Pie chart for React Native, works on both iOS and Android

Demo

Install

npm i --save react-native-pie OR yarn add react-native-pie

For react-native-pie >= 1.1.0 install peer dependency

npm i --save @react-native-community/art OR yarn add @react-native-community/art

Migration from react-native-pie <= 0.6.2

Please unlink react-native ART library

Linking module

Mostly automatic linking

If react-native >= 0.60 && react-native-pie >= 1.1.0, the package will be linked automatically.

Manual linking for react-native-pie <= 0.6.2

Link the ART library to your ReactNative project (how to link a library). You'll find the React ART library in node_modules/react-native/Libraries/ART/ART.xcodeproj

React Native Version Support

If you are using < .45 , please install react-native-pie v0.1.0 instead

npm i --save react-native-pie@0.1.0

Please use >= 0.50.0-rc.0 otherwise there is a ring shape drawing issue with react-native-pie

Usage

import React from 'react' import { StyleSheet, View, Text, } from 'react-native' import Pie from 'react-native-pie' export default () => { return ( <View style={styles.container}> <View style={{ paddingVertical: 15, flexDirection: 'row', width: 350, justifyContent: 'space-between', }} > <Pie radius={80} sections={[ { percentage: 10, color: '#C70039', }, { percentage: 20, color: '#44CD40', }, { percentage: 30, color: '#404FCD', }, { percentage: 40, color: '#EBD22F', }, ]} strokeCap={'butt'} /> <Pie radius={80} innerRadius={50} sections={[ { percentage: 10, color: '#C70039', }, { percentage: 20, color: '#44CD40', }, { percentage: 30, color: '#404FCD', }, { percentage: 40, color: '#EBD22F', }, ]} strokeCap={'butt'} /> </View> <View style={{ paddingVertical: 15, flexDirection: 'row', width: 350, justifyContent: 'space-between', }} > <Pie radius={80} innerRadius={60} sections={[ { percentage: 10, color: '#C70039', }, { percentage: 20, color: '#44CD40', }, { percentage: 30, color: '#404FCD', }, { percentage: 40, color: '#EBD22F', }, ]} dividerSize={4} strokeCap={'round'} /> <Pie radius={80} innerRadius={60} sections={[ { percentage: 10, color: '#C70039', }, { percentage: 20, color: '#44CD40', }, { percentage: 30, color: '#404FCD', }, { percentage: 40, color: '#EBD22F', }, ]} dividerSize={6} strokeCap={'butt'} /> </View> <View style={{ paddingVertical: 15, width: 350, flexDirection: 'row', justifyContent: 'space-between', }} > <Pie radius={80} sections={[ { percentage: 10, color: '#C70039', }, { percentage: 20, color: '#44CD40', }, { percentage: 30, color: '#404FCD', }, { percentage: 40, color: '#EBD22F', }, ]} dividerSize={6} strokeCap={'butt'} /> <View style={{ width: 175, alignItems: 'center' }}> <Pie radius={80} innerRadius={75} sections={[ { percentage: 60, color: '#f00', }, ]} backgroundColor="#ddd" /> <View style={styles.gauge} > <Text style={styles.gaugeText} > 60% </Text> </View> </View> </View> </View> ) } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { alignItems: 'center', justifyContent: 'center', height: 1050 }, gauge: { position: 'absolute', width: 100, height: 160, alignItems: 'center', justifyContent: 'center', }, gaugeText: { backgroundColor: 'transparent', color: '#000', fontSize: 24, }, })

Props

sections {percentage, color} of each section in the pie - array, required

of each section in the pie - array, radius radius = size / 2 , - number, required

, - number, innerRadius defaults to 0 - number, optional

defaults to - number, backgroundColor defaults to #fff - string, optional

defaults to - string, strokeCap ( round , butt ) defaults to butt - string, optional PLEASE NOTE If using strokeCap={'round'} it is highly recommended to use a higher innerRadius (around 60% of radius and higher) in addition to not having very small percentage sections. This will ensure proper display. We hope to address these issues in future PRs

( , ) defaults to - string, dividerSize defaults to 0 - percentage size to divide the sections - number, optional

License

MIT