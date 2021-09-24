openbase logo
rnp

react-native-pinchable

by Joel Arvidsson
0.2.1

Instagram like pinch to zoom for React Native

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

891

GitHub Stars

118

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

React Native Pinchable

Instagram like pinch to zoom for React Native.

Demo

screencast

See Example folder.

Sponsors

If you find the library useful, please consider sponsoring on Github.

Klarna

Klarna aims to make online shopping frictionless and are [hiring engineers in Stockholm, Berlin and Milan](https://bit.ly/2LV9E98). Join me to work on one of the largest greenfield React Native apps in the community.

Installation

# Add dependency
yarn add react-native-pinchable
# Link iOS dependency
pod install --project-directory=ios
# Compile project
react-native run-ios # or run-android

Usage

import Pinchable from 'react-native-pinchable';

<Pinchable>
  <Image source={...}>
</Pinchable>

Properties

PropDescriptionDefault
minimumZoomScaleThe minimum allowed zoom scale.1
maximumZoomScaleThe maximum allowed zoom scale.3

Limitations

On Android it's not possible to receive touch events on the views inside the Pinchable component.

License

[MIT License](http://opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.html). © Joel Arvidsson 2019 - present

