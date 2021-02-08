openbase logo
rnp

react-native-ping

by Jerry.Luo
1.2.6 (see all)

Highly accurate ICMP Ping controller for React Native

Readme

react-native-ping

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-ping --save or $ yarn add react-native-ping

Linking (for React Native <= 0.59 only, React Native >= 0.60 skip this as auto-linking should work)

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-ping

Manual installation

iOS

  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-ping and add RNReactNativePing.xcodeproj
  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNReactNativePing.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  4. Run your project (Cmd+R)<

Android

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
  • Add import com.reactlibrary.LHPing.RNReactNativePingPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new RNReactNativePingPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
  include ':react-native-ping'
  project(':react-native-ping').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-ping/android')
  1. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
  compile project(':react-native-ping')
  1. (optional)

You can override this settings by adding a Project-wide gradle configuration properties for use by all modules in your ReactNative project by adding the below to android/build.gradle file,

buildscript {...}

allprojects {...}

/**
* Project-wide gradle configuration properties for use by all modules
*/
ext {
    compileSdkVersion           = 26
    targetSdkVersion            = 26
    buildToolsVersion           = "26.0.2"
    googlePlayServicesVersion   = "12.0.1"
    googlePlayServicesVisionVersion = "15.0.2"
    supportLibVersion           = "27.1.0"
}

Usage

Get RTT (Round-trip delay time)

import Ping from 'react-native-ping';

...

try {
  /**
   *
   * Get RTT (Round-trip delay time)
   *
   * @static
   * @param {string} ipAddress - For example : 8.8.8.8
   * @param {Object} option - Some optional operations
   * @param {number} option.timeout - timeout
   * @returns
   * @memberof Ping
   */
  const ms = await Ping.start('114.114.114.114',{ timeout: 1000 });
  console.log(ms);
} catch (error) {
  console.log('special code',error.code, error.message);
}

About Error

CodeMessageplatform
"0"PingUtil_Message_TimeoutiOS,Android
"1"PingUtil_Message_PreviousPingIsStillRunning/
"2"PingUtil_Message_HostErrorNotSetHostiOS,Android
"3"PingUtil_Message_HostErrorUnknowniOS,Android
"4"PingUtil_Message_HostErrorHostNotFoundOnly iOS
"5"PingUtil_Message_UnknownOnly iOS

Get Traffic Stats

PropertyDescription
receivedNetworkSpeedDownload Speed per second
sendNetworkSpeedUpload Speed per second
receivedNetworkTotalDownload Total
sendNetworkTotalUpload Total
import Ping from 'react-native-ping';

...

const {
  receivedNetworkSpeed,
  sendNetworkSpeed,
  receivedNetworkTotal,
  sendNetworkTotal
} = await Ping.getTrafficStats();

