Readme

react-native-tooltip-menu

Currently works only with iOS and Android.

This component is modified from another project react-native-tooltip-menu

How to install

npm install react-native-popover-tooltip --save

To use the component, import the component as shown below

import PopoverTooltip from 'react-native-popover-tooltip';

Example

class App extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      order: 1
    };
  }
  render() {
    return (
      <View style={{flex:1, alignSelf:'stretch', alignItems:'center', justifyContent:'flex-start', backgroundColor:'#fff'}}>
        <View style={{height: 40}} />
        <Text>Default Effect</Text>
        <PopoverTooltip
          ref='tooltip1'
          buttonComponent={
            <View style={{width:200, height:50, backgroundColor: 'orange', justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', borderRadius: 5}}>
              <Text>
                Press Me
              </Text>
            </View>
          }
          items={[
            {
              label: 'Item 1',
              onPress: () => {}
            },
            {
              label: 'Item 2',
              onPress: () => {}
            }
          ]}
          // animationType='timing'
          // using the default timing animation
          />

        <View style={{height:40}}/>
        <Text>Spring Effect</Text>
        <PopoverTooltip
          ref='tooltip2'
          buttonComponent={
            <View style={{width:200, height:50, backgroundColor: 'green', justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', borderRadius: 5}}>
              <Text>
                Press Me
              </Text>
            </View>
          }
          items={[
            {
              label: 'Item 1',
              onPress: () => {}
            },
            {
              label: 'Item 2',
              onPress: () => {}
            }
          ]}
          animationType='spring' // spring-damper animation
          springConfig={{tension: 100, friction: 3}} // tension controls the potential of the spring effect,
                                                     // friction controls the damper effect
          />

        <View style={{height: 40}}/>
        <Text>Button Expansion</Text>
        <PopoverTooltip
          ref='tooltip3'
          buttonComponent={
            <View style={{width:200, height:50, backgroundColor: 'yellow', justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', borderRadius: 5}}>
              <Text>
                Press Me
              </Text>
            </View>
          }
          items={[
            {
              label: 'Item 1',
              onPress: () => {}
            },
            {
              label: 'Item 2',
              onPress: () => {}
            }
          ]}
          animationType='spring'
          buttonComponentExpandRatio={1.2} // ratio of button component expansion after tooltip poped up
          />

        <View style={{height: 40}}/>
        <Text>Custom Styles</Text>
        <PopoverTooltip
          ref='tooltip4'
          buttonComponent={
            <View style={{width:200, height:50, backgroundColor: '#ED5736', justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', borderRadius: 5}}>
              <Text>
                Press Me
              </Text>
            </View>
          }
          items={[
            {
              label: 'Item 1',
              onPress: () => {}
            },
            {
              label: 'Item 2',
              onPress: () => {}
            }
          ]}
          animationType='spring'
          overlayStyle={{backgroundColor: 'transparent'}} // set the overlay invisible
          tooltipContainerStyle={{borderRadius:0}}
          labelContainerStyle={{backgroundColor: '#ED5736', width: 120, alignItems: 'center'}}
          labelSeparatorColor='#1BD1A5' />

        <View style={{height: 40}}/>
        <Text>Slow Button</Text>
        <PopoverTooltip
          ref='tooltip5'
          buttonComponent={
            <View style={{width:200, height:50, backgroundColor: 'yellow', justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', borderRadius: 5}}>
              <Text>
                Press Me
              </Text>
            </View>
          }
          items={[
            {
              label: 'Item 1',
              onPress: () => {}
            },
            {
              label: 'Item 2',
              onPress: () => {}
            }
          ]}
          // animationType='timing'
          // using the default timing animation
          timingConfig={{duration: 1000}}
          opacityChangeDuration={1000} />

        <View style={{height: 40}}/>
        <TouchableOpacity
          style={{width:200, height:50, backgroundColor: '#B0A4E3', justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', borderRadius: 5}}
          onPress={() => {
            this.refs['tooltip'+this.state.order].toggle(); // open popover tooltips one by one
            this.setState({order: (this.state.order)%5+1 });
          }}>
          <Text>
            Open Tooltip {this.state.order}
          </Text>
        </TouchableOpacity>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

Configuration

Props:

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
buttonComponentnode
itemsArrayItems to be rendered in menu. Each of item requires label as string or function if you want to render your own component and onClick as function to be called when you click item.
componentWrapperStyleObjectOptionalStyle Object if you want to overwrite wrapper for your buttonComponent
componentContainerStyleObjectOptionalStyle Object if you want to overwrite container that is between wrapper and your buttonComponent
overlayStyleObjectOptionalStyle Object if you want to overwrite overlay style's.
onRequestClosefunctionOptional, default () => {}Modal onRequestClose required function on Android
labelContainerStyleObjectOptionalStyle Object if you want to change default TooltipMenuItem View's style.
tooltipContainerStyleObjectOptionalStyle of the container of the entire tooltip menu.
labelStyleObjectOptionalStyle Object if you want to change default TooltipMenuItem Text's style.
labelSeparatorColorStringColor of the separator between two tooltip menu items.
animationTypeStringtimingTooptip popping animation. timing = popup within a specific duration, spring = popup with a spring bumper model.
timingConfigObject{duration: 200}Configuration of timing animation. Attribute duration is the duration of the animation.
springConfigObject{tension: 100, friction: 7}Configuration of spring animation. Attributes tension and friction control the behavior of the spring bumper effect.
opacityChangeDurationnumber200Duration of opacity change of the overlay, during both appearance and dispearance.
buttonComponentExpandRationumber1.0Ratio of button component expansion after tooltip poped up.
setBelowBooleanfalseSets the default position of the tooltip to appear below the intended target.
triangleOffsetNumber0Number of pixels to offset triangle from center. Positive numbers will push right. Negative Numbers will push left.

Methods:

PropertyDescription
toggleOpen or hide popover tooltip

