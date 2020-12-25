React Native Pin View

Easy, convenient, quick-forming PinView component. It runs smoothly for both IOS and Android, and has only keyboard and input.

v3.* Released with more powerful features

BEWARE! This version has a lot of breaking changes.

You can get codes of this preview from here

Getting Started

via Yarn

yarn add react-native-pin- view

via NPM

npm install --save react- native -pin-view

Basic Usage

import PinView from 'react-native-pin-view' ; ... <PinView pinLength={ 6 } />

Props

Prop Type Default Required pinLength number - Yes onButtonPress func - No onValueChange func - No inputSize number - No activeOpacity number 0.9 No buttonSize number 60 No style ViewStyle - No inputAreaStyle ViewStyle { marginVertical: 12 } No inputViewStyle ViewStyle - No inputViewEmptyStyle ViewStyle - No buttonViewStyle ViewStyle - No buttonAreaStyle ViewStyle { marginVertical: 12 } No inputViewFilledStyle ViewStyle - No inputTextStyle TextStyle - No buttonTextStyle TextStyle { color: "#FFF", fontSize: 30 } No disabled boolean - No showInputText boolean false No accessible boolean false No buttonTextByKey object {one: "1",two: "2",three: "3",four: "4",five: "5",six: "6",seven: "7",eight: "8",nine: "9",zero: "0",} No customLeftButtonDisabled boolean false No customLeftButton React.Component - No customLeftAccessibilityLabel string left No customLeftButtonViewStyle ViewStyle - No customRightButtonDisabled boolean - No customRightButton React.Component - No customRightAccessibilityLabel string right No customRightButtonViewStyle ViewStyle - No

Ref Actions

const pinView = useRef(null)

Prop Description pinView.current.clearAll() This method completely clears the entered code. pinView.current.clear() This method only delete last number of entered code.

Example

import Icon from "react-native-vector-icons/Ionicons" import React, { useEffect, useRef, useState } from "react" import { ImageBackground, SafeAreaView, StatusBar, Text } from "react-native" import ReactNativePinView from "react-native-pin-view" const App = () => { const pinView = useRef( null ) const [showRemoveButton, setShowRemoveButton] = useState( false ) const [enteredPin, setEnteredPin] = useState( "" ) const [showCompletedButton, setShowCompletedButton] = useState( false ) useEffect( () => { if (enteredPin.length > 0 ) { setShowRemoveButton( true ) } else { setShowRemoveButton( false ) } if (enteredPin.length === 8 ) { setShowCompletedButton( true ) } else { setShowCompletedButton( false ) } }, [enteredPin]) return ( <> <StatusBar barStyle="light-content" /> <SafeAreaView style={{ flex: 1, backgroundColor: "rgba(0,0,0,0.5)", justifyContent: "center", alignItems: "center" }}> <Text style={{ paddingTop: 24, paddingBottom: 48, color: "rgba(255,255,255,0.7)", fontSize: 48, }}> LUNA/CITY </Text> <ReactNativePinView inputSize={32} ref={pinView} pinLength={8} buttonSize={60} onValueChange={value => setEnteredPin(value)} buttonAreaStyle={{ marginTop: 24, }} inputAreaStyle={{ marginBottom: 24, }} inputViewEmptyStyle={{ backgroundColor: "transparent", borderWidth: 1, borderColor: "#FFF", }} inputViewFilledStyle={{ backgroundColor: "#FFF", }} buttonViewStyle={{ borderWidth: 1, borderColor: "#FFF", }} buttonTextStyle={{ color: "#FFF", }} onButtonPress={key => { if (key === "custom_left") { pinView.current.clear() } if (key === "custom_right") { alert("Entered Pin: " + enteredPin) } if (key === "three") { alert("You can't use 3") } }} customLeftButton={showRemoveButton ? <Icon name={"ios-backspace"} size={36} color={"#FFF"} /> : undefined} customRightButton={showCompletedButton ? <Icon name={"ios-unlock"} size={36} color={"#FFF"} /> : undefined} /> </SafeAreaView> </> ) } export default App

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details