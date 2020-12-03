A Picker component for React Native which emulates the native
<select> interfaces for iOS and Android
For iOS, by default we are wrapping an unstyled TextInput component. You can then pass down styles to customize it to your needs.
For Android, by default we are using the native Picker component. If you prefer, you can set
useNativeAndroidPickerStyle to false, which will also render an unstyled TextInput component. You can then pass down styles to customize it to your needs.
For either platform, you can alternatively pass down a child element of your choice that will be wrapped in a touchable area.
npm install react-native-picker-select
# React Native users
npm install @react-native-picker/picker
npx pod-install
# Expo
expo install @react-native-picker/picker
import RNPickerSelect from 'react-native-picker-select';
export const Dropdown = () => {
return (
<RNPickerSelect
onValueChange={(value) => console.log(value)}
items={[
{ label: 'Football', value: 'football' },
{ label: 'Baseball', value: 'baseball' },
{ label: 'Hockey', value: 'hockey' },
]}
/>
);
};
|Version
|Notes
|>= 8.0.0
|Uses @react-native-picker/picker. React Native 0.60 or above. If using Expo, SDK38 or above.
|>= 3.0.0
|React v16.3 or above.
|< 3.0.0
|React v16.2 or below.
|Name
|Description
|Details
onValueChange
|Callback which returns
value, index
|required
function
items
|The items for the component to render
- Each item should be in the following format:
{label: 'Orange', value: 'orange', key: 'orange', color: 'orange', inputLabel: 'Orange!'}
-
label and
value are required
-
key,
color, and
inputLabel are optional
-
key will be set to equal
label if not included
-
value can be any data type
- If
inputLabel exists, the TextInput will display that value instead of the
label
|required
array
placeholder
|- An override for the default placeholder object with a label of
Select an item... and a value of
null
- An empty object can be used if you'd like to disable the placeholder entirely
|object
disabled
|Disables interaction with the component
|boolean
value
|Will attempt to locate a matching item from the
items array by checking each item's
value property. If found, it will update the component to show that item as selected. If the value is not found, it will default to the first item.
|any
itemKey
|Will attempt to locate a matching item from the
items array by checking each item's
key property. If found, it will update the component to show that item as selected. If the key is not found, it will attempt to find a matching item by
value as above.
|string, number
style
|Style overrides for most parts of the component.
More details in styling
|object
pickerProps
|Additional props to pass to the Picker (some props are used in core functionality so use this carefully)
|object
Icon
|Custom icon component to be rendered.
More details in styling
|Component
textInputProps
|Additional props to pass to the TextInput (some props are used in core functionality so use this carefully). This is iOS only unless
useNativeAndroidPickerStyle={false}.
|object
touchableWrapperProps
|Additional props to pass to the touchable wrapping the TextInput (some props are used in core functionality so use this carefully)
|object
onOpen
|Callback triggered right before the opening of the picker
Not supported when
useNativeAndroidPickerStyle={true}
|function
useNativeAndroidPickerStyle
Android only
|The component defaults to using the native Android Picker in its un-selected state. Setting this flag to
false will mimic the default iOS presentation where a tappable TextInput is displayed.
More details in styling
|boolean
fixAndroidTouchableBug
Android only
|Experimental flag to fix issue #354
|boolean
InputAccessoryView
iOS only
|Replace the InputAcessoryView section (bar with tabbing arrown and Done button) of the opened picker with your own custom component. Can also return
null here to hide completely. While this bar is typical on
select elements on the web, the interface guidelines does not include it. View the snack to see examples on how this can be customized.
|Component
doneText
iOS only
|"Done" default text on the modal. Can be overwritten here
|string
onUpArrow / onDownArrow
iOS only
|Presence enables the corresponding arrow
- Closes the picker
- Calls the callback provided
|function
onDonePress
iOS only
|Callback when the 'Done' button is pressed
|function
onClose
iOS only
|Callback triggered right before the closing of the picker
|function
modalProps
iOS only
|Additional props to pass to the Modal (some props are used in core functionality so use this carefully)
|object
touchableDoneProps
iOS only
|Additional props to pass to the Done touchable (some props are used in core functionality so use this carefully)
|object
All properties mentioned below must be nested under the
style prop. Examples of different styling options can be found on the example snack.
inputIOS.
inputIOSContainer,
placeholder,
viewContainer,
chevronContainer,
chevron,
chevronUp,
chevronDown,
chevronActive,
done,
modalViewTop,
modalViewMiddle, and
modalViewBottom
inputAndroid.
useNativeAndroidPickerStyle to false, the component will allow a few other style objects:
inputAndroidContainer,
placeholder, and
inputAndroid
headlessAndroidContainer and
viewContainer
inputWeb
Icon prop - it will be rendered with
{ position: 'absolute', right: 0 } applied to its wrapping container. You can modify these values and add additional spacing to position the icon as needed by modifying
iconContainer. You'll probably also want to add some
paddingRight to your input styling to avoid any longer text appearing behind the icon.
If you need to add accessibility props to the rendered component, you may use
pickerProps and
touchableWrapperProps to pass these through.
pickerProps accepts an object of props that get passed directly to the native
<Picker /> component.
touchableWrapperProps also accepts an object of props, but this gets passed to a
<TouchableOpacity /> that toggles the visibility of the picker.*note:
touchableWrapperProps is not supported on web or when
useNativeAndroidPickerStyle={true}
In the example below, we render the picker with supplementary description text, but for screen readers, we omit this by passing just the title to the
accessibilityLabel prop.
const selectedItem = {
title: 'Selected item title',
description: 'Secondary long descriptive text ...',
};
export const Dropdown = () => {
return (
<RNPickerSelect
pickerProps={{
accessibilityLabel: selectedItem.title,
}}
>
<Text>{selectedItem.title}</Text>
<Text>{selectedItem.description}</Text>
</RNPickerSelect>
);
};
Test suite included. This component has been used and tested since React Native v0.51.
react-native-picker-select is MIT licensed and built with ❤️ in Austin, TX by the team at LawnStarter