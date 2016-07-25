openbase logo
rnp

react-native-platform-stylesheet

by Mateusz Zatorski
0.0.6 (see all)

React Native Platform Specific Stylesheet

Documentation
Downloads/wk

655

GitHub Stars

89

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Platform Stylesheet

Seperated out the F8StyleSheet to a module.

Get started

  1. npm install react-native-platform-stylesheet

  2. Use it in your project:

    import { create } from 'react-native-platform-stylesheet';


const Profile = () => (
  <View style={styles.container}>
    {/* ... */}
  </View>
);

const styles = create({
  container: {
    flex: 1,
    ios: {
      backgroundColor: 'salmon'
    },
    android: {
      backgroundColor: 'tomato'
    }
  }
});

    or

    import { create } from 'react-native-platform-stylesheet';


const Profile = () => (
  <View style={styles.container}>
    {/* ... */}
  </View>
);

const styles = create({
  container: {
    flex: 1
  },
  ios: {
    container: {
      backgroundColor: 'salmon'
    }
  },
  android: {
    container: {
      backgroundColor: 'tomato'
    }
  }
});

    Note: in the second example, make sure that ios and android styles are defined in the end of the object.

