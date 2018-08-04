openbase logo
rnp

react-native-pinch-zoom-view

by Guo Chen
0.2.0 (see all)

A pinch-to-zoom view for React Native.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

336

GitHub Stars

88

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-pinch-zoom-view

A pinch-to-zoom view for React Native. All the components wrapped in the view is scalable while still be able to respond to touch events.

Install

npm install react-native-pinch-zoom-view --save

Usage

require the react-native-pinch-zoom-view module and then use the <PinchZoomView> tag to wrap your content instead of <View>.

'use strict';
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
  AppRegistry,
  TextInput
} from 'react-native';
import PinchZoomView from 'react-native-pinch-zoom-view';

class APP extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <PinchZoomView>
        <TextInput style={{width: 100}}></TextInput>
      </PinchZoomView>
    );
  }
}

AppRegistry.registerComponent('APP', () => APP);

Properties

scalable

Values: true or false Default: true

In some cases, you may want to disable the pinch-zoom behaviour, just set scalable={false} on the component.

minScale

Type: Number Default: 0.5

Minimum scaling.

maxScale

Type: Number Default: 2

Maximum scaling.

Example

Check out a simple example in Example.

