rnp

react-native-picker-module

by Talut TASGIRAN
2.0.4 (see all)

React Native Picker Module Android & IOS

Readme

React Native Picker Module for Android & IOS

With this package you can easily use picker with onPress function.

Using react-native-modal and @react-native-community/picker component for IOS and using RecyclerView and AlertDialog for Android as NativeModule.

v2.0.4 released.

  • @react-native-picker/picker added because picker maintainer is changed.

v2.0.31 released.

v2.0.31

  • PRs merged. Some issues fixed

v2.0.2

  • Android input.substr issue solved.

v2.0.1

  • On IOS null value issue solved.

Version 2.0.0

  • useNativeDriver flag added.
  • @react-native-community/picker added because picker extracted from core react native
  • react-native-modal added to package for IOS
  • selectedColor added
  • disabled & enabled IOS confirm button styles added.
  • Now we can set object array for items or array.
  • IOS part start using hooks
  • confirmButtonStyle & cancelButtonStyle & contentContainerStyle added
  • Adding image to picker item at Android removed. If you need this feature please use v1.3.1
  • And a lot of upgrade...

Getting Started

With YARN

yarn add react-native-picker-module && yarn add react-native-modal && yarn add @react-native-community/picker

After React Native v0.60.0

cd ios && pod install

Before React Native v0.60.0

Automatic linking

react-native link react-native-picker-module

Manual Linking

Manual Installation (If something went wrong with react-native link)

Props

PropsTypeDefault & DescriptionRequiredOS
valuestring-NoAndroid, IOS
useNativeDriverbooltrueNoIOS
backdropColorstring-NoIOS
backdropOpacitydouble0.7NoIOS
itemsarray / object array-YesAndroid, IOS
titlestring-NoAndroid, IOS
titleStyleobject{}NoIOS
confirmButtonStyleobject{}NoIOS
cancelButtonStyleobject{}NoIOS
contentContainerStyleobject{}NoIOS
itemStyleobject{}NoIOS
cancelButtonTextStyleobject{}NoIOS
confirmButtonEnabledTextStyleobject{}NoIOS
confirmButtonDisabledTextStyleobject{}NoIOS
pickerRefany-YesAndroid, IOS
onValueChangefunc(value: string) => voidYesAndroid, IOS
cancelButtonstringCancelNoIOS
confirmButtonstringConfirmNoIOS
onCancelfunc-NoAndroid, IOS
selectedColorstring-NoAndroid, IOS

Usage with Hooks

import React, { useRef, useState } from "react"
import { Button, SafeAreaView, Text } from "react-native"
import ReactNativePickerModule from "react-native-picker-module"

const App = () => {
  const pickerRef = useRef()
  const [value, setValue] = useState()
  const dataset_1 = [1, 2, "Java", "Kotlin", "C++", "C#", "PHP"]
  const dataset_2 = [
    {
      value: 101,
      label: "Javascript",
    },
    {
      value: "golang_101",
      label: "Go",
    },
    {
      value: "kotlin_dsl",
      label: "Kotlin",
    },
    {
      value: "java_101",
      label: "Java",
    },
    {
      value: "cplusplus",
      label: "C++",
    },
    {
      value: "csharp_201",
      label: "C#",
    },
    {
      value: "php_201",
      label: "PHP",
    },
  ]
  return (
    <>
      <SafeAreaView>
        <Button title="Select a language" onPress={() => pickerRef.current.show()} />
        <Text>Selected Item Text: {value}</Text>
      </SafeAreaView>
      <ReactNativePickerModule
        pickerRef={pickerRef}
        value={value}
        title={"Select a language"}
        items={dataset_1}
        titleStyle={{ color: "white" }}
        itemStyle={{ color: "white" }}
        selectedColor="#FC0"
        confirmButtonEnabledTextStyle={{ color: "white" }}
        confirmButtonDisabledTextStyle={{ color: "grey" }}
        cancelButtonTextStyle={{ color: "white" }}
        confirmButtonStyle={{
          backgroundColor: "rgba(0,0,0,1)",
        }}
        cancelButtonStyle={{
          backgroundColor: "rgba(0,0,0,1)",
        }}
        contentContainerStyle={{
          backgroundColor: "rgba(0,0,0,1)",
        }}
        onCancel={() => {
          console.log("Cancelled")
        }}
        onValueChange={value => {
          console.log("value: ", value)
          setValue(value)
        }}
      />
    </>
  )
}

export default App

Class Component Example

import React from "react"
import { SafeAreaView, Text, Button } from "react-native"
import ReactNativePickerModule from "react-native-picker-module"

const dataset = [
  {
    value: 101,
    label: "Javascript",
  },
  {
    value: "golang_101",
    label: "Go",
  },
  {
    value: "kotlin_dsl",
    label: "Kotlin",
  },
  {
    value: "java_101",
    label: "Java",
  },
  {
    value: "cplusplus",
    label: "C++",
  },
  {
    value: "csharp_201",
    label: "C#",
  },
  {
    value: "php_201",
    label: "PHP",
  },
]
class App extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props)
    this.pickerRef = React.createRef()
    this.state = {
      value: null,
    }
  }
  render() {
    return (
      <>
        <SafeAreaView>
          <Button title="Select a language" onPress={() => this.pickerRef.current.show()} />
          <Text>Selected Item Text: {this.state.value}</Text>
        </SafeAreaView>
        <ReactNativePickerModule
          pickerRef={this.pickerRef}
          value={this.state.value}
          title={"Select a language"}
          items={dataset}
          selectedColor="#FC0"
          onCancel={() => {
            console.log("Cancelled")
          }}
          onValueChange={value => {
            this.setState({
              value: value,
            })
          }}
        />
      </>
    )
  }
}
export default App

FYI

You can use more than one picker in same screen. You just need to set different pickerRef.

p.s : If you want to get country list from native device you can use this package: https://github.com/talut/react-native-countries

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details

