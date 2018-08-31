This component handles all the hassle in dealing with photos in react native, it's built on top of react-native-image-picker , react-native-image-resizer and react-native-fs it takes an image component and upon click, you get the image picker prompt, get the base64 string of the image and the image source changes to whatever image was picked.

Installing

npm or yarn install

npm install react- native -photo-upload --save

or

yarn add react- native -photo-upload

Automatic Installation

link react-native-image-picker , react-native-image-resizer and react-native-fs which the component depends on

react- native link react- native -image-picker react- native link react- native -image-resizer react- native link react- native -fs

The following steps are required by react-native-image-picker for both Android and IOS even with automatic linking

Android

Update the android build tools version to 2.2.+ in android/build.gradle (required step by `react-native-image-picker):

buildscript { ... dependencies { classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:2.2.+' } ... } ...

Update the gradle version to 2.14.1 in android/gradle/wrapper/gradle-wrapper.properties :

... distributionUrl=https\:

Add the required permissions in AndroidManifest.xml :

< uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.CAMERA" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />

IOS

For iOS 10+, Add the NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription , NSCameraUsageDescription , and NSMicrophoneUsageDescription (if allowing video) keys to your Info.plist with strings describing why your app needs these permissions. Note: You will get a SIGABRT crash if you don't complete this step

< plist version = "1.0" > < dict > ... < key > NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription </ key > < string > YOUR_REASON_FOR_USING_USER_PHOTOS_HERE </ string > < key > NSCameraUsageDescription </ key > < string > YOUR_REASON_FOR_USING_USER_CAMERA_HERE </ string > </ dict > </ plist >

Manual Installation

check the docs of each library on how to link manually.