This project has been deprecated, move to https://github.com/beefe/react-native-picker

PickerAndroid has PickerIOS interface in pure javascript

Warn

if 0.14.2 <= react-native <=0.24 npm install react-native-picker-android@0.3.8 --save

if 0.24 < react-native npm install react-native-picker-android --save

Documentation

Props

pickerStyle viewStylePropType

viewStylePropType itemStyle textStylePropType

textStylePropType selectedValue any

any onValueChange function

Methods

moveUp when called, the wheel will go up, which will trigger onValueChange

when called, the wheel will go up, which will trigger onValueChange moveDown when called, the wheel will go down, which will trigger onValueChange too.

Usage

Step 1 - install

npm install react- native -picker-android --save

Step 2 - import and use in project