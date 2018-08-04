A pinch-to-zoom view for React Native. All the components wrapped in the view is scalable while still be able to respond to touch events.
npm install react-native-pinch-zoom-view --save
require the
react-native-pinch-zoom-view module and then use the
<PinchZoomView> tag to wrap your content instead of
<View>.
'use strict';
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
AppRegistry,
TextInput
} from 'react-native';
import PinchZoomView from 'react-native-pinch-zoom-view';
class APP extends Component {
render() {
return (
<PinchZoomView>
<TextInput style={{width: 100}}></TextInput>
</PinchZoomView>
);
}
}
AppRegistry.registerComponent('APP', () => APP);
scalable
Values:
true or
false
Default:
true
In some cases, you may want to disable the pinch-zoom behaviour, just set
scalable={false} on the component.
minScale
Type:
Number
Default:
0.5
Minimum scaling.
maxScale
Type:
Number
Default:
2
Maximum scaling.
Check out a simple example in Example.