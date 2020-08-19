The simplest way to render anything on top of the rest.
This component is extracted from
react-native-paper and has been simplified for the purpose of
react-native-modalize.
yarn add react-native-portalize
import React from 'react';
import { View, Text } from 'react-native';
import { Host, Portal } from 'react-native-portalize';
export const MyApp = () => (
<Host>
<View>
<Text>Some copy here and there...</Text>
<Portal>
<Text>A portal on top of the rest</Text>
</Portal>
</View>
</Host>
);
Example with
react-native-modalize and
react-navigation
import React from 'react';
import { View, TouchableOpacity, Text } from 'react-native';
import { NavigationContainer } from '@react-navigation/native';
import { createBottomTabNavigator } from '@react-navigation/bottom-tabs';
import { Modalize } from 'react-native-modalize';
import { Host, Portal } from 'react-native-portalize';
const Tab = createBottomTabNavigator();
const ExamplesScreen = () => {
const modalRef = useRef<Modalize>(null);
const onOpen = () => {
modalRef.current?.open();
};
return (
<>
<TouchableOpacity onPress={onOpen}>
<Text>Open the modal</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
<Portal>
<Modalize ref={modalRef}>...your content</Modalize>
</Portal>
</>
);
};
const SettingsScreen = () => (
<View style={{ flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center' }}>
<Text>Settings screen</Text>
</View>
);
export const App = () => (
<NavigationContainer>
<Host>
<Tab.Navigator>
<Tab.Screen name="Examples" component={ExamplesScreen} />
<Tab.Screen name="Settings" component={SettingsScreen} />
</Tab.Navigator>
</Host>
</NavigationContainer>
);
children
A React node that will be most likely wrapping your whole app.
|Type
|Required
|node
|Yes
style
Optional props to define the style of the Host component.
|Type
|Required
|style
|No
children
The React node you want to display on top of the rest.
|Type
|Required
|node
|Yes
Simple component that helps you to create modal like components, as in you can render the componente wherever you want on you project and make it render above the whole app. I've used it with a bottom sheet component! Vividly recommend it