranges from 0..1.None
easingDurationThe time taken to complete the animation in milliseconds.500
easingFunction from Easing.Easing.inOut(Easing.ease)
fillStyleThe style for the progress bar fill.None
backgroundStyle The style for the progress bar's background.None
style The style for the entire component. This doesn't really differ from the backgroundStyle property. You must set width either here or in backgroundStyle in order to make sure the component works properly.See ProgressBar.js

Component methods

MethodDescription
update(progress)The recommended way to update the progress of the progress bar is to use the progress property. If you prefer, you can use this update method to update the progress directly. To access this method, set the ref property on the <ProgressBar> and call this.refs.progressBarName.update(0.3)

