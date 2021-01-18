With this package you can easily use picker with onPress function.
Using
react-native-modal and
@react-native-community/picker component for IOS and using
RecyclerView and
AlertDialog for Android as
NativeModule.
With YARN
yarn add react-native-picker-module && yarn add react-native-modal && yarn add @react-native-community/picker
cd ios && pod install
Automatic linking
react-native link react-native-picker-module
Manual Linking
Manual Installation (If something went wrong with react-native link)
|Props
|Type
|Default & Description
|Required
|OS
|value
|string
|-
|No
|Android, IOS
|useNativeDriver
|bool
true
|No
|IOS
|backdropColor
|string
|-
|No
|IOS
|backdropOpacity
|double
0.7
|No
|IOS
|items
|array / object array
|-
|Yes
|Android, IOS
|title
|string
|-
|No
|Android, IOS
|titleStyle
|object
|{}
|No
|IOS
|confirmButtonStyle
|object
|{}
|No
|IOS
|cancelButtonStyle
|object
|{}
|No
|IOS
|contentContainerStyle
|object
|{}
|No
|IOS
|itemStyle
|object
|{}
|No
|IOS
|cancelButtonTextStyle
|object
|{}
|No
|IOS
|confirmButtonEnabledTextStyle
|object
|{}
|No
|IOS
|confirmButtonDisabledTextStyle
|object
|{}
|No
|IOS
|pickerRef
|any
|-
|Yes
|Android, IOS
|onValueChange
|func
|(value: string) => void
|Yes
|Android, IOS
|cancelButton
|string
Cancel
|No
|IOS
|confirmButton
|string
Confirm
|No
|IOS
|onCancel
|func
|-
|No
|Android, IOS
|selectedColor
|string
|-
|No
|Android, IOS
import React, { useRef, useState } from "react"
import { Button, SafeAreaView, Text } from "react-native"
import ReactNativePickerModule from "react-native-picker-module"
const App = () => {
const pickerRef = useRef()
const [value, setValue] = useState()
const dataset_1 = [1, 2, "Java", "Kotlin", "C++", "C#", "PHP"]
const dataset_2 = [
{
value: 101,
label: "Javascript",
},
{
value: "golang_101",
label: "Go",
},
{
value: "kotlin_dsl",
label: "Kotlin",
},
{
value: "java_101",
label: "Java",
},
{
value: "cplusplus",
label: "C++",
},
{
value: "csharp_201",
label: "C#",
},
{
value: "php_201",
label: "PHP",
},
]
return (
<>
<SafeAreaView>
<Button title="Select a language" onPress={() => pickerRef.current.show()} />
<Text>Selected Item Text: {value}</Text>
</SafeAreaView>
<ReactNativePickerModule
pickerRef={pickerRef}
value={value}
title={"Select a language"}
items={dataset_1}
titleStyle={{ color: "white" }}
itemStyle={{ color: "white" }}
selectedColor="#FC0"
confirmButtonEnabledTextStyle={{ color: "white" }}
confirmButtonDisabledTextStyle={{ color: "grey" }}
cancelButtonTextStyle={{ color: "white" }}
confirmButtonStyle={{
backgroundColor: "rgba(0,0,0,1)",
}}
cancelButtonStyle={{
backgroundColor: "rgba(0,0,0,1)",
}}
contentContainerStyle={{
backgroundColor: "rgba(0,0,0,1)",
}}
onCancel={() => {
console.log("Cancelled")
}}
onValueChange={value => {
console.log("value: ", value)
setValue(value)
}}
/>
</>
)
}
export default App
import React from "react"
import { SafeAreaView, Text, Button } from "react-native"
import ReactNativePickerModule from "react-native-picker-module"
const dataset = [
{
value: 101,
label: "Javascript",
},
{
value: "golang_101",
label: "Go",
},
{
value: "kotlin_dsl",
label: "Kotlin",
},
{
value: "java_101",
label: "Java",
},
{
value: "cplusplus",
label: "C++",
},
{
value: "csharp_201",
label: "C#",
},
{
value: "php_201",
label: "PHP",
},
]
class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props)
this.pickerRef = React.createRef()
this.state = {
value: null,
}
}
render() {
return (
<>
<SafeAreaView>
<Button title="Select a language" onPress={() => this.pickerRef.current.show()} />
<Text>Selected Item Text: {this.state.value}</Text>
</SafeAreaView>
<ReactNativePickerModule
pickerRef={this.pickerRef}
value={this.state.value}
title={"Select a language"}
items={dataset}
selectedColor="#FC0"
onCancel={() => {
console.log("Cancelled")
}}
onValueChange={value => {
this.setState({
value: value,
})
}}
/>
</>
)
}
}
export default App
You can use more than one picker in same screen. You just need to set different pickerRef.
p.s : If you want to get country list from native device you can use this package: https://github.com/talut/react-native-countries
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details