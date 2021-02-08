Getting started

$ npm install react-native-ping --save or $ yarn add react-native-ping

Linking (for React Native <= 0.59 only, React Native >= 0.60 skip this as auto-linking should work)

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-ping

Manual installation

iOS

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-ping and add RNReactNativePing.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNReactNativePing.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project ( Cmd+R )<

Android

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java

Add import com.reactlibrary.LHPing.RNReactNativePingPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new RNReactNativePingPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle :

include ':react-native-ping' project( ':react-native-ping' ).projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-ping/android' )

Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle :

compile project ( ':react-native-ping' )

(optional)

You can override this settings by adding a Project-wide gradle configuration properties for use by all modules in your ReactNative project by adding the below to android/build.gradle file,

buildscript {...} allprojects {...} ext { compileSdkVersion = 26 targetSdkVersion = 26 buildToolsVersion = "26.0.2" googlePlayServicesVersion = "12.0.1" googlePlayServicesVisionVersion = "15.0.2" supportLibVersion = "27.1.0" }

Usage

Get RTT (Round-trip delay time)

import Ping from 'react-native-ping' ; ... try { const ms = await Ping.start( '114.114.114.114' ,{ timeout : 1000 }); console .log(ms); } catch (error) { console .log( 'special code' ,error.code, error.message); }

About Error

Code Message platform "0" PingUtil_Message_Timeout iOS,Android "1" PingUtil_Message_PreviousPingIsStillRunning / "2" PingUtil_Message_HostErrorNotSetHost iOS,Android "3" PingUtil_Message_HostErrorUnknown iOS,Android "4" PingUtil_Message_HostErrorHostNotFound Only iOS "5" PingUtil_Message_Unknown Only iOS

Get Traffic Stats

Property Description receivedNetworkSpeed Download Speed per second sendNetworkSpeed Upload Speed per second receivedNetworkTotal Download Total sendNetworkTotal Upload Total