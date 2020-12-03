openbase logo
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

react-native-picker-select

npm version npm downloads Test Coverage CircleCI

A Picker component for React Native which emulates the native <select> interfaces for iOS and Android

For iOS, by default we are wrapping an unstyled TextInput component. You can then pass down styles to customize it to your needs.

For Android, by default we are using the native Picker component. If you prefer, you can set useNativeAndroidPickerStyle to false, which will also render an unstyled TextInput component. You can then pass down styles to customize it to your needs.

For either platform, you can alternatively pass down a child element of your choice that will be wrapped in a touchable area.

iOS Example Android Example

View examples on snack.expo.io

Getting Started

Installing

npm install react-native-picker-select

# React Native users
npm install @react-native-picker/picker
npx pod-install

# Expo
expo install @react-native-picker/picker

Basic Usage

import RNPickerSelect from 'react-native-picker-select';

export const Dropdown = () => {
    return (
        <RNPickerSelect
            onValueChange={(value) => console.log(value)}
            items={[
                { label: 'Football', value: 'football' },
                { label: 'Baseball', value: 'baseball' },
                { label: 'Hockey', value: 'hockey' },
            ]}
        />
    );
};

Versioning

VersionNotes
>= 8.0.0Uses @react-native-picker/picker. React Native 0.60 or above. If using Expo, SDK38 or above.
>= 3.0.0React v16.3 or above.
< 3.0.0React v16.2 or below.

Props

NameDescriptionDetails
onValueChangeCallback which returns value, indexrequired
function
itemsThe items for the component to render
- Each item should be in the following format:
{label: 'Orange', value: 'orange', key: 'orange', color: 'orange', inputLabel: 'Orange!'}
- label and value are required
- key, color, and inputLabel are optional
- key will be set to equal label if not included
- value can be any data type
- If inputLabel exists, the TextInput will display that value instead of the label		required
array
placeholder- An override for the default placeholder object with a label of Select an item... and a value of null
- An empty object can be used if you'd like to disable the placeholder entirely		object
disabledDisables interaction with the componentboolean
valueWill attempt to locate a matching item from the items array by checking each item's value property. If found, it will update the component to show that item as selected. If the value is not found, it will default to the first item.any
itemKeyWill attempt to locate a matching item from the items array by checking each item's key property. If found, it will update the component to show that item as selected. If the key is not found, it will attempt to find a matching item by value as above.string, number
styleStyle overrides for most parts of the component.
More details in styling		object
pickerPropsAdditional props to pass to the Picker (some props are used in core functionality so use this carefully)object
IconCustom icon component to be rendered.
More details in styling		Component
textInputPropsAdditional props to pass to the TextInput (some props are used in core functionality so use this carefully). This is iOS only unless useNativeAndroidPickerStyle={false}.object
touchableWrapperPropsAdditional props to pass to the touchable wrapping the TextInput (some props are used in core functionality so use this carefully)object
onOpen
Callback triggered right before the opening of the picker
Not supported when useNativeAndroidPickerStyle={true}		function
useNativeAndroidPickerStyle
Android only		The component defaults to using the native Android Picker in its un-selected state. Setting this flag to false will mimic the default iOS presentation where a tappable TextInput is displayed.
More details in styling		boolean
fixAndroidTouchableBug
Android only		Experimental flag to fix issue #354boolean
InputAccessoryView
iOS only		Replace the InputAcessoryView section (bar with tabbing arrown and Done button) of the opened picker with your own custom component. Can also return null here to hide completely. While this bar is typical on select elements on the web, the interface guidelines does not include it. View the snack to see examples on how this can be customized.Component
doneText
iOS only		"Done" default text on the modal. Can be overwritten herestring
onUpArrow / onDownArrow
iOS only		Presence enables the corresponding arrow
- Closes the picker
- Calls the callback provided		function
onDonePress
iOS only		Callback when the 'Done' button is pressedfunction
onClose
iOS only		Callback triggered right before the closing of the pickerfunction
modalProps
iOS only		Additional props to pass to the Modal (some props are used in core functionality so use this carefully)object
touchableDoneProps
iOS only		Additional props to pass to the Done touchable (some props are used in core functionality so use this carefully)object

Styling

All properties mentioned below must be nested under the style prop. Examples of different styling options can be found on the example snack.

iOS-specific

  • The component wraps a TextInput without styling. You can target the TextInput styling with inputIOS.
  • Other styles that can be modified for iOS are named inputIOSContainer, placeholder, viewContainer, chevronContainer, chevron, chevronUp, chevronDown, chevronActive, done, modalViewTop, modalViewMiddle, and modalViewBottom

Android-specific

  • The native Picker in its inactive state acts looks similar to a TextInput, but it has limitations on custom styling. Any styling that is possible can be applied via inputAndroid.
  • You can add some styling customization to the active-state native Picker, but that requires modifying some xml files
  • If you set the prop useNativeAndroidPickerStyle to false, the component will allow a few other style objects: inputAndroidContainer, placeholder, and inputAndroid
  • Other styles that can be modified for Android are named headlessAndroidContainer and viewContainer

Web-specific

  • The component creates a select tag
  • The styling of this select tag can be modified using a nested object with the key inputWeb

Icon

  • If a component is passed in via the Icon prop - it will be rendered with { position: 'absolute', right: 0 } applied to its wrapping container. You can modify these values and add additional spacing to position the icon as needed by modifying iconContainer. You'll probably also want to add some paddingRight to your input styling to avoid any longer text appearing behind the icon.
  • You can pass a component of your choosing (css, image, svg, etc..) for use as the icon. For ease of use, consider a library such as react-native-shapes or react-native-vector-icons.
  • Examples of different icons and their usage can be found on the example snack.

Accessibility

If you need to add accessibility props to the rendered component, you may use pickerProps and touchableWrapperProps to pass these through.

pickerProps accepts an object of props that get passed directly to the native <Picker /> component. touchableWrapperProps also accepts an object of props, but this gets passed to a <TouchableOpacity /> that toggles the visibility of the picker.*note: touchableWrapperProps is not supported on web or when useNativeAndroidPickerStyle={true}

Accessibility Example

In the example below, we render the picker with supplementary description text, but for screen readers, we omit this by passing just the title to the accessibilityLabel prop.

const selectedItem = {
    title: 'Selected item title',
    description: 'Secondary long descriptive text ...',
};

export const Dropdown = () => {
    return (
        <RNPickerSelect
            pickerProps={{
                accessibilityLabel: selectedItem.title,
            }}
        >
            <Text>{selectedItem.title}</Text>
            <Text>{selectedItem.description}</Text>
        </RNPickerSelect>
    );
};

Testing

Test suite included. This component has been used and tested since React Native v0.51.

BrowserStack

License

react-native-picker-select is MIT licensed and built with ❤️ in Austin, TX by the team at LawnStarter

