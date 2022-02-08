openbase logo
rnp

react-native-photo-editor

by Pranav Raj Singh Chauhan
1.0.12 (see all)

React Native: Native Photo Editor

Readme

PRs Welcome 

ReactNative: Native Photo Editor (Android/iOS)

If this project has helped you out, please support us with a star 🌟

This library is a React Native bridge around native photo editor libraries. It allows you to edit any photo by providing below set of features:
  • Cropping
  • Adding Images -Stickers-
  • Adding Text with Colors
  • Drawing with Colors
  • Scaling and Rotating Objects
  • Deleting Objects
  • Saving to Photos and Sharing
  • Cool Animations

📖 Getting started

$ yarn add react-native-photo-editor

This library is supported React Native V61 and above

  • iOS

iOS Prerequisite: Please make sure CocoaPods is installed on your system

- Add the following to your `Podfile` -> `ios/Podfile` and run pod update:

  use_native_modules!

  pod 'RNPhotoEditor', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-photo-editor/ios'

  use_frameworks! :linkage => :static

  pod 'iOSPhotoEditor', :git => 'https://github.com/prscX/photo-editor', :branch => 'master'

  post_install do |installer|
    installer.pods_project.targets.each do |target|
      if target.name.include?('iOSPhotoEditor')
        target.build_configurations.each do |config|
          config.build_settings['SWIFT_VERSION'] = '5'
        end
      end
    end
  end

  # Follow [Flipper iOS Setup Guidelines](https://fbflipper.com/docs/getting-started/ios-native)
  # This is required because iOSPhotoEditor is implemented using Swift and we have to use use_frameworks! in Podfile
  $static_framework = ['FlipperKit', 'Flipper', 'Flipper-Folly',
    'CocoaAsyncSocket', 'ComponentKit', 'Flipper-DoubleConversion',
    'Flipper-Glog', 'Flipper-PeerTalk', 'Flipper-RSocket', 'Yoga', 'YogaKit',
    'CocoaLibEvent', 'OpenSSL-Universal', 'boost-for-react-native']
  
  pre_install do |installer|
    Pod::Installer::Xcode::TargetValidator.send(:define_method, :verify_no_static_framework_transitive_dependencies) {}
    installer.pod_targets.each do |pod|
        if $static_framework.include?(pod.name)
          def pod.build_type;
            Pod::BuildType.static_library
          end
        end
      end
  end

  • Please make sure Flipper iOS Setup Guidelines steps are added to Podfile, since iOSPhotoEditor is implemented using Swift and we have to use use_frameworks! in Podfile

  • If using React Native Firebase v6+, please see Troubleshooting section for a known issue before moving further.

  • Add below property to your info.list

    <key>NSPhotoLibraryAddUsageDescription</key>
    <string>Application needs permission to write photos...</string>

    <!-- If you are targeting devices running on iOS 10 or later, you'll also need to add: -->
    <key>NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription</key>
    <string>iOS 10 needs permission to write photos...</string>

  • Android

  • Please add below script in your build.gradle

buildscript {
    repositories {
        maven { url "https://jitpack.io" }
        ...
    }
}

allprojects {
    repositories {
        maven { url "https://jitpack.io" }
        ...
    }
}
  • Add below activity in your app activities:

<activity android:name="com.ahmedadeltito.photoeditor.PhotoEditorActivity" /> <activity android:name="com.yalantis.ucrop.UCropActivity" />

  • To save image to the public external storage, you must request the WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE permission in your manifest file:

<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />

⛄️ Stickers

If you want stickers, please add them to your native project:

  • iOS: Add stickers to iOS Resources folder
  • Android: Add stickers to app drawable folder

Refer Example project for the same.

💻 Usage

import PhotoEditor from 'react-native-photo-editor'

PhotoEditor.Edit({
    path: RNFS.DocumentDirectoryPath + "/photo.jpg"
});
  • Purpose of this library is to edit photos which are within app sandbox, we recommend to move captured image to app sandbox then using RNFS share image path with library for the edit.
  • Example: If we capture image through cameraRoll then we should first move image to app sandbox using RNFS then share app storage path with the editor.

💡 Props

  • General(iOS & Android)
PropTypeDefaultNote
path: mandatorystringSpecify image path you want to edit
hiddenControlsarraySpecify editor controls you want to hide [clear, crop, draw, save, share, sticker, text]
stickersarraySpecify stickers you want to show in stickers picker
colorsarray: HEX-COLOR[#000000, #808080, #a9a9a9, #FFFFFF, #0000ff, #00ff00, #ff0000, #ffff00, #ffa500, #800080, #00ffff, #a52a2a, #ff00ff]Specify colors you want to show for draw/text
onDonefuncSpecify done callback
onCancelfuncSpecify cancel callback

🔧 Troubleshooting

If using React Native Firebase v6+ or facing any of the following issues: #104, #93

  • Add the following to your podfile -> ios/podfile and run pod install
pre_install do |installer|
  installer.pod_targets.each do |pod|
    if pod.name.start_with?('RNFB')
      def pod.build_type;
        Pod::BuildType.static_library
      end
    end
  end
end
  • If the above doesn't work, try the following and and re-run pod install:

As @react-native-firebase documentation you should add following to top of the Podfile for Allow iOS Static Frameworks

$RNFirebaseAsStaticFramework = true

swiftFORCE_LOAD$_swiftUniformTypeIdentifiers / swiftFORCE_LOAD$_swiftCoreMIDI

✨ Credits

🤔 How to contribute

Have an idea? Found a bug? Please raise to ISSUES. Contributions are welcome and are greatly appreciated! Every little bit helps, and credit will always be given.

💫 Where is this library used?

If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list below. ✨

📜 License

This library is provided under the Apache 2 License.

RNPhotoEditor @ prscX

💖 Support my projects

I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).

However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:

  • Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀

  • If you're feeling especially charitable, please follow prscX on GitHub.

    Buy Me A Coffee

    Thanks! ❤️
    prscX.github.io
    </ Pranav >

