$ npm install react-native-ping --save
or
$ yarn add react-native-ping
$ react-native link react-native-ping
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-ping and add
RNReactNativePing.xcodeproj
libRNReactNativePing.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Cmd+R)<
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
import com.reactlibrary.LHPing.RNReactNativePingPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new RNReactNativePingPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-ping'
project(':react-native-ping').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-ping/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':react-native-ping')
You can override this settings by adding a Project-wide gradle configuration properties for use by all modules in your ReactNative project by adding the below to android/build.gradle file,
buildscript {...}
allprojects {...}
/**
* Project-wide gradle configuration properties for use by all modules
*/
ext {
compileSdkVersion = 26
targetSdkVersion = 26
buildToolsVersion = "26.0.2"
googlePlayServicesVersion = "12.0.1"
googlePlayServicesVisionVersion = "15.0.2"
supportLibVersion = "27.1.0"
}
import Ping from 'react-native-ping';
...
try {
/**
*
* Get RTT (Round-trip delay time)
*
* @static
* @param {string} ipAddress - For example : 8.8.8.8
* @param {Object} option - Some optional operations
* @param {number} option.timeout - timeout
* @returns
* @memberof Ping
*/
const ms = await Ping.start('114.114.114.114',{ timeout: 1000 });
console.log(ms);
} catch (error) {
console.log('special code',error.code, error.message);
}
|Code
|Message
|platform
|"0"
|PingUtil_Message_Timeout
|iOS,Android
|"1"
|PingUtil_Message_PreviousPingIsStillRunning
|/
|"2"
|PingUtil_Message_HostErrorNotSetHost
|iOS,Android
|"3"
|PingUtil_Message_HostErrorUnknown
|iOS,Android
|"4"
|PingUtil_Message_HostErrorHostNotFound
|Only iOS
|"5"
|PingUtil_Message_Unknown
|Only iOS
|Property
|Description
|receivedNetworkSpeed
|Download Speed per second
|sendNetworkSpeed
|Upload Speed per second
|receivedNetworkTotal
|Download Total
|sendNetworkTotal
|Upload Total
import Ping from 'react-native-ping';
...
const {
receivedNetworkSpeed,
sendNetworkSpeed,
receivedNetworkTotal,
sendNetworkTotal
} = await Ping.getTrafficStats();