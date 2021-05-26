Since Plaid.com doesn't have support for React Native and a lot o devs asked for an implementation, I've built this lib that adds support for Plaid authentication using a Webview and Plaid Link
yarn add react-native-plaid-link
yarn link react-native-webview
|Prop
|Type
|defaultValue
|publicKey (required)
string
|onMessage (required)
function
|env (required)
string
|product (required)
string
|clientName
string
|selectAccount
boolean
|false
|token
string
|userEmail
string
|userLegalName
string
|webhook
string
http://batman.codes
|WebView props
|-
|-
render() {
return <PlaidAuthenticator
onMessage={this.onMessage}
publicKey="YOUR_PLAID_PUBLIC_KEY"
env="sandbox"
product="auth,transactions"
clientName="Catalin Miron"
selectAccount={false}
/>
}
onMessage = (data) => {
this.setState({data})
}
{
"action": "plaid_link-undefined::connected",
"metadata": {
"account": {
"id": null,
"name": null
},
"account_id": null,
"public_token": "public-sandbox-e697e666-9ac2-4538-b152-7e56a4e59365",
"institution": {
"name": "Chase",
"institution_id": "ins_3"
}
}
}
For more information please read their docs
|Status
|Description
|connected
|User completed the Link flow
|requires_questions
|User prompted to answer security question(s)
|requires_selections
|User prompted to answer multiple choice question(s)
|requires_code
|User prompted to provide a one-time passcode
|choose_device
|User prompted to select a device on which to receive a one-time passcode
|requires_credentials
|User prompted to provide credentials for the selected financial institution or has not yet selected a financial institution
|institution_not_found
|User exited the Link flow after unsuccessfully (no results returned) searching for a financial institution
For
Sandbox mode the credentials are:
username: user_good
password: pass_good
Sign in.
