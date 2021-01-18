React Native Picker Module for Android & IOS

With this package you can easily use picker with onPress function.

Using react-native-modal and @react-native-community/picker component for IOS and using RecyclerView and AlertDialog for Android as NativeModule .

@react-native-picker/picker added because picker maintainer is changed.

PRs merged. Some issues fixed

Android input.substr issue solved.

On IOS null value issue solved.

Version 2.0.0

useNativeDriver flag added.

@react-native-community/picker added because picker extracted from core react native

react-native-modal added to package for IOS

selectedColor added

disabled & enabled IOS confirm button styles added.

Now we can set object array for items or array.

IOS part start using hooks

confirmButtonStyle & cancelButtonStyle & contentContainerStyle added

Adding image to picker item at Android removed. If you need this feature please use v1.3.1

And a lot of upgrade...

Getting Started

With YARN

yarn add react- native -picker- module && yarn add react- native -modal && yarn add - native -community/picker

After React Native v0.60.0

cd ios && pod install

Before React Native v0.60.0

Automatic linking

react- native link react- native -picker- module

Manual Linking

Manual Installation (If something went wrong with react-native link)

Props

Props Type Default & Description Required OS value string - No Android, IOS useNativeDriver bool true No IOS backdropColor string - No IOS backdropOpacity double 0.7 No IOS items array / object array - Yes Android, IOS title string - No Android, IOS titleStyle object {} No IOS confirmButtonStyle object {} No IOS cancelButtonStyle object {} No IOS contentContainerStyle object {} No IOS itemStyle object {} No IOS cancelButtonTextStyle object {} No IOS confirmButtonEnabledTextStyle object {} No IOS confirmButtonDisabledTextStyle object {} No IOS pickerRef any - Yes Android, IOS onValueChange func (value: string) => void Yes Android, IOS cancelButton string Cancel No IOS confirmButton string Confirm No IOS onCancel func - No Android, IOS selectedColor string - No Android, IOS

Usage with Hooks

import React, { useRef, useState } from "react" import { Button, SafeAreaView, Text } from "react-native" import ReactNativePickerModule from "react-native-picker-module" const App = () => { const pickerRef = useRef() const [value, setValue] = useState() const dataset_1 = [ 1 , 2 , "Java" , "Kotlin" , "C++" , "C#" , "PHP" ] const dataset_2 = [ { value : 101 , label : "Javascript" , }, { value : "golang_101" , label : "Go" , }, { value : "kotlin_dsl" , label : "Kotlin" , }, { value : "java_101" , label : "Java" , }, { value : "cplusplus" , label : "C++" , }, { value : "csharp_201" , label : "C#" , }, { value : "php_201" , label : "PHP" , }, ] return ( <> <SafeAreaView> <Button title="Select a language" onPress={() => pickerRef.current.show()} /> <Text>Selected Item Text: {value}</Text> </SafeAreaView> <ReactNativePickerModule pickerRef={pickerRef} value={value} title={"Select a language"} items={dataset_1} titleStyle={{ color: "white" }} itemStyle={{ color: "white" }} selectedColor="#FC0" confirmButtonEnabledTextStyle={{ color: "white" }} confirmButtonDisabledTextStyle={{ color: "grey" }} cancelButtonTextStyle={{ color: "white" }} confirmButtonStyle={{ backgroundColor: "rgba(0,0,0,1)", }} cancelButtonStyle={{ backgroundColor: "rgba(0,0,0,1)", }} contentContainerStyle={{ backgroundColor: "rgba(0,0,0,1)", }} onCancel={() => { console.log("Cancelled") }} onValueChange={value => { console.log("value: ", value) setValue(value) }} /> </> ) } export default App

Class Component Example

import React from "react" import { SafeAreaView, Text, Button } from "react-native" import ReactNativePickerModule from "react-native-picker-module" const dataset = [ { value : 101 , label : "Javascript" , }, { value : "golang_101" , label : "Go" , }, { value : "kotlin_dsl" , label : "Kotlin" , }, { value : "java_101" , label : "Java" , }, { value : "cplusplus" , label : "C++" , }, { value : "csharp_201" , label : "C#" , }, { value : "php_201" , label : "PHP" , }, ] class App extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props) this .pickerRef = React.createRef() this .state = { value : null , } } render() { return ( <> <SafeAreaView> <Button title="Select a language" onPress={() => this.pickerRef.current.show()} /> <Text>Selected Item Text: {this.state.value}</Text> </SafeAreaView> <ReactNativePickerModule pickerRef={this.pickerRef} value={this.state.value} title={"Select a language"} items={dataset} selectedColor="#FC0" onCancel={() => { console.log("Cancelled") }} onValueChange={value => { this.setState({ value: value, }) }} /> </> ) } } export default App

FYI

You can use more than one picker in same screen. You just need to set different pickerRef.

p.s : If you want to get country list from native device you can use this package: https://github.com/talut/react-native-countries

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details