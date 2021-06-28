ReactNative: Native Popover Menu (Android/iOS)
This library is a React Native bridge around native popover libraries. It allows show/guide beautiful popover menus:
|Android: zawadz88/MaterialPopupMenu
|iOS: liufengting/FTPopOverMenu
$ npm install react-native-popover-menu --save
react-native-image-helper your app package.json
$ npm install react-native-image-helper --save
react-native-vector-icons to your app package.json and configure it as per their installation steps
$ npm install react-native-vector-icons --save
iOS Prerequisite: Please make sure
CocoaPodsis installed on your system
- Add the following to your `Podfile` -> `ios/Podfile` and run pod update:
use_native_modules!
pod 'RNPopoverMenu', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-popover-menu/ios'
post_install do |installer|
installer.pods_project.targets.each do |target|
target.build_configurations.each do |config|
config.build_settings['IPHONEOS_DEPLOYMENT_TARGET'] = '9.0'
end
end
end
Please add below snippet into your app
build.gradle
allprojects {
repositories {
maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' }
}
}
RN60 above please use
react-native-popover-menuV1 and above
RN60 below please use
react-native-popover-menuV.0.*
$ react-native link react-native-popover-menu
$ react-native link react-native-vector-icons
Please add below snippet into your app build.gradle
buildscript {
repositories {
jcenter()
maven { url "https://maven.google.com" }
}
...
}
allprojects {
repositories {
mavenLocal()
jcenter()
maven { url "https://maven.google.com" }
...
}
}
dependencies {
implementation 'com.android.support:appcompat-v7:28.0.0'
}
Note: This library is supported Android SDK 28 > above
react-native link react-native-popover-menu, please verify
node_modules/react-native-popover-menu/ios/ contains
Pods folder. If does not exist please execute
pod install command on
node_modules/react-native-popover-menu/ios/, if any error => try
pod repo update then
pod install
import RNPopover from 'react-native-popover-menu';
import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons'
let copy = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'copy'} color={'#000000'} size={30} />
let paste = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'paste'} color={'#000000'} size={30} />
let share = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'share'} color={'#000000'} size={30} />
<RNPopover visible={this.state.visible} reference={this.ref}>
<RNPopover.Menu label={"Editing"}>
<RNPopover.Menu label={"Copy"} icon={copy} />
<RNPopover.Menu label={"Paste"} icon={paste} />
</RNPopover.Menu>
<RNPopover.Menu >
<RNPopover.Menu label={"Share"} icon={share} />
</RNPopover.Menu>
</RNPopover>;
let copy = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'copy'} color={'#000000'} size={30} />
let paste = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'paste'} color={'#000000'} size={30} />
let share = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'share'} color={'#000000'} size={30} />
let menus = [
{
label: "Editing",
menus: [
{ label: "Copy", icon: copy },
{ label: "Paste", icon: paste }
]
},
{
label: "Other",
menus: [
{ label: "Share", icon: share }
]
},
{
label: "",
menus: [
{ label: "Share me please" }
]
}
]
RNPopover.Show(this.ref, {
title: "",
menus: menus,
onDone: selection => { }
});
Note:
- We have added
familyprop for
Iconclass, please make sure that you pass the props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Note
title
string
|Title of popover section
menus
array
|Array of Menus
onDone(sectionSelection, menuSelection)
func
|It is called when menu is selected
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Note
theme
string
|light
|Light & Dark theme support only on Android Platform
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Note
tintColor
string
|'#FFFFFF'
|Color of tint
menuWidth
number
|Specify menu width of the Popover
rowHeight
number
|Height of the menu row
rowHeight
number
|Height of the menu row
textMargin
number
|Specify text margin from icon
iconMargin
number
|Specify icon margin from border
selectedRowBackgroundColor
string
|Specify selected row background color
roundedArrow
bool
|Specify whether rounded arrow required or not
textColor
string
|Specify text color
borderColor
string
|Specify border color
borderWidth
number
|Specify border width
separatorColor
string
|Specify the menu separator color
shadowColor
string
|Specify the shadow color
shadowOpacity
float
|Specify shadow opacity between 0 and 1. 0 disables the shadow.
shadowRadius
number
|Specify shadow radius
shadowOffsetX
number
|Specify the horizontal shadow offset
shadowOffsetY
number
|Specify the vertical shadow offset
let facebook = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'facebook'} color={'#000000'} size={30} />
<RNPopover.Menu label={"Facebook"} icon={facebook} />
Note:
- We have added
familyprop for
Iconclass, please make sure that you pass the props
Note: Since we are using native libraries, we have not found a solution in order to render RN Images in production, therefore please copy all your image assets in platform specific folders:
Please refer example application for the image usage.
This library is provided under the Apache License.
RNPopoverMenu @ prscX
