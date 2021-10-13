openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnp

react-native-photo-manipulator

by Woraphot Chokratanasombat
1.2.7 (see all)

Image processing library to edit photo programmatically in React Native. It can print text, overlay other image (add watermark), resize, crop and optimize image size, convert format to jpeg or png

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

997

GitHub Stars

155

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Image Manipulation

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
aftabaminzoobiapps

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

React Native Photo Manipulator

Image processing library to edit photo programmatically in React Native

npm version build

Platform Supported

  • Android
  • iOS

Getting started

For react native 0.60 and above

$ yarn add react-native-photo-manipulator

(or)

$ npm install react-native-photo-manipulator

For react native 0.59 and below

Please read Get Started Guide

Usage

Import library with

import RNPhotoManipulator from 'react-native-photo-manipulator';

API

Method

Crop and resize

Crop image with cropRegion and resize to targetSize if specified

Signature
static crop(image: ImageSource, cropRegion: Rect, targetSize?: Size) => Promise<string>
ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
imageImageSourceYesThe image
cropRegionRectYesThe region of image to be cropped
targetSizeSizeNoThe target size of result image
mimeType'image/jpeg', 'image/png'NoOutput file format
Returns

Promise with image path in cache directory

Example
const image = "https://unsplash.com/photos/qw6qQQyYQpo/download?force=true";
const cropRegion = { x: 5, y: 30, height: 400, width: 250 };
const targetSize = { height: 200, width: 150 };

RNPhotoManipulator.crop(image, cropRegion, targetSize).then(path => {
    console.log(`Result image path: ${path}`);
});
Result Crop Result Crop and Resize

Optimize

Save result image with specified quality between 0 - 100 in jpeg format

Signature
static optimize(image: ImageSource, quality: number) => Promise<string>
ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
imageImageSourceYesThe image
qualitynumberYesThe quality of result image between 0 - 100
Returns

Promise with image path in cache directory

Example
Result Optimize 
const image = "https://unsplash.com/photos/qw6qQQyYQpo/download?force=true";
const quality = 90;

RNPhotoManipulator.optimize(image, 90).then(path => {
    console.log(`Result image path: ${path}`);
});

Overlay Image

Overlay image on top of background image

Signature
static overlayImage(image: ImageSource, overlay: ImageSource, position: Point) => Promise<string>
ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
imageImageSourceYesThe background image
overlayImageSourceYesThe overlay image
positionPointYesThe position of overlay image in background image
mimeType'image/jpeg', 'image/png'NoOutput file format
Returns

Promise with image path in cache directory

Example
Result Overlay 
const image = "https://unsplash.com/photos/qw6qQQyYQpo/download?force=true";
const overlay = "https://www.iconfinder.com/icons/1174949/download/png/128";
const position = { x: 5, y: 20 };

RNPhotoManipulator.overlayImage(image, overlay, position).then(path => {
    console.log(`Result image path: ${path}`);
});

Print Text

Print texts into image

Signature
static printText(image: ImageSource, texts: TextOptions[]) => Promise<string>
ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
imageImageSourceYesThe image
textsTextOptions[]YesThe list of text operations
mimeType'image/jpeg', 'image/png'NoOutput file format
Returns

Promise with image path in cache directory

Example
Result Print Text 
const image = "https://unsplash.com/photos/qw6qQQyYQpo/download?force=true";
const texts = [
    { position: { x: 50, y: 30 }, text: "Text 1", textSize: 30, color: "#000000" },
    { position: { x: 50, y: 30 }, text: "Text 1", textSize: 30, color: "#FFFFFF", thickness: 3 }
];

RNPhotoManipulator.printText(image, texts).then(path => {
    console.log(`Result image path: ${path}`);
});

