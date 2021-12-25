Print documents using React Native.
Run
npm install react-native-print --save
Run
react-native link
node_modules/react-native-print/RNPrint.xcodeproj
Project Manager tab and click on your project's name. Select the name of the target and click on
Build Phases
libRNPrint.a to
Link Binary With Libraries
(Screenshot).
android/settings.gradle to included
include ':react-native-print'
project(':react-native-print').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,'../node_modules/react-native-print/android')
android/app/build.gradle file to include
dependencies {
....
compile project(':react-native-print')
}
MainApplication.java to include
// import the package
import com.christopherdro.RNPrint.RNPrintPackage;
// include package
new MainReactPackage(),
new RNPrintPackage(),
In
windows/myapp.sln add the
RNPrint project to your solution:
node_modules\react-native-print\windows\RNPrint\RNPrint.vcxproj
In
windows/myapp/myapp.vcxproj ad a reference to
RNPrint to your main application project. From Visual Studio 2019:
RNPrint from Solution Projects.
In
pch.h add
#include "winrt/RNPrint.h".
In
app.cpp add
PackageProviders().Append(winrt::RNPrint::ReactPackageProvider()); before
InitializeComponent();.
On Windows,
react-native-print needs an element in the visual tree to add the printable pages to.
It will look for a XAML
Canvas named
RNPrintCanvas and use it.
This needs to be added to the XAML tree of the screens where
react-native-print is used.
As an example, in
windows/myapp/MainPage.xaml from the
react-native-windows app template this can be done by adding a XAML
Grid with an invisible
Canvas alongside the
ReactRootView. Change
windows/myapp/MainPage.xaml from:
<Page
...
>
<react:ReactRootView
x:Name="ReactRootView"
...
/>
</Page>
to
<Page
...
>
<Grid>
<Canvas x:Name="RNPrintCanvas" Opacity="0" />
<react:ReactRootView
x:Name="ReactRootView"
...
/>
</Grid>
</Page>
/**
* Sample React Native App
* https://github.com/facebook/react-native
* @flow
*/
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
AppRegistry,
Button,
StyleSheet,
NativeModules,
Platform,
Text,
View
} from 'react-native';
import RNHTMLtoPDF from 'react-native-html-to-pdf';
import RNPrint from 'react-native-print';
export default class RNPrintExample extends Component {
state = {
selectedPrinter: null
}
// @NOTE iOS Only
selectPrinter = async () => {
const selectedPrinter = await RNPrint.selectPrinter({ x: 100, y: 100 })
this.setState({ selectedPrinter })
}
// @NOTE iOS Only
silentPrint = async () => {
if (!this.state.selectedPrinter) {
alert('Must Select Printer First')
}
const jobName = await RNPrint.print({
printerURL: this.state.selectedPrinter.url,
html: '<h1>Silent Print</h1>'
})
}
async printHTML() {
await RNPrint.print({
html: '<h1>Heading 1</h1><h2>Heading 2</h2><h3>Heading 3</h3>'
})
}
async printPDF() {
const results = await RNHTMLtoPDF.convert({
html: '<h1>Custom converted PDF Document</h1>',
fileName: 'test',
base64: true,
})
await RNPrint.print({ filePath: results.filePath })
}
async printRemotePDF() {
await RNPrint.print({ filePath: 'https://graduateland.com/api/v2/users/jesper/cv' })
}
customOptions = () => {
return (
<View>
{this.state.selectedPrinter &&
<View>
<Text>{`Selected Printer Name: ${this.state.selectedPrinter.name}`}</Text>
<Text>{`Selected Printer URI: ${this.state.selectedPrinter.url}`}</Text>
</View>
}
<Button onPress={this.selectPrinter} title="Select Printer" />
<Button onPress={this.silentPrint} title="Silent Print" />
</View>
)
}
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
{Platform.OS === 'ios' && this.customOptions()}
<Button onPress={this.printHTML} title="Print HTML" />
<Button onPress={this.printPDF} title="Print PDF" />
<Button onPress={this.printRemotePDF} title="Print Remote PDF" />
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
backgroundColor: '#F5FCFF',
},
});
|Param
|Type
|Note
html
string
|iOS and Android Only: HTML string to print
filePath
string
|Local or remote file url NOTE: iOS only supports https protocols for remote
printerURL
string
|iOS Only: URL returned from
selectPrinterMethod()
isLandscape
bool
|Landscape print; default value is false
jobName
string
|iOS and Android Only: Name of printing job; default value is "Document"
baseUrl
string
|Android Only: Used to resolve relative links in the HTML. Also used for the origin header when applying same origin policy (CORS). Reference Android WebView Docs
|Param
|Type
|Note
x
string
|iPad Only: The x position of the popup dialog
y
string
|iPad Only: The y position of the popup dialog