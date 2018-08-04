A pinch-to-zoom view for React Native. All the components wrapped in the view is scalable while still be able to respond to touch events.

Install

npm install react-native-pinch-zoom-view --save

Usage

require the react-native-pinch-zoom-view module and then use the <PinchZoomView> tag to wrap your content instead of <View> .

; import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { AppRegistry, TextInput } from 'react-native' ; import PinchZoomView from 'react-native-pinch-zoom-view' ; class APP extends Component { render() { return ( < PinchZoomView > < TextInput style = {{width: 100 }}> </ TextInput > </ PinchZoomView > ); } } AppRegistry.registerComponent( 'APP' , () => APP);

Properties

scalable

Values: true or false Default: true

In some cases, you may want to disable the pinch-zoom behaviour, just set scalable={false} on the component.

minScale

Type: Number Default: 0.5

Minimum scaling.

maxScale

Type: Number Default: 2

Maximum scaling.

Example

Check out a simple example in Example.