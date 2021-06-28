ReactNative : Native Popover Menu (Android/iOS)

This library is a React Native bridge around native popover libraries. It allows show/guide beautiful popover menus:

📖 Getting started

$ npm install react-native-popover-menu --save

RN61 >= RNBAS V2 >

Add react-native-image-helper your app package.json

$ npm install react-native-image-helper --save

Add react-native-vector-icons to your app package.json and configure it as per their installation steps

$ npm install react-native-vector-icons --save

iOS

iOS Prerequisite: Please make sure CocoaPods is installed on your system

- Add the following to your `Podfile` -> `ios/Podfile` and run pod update:

use_native_modules! pod 'RNPopoverMenu' , : path => '../node_modules/react-native-popover-menu/ios' post_install do |installer| installer.pods_project.targets. each do |target| target.build_configurations. each do |config| config.build_settings[ 'IPHONEOS_DEPLOYMENT_TARGET' ] = '9.0' end end end

Android

Please add below snippet into your app build.gradle

allprojects { repositories { maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' } } }

RN61 >= RNPM V1 >

RN60 above please use react-native-popover-menu V1 and above

iOS

iOS Prerequisite: Please make sure CocoaPods is installed on your system

- Add the following to your `Podfile` -> `ios/Podfile` and run pod update:

use_native_modules! pod 'RNPopoverMenu' , : path => '../node_modules/react-native-popover-menu/ios' post_install do |installer| installer.pods_project.targets. each do |target| target.build_configurations. each do |config| config.build_settings[ 'IPHONEOS_DEPLOYMENT_TARGET' ] = '9.0' end end end

Android

Please add below snippet into your app build.gradle

allprojects { repositories { maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' } } }

RN61 < RNPO V1 <

RN60 below please use react-native-popover-menu V.0.*

$ react-native link react-native-popover-menu

$ react-native link react-native-vector-icons

Android

Please add below snippet into your app build.gradle

buildscript { repositories { jcenter() maven { url "https://maven.google.com" } } ... } allprojects { repositories { mavenLocal() jcenter() maven { url "https://maven.google.com" } ... } } dependencies { implementation 'com.android.support:appcompat-v7:28.0.0' }

Note: This library is supported Android SDK 28 > above

iOS After react-native link react-native-popover-menu , please verify node_modules/react-native-popover-menu/ios/ contains Pods folder. If does not exist please execute pod install command on node_modules/react-native-popover-menu/ios/ , if any error => try pod repo update then pod install



💻 Usage

import RNPopover from 'react-native-popover-menu' ; import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons'

React Way

let copy = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'copy'} color={'#000000'} size={30} /> let paste = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'paste'} color={'#000000'} size={30} /> let share = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'share'} color={'#000000'} size={30} /> <RNPopover visible={this.state.visible} reference={this.ref}> <RNPopover.Menu label={"Editing"}> <RNPopover.Menu label={"Copy"} icon={copy} /> <RNPopover.Menu label={"Paste"} icon={paste} /> </RNPopover.Menu> <RNPopover.Menu > <RNPopover.Menu label={"Share"} icon={share} /> </RNPopover.Menu> </RNPopover>;

API Way

let copy = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'copy'} color={'#000000'} size={30} /> let paste = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'paste'} color={'#000000'} size={30} /> let share = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'share'} color={'#000000'} size={30} /> let menus = [ { label: "Editing", menus: [ { label: "Copy", icon: copy }, { label: "Paste", icon: paste } ] }, { label: "Other", menus: [ { label: "Share", icon: share } ] }, { label: "", menus: [ { label: "Share me please" } ] } ] RNPopover.Show(this.ref, { title: "", menus: menus, onDone: selection => { } });

Note: We have added family prop for Icon class, please make sure that you pass the props

💡 Props

Props: Generic

Prop Type Default Note title string Title of popover section menus array Array of Menus onDone(sectionSelection, menuSelection) func It is called when menu is selected

Props: Android

Prop Type Default Note theme string light Light & Dark theme support only on Android Platform

Props: iOS

Prop Type Default Note tintColor string '#FFFFFF' Color of tint menuWidth number Specify menu width of the Popover rowHeight number Height of the menu row rowHeight number Height of the menu row textMargin number Specify text margin from icon iconMargin number Specify icon margin from border selectedRowBackgroundColor string Specify selected row background color roundedArrow bool Specify whether rounded arrow required or not textColor string Specify text color borderColor string Specify border color borderWidth number Specify border width separatorColor string Specify the menu separator color shadowColor string Specify the shadow color shadowOpacity float Specify shadow opacity between 0 and 1. 0 disables the shadow. shadowRadius number Specify shadow radius shadowOffsetX number Specify the horizontal shadow offset shadowOffsetY number Specify the vertical shadow offset

Icons

RN Vector Icons: It supports react-native-vector-icons library. Please find below snippet for the usage:

let facebook = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'facebook'} color={'#000000'} size={30} /> <RNPopover.Menu label={"Facebook"} icon={facebook} />

Note: We have added family prop for Icon class, please make sure that you pass the props

Custom Icons

Note: Since we are using native libraries, we have not found a solution in order to render RN Images in production, therefore please copy all your image assets in platform specific folders:

Android: Please copy your image assets in app resource drawable folder

iOS: Please copy your image assets in app resources folder

Please refer example application for the image usage.

✨ Credits

📜 License

This library is provided under the Apache License.

