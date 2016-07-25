Use it in your project:

import { create } from 'react-native-platform-stylesheet' ; const Profile = () => ( < View style = {styles.container} > {/* ... */} </ View > ); const styles = create({ container : { flex : 1 , ios : { backgroundColor : 'salmon' }, android : { backgroundColor : 'tomato' } } });

or

import { create } from 'react-native-platform-stylesheet' ; const Profile = () => ( < View style = {styles.container} > {/* ... */} </ View > ); const styles = create({ container : { flex : 1 }, ios : { container : { backgroundColor : 'salmon' } }, android : { container : { backgroundColor : 'tomato' } } });