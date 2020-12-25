Easy, convenient, quick-forming PinView component. It runs smoothly for both IOS and Android, and has only keyboard and input.
You can get codes of this preview from here
via Yarn
yarn add react-native-pin-view
via NPM
npm install --save react-native-pin-view
import PinView from 'react-native-pin-view';
...
<PinView pinLength={6} />
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Required
|pinLength
|number
|-
|Yes
|onButtonPress
|func
|-
|No
|onValueChange
|func
|-
|No
|inputSize
|number
|-
|No
|activeOpacity
|number
0.9
|No
|buttonSize
|number
60
|No
|style
|ViewStyle
|-
|No
|inputAreaStyle
|ViewStyle
{ marginVertical: 12 }
|No
|inputViewStyle
|ViewStyle
|-
|No
|inputViewEmptyStyle
|ViewStyle
|-
|No
|buttonViewStyle
|ViewStyle
|-
|No
|buttonAreaStyle
|ViewStyle
{ marginVertical: 12 }
|No
|inputViewFilledStyle
|ViewStyle
|-
|No
|inputTextStyle
|TextStyle
|-
|No
|buttonTextStyle
|TextStyle
{ color: "#FFF", fontSize: 30 }
|No
|disabled
|boolean
|-
|No
|showInputText
|boolean
false
|No
|accessible
|boolean
false
|No
|buttonTextByKey
|object
{one: "1",two: "2",three: "3",four: "4",five: "5",six: "6",seven: "7",eight: "8",nine: "9",zero: "0",}
|No
|customLeftButtonDisabled
|boolean
false
|No
|customLeftButton
|React.Component
|-
|No
|customLeftAccessibilityLabel
|string
left
|No
|customLeftButtonViewStyle
|ViewStyle
|-
|No
|customRightButtonDisabled
|boolean
|-
|No
|customRightButton
|React.Component
|-
|No
|customRightAccessibilityLabel
|string
right
|No
|customRightButtonViewStyle
|ViewStyle
|-
|No
const pinView = useRef(null)
|Prop
|Description
|pinView.current.clearAll()
|This method completely clears the entered code.
|pinView.current.clear()
|This method only delete last number of entered code.
import Icon from "react-native-vector-icons/Ionicons"
import React, { useEffect, useRef, useState } from "react"
import { ImageBackground, SafeAreaView, StatusBar, Text } from "react-native"
import ReactNativePinView from "react-native-pin-view"
const App = () => {
const pinView = useRef(null)
const [showRemoveButton, setShowRemoveButton] = useState(false)
const [enteredPin, setEnteredPin] = useState("")
const [showCompletedButton, setShowCompletedButton] = useState(false)
useEffect(() => {
if (enteredPin.length > 0) {
setShowRemoveButton(true)
} else {
setShowRemoveButton(false)
}
if (enteredPin.length === 8) {
setShowCompletedButton(true)
} else {
setShowCompletedButton(false)
}
}, [enteredPin])
return (
<>
<StatusBar barStyle="light-content" />
<SafeAreaView
style={{ flex: 1, backgroundColor: "rgba(0,0,0,0.5)", justifyContent: "center", alignItems: "center" }}>
<Text
style={{
paddingTop: 24,
paddingBottom: 48,
color: "rgba(255,255,255,0.7)",
fontSize: 48,
}}>
LUNA/CITY
</Text>
<ReactNativePinView
inputSize={32}
ref={pinView}
pinLength={8}
buttonSize={60}
onValueChange={value => setEnteredPin(value)}
buttonAreaStyle={{
marginTop: 24,
}}
inputAreaStyle={{
marginBottom: 24,
}}
inputViewEmptyStyle={{
backgroundColor: "transparent",
borderWidth: 1,
borderColor: "#FFF",
}}
inputViewFilledStyle={{
backgroundColor: "#FFF",
}}
buttonViewStyle={{
borderWidth: 1,
borderColor: "#FFF",
}}
buttonTextStyle={{
color: "#FFF",
}}
onButtonPress={key => {
if (key === "custom_left") {
pinView.current.clear()
}
if (key === "custom_right") {
alert("Entered Pin: " + enteredPin)
}
if (key === "three") {
alert("You can't use 3")
}
}}
customLeftButton={showRemoveButton ? <Icon name={"ios-backspace"} size={36} color={"#FFF"} /> : undefined}
customRightButton={showCompletedButton ? <Icon name={"ios-unlock"} size={36} color={"#FFF"} /> : undefined}
/>
</SafeAreaView>
</>
)
}
export default App
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details