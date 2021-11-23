openbase logo
react-native-popup-menu

by instea
0.15.12 (see all)

Popup menu component for React Native

Downloads/wk

23K

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Action Sheet/Menu, React Native Popup

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Readme

react-native-popup-menu

Extensible popup menu component for React Native for Android, iOS and (unofficially) UWP and react-native-web.

Features:

  • Simple to use popup/context menu
  • Multiple modes: animated, not animated, slide in from bottom or popover
  • By default opening and closing animations
  • Optional back button handling
  • Easy styling
  • Customizable on various levels - menu options, positioning, animations
  • Can work as controlled as well as uncontrolled component
  • Different lifecycle hooks
  • RTL layout support

Community driven features:

  • Support for UWP, react-native-web and react-native-desktop
  • Typescript definitions

We thank our community for maintaining features that goes over our scope.

Context Menu, Slide-in MenuPopover
Popup menu demoPopup menu demo

Installation

npm install react-native-popup-menu --save

If you are using older RN versions check our compatibility table.

Basic Usage

Wrap your application inside MenuProvider and then simply use Menu component where you need it. Below you can find a simple example.

For more detailed documentation check API.

// your entry point
import { MenuProvider } from 'react-native-popup-menu';

export const App = () => (
  <MenuProvider>
    <YourApp />
  </MenuProvider>
);

// somewhere in your app
import {
  Menu,
  MenuOptions,
  MenuOption,
  MenuTrigger,
} from 'react-native-popup-menu';

export const YourComponent = () => (
  <View>
    <Text>Hello world!</Text>
    <Menu>
      <MenuTrigger text='Select action' />
      <MenuOptions>
        <MenuOption onSelect={() => alert(`Save`)} text='Save' />
        <MenuOption onSelect={() => alert(`Delete`)} >
          <Text style={{color: 'red'}}>Delete</Text>
        </MenuOption>
        <MenuOption onSelect={() => alert(`Not called`)} disabled={true} text='Disabled' />
      </MenuOptions>
    </Menu>
  </View>
);

Documentation

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Just open an issues with any idea or pull-request if it is no-brainer. Make sure all tests and linting rules pass.

React Native Compatibility

We keep compatibility on best effort basis.

popup-menu versionmin RN (React) version
0.130.55 (16.3.1)
0.90.40
0.80.38
0.70.18

100
Elhoucin OlmostafMarrakesh1 Rating0 Reviews
Hey My name is elhoucin I am a university, student I am studying English, I learn coding by my self in order to be front end developer
February 7, 2021
Great Documentation

