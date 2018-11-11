openbase logo
rnp

react-native-pixel-perfect

by Omri Himelbrand
1.0.2 (see all)

helps you create pixel perfect apps by design

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

react-native-pixel-perfect

helps you create pixel perfect apps by design, no matter the screen

About

This module was created for developers who create react-native apps from design and wants to keep their app pixel perfect across all devices, quickly and easily.

All you require to use this module is a design for an app, using one type of size units, for example pixels.

Then you need to measure the screen size in the design and use the create function to genrate a function to compute the correct size for the current device, see more info below.

This method is in use in production in more than a few apps both for android and for ios, works perfectly both for layout and font sizes, as long as the font sizes in the design uses the same type of size unit.

NOW ALL YOU NEED TO DO IS TO PLUG THE MESAUREMENTS YOU TAKE FROM YOUR DESIGN inside the perfectSize function and your app will look great on ALL DEVICES

The module comes with predefined resolutions for Apple devices, see more info below.

Installation

yarn add react-native-pixel-perfect

or with npm

npm install react-native-pixel-perfect --save

link to npm page

Usage

import

import { create } from 'react-native-pixel-perfect'

or

import { create, PREDEF_RES } from 'react-native-pixel-perfect'

in case you want to use one of the presets screen resolutions, see table down below

Basic Usage - custom screen size

Important: you can enter what kind of size you want and always use the same unit type. (for example: px,dp,dpi,etc.)

const designResolution = {
    width: 1125,
    height: 2436
} //this size is the size that your design is made for (screen size)
const perfectSize = create(designResolution)

perfectSize(50)// returns the actual size needed to make 50 fit the screen perfectly according to original design

Basic Usage - predefined screen size (pixels)

import { create, PREDEF_RES } from 'react-native-pixel-perfect'

const perfectSize = create(PREDEF_RES.iphoneX.px)

perfectSize(50)// returns the actual size needed to make 50 fit the screen perfectly according to original design

Basic Usage - predefined screen size (points)

import { create, PREDEF_RES } from 'react-native-pixel-perfect'

const perfectSize = create(PREDEF_RES.iphoneX.dp)

perfectSize(50)// returns the actual size needed to make 50 fit the screen perfectly according to original design

Availble Predefined Resolutions

DeviceKeypixelspoints
iPhone XiphoneX1125 x 2436375 x 812
iPhone 8 Plusiphone8P1080 x 1920414 x 736
iPhone 8iphone8750 x 1334375 x 667
iPhone 7 Plusiphone7P1080 x 1920414 x 736
iPhone 6s Plusiphone6sP1080 x 1920375 x 667
iPhone 6 Plusiphone6P1080 x 1920375 x 667
iPhone 7iphone7750 x 1334375 x 667
iPhone 6siphone6s750 x 1334375 x 667
iPhone 6iphone6750 x 1334375 x 667
iPhone SEiphoneSE640 x 1136320 x 568

How to access predefined resolution

All you need to do is look at the table above and then use the imported BASE_RES object like so:

for pixels:

PREDEF_RES.key.px

or

PREDEF_RES[key].px

for points:

PREDEF_RES.key.dp

or

PREDEF_RES[key].dp

Versioning

We use SemVer for versioning. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License

