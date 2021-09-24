See
# Add dependency
yarn add react-native-pinchable
# Link iOS dependency
pod install --project-directory=ios
# Compile project
react-native run-ios # or run-android
import Pinchable from 'react-native-pinchable';
<Pinchable>
<Image source={...}>
</Pinchable>
|Prop
|Description
|Default
minimumZoomScale
|The minimum allowed zoom scale.
1
maximumZoomScale
|The maximum allowed zoom scale.
3
On Android it's not possible to receive touch events on the views inside the
Pinchable component.
[MIT License](http://opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.html). © Joel Arvidsson 2019 - present