rnp

react-native-pie-chart

by Gene Xu
2.0.2 (see all)

Simple pie chart module for your React Native app

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

81

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Chart

Readme

react-native-pie-chart

npm version npm downloads license

Simple pie chart module for your React Native app, for both iOS and Android.

Installation

You need to have react, react-native and @react-native-community/art as your app's dependencies.

~$ npm install react-native-pie-chart --save

For react-native versions older than 0.60 you need to manually install and link @react-native-community/art:

~$ npm install @react-native-community/art --save
~$ react-native link @react-native-community/art

Refer to their project repository for more information: https://github.com/react-native-art/art

Usage

Here's a quick start code. Refer to the example directory for a fully working app.

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, ScrollView , StatusBar, Text, View } from 'react-native';
import PieChart from 'react-native-pie-chart';

export default class TestChart extends Component {
  render() {
    const widthAndHeight = 250
    const series = [123, 321, 123, 789, 537]
    const sliceColor = ['#F44336','#2196F3','#FFEB3B', '#4CAF50', '#FF9800']

    return (
      <ScrollView style={{flex: 1}}>
        <View style={styles.container}>
          <Text style={styles.title}>Basic</Text>
          <PieChart
            widthAndHeight={widthAndHeight}
            series={series}
            sliceColor={sliceColor}
          />
          <Text style={styles.title}>Doughnut</Text>
          <PieChart
            widthAndHeight={widthAndHeight}
            series={series}
            sliceColor={sliceColor}
            doughnut={true}
            coverRadius={0.45}
            coverFill={'#FFF'}
          />
        </View>
      </ScrollView>
    );
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    flex: 1,
    alignItems: 'center'
  },
  title: {
    fontSize: 24,
    margin: 10
  }
});

Example App

Have a look at the app in the example directory for how to write a simple app that shows two charts. To setup and run the example app follow these instructions:

# Clone package
~$ git clone https://github.com/genexu/react-native-pie-chart.git

# Setup ART and dependencies
~$ cd react-native-pie-chart/example
~$ npm install

# Run simulator
# Notice: plz make sure your simulator state is normal
~$ npx react-native run-ios
~$ npx react-native run-android

TypeScript

The npm package includes TypeScript types.

Upgrading from version one

The only breaking change between version one and two is chart_wh prop. It is renamed to widthAndHeight. Beside that, there shouldn't be any issue upgrading.

Props

PropertyTypeDescriptionRequiredDefault
widthAndHeightNumberchart width and heightYes
coverFillStringdoughnut cover fill colorNo#FFF
coverRadiusNumberdoughnut cover radiusNo0.6
doughnutBooldoughnut styleNofalse
seriesArray < number >series data arrayYes
sliceColorArray < string >series slice color arrayYes
styleObjectpie chart styleNo{}

series should be a list of all positive (or zero) numbers. The sum of the series cannot be zero.

The size of the sliceColor array should be equal to the size of the series array.

