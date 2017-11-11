Currently works only with
iOS and
Android.
This component is modified from another project react-native-tooltip-menu
npm install react-native-popover-tooltip --save
To use the component, import the component as shown below
import PopoverTooltip from 'react-native-popover-tooltip';
class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
order: 1
};
}
render() {
return (
<View style={{flex:1, alignSelf:'stretch', alignItems:'center', justifyContent:'flex-start', backgroundColor:'#fff'}}>
<View style={{height: 40}} />
<Text>Default Effect</Text>
<PopoverTooltip
ref='tooltip1'
buttonComponent={
<View style={{width:200, height:50, backgroundColor: 'orange', justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', borderRadius: 5}}>
<Text>
Press Me
</Text>
</View>
}
items={[
{
label: 'Item 1',
onPress: () => {}
},
{
label: 'Item 2',
onPress: () => {}
}
]}
// animationType='timing'
// using the default timing animation
/>
<View style={{height:40}}/>
<Text>Spring Effect</Text>
<PopoverTooltip
ref='tooltip2'
buttonComponent={
<View style={{width:200, height:50, backgroundColor: 'green', justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', borderRadius: 5}}>
<Text>
Press Me
</Text>
</View>
}
items={[
{
label: 'Item 1',
onPress: () => {}
},
{
label: 'Item 2',
onPress: () => {}
}
]}
animationType='spring' // spring-damper animation
springConfig={{tension: 100, friction: 3}} // tension controls the potential of the spring effect,
// friction controls the damper effect
/>
<View style={{height: 40}}/>
<Text>Button Expansion</Text>
<PopoverTooltip
ref='tooltip3'
buttonComponent={
<View style={{width:200, height:50, backgroundColor: 'yellow', justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', borderRadius: 5}}>
<Text>
Press Me
</Text>
</View>
}
items={[
{
label: 'Item 1',
onPress: () => {}
},
{
label: 'Item 2',
onPress: () => {}
}
]}
animationType='spring'
buttonComponentExpandRatio={1.2} // ratio of button component expansion after tooltip poped up
/>
<View style={{height: 40}}/>
<Text>Custom Styles</Text>
<PopoverTooltip
ref='tooltip4'
buttonComponent={
<View style={{width:200, height:50, backgroundColor: '#ED5736', justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', borderRadius: 5}}>
<Text>
Press Me
</Text>
</View>
}
items={[
{
label: 'Item 1',
onPress: () => {}
},
{
label: 'Item 2',
onPress: () => {}
}
]}
animationType='spring'
overlayStyle={{backgroundColor: 'transparent'}} // set the overlay invisible
tooltipContainerStyle={{borderRadius:0}}
labelContainerStyle={{backgroundColor: '#ED5736', width: 120, alignItems: 'center'}}
labelSeparatorColor='#1BD1A5' />
<View style={{height: 40}}/>
<Text>Slow Button</Text>
<PopoverTooltip
ref='tooltip5'
buttonComponent={
<View style={{width:200, height:50, backgroundColor: 'yellow', justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', borderRadius: 5}}>
<Text>
Press Me
</Text>
</View>
}
items={[
{
label: 'Item 1',
onPress: () => {}
},
{
label: 'Item 2',
onPress: () => {}
}
]}
// animationType='timing'
// using the default timing animation
timingConfig={{duration: 1000}}
opacityChangeDuration={1000} />
<View style={{height: 40}}/>
<TouchableOpacity
style={{width:200, height:50, backgroundColor: '#B0A4E3', justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', borderRadius: 5}}
onPress={() => {
this.refs['tooltip'+this.state.order].toggle(); // open popover tooltips one by one
this.setState({order: (this.state.order)%5+1 });
}}>
<Text>
Open Tooltip {this.state.order}
</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
</View>
);
}
}
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|buttonComponent
|node
|items
Array
|Items to be rendered in menu. Each of item requires
label as
string or
function if you want to render your own component and
onClick as
function to be called when you click item.
|componentWrapperStyle
|Object
|Optional
|Style
Object if you want to overwrite wrapper for your
buttonComponent
|componentContainerStyle
|Object
|Optional
|Style
Object if you want to overwrite container that is between wrapper and your
buttonComponent
|overlayStyle
|Object
|Optional
|Style
Object if you want to overwrite overlay style's.
|onRequestClose
function
|Optional, default
() => {}
|Modal onRequestClose required function on Android
|labelContainerStyle
Object
|Optional
|Style
Object if you want to change default
TooltipMenuItem View's style.
|tooltipContainerStyle
Object
|Optional
|Style of the container of the entire tooltip menu.
|labelStyle
Object
|Optional
|Style
Object if you want to change default
TooltipMenuItem Text's style.
|labelSeparatorColor
String
|Color of the separator between two tooltip menu items.
|animationType
String
|timing
|Tooptip popping animation. timing = popup within a specific duration, spring = popup with a spring bumper model.
|timingConfig
Object
|{duration: 200}
|Configuration of timing animation. Attribute duration is the duration of the animation.
|springConfig
Object
|{tension: 100, friction: 7}
|Configuration of spring animation. Attributes tension and friction control the behavior of the spring bumper effect.
|opacityChangeDuration
number
|200
|Duration of opacity change of the overlay, during both appearance and dispearance.
|buttonComponentExpandRatio
number
|1.0
|Ratio of button component expansion after tooltip poped up.
|setBelow
Boolean
|false
|Sets the default position of the tooltip to appear below the intended target.
|triangleOffset
Number
|0
|Number of pixels to offset triangle from center. Positive numbers will push right. Negative Numbers will push left.
|Property
|Description
|toggle
|Open or hide popover tooltip