Batch

Crop, resize and do operations (overlay and printText) on image

Signature
static batch(image: ImageSource, operations: PhotoBatchOperations[], cropRegion: Rect, targetSize?: Size, quality?: number) => Promise<string>
ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
imageImageSourceYesThe image
operationsPhotoBatchOperations[]YesThe list of operations
cropRegionRectYesThe region of image to be cropped
targetSizeSizeNoThe target size of result image
qualitynumberNoThe quality of result image between 0 - 100
mimeType'image/jpeg', 'image/png'NoOutput file format
Returns

Promise with image path in cache directory

Example
Result Batch 
const image = "https://unsplash.com/photos/qw6qQQyYQpo/download?force=true";
const cropRegion = { x: 5, y: 30, height: 400, width: 250 };
const targetSize = { height: 200, width: 150 };
const operations = [
    { operation: "text", options: { position: { x: 50, y: 30 }, text: "Text 1", textSize: 30, color: "#000000" } },
    { operation: "overlay", overlay: "https://www.iconfinder.com/icons/1174949/download/png/128", position: { x: 5, y: 20 } },
];
const quality = 90;

RNPhotoManipulator.batch(image, cropRegion, targetSize, operations, quality).then(path => {
    console.log(`Result image path: ${path}`);
});

Types

ImageSource

Image resource can be url or require()

TypeDescription
numberImage from require('path/to/image')
stringImage from url supports file://, http://, https:// and ftp://

PhotoBatchOperations

Represent overlay image or print text operation

PhotoBatchOverlay

Overlay image batch operation

PropertyTypeDescription
operation"overlay"
overlayImageSourceThe overlay image
positionPointhe position of overlay image in background image

PhotoBatchPrintText

Print text batch operation

PropertyTypeDescription
operation"text"
optionsTextOptionsThe text attributes

Point

Represent position (x, y) from top-left of image

PropertyTypeDescription
xnumberThe x-axis coordinate from top-left
ynumberThe y-axis coordinate from top-left

Rect

Represent area of region

PropertyTypeDescription
xnumberThe x-axis coordinate from top-left
ynumberThe y-axis coordinate from top-left
widthnumberThe width of the region
heightnumberThe height of the region

Size

Represent size (width, height) of region or image

PropertyTypeDescription
widthnumberThe width of the region
heightnumberThe height of the region

TextOptions

Represent attributes of text such as text, color, size, and etc.

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
positionPointYesThe position of the text in background image
textstringYesThe value of the text
textSizenumberYesThe size of the text
fontNamestringNoThe font name that can resolve by React Native
iOS: Use "PostScript name"
Android: Use filename
colorstringNoThe color of the text
thicknessnumberNoThe thickness (border width) of the region

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
aftabaminzoobiapps16 Ratings0 Reviews
December 29, 2020
Performant
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

A beautiful and easy to use library to edit your photo. using this library you can build a photo editor like Instagram. But there is an issue with react-native 63.3. the image overlay function is not working. similarly, a nother issue that you cannot edit the font family.

0

Alternatives

rni
react-native-image-crop-pickeriOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video, configurable compression, multiple images and cropping
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
81K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
react-native-image-resizer🗻 Resize local images with React Native
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
43K
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
expo-image-manipulatorAn open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
22K
rnc
react-native-color-matrix-image-filtersVarious color matrix based image filters for iOS & Android
GitHub Stars
231
Weekly Downloads
8K
react-native-customized-image-pickeriOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video compression, multiple images and cropping
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
304
See 8 Alternatives

Tutorials

haliltaskit/react-native-photo-manipulator
giters.comhaliltaskit/react-native-photo-manipulatorHalil Taşkit react-native-photo-manipulator: Image processing library to edit photo programmatically in React Native
Tutorial
packagegalaxy.com5 months agoreact-native-photo-manipulator [javascript]: DatasheetImage processing library to edit photo programmatically in React Native
View react-native-photo-man… on Snyk Open Source Advisor
snyk.io3 years agoView react-native-photo-man… on Snyk Open Source AdvisorFind the best open-source package for your project with Snyk Open Source Advisor. Explore over 1 million open source packages.