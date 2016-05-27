A <Popover> component for react-native. This is still very much a work in progress and only handles the simplest of cases, ideas and contributions are very welcome.

Install

npm i --save react-native-popover

Usage

; var React = require ( 'react' ); var Popover = require ( 'react-native-popover' ); var { AppRegistry, StyleSheet, Text, TouchableHighlight, View, } = require ( 'react-native' ); var PopoverExample = React.createClass({ getInitialState() { return { isVisible : false , buttonRect : {}, }; }, showPopover() { this .refs.button.measure( ( ox, oy, width, height, px, py ) => { this .setState({ isVisible : true , buttonRect : { x : px, y : py, width : width, height : height} }); }); }, closePopover() { this .setState({ isVisible : false }); }, render() { return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < TouchableHighlight ref = 'button' style = {styles.button} onPress = {this.showPopover} > < Text style = {styles.buttonText} > Press me </ Text > </ TouchableHighlight > < Popover isVisible = {this.state.isVisible} fromRect = {this.state.buttonRect} onClose = {this.closePopover} > < Text > I'm the content of this popover! </ Text > </ Popover > </ View > ); } }); var styles = StyleSheet.create({ container : { flex : 1 , alignItems : 'center' , justifyContent : 'center' , backgroundColor : 'rgb(43, 186, 180)' , }, button : { borderRadius : 4 , padding : 10 , marginLeft : 10 , marginRight : 10 , backgroundColor : '#ccc' , borderColor : '#333' , borderWidth : 1 , }, buttonText : { } }); AppRegistry.registerComponent( 'PopoverExample' , () => PopoverExample);

Displaying the popover on top of other elements

React Native doesn't support directly setting a zIndex on a view. What is recommended instead is to rearrange your view hierarchy and put the popover last at the root of your app. See facebook/react-native#131

However, as an alternative, I recommend you use @brentvatne's react-native-overlay library to wrap <Popover /> and bring it to the front no matter where it sits in the render tree.

Props

Prop Type Optional Default Description isVisible bool Yes false Show/Hide the popover fromRect rect No {} Rectangle at which to anchor the popover displayArea rect Yes screen rect Area where the popover is allowed to be displayed placement string Yes 'auto' How to position the popover - top | bottom | left | right | auto. When 'auto' is specified, it will determine the ideal placement so that the popover is fully visible within displayArea . onClose function Yes Callback to be fired when the user taps the popover customShowHandler function Yes Custom show animation handler - uses a react-tween-state wrapper API in order to show the modal. See default show handler. customHideHandler function Yes Custom hide animation handler - uses a react-tween-state wrapper API in order to hide the modal. See default hide handler.

rect is an object with the following properties: {x: number, y: number, width: number, height: number}

Credits

The code supporting animations was inspired and adapted from @brentvatne's Transition.js mixin.

MIT Licensed