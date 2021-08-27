Popovers, tooltips for React Native.

🤖 Controlled and uncontrolled popovers

✍️ Customizable popover content (text, views)

🌐 Works on web, hover support

🙅‍♂️ No-dependency

🎒 Built with Typescript

<Popable content= "See profile" > < Text > @eveningkid </ Text > </ Popable >

Usage

npm install react-native-popable

If working with React Native Web, you'll need at least version 0.15.0. It introduced hover events for Pressable which is used internally.

Popable

Add a popover around a given component. Uses Popover internally.

Every property coming from Popover can be used the exact same way that with Popable .

import { Popable } from 'react-native-popable' ; export default () => ( < Popable content = "See profile" > < Text > @morning_cafe </ Text > </ Popable > );

What should serve as the popover trigger, basically any React element.

<Popable content= "See profile" > < Image source = {{ uri: ... }} style = {{ width: 50 , height: 50 }} /> </ Popable > < Popable content = "See profile" > < Text > @morning_cafe </ Text > </ Popable >

content

Popover content: can be a string or any React element (text, views).

If you just want the popover, without all the outside logic that comes from Popable , use Popover instead.

<Popable content={ <View style={{ padding : 10 , alignItems : 'center' , justifyContent : 'center' , backgroundColor : 'white' }} > < Text > Anything :) </ Text > </ View > } > < Text > @morning_cafe </ Text > </ Popable > < Popable content = "See profile" > < Text > @morning_cafe </ Text > </ Popable >

action

Upon what action should the popover be shown/dismissed: press , longpress or hover (web-only). Defaults to press .

<Popable action= "hover" content= "See profile" > < Text > @morning_cafe </ Text > </ Popable >

onAction

Callback to monitor the popover visibility state. Called whenever visible changes (even through Popover internal state). Useful for side-effects.

<Popable onAction={(visible) => { if (visible) { Analytics.pressedProfilePopover(); } }} content= "See profile" > < Text > @morning_cafe </ Text > </ Popable >

strictPosition

If the popover should be placed on the opposite side when it doesn't fit at the given position. If a popover is on the left of the screen and its position is left, the position will be turned to right by default. If strictPosition is true , the popover will remain on the left. Defaults to false .

<Popable strictPosition={ true } position= "left" > @morning_cafe < /Popable>

style

Style the Popover component using any View style property.

<Popable style={{ opacity : 0.8 }}>@morning_cafe< /Popable>

wrapperStyle

Style the wrapping View component using any View style property.

<Popable wrapperStyle={{ flex : 1 , display : 'flex' }}>@morning_cafe< /Popable>

Popover

The UI component in Popable can also be used on its own.

import { Popover } from 'react-native-popable' ; export default () => < Popover > @morning_cafe </ Popover > ;

children

Optional animated animationType backgroundColor caret caretPosition forceInitialAnimation numberOfLines visible position



children

The popover content: will render text if a string is given or the given React elements otherwise.

<Popover>@morning_cafe< /Popover> <Popover> <Image source={{ uri: ... }} style={{ width: 50, height: 50 }} / > </ Popover >

animated

If the popover should animate when the visible property changes. Defaults to true .

<Popover animated={ false }>@morning_cafe< /Popover>

animationType

If the popover should bounce a little ( spring ) or not ( timing ). Defaults to timing .

<Popover animationType= "spring" >@morning_cafe< /Popover>

backgroundColor

Background color for the popover and the caret.

<Popover backgroundColor= "red" >@morning_cafe< /Popover>

caret

If the little caret (the "half-triangle") should be displayed. Defaults to true .

<Popover caret={ false }>@morning_cafe< /Popover>

caretPosition

Position for the caret: left , center or right . Defaults to center .

<Popover caretPosition= "right" >@morning_cafe< /Popover>

forceInitialAnimation

If the popover should animate when it renders for the first time. This means that if visible is set to true , the popover will fade in after it mounted. Likewise, if visible is false , the popover will fade out. If this property is kept falsy, the popover will be displayed in its initial visibility state, without animating. It is very unlikely you would ever need this property. Defaults to false .

<Popover forceInitialAnimation>@morning_cafe< /Popover>

numberOfLines

Limit the number of lines if children is a string . Corresponds to Text.numberOfLines which clips text with ... if the given text is more than a number of lines.

<Popover numberOfLines={ 1 }>@morning_cafe_got_longer< /Popover>

visible

If the popover should be visible. Will animate every value change if animated is true .

const [visible, setVisible] = useState( false ); < Popover visible = {visible} > @morning_cafe </ Popover > < Button title = "Toggle visibility" onPress = {() => { setVisible((isVisible) => !isVisible); }} />

position

Position for the popover: top , right , bottom or left . Changes the caret position. Defaults to top .

<Popover position= "right" >@morning_cafe< /Popover>

ViewProps

Every usual View property is available as well.

<Popover onLayout={...}>@morning_cafe< /Popover>

usePopable

If you need to imperatively control the Popable component, you can use the usePopable hook. It lets you show and hide the Popable without needing to manage state yourself.

You typically won't need to use this hook, since react-native-popable intelligently hides popovers when users press or hover away. However, it comes in handy for features like menus.

Usage

const [ref, { hide, show }] = usePopable(); return < Popable ref = {ref} />

If you prefer to not use the array syntax, you can destructure like so:

const { ref, hide, show } = usePopable(); return < Popable ref = {ref} />

Hide the Popable

If you're building a Popable menu, you'll want to hide the Popable when someone clicks a menu item.

import React from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, View, Text } from 'react-native' ; import { Popable, usePopable } from 'react-native-popable' ; import Menu from './menu' ; export default function App ( ) { const [ref, { hide }] = usePopable(); return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < Popable ref = {ref} content = { < Menu onPressMenuItem = {() => hide()} />}> < Text > Open Menu </ Text > </ Popable > </ View > ); }

Show the Popable

Similar to the example above, you can show the Popable imperatively:

import React from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, View, Text } from 'react-native' ; import { Popable, usePopable } from 'react-native-popable' ; import Menu from './menu' ; export default function App ( ) { const [ref, { show, hide }] = usePopable(); return ( <View style={styles.container}> <Button title="Open Menu" onPress={() => show()} /> <Popable ref={ref} content={<Menu onPressMenuItem={() => hide()} />}> <Text>Menu</Text> </Popable> </View> ); }

This is a rare use-case, since you'll typically use the children as the trigger of your Popable.

