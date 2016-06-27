An animated progress bar for React Native.
npm install react-native-progress-bar@latest --save
var React = require('react-native');
var {
AppRegistry,
StyleSheet,
Text,
View,
} = React;
var ProgressBar = require('react-native-progress-bar');
var rnsandbox = React.createClass({
getInitialState() {
return {
progress: 0
};
},
render() {
setTimeout((function() {
this.setState({ progress: this.state.progress + (0.4 * Math.random())});
}).bind(this), 1000);
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Text style={styles.welcome}>
Welcome to React Native!
</Text>
<Text style={styles.instructions}>
To get started, edit index.ios.js
</Text>
<Text style={styles.instructions}>
Press Cmd+R to reload,{'\n'}
Cmd+Control+Z for dev menu
</Text>
<ProgressBar
fillStyle={{}}
backgroundStyle={{backgroundColor: '#cccccc', borderRadius: 2}}
style={{marginTop: 10, width: 300}}
progress={this.state.progress}
/>
</View>
);
}
});
var styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
backgroundColor: '#F5FCFF',
},
welcome: {
fontSize: 20,
textAlign: 'center',
margin: 10,
},
instructions: {
textAlign: 'center',
color: '#333333',
marginBottom: 5,
},
});
AppRegistry.registerComponent('rnsandbox', () => rnsandbox);
|Prop
|Description
|Default
progress
|The progress value for the progress bar. Ranges from
0..1.
|None
easingDuration
|The time taken to complete the animation in milliseconds.
500
easing
|Function from
Easing.
Easing.inOut(Easing.ease)
fillStyle
|The style for the progress bar fill.
|None
backgroundStyle
|The style for the progress bar's background.
|None
style
|The style for the entire component. This doesn't really differ from the
backgroundStyle property. You must set width either here or in
backgroundStyle in order to make sure the component works properly.
|See
ProgressBar.js
|Method
|Description
update(progress)
|The recommended way to update the progress of the progress bar is to use the
progress property. If you prefer, you can use this
update method to update the progress directly. To access this method, set the
ref property on the
<ProgressBar> and call
this.refs.progressBarName.update(0.3)