Portalize

The simplest way to render anything on top of the rest.

This component is extracted from react-native-paper and has been simplified for the purpose of react-native-modalize .

Installation

yarn add react-native-portalize

Usage

import React from 'react'; import { View, Text } from 'react-native'; import { Host, Portal } from 'react-native-portalize'; export const MyApp = () => ( <Host> <View> <Text>Some copy here and there...</Text> <Portal> <Text>A portal on top of the rest</Text> </Portal> </View> </Host> );

Example with react-native-modalize and react-navigation

import React from 'react'; import { View, TouchableOpacity, Text } from 'react-native'; import { NavigationContainer } from '@react-navigation/native'; import { createBottomTabNavigator } from '@react-navigation/bottom-tabs'; import { Modalize } from 'react-native-modalize'; import { Host, Portal } from 'react-native-portalize'; const Tab = createBottomTabNavigator(); const ExamplesScreen = () => { const modalRef = useRef<Modalize>(null); const onOpen = () => { modalRef.current?.open(); }; return ( <> <TouchableOpacity onPress={onOpen}> <Text>Open the modal</Text> </TouchableOpacity> <Portal> <Modalize ref={modalRef}>...your content</Modalize> </Portal> </> ); }; const SettingsScreen = () => ( <View style={{ flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center' }}> <Text>Settings screen</Text> </View> ); export const App = () => ( <NavigationContainer> <Host> <Tab.Navigator> <Tab.Screen name="Examples" component={ExamplesScreen} /> <Tab.Screen name="Settings" component={SettingsScreen} /> </Tab.Navigator> </Host> </NavigationContainer> );

Props

Host

children

A React node that will be most likely wrapping your whole app.

Type Required node Yes

style

Optional props to define the style of the Host component.

Type Required style No

Portal

children

The React node you want to display on top of the rest.