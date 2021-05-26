openbase logo
rnp

react-native-plaid-link

by Catalin Miron
1.4.4 (see all)

React Native Plaid authenticator

Popularity

Downloads/wk

287

GitHub Stars

123

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Authentication

Readme

react_native_plaid_link_auth

Since Plaid.com doesn't have support for React Native and a lot o devs asked for an implementation, I've built this lib that adds support for Plaid authentication using a Webview and Plaid Link

Usage

yarn add react-native-plaid-link
yarn link react-native-webview

API

PropTypedefaultValue
publicKey (required)string
onMessage (required)function
env (required)string
product (required)string
clientNamestring
selectAccountbooleanfalse
tokenstring
userEmailstring
userLegalNamestring
webhookstringhttp://batman.codes
WebView props--
render() {
  return <PlaidAuthenticator
    onMessage={this.onMessage}
    publicKey="YOUR_PLAID_PUBLIC_KEY"
    env="sandbox"
    product="auth,transactions"
    clientName="Catalin Miron"
    selectAccount={false}
  />
}

onMessage = (data) => {
  this.setState({data})
}
Returned data object
{
  "action": "plaid_link-undefined::connected",
  "metadata": {
    "account": {
      "id": null,
      "name": null
    },
    "account_id": null,
    "public_token": "public-sandbox-e697e666-9ac2-4538-b152-7e56a4e59365",
    "institution": {
      "name": "Chase",
      "institution_id": "ins_3"
    }
  }
}

For more information please read their docs

Type of actions:

StatusDescription
connectedUser completed the Link flow
requires_questionsUser prompted to answer security question(s)
requires_selectionsUser prompted to answer multiple choice question(s)
requires_codeUser prompted to provide a one-time passcode
choose_deviceUser prompted to select a device on which to receive a one-time passcode
requires_credentialsUser prompted to provide credentials for the selected financial institution or has not yet selected a financial institution
institution_not_foundUser exited the Link flow after unsuccessfully (no results returned) searching for a financial institution

For Sandbox mode the credentials are:

username: user_good
password: pass_good

Get your plaid API key

  • Go to Plaid dashboard and Sign in. image
  • Add Plaid to your app image
  • Copy your Plaid public_key

Questions?

Feel free to contact me:

Twitter: @mironcatalin Website: http://batman.codes

