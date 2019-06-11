A simple pin code component
npm install react-native-pin-code --save
<CodePin
code="2018" // code.length is used if you not pass number prop
success={() => console.log('hurray!')} // If user fill '2018', success is called
text="A simple Pin code component" // My title
error="You fail" // If user fail (fill '2017' for instance)
autoFocusFirst={false} // disabling auto-focus
/>
or
<CodePin
number={4} // You must pass number prop, it will be used to display 4 (here) inputs
checkPinCode={(code, callback) => callback(code === '1234')}
// Check manually code (ask server for instance)
// and call callback function with
// true (code pin is correct)
// or false (code pin is false)
success={() => console.log('hurray!')} // If user fill '2018', success is called
text="A simple Pin code component" // My title
error="You fail" // If user fail (fill '2017' for instance)
autoFocusFirst={false} // disabling auto-focus
/>
Code prop is not needed if checkPinCode is used
|prop
|type
|description
|isRequired
|default value
|code
|number
|pin code
|not required
|''
|success
|function
|call on success
|required
|checkPinCode
|function
|this function is called to check pin code. The parameters are :
code (the code filled by user) and a
callback function. callback must be called with true (code pin is correct) or false (code pin is wrong)
|not required
|null
|obfuscation
|boolean
|If true, obfuscate code with '*'
|false
|text
|string
|text to display as title
|'Pin code.'
|error
|string
|text to display on error
|'Bad pin code.'
|number
|number
|number of input to display
|4
|autoFocusFirst
|boolean
|auto focus first input
|true
|containerStyle
|object, StyleSheet object
|container style
|{ height: 150, width: width - 30, backgroundColor : '#FFF' }
|containerPinStyle
|object, StyleSheet object
|inputs container style
|{ width: width - 30, height: 40, flexDirection: 'row', justifyContent: 'space-around', alignItems: 'center', marginTop: 20 }
|pinStyle
|object, StyleSheet object
|input style
|{ backgroundColor : '#F0F0F0', textAlign: 'center', flex: 1, marginLeft: 20, marginRight: 20, borderRadius: 5, shadowColor: '#000000', shadowOffset: {width: 1,height : 1}, shadowRadius: 5, shadowOpacity : 0.4 }
|textStyle
|object, StyleSheet object
|text style
|{ textAlign: 'center', color: 'gray', fontSize: 20, marginTop: 30 }
|errorStyle
|object, StyleSheet object
|error text style
|{ textAlign: 'center', color: 'red', paddingTop: 10 }
All other
props are pass down to
TextInput component.
For instance you can customize keyboardtype :
<CodePin
//...
keyboardType="numeric"
/>
To use pin code component function, use ref :
<CodePin
ref={ref => this.ref = ref}
...
/>
clean inputs and focus first input.
this.ref.clean();
focus input at specified index
this.ref.focus(1);
To test examples (use expo) :
git clone https://github.com/gkueny/react-native-pin-code-examples
cd blurExample
npm install
npm run ios
or
git clone https://github.com/gkueny/react-native-pin-code-examples
cd simpleExample
npm install
npm run ios