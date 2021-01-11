An alternative to Picker and PickerIOS components with an unified API and consistent look & feel on both plaforms. It's fully configurable and includes built-in support for text search and alphabetical index. Ideal for longer lists not suitable for "wheel-pickers".
$ npm install react-native-picker-modal-view --save
or
$ yarn add react-native-picker-modal-view
import * as React from 'react';
import { Button, SafeAreaView, Text, View } from 'react-native';
import PickerModal from 'react-native-picker-modal-view';
import data from '../../../top20.json';
export default class Main extends React.Component<{}, { selectedItem: {} }> {
constructor(props: {}) {
super(props);
this.state = {
selectedItem: {}
};
}
public render(): JSX.Element {
const { selectedItem } = this.state;
return (
<SafeAreaView style={{ flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', marginHorizontal: 20 }}>
<PickerModal
renderSelectView={(disabled, selected, showModal) =>
<Button disabled={disabled} title={'Show me!'} onPress={showModal} />
}
onSelected={this.onSelected.bind(this)}
onClosed={this.onClosed.bind(this)}
onBackButtonPressed={this.onBackButtonPressed.bind(this)}
items={data}
sortingLanguage={'tr'}
showToTopButton={true}
selected={selectedItem}
showAlphabeticalIndex={true}
autoGenerateAlphabeticalIndex={true}
selectPlaceholderText={'Choose one...'}
onEndReached={() => console.log('list ended...')}
searchPlaceholderText={'Search...'}
requireSelection={false}
autoSort={false}
/>
<View style={{ padding: 10, alignItems: 'center', backgroundColor: '#ddd' }}>
<Text>Chosen: </Text>
<Text>{JSON.stringify(selectedItem)}</Text>
</View>
</SafeAreaView>
);
}
private onClosed(): void {
console.log('close key pressed');
}
private onSelected(selected: any): void {
this.setState({ selectedItem: selected });
return selected;
}
private onBackButtonPressed(): void {
console.log('back key pressed');
}
}
|Properties
|Type
|Description
|Default
|modalAnimationType
string
|The RN Modal show/hide animation type
"slide"
|showAlphabeticalIndex
boolean
|Hides alphabetical index
"true"
|onClosed
Function
|Fired when the modal is closed
|onBackButtonPressed
Function
|Fired when the back key is pressed
|onSelected
*required
Function
|Returns selected item object
"{Id, Name, Value, [key: string]: any}"
|items
*required
array
|Array of list items
"[{Id, Name, Value, [key: string]: any}]"
|renderSelectView
Element
|Render Select Component
<SelectBoxComponent (built-in)>
|renderListItem
Element
|Render List item
<ListItemComponent (built-in)/>
|alphabeticalIndexChars
array
|Chracters array for the alphabetical index
<Turkish alphabet chracters>
|searchInputTextColor
string
|Search input placeholder text color
"#252525"
|keyExtractor
Function
|Flatlist defined {key} function
<Predefined return map index>
|autoGenerateAlphabeticalIndex
boolean
|Auto-generates alphabetical index from list items data
"false"
|sortingLanguage
string
|Country ISO (Alpha 2) Code for localeCompare
"tr"
|showToTopButton
boolean
|Button for scroll to offset 0
"true"
|onEndReached
Function
|Fired when the list reaches the end
|selectPlaceholderText
string
|Select box placeholder text
"Choose one..."
|searchPlaceholderText
string
|Search input placeholder text
"Search..."
|selected
object
|Default selected item
|autoSort
boolean
|Auto-sort data list
"false"
|disabled
boolean
|Disable Select box
|requireSelection
boolean
|Require at least one list item is selected
"false"
|backButtonDisabled
boolean
|Hide to back button
"false"
|renderSearch
Function
|Render custom search input
|``
|Properties
|Type
|Description
|Default
|ModalProps
object
|React Native Modal Props
|FlatListProps
object
|React Native Flatlist Props
|SearchInputProps
object
|React Native TextInput Props
npm install
Once the installation is done, you can run the following command:
npm
npm start
You can also use:
expo
expo start
yarn
expo start