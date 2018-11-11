helps you create pixel perfect apps by design, no matter the screen

This module was created for developers who create react-native apps from design and wants to keep their app pixel perfect across all devices, quickly and easily.

All you require to use this module is a design for an app, using one type of size units, for example pixels.

Then you need to measure the screen size in the design and use the create function to genrate a function to compute the correct size for the current device, see more info below.

This method is in use in production in more than a few apps both for android and for ios, works perfectly both for layout and font sizes, as long as the font sizes in the design uses the same type of size unit.

NOW ALL YOU NEED TO DO IS TO PLUG THE MESAUREMENTS YOU TAKE FROM YOUR DESIGN inside the perfectSize function and your app will look great on ALL DEVICES

The module comes with predefined resolutions for Apple devices, see more info below.

Installation

yarn add react-native-pixel-perfect

or with npm

npm install react-native-pixel-perfect --save

Usage

import

import { create } from 'react-native-pixel-perfect'

or

import { create, PREDEF_RES } from 'react-native-pixel-perfect'

in case you want to use one of the presets screen resolutions, see table down below

Basic Usage - custom screen size

Important: you can enter what kind of size you want and always use the same unit type. (for example: px,dp,dpi,etc.)

const designResolution = { width : 1125 , height : 2436 } const perfectSize = create(designResolution) perfectSize( 50 )

Basic Usage - predefined screen size (pixels)

import { create, PREDEF_RES } from 'react-native-pixel-perfect' const perfectSize = create(PREDEF_RES.iphoneX.px) perfectSize( 50 )

Basic Usage - predefined screen size (points)

import { create, PREDEF_RES } from 'react-native-pixel-perfect' const perfectSize = create(PREDEF_RES.iphoneX.dp) perfectSize( 50 )

Availble Predefined Resolutions

Device Key pixels points iPhone X iphoneX 1125 x 2436 375 x 812 iPhone 8 Plus iphone8P 1080 x 1920 414 x 736 iPhone 8 iphone8 750 x 1334 375 x 667 iPhone 7 Plus iphone7P 1080 x 1920 414 x 736 iPhone 6s Plus iphone6sP 1080 x 1920 375 x 667 iPhone 6 Plus iphone6P 1080 x 1920 375 x 667 iPhone 7 iphone7 750 x 1334 375 x 667 iPhone 6s iphone6s 750 x 1334 375 x 667 iPhone 6 iphone6 750 x 1334 375 x 667 iPhone SE iphoneSE 640 x 1136 320 x 568

How to access predefined resolution

All you need to do is look at the table above and then use the imported BASE_RES object like so:

for pixels:

PREDEF_RES.key.px

or

PREDEF_RES[key].px

for points:

PREDEF_RES.key.dp

or

PREDEF_RES[key].dp

Versioning

