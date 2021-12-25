openbase logo
rnp

react-native-print

by Christopher Dro
0.10.0 (see all)

Print documents using React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

react-native-print

Print documents using React Native.

Installation

Run npm install react-native-print --save

Add it to your project

Automatic

Run react-native link

Manual

iOS

  1. Open your project in XCode, right click on Libraries and select Add Files to "Your Project Name.
  2. Choose the file node_modules/react-native-print/RNPrint.xcodeproj
  3. Go to Project Manager tab and click on your project's name. Select the name of the target and click on Build Phases
  4. Add libRNPrint.a to Link Binary With Libraries (Screenshot).

Android

  • Edit android/settings.gradle to included
include ':react-native-print'
project(':react-native-print').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,'../node_modules/react-native-print/android')
  • Edit android/app/build.gradle file to include
dependencies {
  ....
  compile project(':react-native-print')

}
  • Edit MainApplication.java to include
// import the package
import com.christopherdro.RNPrint.RNPrintPackage;

// include package
new MainReactPackage(),
new RNPrintPackage(),

Windows

  1. In windows/myapp.sln add the RNPrint project to your solution:

    • Open the solution in Visual Studio 2019
    • Right-click Solution icon in Solution Explorer > Add > Existing Project
    • Select node_modules\react-native-print\windows\RNPrint\RNPrint.vcxproj

  2. In windows/myapp/myapp.vcxproj ad a reference to RNPrint to your main application project. From Visual Studio 2019:

    • Right-click main application project > Add > Reference...
    • Check RNPrint from Solution Projects.

  3. In pch.h add #include "winrt/RNPrint.h".

  4. In app.cpp add PackageProviders().Append(winrt::RNPrint::ReactPackageProvider()); before InitializeComponent();.

Windows print canvas

On Windows, react-native-print needs an element in the visual tree to add the printable pages to. It will look for a XAML Canvas named RNPrintCanvas and use it. This needs to be added to the XAML tree of the screens where react-native-print is used.

As an example, in windows/myapp/MainPage.xaml from the react-native-windows app template this can be done by adding a XAML Grid with an invisible Canvas alongside the ReactRootView. Change windows/myapp/MainPage.xaml from:

<Page
  ...
  >
  <react:ReactRootView
    x:Name="ReactRootView"
    ...
  />
</Page>

to

<Page
  ...
  >
  <Grid>
    <Canvas x:Name="RNPrintCanvas" Opacity="0" />
    <react:ReactRootView
      x:Name="ReactRootView"
      ...
    />
  </Grid>
</Page>

Usage

/**
 * Sample React Native App
 * https://github.com/facebook/react-native
 * @flow
 */

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
  AppRegistry,
  Button,
  StyleSheet,
  NativeModules,
  Platform,
  Text,
  View
} from 'react-native';


import RNHTMLtoPDF from 'react-native-html-to-pdf';
import RNPrint from 'react-native-print';

export default class RNPrintExample extends Component {
  state = {
    selectedPrinter: null
  }

  // @NOTE iOS Only
  selectPrinter = async () => {
    const selectedPrinter = await RNPrint.selectPrinter({ x: 100, y: 100 })
    this.setState({ selectedPrinter })
  }

  // @NOTE iOS Only
  silentPrint = async () => {
    if (!this.state.selectedPrinter) {
      alert('Must Select Printer First')
    }

    const jobName = await RNPrint.print({
      printerURL: this.state.selectedPrinter.url,
      html: '<h1>Silent Print</h1>'
    })

  }

  async printHTML() {
    await RNPrint.print({
      html: '<h1>Heading 1</h1><h2>Heading 2</h2><h3>Heading 3</h3>'
    })
  }

  async printPDF() {
    const results = await RNHTMLtoPDF.convert({
      html: '<h1>Custom converted PDF Document</h1>',
      fileName: 'test',
      base64: true,
    })

    await RNPrint.print({ filePath: results.filePath })
  }

  async printRemotePDF() {
    await RNPrint.print({ filePath: 'https://graduateland.com/api/v2/users/jesper/cv' })
  }

  customOptions = () => {
    return (
      <View>
        {this.state.selectedPrinter &&
          <View>
            <Text>{`Selected Printer Name: ${this.state.selectedPrinter.name}`}</Text>
            <Text>{`Selected Printer URI: ${this.state.selectedPrinter.url}`}</Text>
          </View>
        }
      <Button onPress={this.selectPrinter} title="Select Printer" />
      <Button onPress={this.silentPrint} title="Silent Print" />
    </View>

    )
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        {Platform.OS === 'ios' && this.customOptions()}
        <Button onPress={this.printHTML} title="Print HTML" />
        <Button onPress={this.printPDF} title="Print PDF" />
        <Button onPress={this.printRemotePDF} title="Print Remote PDF" />
      </View>
    );
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    flex: 1,
    justifyContent: 'center',
    alignItems: 'center',
    backgroundColor: '#F5FCFF',
  },
});

Methods

print(options: Object)

ParamTypeNote
htmlstringiOS and Android Only: HTML string to print
filePathstringLocal or remote file url NOTE: iOS only supports https protocols for remote
printerURLstringiOS Only: URL returned from selectPrinterMethod()
isLandscapeboolLandscape print; default value is false
jobNamestringiOS and Android Only: Name of printing job; default value is "Document"
baseUrlstringAndroid Only: Used to resolve relative links in the HTML. Also used for the origin header when applying same origin policy (CORS). Reference Android WebView Docs

selectPrinter(options: Object)

ParamTypeNote
xstringiPad Only: The x position of the popup dialog
ystringiPad Only: The y position of the popup dialog

