纯JS实现Picker，还是有点难度的，需要涉及到RN的性能优化（联动不能使用setState来更新）、
自定义手势、自定义点击以及动画等。
其他Dialog只是因为Picker是基于项目的BaseDialog扩展来的，就一并整理发布。
yarn add react-native-pickers
yarn add react-native-svg
react-native link react-native-svg
|属性
|默认值
|描述
|截图
|selectedValue
|['香港', '香港', '中西區']
|选中
|areaJson
|null
|地址数据源
|confirmText
|'确定'
|确定选择文本
|confirmTextSize
|14
|确定选择文本字体大小
|confirmTextColor
|'#333333'
|确定选择字体颜色
|cancelText
|'取消'
|取消选择文本
|cancelTextSize
|14
|取消选择文本字体大小
|cancelTextColor
|'#333333'
|取消选择文本字体颜色
|itemTextColor
|0x333333ff
|item正常颜色，仅支持
16进制数字
|itemSelectedColor
|0x1097D5ff
|item选择颜色，仅支持
16进制数字
|itemHeight
|40
|item高度
|onPickerCancel
|null
|取消选择回调
|onPickerConfirm
|null
|确认选择回调
|属性
|默认值
|描述
|截图
|itemTextColor
|0x333333ff
|item正常颜色，仅支持
16进制数字
|itemSelectedColor
|0x1097D5ff
|item选择颜色，仅支持
16进制数字
|onPickerCancel
|null
|取消选择回调
|onPickerConfirm
|null
|确认选择回调
|unit
|['年', '月', '日']
|单位
|selectedValue
|[
new Date().getFullYear() + '年',
new Date().getMonth() + 1 + '月',
new Date().getDate() + '日']
|选中
|startYear
|1990
|起始年份
|endYear
|new Date().getFullYear()
|截至年份
|cancelText
|'取消'
|取消选择文本
|cancelTextSize
|14
|取消选择文本字体大小
|cancelTextColor
|'#333333'
|取消选择文本字体颜色
|itemTextColor
|0x333333ff
|item正常颜色，仅支持
16进制数字
|itemSelectedColor
|0x1097D5ff
|item选择颜色，仅支持
16进制数字
|onPickerCancel
|null
|取消选择回调
|onPickerConfirm
|null
|确认选择回调
|confirmText
|'确定'
|确定选择文本
|confirmTextSize
|14
|确定选择文本字体大小
|confirmTextColor
|'#333333'
|确定选择字体颜色
|cancelText
|'取消'
|取消选择文本
|cancelTextSize
|14
|取消选择文本字体大小
|cancelTextColor
|'#333333'
|取消选择文本字体颜色
|itemHeight
|40
|item高度
|HH
|true
|是否显示小时
|mm
|true
|是否显示分钟
|xx
|false
|是否显示秒
|属性
|默认值
|描述
|截图
|messageText
|'Alert Message'
|消息文本
|messageTextColor
|'#444444'
|消息文本字体颜色
|messageTextSize
|14
|消息文本字体大小
|negativeText
|'cancel'
|取消文本
|negativeColor
|'#666666'
|取消文本颜色
|negativeSize
|16
|取消文本字体大小
|positiveText
|'ok'
|确定文本
|positiveColor
|'#1097D5'
|确定文本颜色
|positiveSize
|16
|确定文本字体大小
|onPress
|null
|
positive(确定)返回true or
negative(取消)返回false
|属性
|默认值
|描述
|截图
|items
|['a', 'b', 'c']
|列表数据，可以string、object(需要指定itemKey)
|itemKey
|'key'
|
当item为object时，来指定显示的属性
items:[{id:0, value: 'v1'},{id:0, value: 'v1'}]
itemKey设为'value',则等同于
|itemStyle
|
{
fontSize: 14,
fontWeight: '400',
color: '#333333'
}
|列表文字样式
|cancel
|true
|是否在列表最后 增加 ‘取消’ 项
|cancelText
|'取消'
|取消项文本
|cancelTextStyle
|
{
fontSize: 14,
fontWeight: '400',
color: '#999999'
}
|取消文本字体样式
|onPress
|null
|返回选中index
|属性
|默认值
|描述
|截图
|items
|['a', 'b', 'c']
|列表数据，可以string、object
(需要指定itemKey)
|itemKey
|'key'
|
当item为object时，来指定显示的属性
items:[{id:0, value: 'v1'},{id:0, value: 'v1'}]
itemKey设为'value',则等同于
|itemStyle
|
{
fontSize: 14,
fontWeight: '400',
color: '#333333'
}
|列表文字样式
|selectColor
|'#1097D5'
|选中颜色
|normalColor
|'#666666'
|未选中颜色
|pointSize
|18
|左侧选中标识大小
|pointBorderRadius
|9
|左侧选中标识边框弧度
|confirmText
|'确定'
|确定选择文本
|confirmBtnColor
|'#1097D5'
|确定选择按钮颜色
|confirmTextColor
|'#ffffff'
|确定选择文本颜色
|onPress
|null
|返回选中index
|属性
|默认值
|描述
|截图
|title
|'我要举报'
|标题文本
|titleSize
|16
|标题文本字体大小
|titleColor
|'#333333'
|标题文本文本颜色
|cancelText
|'返回'
|取消文本
|cancelSize
|14
|取消文本字体大小
|cancelColor
|'#333333'
|取消文本字体颜色
|btnText
|'提交'
|提交文本
|btnTextSize
|12
|提交文本字体大小
|btnTextColor
|'#ffffff'
|提交文本字体颜色
|btnBgColor
|'#1097D5'
|提交按钮颜色
|placeholder
|'请尽量说明问题，我们将尽快处理...'
|输入框提示语
|onSubmit
|null
|返回输入的文本内容
|InputDialog.show(text)，显示dialog，text：用于编辑时，设置前值
|属性
|默认值
|描述
|截图
|title
|'视频下载'
|标题文本
|titleSize
|16
|标题文本字体大小
|titleColor
|'#333333'
|标题文本文本颜色
|active
|false
|按钮是否可点击
|actionText
|'打开'
|按钮文本
|onAction
|null
|点击按钮回调
|totalTextColor
|'#666666'
|总数文本字体颜色
|totalTextSize
|12
|总数文本字体大小
|DownloadDialog.setProcess(0, '4.24MB')，设置当前进度，及下载文件总数
|属性
|默认值
|描述
|截图
|duration
|1500
|显示时长（自动隐藏）
|fontSize
|14
|message字体大小
|textColor
|'#ffffff'
|message字体颜色
|lineHeight
|20
|message字体行高
|paddingH
|10
|水平padding
|paddingV
|5
|上下padding
|borderRadius
|5
|背景圆角
|backgroundColor
|0x00000099
|背景颜色
|ToastComponent.show('message')，显示‘message’toast。应放在navigation同层，全局唯一
|属性
|默认值
|描述
|removeSubviews
|true
|dismiss，是否回收前景控件，拓展出来的子控件，不要动态设置改属性
|coverClickable
|ture
|背景点击隐藏
|onCoverPress
|null
|点击背景，dismiss回调
|showAnimationType
|null
|入场动画方式 spring timing
|属性
|默认值
|描述
|itemTextColor
|0x333333ff
|item正常颜色，仅支持
16进制数字
|itemSelectedColor
|0x1097D5ff
|item选择颜色，仅支持
16进制数字
|itemHeight
|40
|item高度
|onPickerSelected
|null
|选中时回调
|selectedIndex
|0
|选中