rnp

react-native-progress

by Joel Arvidsson
5.0.0 (see all)

Progress indicators and spinners for React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

62.7K

GitHub Stars

3.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Loading Spinner

Reviews

Average Rating

3.7/53
Read All Reviews
ajayesivan

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

react-native-progress

Progress indicators and spinners for React Native using React Native SVG.

progress-demo

Installation

$ npm install react-native-progress --save

React Native SVG based components

To use the Pie or Circle components, you need to install React Native SVG in your project.

Usage

Note: If you don't want the React Native SVG based components and it's dependencies, do a deep require instead: import ProgressBar from 'react-native-progress/Bar';.

import * as Progress from 'react-native-progress';

<Progress.Bar progress={0.3} width={200} />
<Progress.Pie progress={0.4} size={50} />
<Progress.Circle size={30} indeterminate={true} />
<Progress.CircleSnail color={['red', 'green', 'blue']} />

Properties for all progress components

PropDescriptionDefault
animatedWhether or not to animate changes to progress.true
indeterminateIf set to true, the indicator will spin and progress prop will be ignored.false
indeterminateAnimationDurationSets animation duration in milliseconds when indeterminate is set.1000
progressProgress of whatever the indicator is indicating. A number between 0 and 1.0
colorFill color of the indicator.rgba(0, 122, 255, 1)
unfilledColorColor of the remaining progress.None
borderWidthWidth of outer border, set to 0 to remove.1
borderColorColor of outer border.color

Progress.Bar

All of the props under Properties in addition to the following:

PropDescriptionDefault
widthFull width of the progress bar, set to null to use automatic flexbox sizing.150
heightHeight of the progress bar.6
borderRadiusRounding of corners, set to 0 to disable.4
useNativeDriverUse native driver for the animations.false
animationConfigConfig that is passed into the Animated function.{ bounciness: 0 }
animationTypeAnimation type to animate the progress, one of: decay, timing, spring.spring

Progress.Circle

All of the props under Properties in addition to the following:

PropDescriptionDefault
sizeDiameter of the circle.40
endAngleDetermines the endAngle of the circle. A number between 0 and 1. The final endAngle would be the number multiplied by 2π0.9
thicknessThickness of the inner circle.3
showsTextWhether or not to show a text representation of current progress.false
formatText(progress)A function returning a string to be displayed for the textual representation.See source
textStyleStyles for progress text, defaults to a same color as circle and fontSize proportional to size prop.None
allowFontScalingWhether or not to respect device font scale setting.true
directionDirection of the circle clockwise or counter-clockwise.clockwise
strokeCapStroke Cap style for the circle butt, square or round.butt
fillFill color of the inner circle.None (transparent)

Progress.Pie

All of the props under Properties in addition to the following:

PropDescriptionDefault
sizeDiameter of the pie.40

Progress.CircleSnail

PropDescriptionDefault
animatingIf the circle should animate.true
hidesWhenStoppedIf the circle should be removed when not animating.false
sizeDiameter of the circle.40
colorColor of the circle, use an array of colors for rainbow effect.rgba(0, 122, 255, 1)
thicknessThickness of the circle.3
durationDuration of animation.1000
spinDurationDuration of spin (orbit) animation.5000
strokeCapStroke Cap style for the circle butt, square or round.round

Examples

Changelog

Thanks

To Mandarin Drummond for giving me the NPM name.

License

MIT License. © Joel Arvidsson 2015-

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ajay SivanIndia32 Ratings44 Reviews
Engineering Manager @bigbinary
7 months ago

In a survey app, I build I had to show a circular progress bar with the progress percentage in the middle and here ended my search for a solution. The only issue I had with the progress circle this package offer is that the percentage value inside the circle reset when rotating the screen.

2
vishnuprasad-95
preveenraj
Lucas Santana CarneiroFeira de Santana, BA11 Ratings0 Reviews
November 17, 2020

Tutorials

Build a React Native progress bar - LogRocket Blog
blog.logrocket.com5 months agoBuild a React Native progress bar - LogRocket BlogLearn how to build a progress bar in React Native to provide users with a visual representation of processes running and progressing.
How to Create a Progress Indicator using React Native
blog.hackajob.co2 years agoHow to Create a Progress Indicator using React NativeProbably one of the most important parts of any app, a Progress Indicator is integral to the overall user experience.
How to build a progress bar with React Native
dev.to2 years agoHow to build a progress bar with React NativeWritten by Jeremy Kithome✏️ Introduction A progress bar (sometimes referred to as a progr...
Tutorial
community.draftbit.comHow to add a Progress Bar to your Draftbit app | The Draftbit CommunitySometimes it’s handy to show a user their progress during the flow of related interactions. We can use the ‘react-native-progress’ package to add this functionality to our app. Import the packageFirst, we need to import the package into our app. • Ente...