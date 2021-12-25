Print documents using React Native.

Installation

Run npm install react-native-print --save

Add it to your project

Automatic

Run react-native link

Manual

iOS

Open your project in XCode, right click on Libraries and select Add Files to "Your Project Name. Choose the file node_modules/react-native-print/RNPrint.xcodeproj Go to Project Manager tab and click on your project's name. Select the name of the target and click on Build Phases Add libRNPrint.a to Link Binary With Libraries (Screenshot).

Android

Edit android/settings.gradle to included

include ':react-native-print' project( ':react-native-print' ).projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-print/android' )

Edit android/app/build.gradle file to include

dependencies { .... compile project ( ':react-native-print' ) }

Edit MainApplication.java to include

import com.christopherdro.RNPrint.RNPrintPackage; new MainReactPackage(), new RNPrintPackage(),

Windows

In windows/myapp.sln add the RNPrint project to your solution: Open the solution in Visual Studio 2019

Right-click Solution icon in Solution Explorer > Add > Existing Project

Select node_modules\react-native-print\windows\RNPrint\RNPrint.vcxproj In windows/myapp/myapp.vcxproj ad a reference to RNPrint to your main application project. From Visual Studio 2019: Right-click main application project > Add > Reference...

Check RNPrint from Solution Projects. In pch.h add #include "winrt/RNPrint.h" . In app.cpp add PackageProviders().Append(winrt::RNPrint::ReactPackageProvider()); before InitializeComponent(); .

Windows print canvas

On Windows, react-native-print needs an element in the visual tree to add the printable pages to. It will look for a XAML Canvas named RNPrintCanvas and use it. This needs to be added to the XAML tree of the screens where react-native-print is used.

As an example, in windows/myapp/MainPage.xaml from the react-native-windows app template this can be done by adding a XAML Grid with an invisible Canvas alongside the ReactRootView . Change windows/myapp/MainPage.xaml from:

<Page ... > <react:ReactRootView x:Name="ReactRootView" ... /> </Page>

to

<Page ... > <Grid> <Canvas x:Name="RNPrintCanvas" Opacity="0" /> <react:ReactRootView x:Name="ReactRootView" ... /> </Grid> </Page>

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { AppRegistry, Button, StyleSheet, NativeModules, Platform, Text, View } from 'react-native' ; import RNHTMLtoPDF from 'react-native-html-to-pdf' ; import RNPrint from 'react-native-print' ; export default class RNPrintExample extends Component { state = { selectedPrinter : null } selectPrinter = async () => { const selectedPrinter = await RNPrint.selectPrinter({ x : 100 , y : 100 }) this .setState({ selectedPrinter }) } silentPrint = async () => { if (! this .state.selectedPrinter) { alert( 'Must Select Printer First' ) } const jobName = await RNPrint.print({ printerURL : this .state.selectedPrinter.url, html : '<h1>Silent Print</h1>' }) } async printHTML() { await RNPrint.print({ html : '<h1>Heading 1</h1><h2>Heading 2</h2><h3>Heading 3</h3>' }) } async printPDF() { const results = await RNHTMLtoPDF.convert({ html : '<h1>Custom converted PDF Document</h1>' , fileName : 'test' , base64 : true , }) await RNPrint.print({ filePath : results.filePath }) } async printRemotePDF() { await RNPrint.print({ filePath : 'https://graduateland.com/api/v2/users/jesper/cv' }) } customOptions = () => { return ( <View> {this.state.selectedPrinter && <View> <Text>{`Selected Printer Name: ${this.state.selectedPrinter.name}`}</Text> <Text>{`Selected Printer URI: ${this.state.selectedPrinter.url}`}</Text> </View> } <Button onPress={this.selectPrinter} title="Select Printer" /> <Button onPress={this.silentPrint} title="Silent Print" /> </View> ) } render() { return ( <View style={styles.container}> {Platform.OS === 'ios' && this.customOptions()} <Button onPress={this.printHTML} title="Print HTML" /> <Button onPress={this.printPDF} title="Print PDF" /> <Button onPress={this.printRemotePDF} title="Print Remote PDF" /> </View> ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', backgroundColor: '#F5FCFF', }, });

Methods

Param Type Note html string iOS and Android Only: HTML string to print filePath string Local or remote file url NOTE: iOS only supports https protocols for remote printerURL string iOS Only: URL returned from selectPrinterMethod() isLandscape bool Landscape print; default value is false jobName string iOS and Android Only: Name of printing job; default value is "Document" baseUrl string Android Only: Used to resolve relative links in the HTML. Also used for the origin header when applying same origin policy (CORS). Reference Android WebView Docs