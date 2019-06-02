Translocate your render destination. Using
mitt. Built with
react@16 and
react-native in mind, but these are not strictly required, as long as
React.PureComponent is available.
The code itself is very minimal and only rely on react's
context, and written in
ES6.
Feel free to file an issue/PR if you have a better way to publish this component.
react-native, it works just as great on web.
0 or
'' through. ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
BlackPortals having the exact same
name is undefined, yet.
react-native in its name but works on anywhere including browser DOM.
npm i react-native-portal -P
or
yarn add react-native-portal --prod
Make sure to put
-P or
--prod to ignore useless packages for consuming this module.
It should automatically install
mitt, only if necessary.
PortalProvider.
import {PortalProvider} from 'react-native-portal'
...
render(<PortalProvider><YourApp /></PortalProvider>, document.querySelector('#app'))
name props.
You can access this module on
react-dom + legacy browser environment via unpkg.
Good enough for quick prototyping and goofying around.
https://unpkg.com/react-native-portal/dist/es5.js
https://unpkg.com/react-native-portal/dist/min.js
(expects React global, prop-types & mitt bundled)
However I do not recommend this on production 😂
react-native)
Only refer this if you are going to use this module on browsers or a modified environment.
Since 1.1.1 I've included
dist/noflow.js in the npm repo.
It sticks to the pure es6 spec (as of es2015) so you won't need to strip away class properties and flow comments.
import {PortalProvider} from 'react-native-portal/dist/noflow';
(I'd better improve those filenames. I'll do a major semver update in that case!)
module: {
rules: [
...
{
test: /\.js$/,
exclude: {
and: [
/(node_modules|bower_components)/, // << Note 1
{ not: [/(react-native-portal)/] }, // << Note 2
],
},
use: {
loader: 'babel-loader',
options: {
presets: [
...
],
plugins: [
...,
['transform-class-properties', { spec: false }], // <<< Note 3. `spec` is optional
['transform-flow-strip-types'], // <<< Note 4. Only if you are NOT using flow
],
},
},
},
},
...
}
Above snippet from
webpack.config.js has 3 lines that you may have to set up properly with
babel-loader.
.js files in node_modules from
babel for performance reasons.
react-native-portal from transpiling properly. To prevent that, we can use boolean condition to
exclude option as noted.
stage-N or proper
env preset you may have to add
transform-class-properties plugin.
flow you must add
transform-flow-strip-types plugin.
PortalProvider = context provider, required
Match
BlackPortal and
WhitePortal by their name. Wrap your app with this component, presumably in App.js or index.js
<PortalProvider>
<YourAppRoot />
</PortalProvider>
BlackPortal = Put things in here
Sends its child until
WhitePortal renders, and always render
null in its place. Once unmounted, it will wipe its
children to
null.
name :
string
children :
ReactElement<*> | null
<BlackPortal name="wow">
<MyButton onPress={this.whatever} title="I'm going to space"/>
</BlackPortal>
<BlackPortal name={`greet-${user.id}`}>
<Skeletal>Hello, {user.name}!</Skeletal>
</BlackPortal>
If there are no matching exit(
WhitePortal),
PortalProvider will simply hold it until requested.
WhitePortal = Things will pop out of here
Renders anything sent from
BlackPortal. Renders its given child as a fallback.
name :
string
children :
?ReactElement<*> - a default child. default:
null
childrenProps :
?object - inject props if provided
<WhitePortal name="wow">
<Text>I only render when there is nothing(falsy) to render from my name</Text>
</WhitePortal>
<WhitePortal name={`greet-${user.id}`} childrenProps={{doot:'thank'}} />
==> renders <Skeletal doot="thank">…</Skeletal>