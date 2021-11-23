Extensible popup menu component for React Native for Android, iOS and (unofficially) UWP and react-native-web.
Features:
Community driven features:
We thank our community for maintaining features that goes over our scope.
|Context Menu, Slide-in Menu
|Popover
npm install react-native-popup-menu --save
If you are using older RN versions check our compatibility table.
Wrap your application inside
MenuProvider and then simply use
Menu component where you need it. Below you can find a simple example.
For more detailed documentation check API.
// your entry point
import { MenuProvider } from 'react-native-popup-menu';
export const App = () => (
<MenuProvider>
<YourApp />
</MenuProvider>
);
// somewhere in your app
import {
Menu,
MenuOptions,
MenuOption,
MenuTrigger,
} from 'react-native-popup-menu';
export const YourComponent = () => (
<View>
<Text>Hello world!</Text>
<Menu>
<MenuTrigger text='Select action' />
<MenuOptions>
<MenuOption onSelect={() => alert(`Save`)} text='Save' />
<MenuOption onSelect={() => alert(`Delete`)} >
<Text style={{color: 'red'}}>Delete</Text>
</MenuOption>
<MenuOption onSelect={() => alert(`Not called`)} disabled={true} text='Disabled' />
</MenuOptions>
</Menu>
</View>
);
Contributions are welcome! Just open an issues with any idea or pull-request if it is no-brainer. Make sure all tests and linting rules pass.
We keep compatibility on best effort basis.
|popup-menu version
|min RN (React) version
|0.13
|0.55 (16.3.1)
|0.9
|0.40
|0.8
|0.38
|0.7
|0.18