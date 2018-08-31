openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-photo-upload

by malsapp
1.3.0 (see all)

Cross platform photo upload component for react native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

285

GitHub Stars

206

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Image Picker, React Native File Uploader

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-photo-upload

screenshot

This component handles all the hassle in dealing with photos in react native, it's built on top of react-native-image-picker, react-native-image-resizer and react-native-fs it takes an image component and upon click, you get the image picker prompt, get the base64 string of the image and the image source changes to whatever image was picked.

Installing

npm or yarn install

npm install react-native-photo-upload --save

or

yarn add react-native-photo-upload

Automatic Installation

link react-native-image-picker, react-native-image-resizer and react-native-fs which the component depends on

react-native link react-native-image-picker
react-native link react-native-image-resizer
react-native link react-native-fs

The following steps are required by react-native-image-picker for both Android and IOS even with automatic linking

Android

  • Update the android build tools version to 2.2.+ in android/build.gradle (required step by `react-native-image-picker):
buildscript {
    ...
    dependencies {
        classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:2.2.+' // <- USE 2.2.+ version
    }
    ...
}
...
  • Update the gradle version to 2.14.1 in android/gradle/wrapper/gradle-wrapper.properties:
 ...
 distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-2.14.1-all.zip
  • Add the required permissions in AndroidManifest.xml:
 <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.CAMERA" />
 <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE"/>

IOS

For iOS 10+, Add the NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription, NSCameraUsageDescription, and NSMicrophoneUsageDescription (if allowing video) keys to your Info.plist with strings describing why your app needs these permissions. Note: You will get a SIGABRT crash if you don't complete this step

<plist version="1.0">
  <dict>
    ...
    <key>NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription</key>
    <string>YOUR_REASON_FOR_USING_USER_PHOTOS_HERE</string>
    <key>NSCameraUsageDescription</key>
    <string>YOUR_REASON_FOR_USING_USER_CAMERA_HERE</string>
  </dict>
</plist>

Manual Installation

check the docs of each library on how to link manually.

  • react-native-image-picker

  • react-native-image-resizer

  • react-native-fs

    Usage

    Wrap your default image inside the PhotoUpload component, the component wraps the image with TouchableOpacity, on press it will trigger the image picker prompt. after selecting a new image from the picker, the image source will get replaced with the new image base64 string as uri

     <PhotoUpload>
   <Image
     source={{
       uri: 'https://www.sparklabs.com/forum/styles/comboot/theme/images/default_avatar.jpg'
     }}
   />
 </PhotoUpload>

    Example

     import { Image } from 'react-native'
 import PhotoUpload from 'react-native-photo-upload'

 <PhotoUpload
   onPhotoSelect={avatar => {
     if (avatar) {
       console.log('Image base64 string: ', avatar)
     }
   }}
 >
   <Image
     style={{
       paddingVertical: 30,
       width: 150,
       height: 150,
       borderRadius: 75
     }}
     resizeMode='cover'
     source={{
       uri: 'https://www.sparklabs.com/forum/styles/comboot/theme/images/default_avatar.jpg'
     }}
   />
 </PhotoUpload>

    Props

    PropTypeDescription
    containerStyleObjectStyle object for the image container
    photoPickerTitleStringTitle for the image picker prompt, default is 'Select Photo'
    maxHeightNumberthe resized image max height, maintains aspect ratio, default is 600
    maxWidthNumberthe resized image max width, maintains aspect ratio default is 600
    formatStringThe format desired of the resized image, 'JPEG' or 'PNG' default is 'JPEG'
    qualityNumberThe quality of the resized image indicated by a number between 1 and 100, default is 100
    onPhotoSelectFunctionfunction which takes the base64 string of the new image as parameter
    onErrorFunctionfires if any error occur with response
    onTapCustomButtonFunctionfires on tap custom button
    onStartFunctionfires when user starts (useful for loading, etc)
    onCancelFunctionfires when user cancel
    onResponseFunctionfires on response exists
    onRenderFunctionfires after render
    onResizedImageUriFunctionfires when image resized is ready
    imagePickerPropsObjectOther props for react-native-image-picker

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-native-image-picker:sunrise_over_mountains: A React Native module that allows you to use native UI to select media from the device library or directly from the camera.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
118K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
15
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
12Easy to Use
6Performant
expo-image-pickerAn open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
56K
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
rni
react-native-image-crop-pickeriOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video, configurable compression, multiple images and cropping
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
81K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
@react-native-community/camerarollCameraRoll is a react-native native module that provides access to the local camera roll or photo library.
GitHub Stars
532
Weekly Downloads
50K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
react-native-customized-image-pickeriOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video compression, multiple images and cropping
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
304
rnc
react-native-camera-roll-picker📷 A React Native component providing images selection from camera roll
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
2K
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial