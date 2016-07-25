Seperated out the F8StyleSheet to a module.
npm install react-native-platform-stylesheet
Use it in your project:
import { create } from 'react-native-platform-stylesheet';
const Profile = () => (
<View style={styles.container}>
{/* ... */}
</View>
);
const styles = create({
container: {
flex: 1,
ios: {
backgroundColor: 'salmon'
},
android: {
backgroundColor: 'tomato'
}
}
});
or
import { create } from 'react-native-platform-stylesheet';
const Profile = () => (
<View style={styles.container}>
{/* ... */}
</View>
);
const styles = create({
container: {
flex: 1
},
ios: {
container: {
backgroundColor: 'salmon'
}
},
android: {
container: {
backgroundColor: 'tomato'
}
}
});
Note: in the second example, make sure that
ios and
android styles are defined in the end of the object.