openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnp

react-native-pie

by Neo Nie
1.1.2 (see all)

Pie chart for React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.9K

GitHub Stars

97

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-pie

Pie chart for React Native, works on both iOS and Android

Demo

iOS Android

Install

# NPM
npm i --save react-native-pie
OR
# Yarn
yarn add react-native-pie

For react-native-pie >= 1.1.0 install peer dependency

# NPM
npm i --save @react-native-community/art
OR
# Yarn
yarn add @react-native-community/art

Migration from react-native-pie <= 0.6.2

Please unlink react-native ART library

Linking module

Mostly automatic linking

If react-native >= 0.60 && react-native-pie >= 1.1.0, the package will be linked automatically.

Manual linking for react-native-pie <= 0.6.2

Link the ART library to your ReactNative project (how to link a library). You'll find the React ART library in node_modules/react-native/Libraries/ART/ART.xcodeproj

React Native Version Support

If you are using < .45, please install react-native-pie v0.1.0 instead
npm i --save react-native-pie@0.1.0

Please use >= 0.50.0-rc.0 otherwise there is a ring shape drawing issue with react-native-pie

Usage

import React from 'react'
import {
  StyleSheet,
  View,
  Text,
} from 'react-native'
import Pie from 'react-native-pie'

export default () => {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
          <View
            style={{
              paddingVertical: 15,
              flexDirection: 'row',
              width: 350,
              justifyContent: 'space-between',
            }}
          >
            <Pie
              radius={80}
              sections={[
                {
                  percentage: 10,
                  color: '#C70039',
                },
                {
                  percentage: 20,
                  color: '#44CD40',
                },
                {
                  percentage: 30,
                  color: '#404FCD',
                },
                {
                  percentage: 40,
                  color: '#EBD22F',
                },
              ]}
              strokeCap={'butt'}
            />
            <Pie
              radius={80}
              innerRadius={50}
              sections={[
                {
                  percentage: 10,
                  color: '#C70039',
                },
                {
                  percentage: 20,
                  color: '#44CD40',
                },
                {
                  percentage: 30,
                  color: '#404FCD',
                },
                {
                  percentage: 40,
                  color: '#EBD22F',
                },
              ]}
              strokeCap={'butt'}
            />
          </View>
          <View
            style={{
              paddingVertical: 15,
              flexDirection: 'row',
              width: 350,
              justifyContent: 'space-between',
            }}
          >
            <Pie
              radius={80}
              innerRadius={60}
              sections={[
                {
                  percentage: 10,
                  color: '#C70039',
                },
                {
                  percentage: 20,
                  color: '#44CD40',
                },
                {
                  percentage: 30,
                  color: '#404FCD',
                },
                {
                  percentage: 40,
                  color: '#EBD22F',
                },
              ]}
              dividerSize={4}
              strokeCap={'round'}
            />
            <Pie
              radius={80}
              innerRadius={60}
              sections={[
                {
                  percentage: 10,
                  color: '#C70039',
                },
                {
                  percentage: 20,
                  color: '#44CD40',
                },
                {
                  percentage: 30,
                  color: '#404FCD',
                },
                {
                  percentage: 40,
                  color: '#EBD22F',
                },
              ]}
              dividerSize={6}
              strokeCap={'butt'}
            />
          </View>
          <View
            style={{
              paddingVertical: 15,
              width: 350,
              flexDirection: 'row',
              justifyContent: 'space-between',
            }}
          >
            <Pie
              radius={80}
              sections={[
                {
                  percentage: 10,
                  color: '#C70039',
                },
                {
                  percentage: 20,
                  color: '#44CD40',
                },
                {
                  percentage: 30,
                  color: '#404FCD',
                },
                {
                  percentage: 40,
                  color: '#EBD22F',
                },
              ]}
              dividerSize={6}
              strokeCap={'butt'}
            />
            <View style={{ width: 175, alignItems: 'center' }}>
              <Pie
                radius={80}
                innerRadius={75}
                sections={[
                  {
                    percentage: 60,
                    color: '#f00',
                  },
                ]}
                backgroundColor="#ddd"
              />
              <View
                style={styles.gauge}
              >
                <Text
                  style={styles.gaugeText}
                >
                  60%
                </Text>
              </View>
            </View>
          </View>
        </View>
    )
  
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: { alignItems: 'center', justifyContent: 'center', height: 1050 },
  gauge: {
    position: 'absolute',
    width: 100,
    height: 160,
    alignItems: 'center',
    justifyContent: 'center',
  },
  gaugeText: {
    backgroundColor: 'transparent',
    color: '#000',
    fontSize: 24,
  },
})

Props

  • sections {percentage, color} of each section in the pie - array, required
  • radius radius = size / 2 , - number, required
  • innerRadius defaults to 0 - number, optional
  • backgroundColor defaults to #fff - string, optional
  • strokeCap ( round , butt ) defaults to butt - string, optional
    • PLEASE NOTE If using strokeCap={'round'} it is highly recommended to use a higher innerRadius (around 60% of radius and higher) in addition to not having very small percentage sections. This will ensure proper display. We hope to address these issues in future PRs
  • dividerSize defaults to 0 - percentage size to divide the sections - number, optional

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial