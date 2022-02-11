React Native module for PhotoEditor SDK

Check out our video tutorial for a step-by-step integration guide which also details advanced SDK features, such as serializing and reusing previously applied editing operations.

Getting started

Expo CLI

Limitations

This module can not be used in the Expo Go application because it uses custom native libraries.

Usage

In order to use this module with the Expo CLI you can make use of our integrated Expo config plugin:

Add our module to your Expo application: expo install react-native-photoeditorsdk This will automatically install react-native-imglysdk which you can use to configure your application with our Expo config plugin. Inside your app's app.json or app.config.js add our config plugin: { "plugins" : [ "react-native-imglysdk" ] } If needed, you can also use a specific version of our native library for Android as well as define explicitly the included modules. By default, all modules for both PhotoEditor SDK and VideoEditor SDK are included. { "plugins" : [ [ "react-native-imglysdk" , { "android" : { "version" : "9.2.0" , "modules" : [ "ui:core" , "ui:transform" , "ui:filter" , "assets:filter-basic" ] } } ] ] } For further information on the available modules, please refer to step 4 of the React Native CLI Android guide below. Please note that the react-native-imglysdk module manages both VideoEditor SDK as well as PhotoEditor SDK so you only need to add the Expo config plugin once even when using both SDKs. The changes will be applied on expo prebuild or during the prebuild phase of eas build .

For further information on how to integrate Expo config plugins please also refer to the official docs.

React Native CLI

Install the React Native module in your project as follows:

yarn add react-native-photoeditorsdk

In general, we highly recommend using React Native 0.60 or newer. If you cannot avoid using an older React Native version you need to link the native dependencies with:

yarn react-native link

before you continue with the platform-specific guides below.

iOS

For React Native 0.60 and newer autolinking is used and PhotoEditor SDK for iOS should be automatically installed:

cd ios && pod install && cd ..

and updated:

cd ios && pod update && cd ..

with CocoaPods.

For older React Native versions autolinking is not available and PhotoEditor SDK for iOS needs to be manually integrated in your Xcode project if you don't use CocoaPods to manage your dependencies. Make sure to put ImglyKit.framework and PhotoEditorSDK.framework in the ios/ directory of your project.

Android

Because PhotoEditor SDK for Android is quite large, there is a high chance that you will need to enable Multidex for your project as follows: Open the android/app/build.gradle file (not android/build.gradle ) and add these lines at the end: android { defaultConfig { multiDexEnabled true } } dependencies { implementation 'androidx.multidex:multidex:2.0.1' } Open the android/app/src/main/java/.../MainApplication.java file and change the superclass of your MainApplication class from Application to androidx.multidex.MultiDexApplication , e.g.: public class MainApplication extends androidx . multidex . MultiDexApplication implements ReactApplication { Add the img.ly repository and plugin by opening the android/build.gradle file (not android/app/build.gradle ) and adding these lines at the top: buildscript { repositories { mavenCentral() maven { url "https://artifactory.img.ly/artifactory/imgly" } } dependencies { classpath "org.jetbrains.kotlin:kotlin-gradle-plugin:1.4.10" classpath 'ly.img.android.sdk:plugin:9.2.0' } } In order to update PhotoEditor SDK for Android replace the version string 9.2.0 with a newer release. Still in the android/build.gradle file (not android/app/build.gradle ), add these lines at the bottom: allprojects { repositories { maven { url 'https://artifactory.img.ly/artifactory/imgly' } } } Configure PhotoEditor SDK for Android by opening the android/app/build.gradle file (not android/build.gradle ) and adding the following lines under apply plugin: "com.android.application" : apply plugin: 'ly.img.android.sdk' apply plugin: 'kotlin-android' imglyConfig { modules { include 'ui:text' include 'ui:focus' include 'ui:frame' include 'ui:brush' include 'ui:filter' include 'ui:sticker' include 'ui:overlay' include 'ui:transform' include 'ui:adjustment' include 'ui:text-design' include 'backend:serializer' include 'assets:font-basic' include 'assets:frame-basic' include 'assets:filter-basic' include 'assets:overlay-basic' include 'assets:sticker-shapes' include 'assets:sticker-emoticons' include 'backend:sticker-smart' } }

Usage

Import the module in your App.js :

import {PESDK, PhotoEditorModal, Configuration} from 'react-native-photoeditorsdk' ;

Each platform requires a separate license file. Unlock PhotoEditor SDK with a single line of code for both platforms via platform-specific file extensions:

PESDK.unlockWithLicense( require ( './pesdk_license' ));

Open the editor with an image:

PESDK.openEditor( require ( './image.jpg' ));

Or use the component to open the editor:

<PhotoEditorModal visible={ true } image={ require ( './image.jpg' )}/>

Please see the code documentation for more details and additional customization and configuration options.

For configuring and customizing PhotoEditor SDK beyond these options exposed to JavaScript the iOS bridge provides an interface for native customization. Please refer to our documentation for more details on native customization.

Example

Please see our example project which demonstrates how to use the React Native module for PhotoEditor SDK.

License Terms

Make sure you have a commercial license for PhotoEditor SDK before releasing your app. A commercial license is required for any app or service that has any form of monetization: This includes free apps with in-app purchases or ad supported applications. Please contact us if you want to purchase the commercial license.

Support and License

Use our service desk for bug reports or support requests. To request a commercial license, please use the license request form on our website.