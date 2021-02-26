openbase logo
Readme

Pinch 👌

Callback and promise based HTTP client that supports SSL pinning for React Native.

Installation

Using NPM:

npm install react-native-pinch

Using Yarn:

yarn add react-native-pinch

With React Native 0.27+

react-native link react-native-pinch

With older versions of React Native

You need rnpm (npm install -g rnpm)

rnpm link react-native-pinch

iOS (via Cocoa Pods)

Add the following line to your build targets in your Podfile

pod 'RNPinch', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-pinch'

Then run pod install

Android

  • in android/app/build.gradle:
dependencies {
    ...
    compile "com.facebook.react:react-native:+"  // From node_modules
+   compile project(':react-native-pinch')
}
  • in android/settings.gradle:
...
include ':app'
+ include ':react-native-pinch'
+ project(':react-native-pinch').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-pinch/android')

With React Native 0.29+

  • in MainApplication.java:
+ import com.localz.PinchPackage;

  public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
    //......

    @Override
    protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
      return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
+         new PinchPackage(),
          new MainReactPackage()
      );
    }

    ......
  }

With older versions of React Native:

  • in MainActivity.java:
+ import com.localz.PinchPackage;

  public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
    ......

    @Override
    protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
      return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
+       new PinchPackage(),
        new MainReactPackage()
      );
    }
  }

Adding certificates

Before you can make requests using SSL pinning, you first need to add your .cer files to your project's assets.

Android

  • Place your .cer files under src/main/assets/.

iOS

  • Place your .cer files in your iOS Project. Don't forget to add them in your Build Phases > Copy Bundle Resources, in Xcode.

Example

Examples are using the ES6 standard

Requests can be made by using the fetch(url[, config, [callback]]) method of Pinch.

Using Promises

import pinch from 'react-native-pinch';

pinch.fetch('https://my-api.com/v1/endpoint', {
  method: 'post',
  headers: { customHeader: 'customValue' },
  body: '{"firstName": "Jake", "lastName": "Moxey"}',
  timeoutInterval: 10000 // timeout after 10 seconds
  sslPinning: {
    cert: 'cert-file-name', // cert file name without the `.cer`
    certs: ['cert-file-name-1', 'cert-file-name-2'], // optionally specify multiple certificates
  }
})
  .then(res => console.log(`We got your response! Response - ${res}`))
  .catch(err => console.log(`Whoopsy doodle! Error - ${err}`))

Using Callbacks

import pinch from 'react-native-pinch';

pinch.fetch('https://my-api.com/v1/endpoint', {
  method: 'post',
  headers: { customHeader: 'customValue' },
  body: '{"firstName": "Jake", "lastName": "Moxey"}',
  timeoutInterval: 10000 // timeout after 10 seconds
  sslPinning: {
    cert: 'cert-file-name', // cert file name without the `.cer`
    certs: ['cert-file-name-1', 'cert-file-name-2'], // optionally specify multiple certificates
  }
}, (err, res) => {
  if (err) {
    console.error(`Whoopsy doodle! Error - ${err}`);
    return null;
  }
  console.log(`We got your response! Response - ${res}`);
})

Skipping validation

import pinch from 'react-native-pinch';

pinch.fetch('https://my-api.com/v1/endpoint', {
  method: 'post',
  headers: { customHeader: 'customValue' },
  body: '{"firstName": "Jake", "lastName": "Moxey"}',
  timeoutInterval: 10000 // timeout after 10 seconds
  sslPinning: {} // omit the `cert` or `certs` key, `sslPinning` can be ommited as well
})

Response Schema

{
  bodyString: '',

  headers: {},

  status: 200,

  statusText: 'OK'
}

Testing

With jest

Using fetch-mock here, but nock or any other fetch polyfill would work.

# __mocks__/react-native-pinch.js
import fetchMock from 'fetch-mock'; 

export default {
  fetch: fetchMock.sandbox(), // mock pinch's fetch with the sandbox version
};

# __tests__/store.js
import configureMockStore from 'redux-mock-store';
import thunk from 'redux-thunk';
import pinch from 'react-native-pinch'; // actually the sandbox from fetch-mock

import { fetchFoos } from './path/to/store/actions';

jest.mock('react-native-pinch');

const middlewares = [thunk];
const mockStore = configureMockStore(middlewares);

afterEach(() => {
  pinch.fetch.reset();
  pinch.fetch.restore();
});

describe('fetchFoos', () => {
  it('creates FOO_BAR when fetching foos is done', () => {
    pinch.fetch.get(/^\/foos/, { foos: [] });
    const store = mockStore(defaultState);

    return store.dispatch(fetchFoos()).then(() => {
      expect(store.getActions()).toEqual(expect.arrayContaining(
        [expect.objectContaining({ type: FOO_BAR })],
      ));
    });
  });
});

