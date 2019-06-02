Translocate your render destination. Using mitt . Built with react@16 and react-native in mind, but these are not strictly required, as long as React.PureComponent is available.

The code itself is very minimal and only rely on react's context , and written in ES6 .

Feel free to file an issue/PR if you have a better way to publish this component.

Live demo on web

Although I built this module for react-native , it works just as great on web.

https://codepen.io/zenyr/pen/xLrKPZ

Aim of this project

Minimalistic API

Minimal dependancy

Use official react API only

Known issues

Try not to put falsy 0 or '' through. ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

A behavior of BlackPortal s having the exact same name is undefined, yet. Ideas appreciated

Uncanny resemblance with cloudflare/react-gateway This one is smaller though

Has react-native in its name but works on anywhere including browser DOM.

Has react-native in its name but works on anywhere including browser DOM.
(webpack only) needs proper babel configuration (see ES6 usage and ES5 usage below)

Install

install npm module

npm i react- native -portal -P or yarn add react- native -portal --prod

Make sure to put -P or --prod to ignore useless packages for consuming this module.

It should automatically install mitt , only if necessary.

Wrap your root component with PortalProvider .

As it requires a single child it is reasonable to wrap it in your entry file.

import {PortalProvider} from 'react-native-portal' ... render( < PortalProvider > < YourApp /> </ PortalProvider > , document .querySelector( '#app' ))

Put your WhitePortal and BlackPortal as you wish, matching their name props. Enjoy your inner peace 🙏

ES5 usage

You can access this module on react-dom + legacy browser environment via unpkg.

Good enough for quick prototyping and goofying around.

https : https : (expects React global, prop-types & mitt bundled)

However I do not recommend this on production 😂

ES6 usage (outside of react-native )

Only refer this if you are going to use this module on browsers or a modified environment.

Solution 1. Vanilla es6 module Since 1.1.1 I've included dist/noflow.js in the npm repo. It sticks to the pure es6 spec (as of es2015) so you won't need to strip away class properties and flow comments. import {PortalProvider} from 'react-native-portal/dist/noflow' ; (I'd better improve those filenames. I'll do a major semver update in that case!)

Solution 2. Babel config This module will work out-of-the-box with most React-native configurations. But you may need to tweak a few options to use `react-native-portal`. module : { rules : [ ... { test : /\.js$/ , exclude : { and : [ /(node_modules|bower_components)/ , { not : [ /(react-native-portal)/ ] }, ], }, use : { loader : 'babel-loader' , options : { presets : [ ... ], plugins : [ ..., [ 'transform-class-properties' , { spec : false }], [ 'transform-flow-strip-types' ], ], }, }, }, }, ... } Above snippet from webpack.config.js has 3 lines that you may have to set up properly with babel-loader . It is advised to excluded all .js files in node_modules from babel for performance reasons. However, it will also exclude react-native-portal from transpiling properly. To prevent that, we can use boolean condition to exclude option as noted. if you are not using stage-N or proper env preset you may have to add transform-class-properties plugin. if you are not using flow you must add transform-flow-strip-types plugin.

Components

PortalProvider = context provider, required

Match BlackPortal and WhitePortal by their name. Wrap your app with this component, presumably in App.js or index.js

< PortalProvider > < YourAppRoot /> </ PortalProvider >

BlackPortal = Put things in here

Sends its child until WhitePortal renders, and always render null in its place. Once unmounted, it will wipe its children to null .

props

name : string

: children : ReactElement<*> | null

< BlackPortal name = "wow" > < MyButton onPress = {this.whatever} title = "I'm going to space" /> </ BlackPortal > < BlackPortal name = { ` greet- ${ user.id }`}> < Skeletal > Hello, {user.name}! </ Skeletal > </ BlackPortal >

If there are no matching exit( WhitePortal ), PortalProvider will simply hold it until requested.

WhitePortal = Things will pop out of here

Renders anything sent from BlackPortal . Renders its given child as a fallback.

props

name : string

: children : ?ReactElement<*> - a default child. default: null

: - a default child. default: childrenProps : ?object - inject props if provided