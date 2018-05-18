openbase logo
react-native-picker-ry

by beefe
1.0.8 (see all)

A Native Picker with high performance.

Readme

react-native-picker

npm version dependency status

ui3 ui4

Documentation

Params

KeyTypeDefaultSupportDescription
isLoopBooleanfalseAndroid
pickerTextEllipsisLennumber6Android
pickerConfirmBtnTextstringconfirmiOS/Android
pickerCancelBtnTextstringcanceliOS/Android
pickerTitleTextstringpls selectiOS/Android
pickerConfirmBtnColorarray[1, 186, 245, 1]iOS/Android
pickerCancelBtnColorarray[1, 186, 245, 1]iOS/Android
pickerTitleColorarray[20, 20, 20, 1]iOS/Android
pickerToolBarBgarray[232, 232, 232, 1]iOS/Android
pickerBgarray[196, 199, 206, 1]iOS/Android
pickerToolBarFontSizenumber16iOS/Android
wheelFlexarray[1, 1, 1]iOS/Android
pickerFontSizenumber16iOS/Android
pickerFontColorarray[31, 31, 31, 1]iOS/Android
pickerFontFamilystringiOS/Android
pickerRowHeightnumber24iOS
pickerDataarrayiOS/Android
selectedValuearrayiOS/Android
onPickerConfirmfunctioniOS/Android
onPickerCancelfunctioniOS/Android
onPickerSelectfunctioniOS/Android

Methods

KeySupportDescription
initiOS/Androidinit and pass parameters to picker
toggleiOS/Androidshow or hide picker
showiOS/Androidshow picker
hideiOS/Androidhide picker
selectiOS/Androidselect a row
isPickerShowiOS/Androidget status of picker, return a boolean

Usage

Step 1 - install

    npm install react-native-picker --save

Step 2 - link

    react-native link

Step 3 - import and use in project

import Picker from 'react-native-picker';
let data = [];
for(var i=0;i<100;i++){
    data.push(i);
}

Picker.init({
    pickerData: data,
    selectedValue: [59],
    onPickerConfirm: data => {
        console.log(data);
    },
    onPickerCancel: data => {
        console.log(data);
    },
    onPickerSelect: data => {
        console.log(data);
    }
});
Picker.show();

Integration With Existing Apps (iOS)

The Podfile will like below:

platform :ios, '8.0'
target 'YourTarget' do
    pod 'React', :path => '../YOUR_REACT_NATIVE_PROJECT/node_modules/react-native', :subspecs => [
    'Core',
    ...
    ]
    pod 'Picker', :path => '../YOUR_REACT_NATIVE_PROJECT/node_modules/react-native-picker'
end

After you have updated the Podfile of the existing app, you can install react-native-picker like below:

$ pod install

Notice

support two modes:

1. parallel: such as time picker, wheels have no connection with each other

2. cascade: such as date picker, address picker .etc, when front wheel changed, the behind wheels will all be reset

parallel:

  • single wheel:
pickerData = [1,2,3,4];
selectedValue = 3;
  • two or more wheel:
pickerData = [
    [1,2,3,4],
    [5,6,7,8],
    ...
];
selectedValue = [1, 5];

cascade:

  • two wheel
pickerData = [
    {
        a: [1, 2, 3, 4]
    },
    {
        b: [5, 6, 7, 8]
    },
    ...
];
selectedValue = ['a', 2];
  • three wheel
pickerData = [
    {
        a: [
            {
                a1: [1, 2, 3, 4]
            },
            {
                a2: [5, 6, 7, 8]
            },
            {
                a3: [9, 10, 11, 12]
            }
        ]
    },
    {
        b: [
            {
                b1: [11, 22, 33, 44]
            },
            {
                b2: [55, 66, 77, 88]
            },
            {
                b3: [99, 1010, 1111, 1212]
            }
        ]
    },
    {
        c: [
            {
                c1: ['a', 'b', 'c']
            },
            {
                c2: ['aa', 'bb', 'cc']
            },
            {
                c3: ['aaa', 'bbb', 'ccc']
            }
        ]
    },
    ...
]

For pure javascript version -> v3.0.5

