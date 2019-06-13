Provides custom Image view for React Native that allows to perform pinch-to-zoom on images. Works on both iOS and Android.
This component uses PhotoDraweeView for Android and MWPhotobrowser on iOS.
This fork is based on the great work of @alwx (Alexander Pantyuhov) and has this changes:
androidScaleType replaced by
resizeMode.
All this is to adapt it better to my current project (it is not tested on iOS), but feel free to use it.
import PhotoView from 'react-native-photo-view-ex';
Basics:
<PhotoView
source={{uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png'}}
minimumZoomScale={0.5}
maximumZoomScale={3}
resizeMode="center"
onLoad={() => console.log("Image loaded!")}
style={{width: 300, height: 300}}
/>
|Property
|Type
|Description
|source
|Object
|The same as
source for other React images, except that it does not handle arrays.
|loadingIndicatorSource
|Object
|Similarly to
source, but used to render the loading indicator. Must be a local image
|fadeDuration
|int
|Duration of the fade, in milliseconds.
|scale
|float
|Zoom scale
|maximumZoomScale
|float
|The maximum allowed zoom scale. The default value is 3.0
|minimumZoomScale
|float
|The minimum allowed zoom scale. The default value is 1.0
|resizeMode
|String
|Android only: One of "center", "contain", "cover", "fitStart", "fitEnd", "stretch". The default is "cover"
|style
|Array or Object
|Subset of react-native style. See index.d.ts
|showsHorizontalScrollIndicator
|bool
|iOS only: When true, shows a horizontal scroll indicator. The default value is
true.
|showsVerticalScrollIndicator
|bool
|iOS only: When true, shows a vertical scroll indicator. The default value is
true.
|zoomTransitionDuration
|int
|Android only: Double-tap zoom transition duration, in milliseconds.
|Name
|Parameter *
|Description
|onError
|-
|Invoked on load error.
|onLayout
layout: {x, y, width, height}
|Invoked on mount and layout changes.
|onLoad
|-
|Invoked when load completes successfully.
|onLoadEnd
|-
|Invoked when load either succeeds or fails.
|onLoadStart
|-
|Invoked on load start.
|onProgress
loaded, total
|iOS only: Invoked on download progress.
|onScale
scale, scaleFactor, focusX, focusY
|Callback function called on scale changes.
|onTap
scale, x, y
|Callback function called on image tap.
|onViewTap
scale, x, y
|Callback function called on tap outside of the image.
* In the
nativeEvent property.
react-native-image-zoom functionality is similar, but there are several major differencies:
Just two simple steps:
yarn add react-native-photo-view-ex
react-native link react-native-photo-view-ex
Add these lines to
android/settings.gradle
include ':react-native-photo-view-ex'
project(':react-native-photo-view-ex').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-photo-view-ex/android')
Add the dependency to
android/app/build.gradle
dependencies {
implementation project(':react-native-photo-view-ex')
}
Register
PhotoViewPackage in your
MainApplication.java:
import io.amarcruz.photoview.PhotoViewPackage;
// ...
public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
// ...
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new PhotoViewPackage() // add this manager
);
}
// ...
}
Add this line to your podfile
pod 'react-native-photo-view-ex', path: '../node_modules/react-native-photo-view-ex'
Run
pod install