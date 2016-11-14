openbase logo
react-native-popup

by beefe
0.6.1 (see all)

popup for react-native

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

168

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-popup

npm version

This is a custom component for React Native, a simple popup, compatible with ios and android.

###Demo ui

###Props

  • isOverlay bool - default true
  • isOverlayClickClose bool - default true

###static Methods

  • alert(message: string|number, [...]) 
    e.g.

        this.popup.alert(1);

        this.popup.alert(1, 'two', '10 messages at most');
  • tip({ title: string, content: string|number|array<string|number> isRequired, btn: {title: string default 'OK', callback: function}, }) 
    e.g.

        this.popup.tip({
            content: 'come on!',
        });

        this.popup.tip({
            title: 'TipTip',
            content: 'come on!',
        });

        this.popup.tip({
            content: ['come on!', 'go!'],
            btn: {
                text: 'OKOK',
                style: {
                    color: 'red'
                },
                callback: () => {
                    this.popup.alert('over!');
                },
            },
        });
  • confirm({ title: string, content: string|number|array<string|number> isRequired, ok: {title: string default 'OK', callback: function}, cancel: {title: string default 'Cancel', callback: function}, }) 
    e.g.

        this.popup.confirm({
            content: 'Are you ready?',
        });

        this.popup.confirm({
            content: 'Are you ready?',
            ok: {
                callback: () => {
                    this.popup.alert('Very good!');
                },
            },
        });

        this.popup.confirm({
            title: 'title',
            content: ['come on!', 'go!'],
            ok: {
                text: 'Y',
                style: {
                    color: 'red'
                },
                callback: () => {
                    this.popup.alert('Good!');
                },
            },
            cancel: {
                text: 'N',
                style: {
                    color: 'blue'
                },
                callback: () => {
                    this.popup.alert('Hurry up！');
                },
            },
        });

###Usage ####Step 1 - install

    npm install react-native-popup --save

####Step 2 - import and use in project

import Popup from 'react-native-popup';

class App extends React.Component{

    onPressHandle() {
        // alert
        this.popup.alert(1);
    },

    render() {
        return (
            <View style={styles.container}>

                <Text style={styles.btn} onPress={this.onPressHandle.bind(this)}>click me !</Text>

                {/** Popup component */}
                <Popup ref={popup => this.popup = popup }/>
                {/** or <Popup ref={popup => this.popup = popup } isOverlay={false} isOverlayClickClose={false}/> */}

            </View>
        );
    },
    
};

