Simple pie chart module for your React Native app, for both iOS and Android.

Installation

You need to have react , react-native and @react-native-community/art as your app's dependencies.

~$ npm install react-native-pie-chart --save

For react-native versions older than 0.60 you need to manually install and link @react-native-community/art :

~$ npm install @react-native-community/art --save ~$ react-native link @react-native-community/art

Refer to their project repository for more information: https://github.com/react-native-art/art

Usage

Here's a quick start code. Refer to the example directory for a fully working app.

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, ScrollView , StatusBar, Text, View } from 'react-native' ; import PieChart from 'react-native-pie-chart' ; export default class TestChart extends Component { render() { const widthAndHeight = 250 const series = [ 123 , 321 , 123 , 789 , 537 ] const sliceColor = [ '#F44336' , '#2196F3' , '#FFEB3B' , '#4CAF50' , '#FF9800' ] return ( <ScrollView style={{flex: 1}}> <View style={styles.container}> <Text style={styles.title}>Basic</Text> <PieChart widthAndHeight={widthAndHeight} series={series} sliceColor={sliceColor} /> <Text style={styles.title}>Doughnut</Text> <PieChart widthAndHeight={widthAndHeight} series={series} sliceColor={sliceColor} doughnut={true} coverRadius={0.45} coverFill={'#FFF'} /> </View> </ScrollView> ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, alignItems: 'center' }, title: { fontSize: 24, margin: 10 } });

Example App

Have a look at the app in the example directory for how to write a simple app that shows two charts. To setup and run the example app follow these instructions:

~$ git clone https://github.com/genexu/react-native-pie-chart.git ~$ cd react-native-pie-chart/example ~$ npm install ~$ npx react-native run-ios ~$ npx react-native run-android

TypeScript

The npm package includes TypeScript types.

Upgrading from version one

The only breaking change between version one and two is chart_wh prop. It is renamed to widthAndHeight . Beside that, there shouldn't be any issue upgrading.

Props

Property Type Description Required Default widthAndHeight Number chart width and height Yes coverFill String doughnut cover fill color No #FFF coverRadius Number doughnut cover radius No 0.6 doughnut Bool doughnut style No false series Array < number > series data array Yes sliceColor Array < string > series slice color array Yes style Object pie chart style No {}

series should be a list of all positive (or zero) numbers. The sum of the series cannot be zero.