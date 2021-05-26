⚠️⚠️ Package no longer supported. Please use the official Plaid package: https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-native-plaid-link-sdk ⚠️⚠️

React Native Plaid Link auth

Since Plaid.com doesn't have support for React Native and a lot o devs asked for an implementation, I've built this lib that adds support for Plaid authentication using a Webview and Plaid Link

Usage

yarn add react- native -plaid-link yarn link react- native -webview

API

Prop Type defaultValue publicKey (required) string onMessage (required) function env (required) string product (required) string clientName string selectAccount boolean false token string userEmail string userLegalName string webhook string http://batman.codes WebView props - -

render() { return < PlaidAuthenticator onMessage = {this.onMessage} publicKey = "YOUR_PLAID_PUBLIC_KEY" env = "sandbox" product = "auth,transactions" clientName = "Catalin Miron" selectAccount = {false} /> } onMessage = (data) => { this.setState({data}) }

Returned data object

{ "action" : "plaid_link-undefined::connected" , "metadata" : { "account" : { "id" : null , "name" : null }, "account_id" : null , "public_token" : "public-sandbox-e697e666-9ac2-4538-b152-7e56a4e59365" , "institution" : { "name" : "Chase" , "institution_id" : "ins_3" } } }

For more information please read their docs

Type of actions:

Status Description connected User completed the Link flow requires_questions User prompted to answer security question(s) requires_selections User prompted to answer multiple choice question(s) requires_code User prompted to provide a one-time passcode choose_device User prompted to select a device on which to receive a one-time passcode requires_credentials User prompted to provide credentials for the selected financial institution or has not yet selected a financial institution institution_not_found User exited the Link flow after unsuccessfully (no results returned) searching for a financial institution

For Sandbox mode the credentials are:

username : user_good password : pass_good

Get your plaid API key

Go to Plaid dashboard and Sign in .

. Add Plaid to your app

Copy your Plaid public_key

Feel free to contact me:

Twitter: @mironcatalin Website: http://batman.codes