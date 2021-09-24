React Native Pinchable

Instagram like pinch to zoom for React Native.

Demo

See Example folder.

Installation

yarn add react-native-pinchable pod install --project-directory=ios react-native run-ios

Usage

import Pinchable from 'react-native-pinchable' ; < Pinchable > < Image source = {...} > </ Pinchable >

Properties

Prop Description Default minimumZoomScale The minimum allowed zoom scale. 1 maximumZoomScale The maximum allowed zoom scale. 3

Limitations

On Android it's not possible to receive touch events on the views inside the Pinchable component.

License

[MIT License](http://opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.html). © Joel Arvidsson 2019 - present