openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-pickers

by iberHK
2.0.0 (see all)

纯JS实现的一个高效流畅的日期选择器和区域选择器，支持android、ios

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

70

GitHub Stars

309

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-pickers

纯JS实现Picker，还是有点难度的，需要涉及到RN的性能优化（联动不能使用setState来更新）、 自定义手势、自定义点击以及动画等。
其他Dialog只是因为Picker是基于项目的BaseDialog扩展来的，就一并整理发布。

img

安装：

yarn add react-native-pickers
yarn add react-native-svg
react-native link react-native-svg

使用：

AreaPicker:
属性 默认值 描述 截图
selectedValue ['香港', '香港', '中西區'] 选中
areaJson null 地址数据源
confirmText '确定' 确定选择文本
confirmTextSize 14 确定选择文本字体大小
confirmTextColor '#333333' 确定选择字体颜色
cancelText '取消' 取消选择文本
cancelTextSize 14 取消选择文本字体大小
cancelTextColor '#333333' 取消选择文本字体颜色
itemTextColor 0x333333ff item正常颜色，仅支持16进制数字
itemSelectedColor 0x1097D5ff item选择颜色，仅支持16进制数字
itemHeight 40 item高度
onPickerCancel null 取消选择回调
onPickerConfirm null 确认选择回调

DatePicker:
属性 默认值 描述 截图
itemTextColor 0x333333ff item正常颜色，仅支持16进制数字
itemSelectedColor 0x1097D5ff item选择颜色，仅支持16进制数字
onPickerCancel null 取消选择回调
onPickerConfirm null 确认选择回调
unit ['年', '月', '日'] 单位
selectedValue [ new Date().getFullYear() + '年',
new Date().getMonth() + 1 + '月',
new Date().getDate() + '日'] 		选中
startYear 1990 起始年份
endYear new Date().getFullYear() 截至年份
cancelText '取消' 取消选择文本
cancelTextSize 14 取消选择文本字体大小
cancelTextColor '#333333' 取消选择文本字体颜色
itemTextColor 0x333333ff item正常颜色，仅支持16进制数字
itemSelectedColor 0x1097D5ff item选择颜色，仅支持16进制数字
onPickerCancel null 取消选择回调
onPickerConfirm null 确认选择回调
confirmText '确定' 确定选择文本
confirmTextSize 14 确定选择文本字体大小
confirmTextColor '#333333' 确定选择字体颜色
cancelText '取消' 取消选择文本
cancelTextSize 14 取消选择文本字体大小
cancelTextColor '#333333' 取消选择文本字体颜色
itemHeight 40 item高度
HH true 是否显示小时
mm true 是否显示分钟
xx false 是否显示秒

AlertDialog:
属性 默认值 描述 截图
messageText 'Alert Message' 消息文本
messageTextColor '#444444' 消息文本字体颜色
messageTextSize 14 消息文本字体大小
negativeText 'cancel' 取消文本
negativeColor '#666666' 取消文本颜色
negativeSize 16 取消文本字体大小
positiveText 'ok' 确定文本
positiveColor '#1097D5' 确定文本颜色
positiveSize 16 确定文本字体大小
onPress null positive(确定)返回true or negative(取消)返回false

SimpleItemsDialog:
属性 默认值 描述 截图
items ['a', 'b', 'c'] 列表数据，可以string、object(需要指定itemKey)
itemKey 'key' 当item为object时，来指定显示的属性
items:[{id:0, value: 'v1'},{id:0, value: 'v1'}]
itemKey设为'value',则等同于['v1', 'v2']
itemStyle {
fontSize: 14,
fontWeight: '400',
color: '#333333'
} 		列表文字样式
cancel true 是否在列表最后 增加 ‘取消’ 项
cancelText '取消' 取消项文本
cancelTextStyle {
fontSize: 14,
fontWeight: '400',
color: '#999999'
} 		取消文本字体样式
onPress null 返回选中index

SimpleChooseDialog:
属性 默认值 描述 截图
items ['a', 'b', 'c'] 列表数据，可以string、object
(需要指定itemKey)
itemKey 'key' 当item为object时，来指定显示的属性
items:[{id:0, value: 'v1'},{id:0, value: 'v1'}]
itemKey设为'value',则等同于
['v1', 'v2']
itemStyle {
fontSize: 14,
fontWeight: '400',
color: '#333333'
} 		列表文字样式
selectColor '#1097D5' 选中颜色
normalColor '#666666' 未选中颜色
pointSize 18 左侧选中标识大小
pointBorderRadius 9 左侧选中标识边框弧度
confirmText '确定' 确定选择文本
confirmBtnColor '#1097D5' 确定选择按钮颜色
confirmTextColor '#ffffff' 确定选择文本颜色
onPress null 返回选中index

InputDialog:
属性 默认值 描述 截图
title '我要举报' 标题文本
titleSize 16 标题文本字体大小
titleColor '#333333' 标题文本文本颜色
cancelText '返回' 取消文本
cancelSize 14 取消文本字体大小
cancelColor '#333333' 取消文本字体颜色
btnText '提交' 提交文本
btnTextSize 12 提交文本字体大小
btnTextColor '#ffffff' 提交文本字体颜色
btnBgColor '#1097D5' 提交按钮颜色
placeholder '请尽量说明问题，我们将尽快处理...' 输入框提示语
onSubmit null 返回输入的文本内容
InputDialog.show(text)，显示dialog，text：用于编辑时，设置前值

DownloadDialog:
属性 默认值 描述 截图
title '视频下载' 标题文本
titleSize 16 标题文本字体大小
titleColor '#333333' 标题文本文本颜色
active false 按钮是否可点击
actionText '打开' 按钮文本
onAction null 点击按钮回调
totalTextColor '#666666' 总数文本字体颜色
totalTextSize 12 总数文本字体大小
DownloadDialog.setProcess(0, '4.24MB')，设置当前进度，及下载文件总数

ToastComponent:
属性 默认值 描述 截图
duration 1500 显示时长（自动隐藏）
fontSize 14 message字体大小
textColor '#ffffff' message字体颜色
lineHeight 20 message字体行高
paddingH 10 水平padding
paddingV 5 上下padding
borderRadius 5 背景圆角
backgroundColor 0x00000099 背景颜色
ToastComponent.show('message')，显示‘message’toast。应放在navigation同层，全局唯一

BaseDialog:
属性 默认值 描述
removeSubviews true dismiss，是否回收前景控件，拓展出来的子控件，不要动态设置改属性
coverClickable ture 背景点击隐藏
onCoverPress null 点击背景，dismiss回调
showAnimationType null 入场动画方式 spring timing

PickerView:
属性 默认值 描述
itemTextColor 0x333333ff item正常颜色，仅支持16进制数字
itemSelectedColor 0x1097D5ff item选择颜色，仅支持16进制数字
itemHeight 40 item高度
onPickerSelected null 选中时回调
selectedIndex 0 选中

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial