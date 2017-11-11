Currently works only with iOS and Android .

This component is modified from another project react-native-tooltip-menu

How to install

npm install react-native-popover-tooltip --save

To use the component, import the component as shown below

import PopoverTooltip from 'react-native-popover-tooltip' ;

Example

class App extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { order : 1 }; } render() { return ( <View style={{flex:1, alignSelf:'stretch', alignItems:'center', justifyContent:'flex-start', backgroundColor:'#fff'}}> <View style={{height: 40}} /> <Text>Default Effect</Text> <PopoverTooltip ref='tooltip1' buttonComponent={ <View style={{width:200, height:50, backgroundColor: 'orange', justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', borderRadius: 5}}> <Text> Press Me </Text> </View> } items={[ { label: 'Item 1', onPress: () => {} }, { label: 'Item 2', onPress: () => {} } ]} // animationType='timing' // using the default timing animation /> <View style={{height:40}}/> <Text>Spring Effect</Text> <PopoverTooltip ref='tooltip2' buttonComponent={ <View style={{width:200, height:50, backgroundColor: 'green', justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', borderRadius: 5}}> <Text> Press Me </Text> </View> } items={[ { label: 'Item 1', onPress: () => {} }, { label: 'Item 2', onPress: () => {} } ]} animationType='spring' // spring-damper animation springConfig={{tension: 100, friction: 3}} // tension controls the potential of the spring effect, // friction controls the damper effect /> <View style={{height: 40}}/> <Text>Button Expansion</Text> <PopoverTooltip ref='tooltip3' buttonComponent={ <View style={{width:200, height:50, backgroundColor: 'yellow', justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', borderRadius: 5}}> <Text> Press Me </Text> </View> } items={[ { label: 'Item 1', onPress: () => {} }, { label: 'Item 2', onPress: () => {} } ]} animationType='spring' buttonComponentExpandRatio={1.2} // ratio of button component expansion after tooltip poped up /> <View style={{height: 40}}/> <Text>Custom Styles</Text> <PopoverTooltip ref='tooltip4' buttonComponent={ <View style={{width:200, height:50, backgroundColor: '#ED5736', justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', borderRadius: 5}}> <Text> Press Me </Text> </View> } items={[ { label: 'Item 1', onPress: () => {} }, { label: 'Item 2', onPress: () => {} } ]} animationType='spring' overlayStyle={{backgroundColor: 'transparent'}} // set the overlay invisible tooltipContainerStyle={{borderRadius:0}} labelContainerStyle={{backgroundColor: '#ED5736', width: 120, alignItems: 'center'}} labelSeparatorColor='#1BD1A5' /> <View style={{height: 40}}/> <Text>Slow Button</Text> <PopoverTooltip ref='tooltip5' buttonComponent={ <View style={{width:200, height:50, backgroundColor: 'yellow', justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', borderRadius: 5}}> <Text> Press Me </Text> </View> } items={[ { label: 'Item 1', onPress: () => {} }, { label: 'Item 2', onPress: () => {} } ]} // animationType='timing' // using the default timing animation timingConfig={{duration: 1000}} opacityChangeDuration={1000} /> <View style={{height: 40}}/> <TouchableOpacity style={{width:200, height:50, backgroundColor: '#B0A4E3', justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', borderRadius: 5}} onPress={() => { this.refs['tooltip'+this.state.order].toggle(); // open popover tooltips one by one this.setState({order: (this.state.order)%5+1 }); }}> <Text> Open Tooltip {this.state.order} </Text> </TouchableOpacity> </View> ); } }

Configuration

Property Type Default Description buttonComponent node items Array Items to be rendered in menu. Each of item requires label as string or function if you want to render your own component and onClick as function to be called when you click item. componentWrapperStyle Object Optional Style Object if you want to overwrite wrapper for your buttonComponent componentContainerStyle Object Optional Style Object if you want to overwrite container that is between wrapper and your buttonComponent overlayStyle Object Optional Style Object if you want to overwrite overlay style's. onRequestClose function Optional, default () => {} Modal onRequestClose required function on Android labelContainerStyle Object Optional Style Object if you want to change default TooltipMenuItem View's style. tooltipContainerStyle Object Optional Style of the container of the entire tooltip menu. labelStyle Object Optional Style Object if you want to change default TooltipMenuItem Text's style. labelSeparatorColor String Color of the separator between two tooltip menu items. animationType String timing Tooptip popping animation. timing = popup within a specific duration, spring = popup with a spring bumper model. timingConfig Object {duration: 200} Configuration of timing animation. Attribute duration is the duration of the animation. springConfig Object {tension: 100, friction: 7} Configuration of spring animation. Attributes tension and friction control the behavior of the spring bumper effect. opacityChangeDuration number 200 Duration of opacity change of the overlay, during both appearance and dispearance. buttonComponentExpandRatio number 1.0 Ratio of button component expansion after tooltip poped up. setBelow Boolean false Sets the default position of the tooltip to appear below the intended target. triangleOffset Number 0 Number of pixels to offset triangle from center. Positive numbers will push right. Negative Numbers will push left.