A PJSIP module for React Native.

Support

Currently support for iOS and Android.

Support video and audio communication.

Ability to use Callkit and PushNotifications.

You can use it to build an iOS/Android app that can communicate with SIP server.

Android version is based on react-native-pjsip-builder

iOS version is based on Vialer-pjsip-iOS

First of all you have to initialize module to be able to work with it.

There are some interesting moment in initialization. When application goes to background, PJSIP module is still working and able to receive calls, but your javascipt is totally suspended. When User open your application, javascript start to work and now your js application need to know what status have your account or may be you have pending incoming call.

So thats why first step should call start method for pjsip module.

import {Endpoint} from 'react-native-pjsip' let endpoint = new Endpoint(); let state = await endpoint.start(); let {accounts, calls, settings, connectivity} = state; endpoint.on( "registration_changed" , (account) => {}); endpoint.on( "connectivity_changed" , (online) => {}); endpoint.on( "call_received" , (call) => {}); endpoint.on( "call_changed" , (call) => {}); endpoint.on( "call_terminated" , (call) => {}); endpoint.on( "call_screen_locked" , (call) => {});

Account creating is pretty strainghforward.

let configuration = { "name" : "John" , "username" : "sip_username" , "domain" : "pbx.carusto.com" , "password" : "****" , "proxy" : null , "transport" : null , "regServer" : null , "regTimeout" : null "regHeaders" : { "X-Custom-Header" : "Value" }, "regContactParams" : ";unique-device-token-id=XXXXXXXXX" }; endpoint.createAccount().then( ( account ) => { console .log( "Account created" , account); });

To be able to make a call first of all you should createAccount, and pass account instance into Endpoint.makeCall function. This function will return a promise that will be resolved when PjSIP initializes the call.

let options = { headers : { "P-Assserted-Identity" : "Header example" , "X-UA" : "React native" } } let call = await endpoint.makeCall(account, destination, options); call.getId() endpoint.addListener( "call_changed" , (newCall) => { if (call.getId() === newCall.getId()) { } } endpoint.addListener( "call_terminated" , (newCall) => { if (call.getId() === newCall.getId()) { } }

The demo project is https://github.com/datso/react-native-pjsip-app. And you will need a SIP server.