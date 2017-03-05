In the App Programming Guide for iOS, Apple says:
When an app transitions to the background, the system takes a snapshot of the app’s main window, which it then presents briefly when transitioning your app back to the foreground. Before returning from your
applicationDidEnterBackground:method, you should hide or obscure passwords and other sensitive personal information that might be captured as part of the snapshot.
This react-native module obscure passwords and other sensitive personal information when an app transitions to the background.
PrivacySnapshot.enabled(false)
PrivacySnapshot.enabled(true)
npm install react-native-privacy-snapshot --save in your project directory
Libraries and click
Add Files to "Your Project Name"
node_modules, find
react-native-privacy-snapshot and add RCTPrivacySnapshot.xcodeproj to your project.
libRTCPrivacySnapshot.a to
Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries
let PrivacySnapshot = require('react-native-privacy-snapshot');
...
componentWillMount() {
PrivacySnapshot.enabled(true);
},
componentWillUnmount() {
PrivacySnapshot.enabled(false);
},