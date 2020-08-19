openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnp

react-native-portalize

by Jérémy Barbet
1.0.7 (see all)

The simplest way to render anything on top of the rest.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.3K

GitHub Stars

261

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
LMestre14

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

Portalize

npm version

The simplest way to render anything on top of the rest.

This component is extracted from react-native-paper and has been simplified for the purpose of react-native-modalize.

Installation

yarn add react-native-portalize

Usage

import React from 'react';
import { View, Text } from 'react-native';
import { Host, Portal } from 'react-native-portalize';

export const MyApp = () => (
  <Host>
    <View>
      <Text>Some copy here and there...</Text>

      <Portal>
        <Text>A portal on top of the rest</Text>
      </Portal>
    </View>
  </Host>
);

Example with react-native-modalize and react-navigation

import React from 'react';
import { View, TouchableOpacity, Text } from 'react-native';
import { NavigationContainer } from '@react-navigation/native';
import { createBottomTabNavigator } from '@react-navigation/bottom-tabs';
import { Modalize } from 'react-native-modalize';
import { Host, Portal } from 'react-native-portalize';

const Tab = createBottomTabNavigator();

const ExamplesScreen = () => {
  const modalRef = useRef<Modalize>(null);

  const onOpen = () => {
    modalRef.current?.open();
  };

  return (
    <>
      <TouchableOpacity onPress={onOpen}>
        <Text>Open the modal</Text>
      </TouchableOpacity>

      <Portal>
        <Modalize ref={modalRef}>...your content</Modalize>
      </Portal>
    </>
  );
};

const SettingsScreen = () => (
  <View style={{ flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center' }}>
    <Text>Settings screen</Text>
  </View>
);

export const App = () => (
  <NavigationContainer>
    <Host>
      <Tab.Navigator>
        <Tab.Screen name="Examples" component={ExamplesScreen} />
        <Tab.Screen name="Settings" component={SettingsScreen} />
      </Tab.Navigator>
    </Host>
  </NavigationContainer>
);

Props

Host

  • children

A React node that will be most likely wrapping your whole app.

TypeRequired
nodeYes
  • style

Optional props to define the style of the Host component.

TypeRequired
styleNo

Portal

  • children

The React node you want to display on top of the rest.

TypeRequired
nodeYes

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Luís MestrePortugal43 Ratings0 Reviews
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Bleeding Edge
Easy to Use

Simple component that helps you to create modal like components, as in you can render the componente wherever you want on you project and make it render above the whole app. I've used it with a bottom sheet component! Vividly recommend it

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial