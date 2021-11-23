Extensible popup menu component for React Native for Android, iOS and (unofficially) UWP and react-native-web.

Features:

Simple to use popup/context menu

Multiple modes: animated, not animated, slide in from bottom or popover

By default opening and closing animations

Optional back button handling

Easy styling

Customizable on various levels - menu options, positioning, animations

Can work as controlled as well as uncontrolled component

Different lifecycle hooks

RTL layout support

Community driven features:

Support for UWP, react-native-web and react-native-desktop

Typescript definitions

We thank our community for maintaining features that goes over our scope.

Context Menu, Slide-in Menu Popover

Installation

npm install react- native -popup-menu --save

If you are using older RN versions check our compatibility table.

Basic Usage

Wrap your application inside MenuProvider and then simply use Menu component where you need it. Below you can find a simple example.

For more detailed documentation check API.

import { MenuProvider } from 'react-native-popup-menu' ; export const App = () => ( < MenuProvider > < YourApp /> </ MenuProvider > ); import { Menu, MenuOptions, MenuOption, MenuTrigger, } from 'react-native-popup-menu' ; export const YourComponent = () => ( <View> <Text>Hello world!</Text> <Menu> <MenuTrigger text='Select action' /> <MenuOptions> <MenuOption onSelect={() => alert(`Save`)} text='Save' /> <MenuOption onSelect={() => alert(`Delete`)} > <Text style={{color: 'red'}}>Delete</Text> </MenuOption> <MenuOption onSelect={() => alert(`Not called`)} disabled={true} text='Disabled' /> </MenuOptions> </Menu> </View> );

Documentation

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Just open an issues with any idea or pull-request if it is no-brainer. Make sure all tests and linting rules pass.

React Native Compatibility

We keep compatibility on best effort basis.