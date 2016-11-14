This is a custom component for React Native, a simple popup, compatible with ios and android.

###Demo

###Props

isOverlay bool - default true

bool - isOverlayClickClose bool - default true

### static Methods

alert( message : string|number, [...])

e.g. this.popup.alert( 1 ); this .popup.alert( 1 , 'two' , '10 messages at most' );

tip({ title : string, content : string|number|array<string|number> isRequired , btn : { title : string default 'OK' , callback : function}, })

e.g. this.popup.tip({ content : 'come on!' , }); this .popup.tip({ title : 'TipTip' , content : 'come on!' , }); this .popup.tip({ content : [ 'come on!' , 'go!' ], btn : { text : 'OKOK' , style : { color : 'red' }, callback : () => { this .popup.alert( 'over!' ); }, }, });

confirm({ title : string, content : string|number|array<string|number> isRequired , ok : { title : string default 'OK' , callback : function}, cancel : { title : string default 'Cancel' , callback : function}, })

e.g. this.popup.confirm({ content : 'Are you ready?' , }); this .popup.confirm({ content : 'Are you ready?' , ok : { callback : () => { this .popup.alert( 'Very good!' ); }, }, }); this .popup.confirm({ title : 'title' , content : [ 'come on!' , 'go!' ], ok : { text : 'Y' , style : { color : 'red' }, callback : () => { this .popup.alert( 'Good!' ); }, }, cancel : { text : 'N' , style : { color : 'blue' }, callback : () => { this .popup.alert( 'Hurry up！' ); }, }, });

###Usage ####Step 1 - install

npm install react- native -popup --save

####Step 2 - import and use in project