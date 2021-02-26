Callback and promise based HTTP client that supports SSL pinning for React Native.
Using NPM:
npm install react-native-pinch
Using Yarn:
yarn add react-native-pinch
react-native link react-native-pinch
You need
rnpm (
npm install -g rnpm)
rnpm link react-native-pinch
Add the following line to your build targets in your
Podfile
pod 'RNPinch', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-pinch'
Then run
pod install
android/app/build.gradle:
dependencies {
...
compile "com.facebook.react:react-native:+" // From node_modules
+ compile project(':react-native-pinch')
}
android/settings.gradle:
...
include ':app'
+ include ':react-native-pinch'
+ project(':react-native-pinch').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-pinch/android')
MainApplication.java:
+ import com.localz.PinchPackage;
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
//......
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
+ new PinchPackage(),
new MainReactPackage()
);
}
......
}
MainActivity.java:
+ import com.localz.PinchPackage;
public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
......
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
+ new PinchPackage(),
new MainReactPackage()
);
}
}
Before you can make requests using SSL pinning, you first need to add your
.cer files to your project's assets.
.cer files under
src/main/assets/.
.cer files in your iOS Project. Don't forget to add them in your
Build Phases > Copy Bundle Resources, in Xcode.
Examples are using the ES6 standard
Requests can be made by using the
fetch(url[, config, [callback]]) method of Pinch.
import pinch from 'react-native-pinch';
pinch.fetch('https://my-api.com/v1/endpoint', {
method: 'post',
headers: { customHeader: 'customValue' },
body: '{"firstName": "Jake", "lastName": "Moxey"}',
timeoutInterval: 10000 // timeout after 10 seconds
sslPinning: {
cert: 'cert-file-name', // cert file name without the `.cer`
certs: ['cert-file-name-1', 'cert-file-name-2'], // optionally specify multiple certificates
}
})
.then(res => console.log(`We got your response! Response - ${res}`))
.catch(err => console.log(`Whoopsy doodle! Error - ${err}`))
import pinch from 'react-native-pinch';
pinch.fetch('https://my-api.com/v1/endpoint', {
method: 'post',
headers: { customHeader: 'customValue' },
body: '{"firstName": "Jake", "lastName": "Moxey"}',
timeoutInterval: 10000 // timeout after 10 seconds
sslPinning: {
cert: 'cert-file-name', // cert file name without the `.cer`
certs: ['cert-file-name-1', 'cert-file-name-2'], // optionally specify multiple certificates
}
}, (err, res) => {
if (err) {
console.error(`Whoopsy doodle! Error - ${err}`);
return null;
}
console.log(`We got your response! Response - ${res}`);
})
import pinch from 'react-native-pinch';
pinch.fetch('https://my-api.com/v1/endpoint', {
method: 'post',
headers: { customHeader: 'customValue' },
body: '{"firstName": "Jake", "lastName": "Moxey"}',
timeoutInterval: 10000 // timeout after 10 seconds
sslPinning: {} // omit the `cert` or `certs` key, `sslPinning` can be ommited as well
})
{
bodyString: '',
headers: {},
status: 200,
statusText: 'OK'
}
Using fetch-mock here, but nock or any other fetch polyfill would work.
# __mocks__/react-native-pinch.js
import fetchMock from 'fetch-mock';
export default {
fetch: fetchMock.sandbox(), // mock pinch's fetch with the sandbox version
};
# __tests__/store.js
import configureMockStore from 'redux-mock-store';
import thunk from 'redux-thunk';
import pinch from 'react-native-pinch'; // actually the sandbox from fetch-mock
import { fetchFoos } from './path/to/store/actions';
jest.mock('react-native-pinch');
const middlewares = [thunk];
const mockStore = configureMockStore(middlewares);
afterEach(() => {
pinch.fetch.reset();
pinch.fetch.restore();
});
describe('fetchFoos', () => {
it('creates FOO_BAR when fetching foos is done', () => {
pinch.fetch.get(/^\/foos/, { foos: [] });
const store = mockStore(defaultState);
return store.dispatch(fetchFoos()).then(() => {
expect(store.getActions()).toEqual(expect.arrayContaining(
[expect.objectContaining({ type: FOO_BAR })],
));
});
});
});