Image processing library to edit photo programmatically in React Native
$ yarn add react-native-photo-manipulator
(or)
$ npm install react-native-photo-manipulator
Please read Get Started Guide
Import library with
import RNPhotoManipulator from 'react-native-photo-manipulator';
Crop image with
cropRegion and resize to
targetSize if specified
static crop(image: ImageSource, cropRegion: Rect, targetSize?: Size) => Promise<string>
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
image
ImageSource
|Yes
|The image
cropRegion
Rect
|Yes
|The region of image to be cropped
targetSize
Size
|No
|The target size of result image
mimeType
|'image/jpeg', 'image/png'
|No
|Output file format
Promise with image path in cache directory
const image = "https://unsplash.com/photos/qw6qQQyYQpo/download?force=true";
const cropRegion = { x: 5, y: 30, height: 400, width: 250 };
const targetSize = { height: 200, width: 150 };
RNPhotoManipulator.crop(image, cropRegion, targetSize).then(path => {
console.log(`Result image path: ${path}`);
});
Save result
image with specified
quality between
0 - 100 in jpeg format
static optimize(image: ImageSource, quality: number) => Promise<string>
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
image
ImageSource
|Yes
|The image
quality
|number
|Yes
|The quality of result image between
0 - 100
Promise with image path in cache directory
const image = "https://unsplash.com/photos/qw6qQQyYQpo/download?force=true";
const quality = 90;
RNPhotoManipulator.optimize(image, 90).then(path => {
console.log(`Result image path: ${path}`);
});
Overlay image on top of background image
static overlayImage(image: ImageSource, overlay: ImageSource, position: Point) => Promise<string>
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
image
ImageSource
|Yes
|The background image
overlay
ImageSource
|Yes
|The overlay image
position
Point
|Yes
|The position of overlay image in background image
mimeType
|'image/jpeg', 'image/png'
|No
|Output file format
Promise with image path in cache directory
const image = "https://unsplash.com/photos/qw6qQQyYQpo/download?force=true";
const overlay = "https://www.iconfinder.com/icons/1174949/download/png/128";
const position = { x: 5, y: 20 };
RNPhotoManipulator.overlayImage(image, overlay, position).then(path => {
console.log(`Result image path: ${path}`);
});
Print texts into image
static printText(image: ImageSource, texts: TextOptions[]) => Promise<string>
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
image
ImageSource
|Yes
|The image
texts
TextOptions[]
|Yes
|The list of text operations
mimeType
|'image/jpeg', 'image/png'
|No
|Output file format
Promise with image path in cache directory
const image = "https://unsplash.com/photos/qw6qQQyYQpo/download?force=true";
const texts = [
{ position: { x: 50, y: 30 }, text: "Text 1", textSize: 30, color: "#000000" },
{ position: { x: 50, y: 30 }, text: "Text 1", textSize: 30, color: "#FFFFFF", thickness: 3 }
];
RNPhotoManipulator.printText(image, texts).then(path => {
console.log(`Result image path: ${path}`);
});
Crop, resize and do operations (overlay and printText) on image
static batch(image: ImageSource, operations: PhotoBatchOperations[], cropRegion: Rect, targetSize?: Size, quality?: number) => Promise<string>
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
image
ImageSource
|Yes
|The image
operations
PhotoBatchOperations[]
|Yes
|The list of operations
cropRegion
Rect
|Yes
|The region of image to be cropped
targetSize
Size
|No
|The target size of result image
quality
|number
|No
|The quality of result image between
0 - 100
mimeType
|'image/jpeg', 'image/png'
|No
|Output file format
Promise with image path in cache directory
const image = "https://unsplash.com/photos/qw6qQQyYQpo/download?force=true";
const cropRegion = { x: 5, y: 30, height: 400, width: 250 };
const targetSize = { height: 200, width: 150 };
const operations = [
{ operation: "text", options: { position: { x: 50, y: 30 }, text: "Text 1", textSize: 30, color: "#000000" } },
{ operation: "overlay", overlay: "https://www.iconfinder.com/icons/1174949/download/png/128", position: { x: 5, y: 20 } },
];
const quality = 90;
RNPhotoManipulator.batch(image, cropRegion, targetSize, operations, quality).then(path => {
console.log(`Result image path: ${path}`);
});
Image resource can be url or require()
|Type
|Description
|number
|Image from require('path/to/image')
|string
|Image from url supports file://, http://, https:// and ftp://
Represent overlay image or print text operation
Overlay image batch operation
|Property
|Type
|Description
operation
|"overlay"
overlay
ImageSource
|The overlay image
position
Point
|he position of overlay image in background image
Print text batch operation
|Property
|Type
|Description
operation
|"text"
options
TextOptions
|The text attributes
Represent position (x, y) from top-left of image
|Property
|Type
|Description
x
|number
|The x-axis coordinate from top-left
y
|number
|The y-axis coordinate from top-left
Represent area of region
|Property
|Type
|Description
x
|number
|The x-axis coordinate from top-left
y
|number
|The y-axis coordinate from top-left
width
|number
|The width of the region
height
|number
|The height of the region
Represent size (width, height) of region or image
|Property
|Type
|Description
width
|number
|The width of the region
height
|number
|The height of the region
Represent attributes of text such as text, color, size, and etc.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
position
Point
|Yes
|The position of the text in background image
text
|string
|Yes
|The value of the text
textSize
|number
|Yes
|The size of the text
fontName
|string
|No
|The font name that can resolve by React Native
iOS: Use "PostScript name"
Android: Use filename
color
|string
|No
|The color of the text
thickness
|number
|No
|The thickness (border width) of the region
A beautiful and easy to use library to edit your photo. using this library you can build a photo editor like Instagram. But there is an issue with react-native 63.3. the image overlay function is not working. similarly, a nother issue that you cannot edit the font family.