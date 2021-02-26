Pinch 👌

Callback and promise based HTTP client that supports SSL pinning for React Native.

Installation

Using NPM:

npm install react- native -pinch

Using Yarn:

yarn add react- native -pinch

Automatically link

With React Native 0.27+

react-native link react-native-pinch

With older versions of React Native

You need rnpm ( npm install -g rnpm )

rnpm link react-native-pinch

Manually link

iOS (via Cocoa Pods)

Add the following line to your build targets in your Podfile

pod 'RNPinch', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-pinch'

Then run pod install

Android

in android/app/build.gradle :

dependencies { ... compile "com.facebook.react:react-native:+" // From node_modules + compile project(':react-native-pinch') }

in android/settings.gradle :

... include ':app' + include ':react-native-pinch' + project(':react-native-pinch').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-pinch/android')

With React Native 0.29+

in MainApplication.java :

+ import com.localz.PinchPackage; public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { //...... @Override protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( + new PinchPackage(), new MainReactPackage() ); } ...... }

With older versions of React Native:

in MainActivity.java :

+ import com.localz.PinchPackage; public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity { ...... @Override protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( + new PinchPackage(), new MainReactPackage() ); } }

Adding certificates

Before you can make requests using SSL pinning, you first need to add your .cer files to your project's assets.

Android

Place your .cer files under src/main/assets/ .

iOS

Place your .cer files in your iOS Project. Don't forget to add them in your Build Phases > Copy Bundle Resources , in Xcode.

Example

Examples are using the ES6 standard

Requests can be made by using the fetch(url[, config, [callback]]) method of Pinch.

Using Promises

import pinch from 'react-native-pinch' ; pinch.fetch( 'https://my-api.com/v1/endpoint' , { method : 'post' , headers : { customHeader : 'customValue' }, body : '{"firstName": "Jake", "lastName": "Moxey"}' , timeoutInterval : 10000 sslPinning : { cert : 'cert-file-name' , certs : [ 'cert-file-name-1' , 'cert-file-name-2' ], } }) .then( res => console .log( `We got your response! Response - ${res} ` )) .catch( err => console .log( `Whoopsy doodle! Error - ${err} ` ))

Using Callbacks

import pinch from 'react-native-pinch' ; pinch.fetch( 'https://my-api.com/v1/endpoint' , { method : 'post' , headers : { customHeader : 'customValue' }, body : '{"firstName": "Jake", "lastName": "Moxey"}' , timeoutInterval : 10000 sslPinning : { cert : 'cert-file-name' , certs : [ 'cert-file-name-1' , 'cert-file-name-2' ], } }, (err, res) => { if (err) { console .error( `Whoopsy doodle! Error - ${err} ` ); return null ; } console .log( `We got your response! Response - ${res} ` ); })

Skipping validation

import pinch from 'react-native-pinch' ; pinch.fetch( 'https://my-api.com/v1/endpoint' , { method : 'post' , headers : { customHeader : 'customValue' }, body : '{"firstName": "Jake", "lastName": "Moxey"}' , timeoutInterval : 10000 sslPinning : {} })

Response Schema

{ bodyString : '' , headers : {}, status : 200 , statusText : 'OK' }

Testing

With jest

Using fetch-mock here, but nock or any other fetch polyfill would work.

# __mocks__/react-native-pinch.js import fetchMock from 'fetch-mock' ; export default { fetch : fetchMock.sandbox(), };