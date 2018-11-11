helps you create pixel perfect apps by design, no matter the screen
This module was created for developers who create react-native apps from design and wants to keep their app pixel perfect across all devices, quickly and easily.
All you require to use this module is a design for an app, using one type of size units, for example pixels.
Then you need to measure the screen size in the design and use the create function to genrate a function to compute the correct size for the current device, see more info below.
This method is in use in production in more than a few apps both for android and for ios, works perfectly both for layout and font sizes, as long as the font sizes in the design uses the same type of size unit.
NOW ALL YOU NEED TO DO IS TO PLUG THE MESAUREMENTS YOU TAKE FROM YOUR DESIGN inside the perfectSize function and your app will look great on ALL DEVICES
The module comes with predefined resolutions for Apple devices, see more info below.
yarn add react-native-pixel-perfect
or with npm
npm install react-native-pixel-perfect --save
import { create } from 'react-native-pixel-perfect'
or
import { create, PREDEF_RES } from 'react-native-pixel-perfect'
in case you want to use one of the presets screen resolutions, see table down below
Important: you can enter what kind of size you want and always use the same unit type. (for example: px,dp,dpi,etc.)
const designResolution = {
width: 1125,
height: 2436
} //this size is the size that your design is made for (screen size)
const perfectSize = create(designResolution)
perfectSize(50)// returns the actual size needed to make 50 fit the screen perfectly according to original design
import { create, PREDEF_RES } from 'react-native-pixel-perfect'
const perfectSize = create(PREDEF_RES.iphoneX.px)
perfectSize(50)// returns the actual size needed to make 50 fit the screen perfectly according to original design
import { create, PREDEF_RES } from 'react-native-pixel-perfect'
const perfectSize = create(PREDEF_RES.iphoneX.dp)
perfectSize(50)// returns the actual size needed to make 50 fit the screen perfectly according to original design
|Device
|Key
|pixels
|points
|iPhone X
iphoneX
|1125 x 2436
|375 x 812
|iPhone 8 Plus
iphone8P
|1080 x 1920
|414 x 736
|iPhone 8
iphone8
|750 x 1334
|375 x 667
|iPhone 7 Plus
iphone7P
|1080 x 1920
|414 x 736
|iPhone 6s Plus
iphone6sP
|1080 x 1920
|375 x 667
|iPhone 6 Plus
iphone6P
|1080 x 1920
|375 x 667
|iPhone 7
iphone7
|750 x 1334
|375 x 667
|iPhone 6s
iphone6s
|750 x 1334
|375 x 667
|iPhone 6
iphone6
|750 x 1334
|375 x 667
|iPhone SE
iphoneSE
|640 x 1136
|320 x 568
All you need to do is look at the table above and then use the imported BASE_RES object like so:
for pixels:
PREDEF_RES.key.px
or
PREDEF_RES[key].px
for points:
PREDEF_RES.key.dp
or
PREDEF_RES[key].dp
We use SemVer for versioning. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.
This project is licensed under the MIT License