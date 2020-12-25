openbase logo
rnp

react-native-pin-view

by Talut TASGIRAN
3.0.2 (see all)

Easy, convenient, quick-forming PinView component.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

654

GitHub Stars

151

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

React Native Pin View

Easy, convenient, quick-forming PinView component. It runs smoothly for both IOS and Android, and has only keyboard and input.

v3.* Released with more powerful features

BEWARE! This version has a lot of breaking changes.

PinView 1

You can get codes of this preview from here

Getting Started

via Yarn

yarn add react-native-pin-view

via NPM

npm install --save react-native-pin-view

Basic Usage

import PinView from 'react-native-pin-view';

...
        <PinView pinLength={6} />

Props

PropTypeDefaultRequired
pinLengthnumber-Yes
onButtonPressfunc-No
onValueChangefunc-No
inputSizenumber-No
activeOpacitynumber0.9No
buttonSizenumber60No
styleViewStyle-No
inputAreaStyleViewStyle{ marginVertical: 12 }No
inputViewStyleViewStyle-No
inputViewEmptyStyleViewStyle-No
buttonViewStyleViewStyle-No
buttonAreaStyleViewStyle{ marginVertical: 12 }No
inputViewFilledStyleViewStyle-No
inputTextStyleTextStyle-No
buttonTextStyleTextStyle{ color: "#FFF", fontSize: 30 }No
disabledboolean-No
showInputTextbooleanfalseNo
accessiblebooleanfalseNo
buttonTextByKeyobject{one: "1",two: "2",three: "3",four: "4",five: "5",six: "6",seven: "7",eight: "8",nine: "9",zero: "0",}No
customLeftButtonDisabledbooleanfalseNo
customLeftButtonReact.Component-No
customLeftAccessibilityLabelstringleftNo
customLeftButtonViewStyleViewStyle-No
customRightButtonDisabledboolean-No
customRightButtonReact.Component-No
customRightAccessibilityLabelstringrightNo
customRightButtonViewStyleViewStyle-No

Ref Actions

const pinView = useRef(null)

PropDescription
pinView.current.clearAll()This method completely clears the entered code.
pinView.current.clear()This method only delete last number of entered code.

Example

import Icon from "react-native-vector-icons/Ionicons"
import React, { useEffect, useRef, useState } from "react"
import { ImageBackground, SafeAreaView, StatusBar, Text } from "react-native"
import ReactNativePinView from "react-native-pin-view"
const App = () => {
  const pinView = useRef(null)
  const [showRemoveButton, setShowRemoveButton] = useState(false)
  const [enteredPin, setEnteredPin] = useState("")
  const [showCompletedButton, setShowCompletedButton] = useState(false)
  useEffect(() => {
    if (enteredPin.length > 0) {
      setShowRemoveButton(true)
    } else {
      setShowRemoveButton(false)
    }
    if (enteredPin.length === 8) {
      setShowCompletedButton(true)
    } else {
      setShowCompletedButton(false)
    }
  }, [enteredPin])
  return (
    <>
      <StatusBar barStyle="light-content" />
        <SafeAreaView
          style={{ flex: 1, backgroundColor: "rgba(0,0,0,0.5)", justifyContent: "center", alignItems: "center" }}>
          <Text
            style={{
              paddingTop: 24,
              paddingBottom: 48,
              color: "rgba(255,255,255,0.7)",
              fontSize: 48,
            }}>
            LUNA/CITY
          </Text>
          <ReactNativePinView
            inputSize={32}
            ref={pinView}
            pinLength={8}
            buttonSize={60}
            onValueChange={value => setEnteredPin(value)}
            buttonAreaStyle={{
              marginTop: 24,
            }}
            inputAreaStyle={{
              marginBottom: 24,
            }}
            inputViewEmptyStyle={{
              backgroundColor: "transparent",
              borderWidth: 1,
              borderColor: "#FFF",
            }}
            inputViewFilledStyle={{
              backgroundColor: "#FFF",
            }}
            buttonViewStyle={{
              borderWidth: 1,
              borderColor: "#FFF",
            }}
            buttonTextStyle={{
              color: "#FFF",
            }}
            onButtonPress={key => {
              if (key === "custom_left") {
                pinView.current.clear()
              }
              if (key === "custom_right") {
                alert("Entered Pin: " + enteredPin)
              }
              if (key === "three") {
                alert("You can't use 3")
              }
            }}
            customLeftButton={showRemoveButton ? <Icon name={"ios-backspace"} size={36} color={"#FFF"} /> : undefined}
            customRightButton={showCompletedButton ? <Icon name={"ios-unlock"} size={36} color={"#FFF"} /> : undefined}
          />
        </SafeAreaView>
    </>
  )
}
export default App

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details

