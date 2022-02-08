ReactNative: Native Photo Editor (Android/iOS)
If this project has helped you out, please support us with a star 🌟This library is a React Native bridge around native photo editor libraries. It allows you to edit any photo by providing below set of features:
$ yarn add react-native-photo-editor
This library is supported React Native V61 and above
iOS Prerequisite: Please make sure
CocoaPodsis installed on your system
- Add the following to your `Podfile` -> `ios/Podfile` and run pod update:
use_native_modules!
pod 'RNPhotoEditor', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-photo-editor/ios'
use_frameworks! :linkage => :static
pod 'iOSPhotoEditor', :git => 'https://github.com/prscX/photo-editor', :branch => 'master'
post_install do |installer|
installer.pods_project.targets.each do |target|
if target.name.include?('iOSPhotoEditor')
target.build_configurations.each do |config|
config.build_settings['SWIFT_VERSION'] = '5'
end
end
end
end
# Follow [Flipper iOS Setup Guidelines](https://fbflipper.com/docs/getting-started/ios-native)
# This is required because iOSPhotoEditor is implemented using Swift and we have to use use_frameworks! in Podfile
$static_framework = ['FlipperKit', 'Flipper', 'Flipper-Folly',
'CocoaAsyncSocket', 'ComponentKit', 'Flipper-DoubleConversion',
'Flipper-Glog', 'Flipper-PeerTalk', 'Flipper-RSocket', 'Yoga', 'YogaKit',
'CocoaLibEvent', 'OpenSSL-Universal', 'boost-for-react-native']
pre_install do |installer|
Pod::Installer::Xcode::TargetValidator.send(:define_method, :verify_no_static_framework_transitive_dependencies) {}
installer.pod_targets.each do |pod|
if $static_framework.include?(pod.name)
def pod.build_type;
Pod::BuildType.static_library
end
end
end
end
Please make sure Flipper iOS Setup Guidelines steps are added to Podfile, since iOSPhotoEditor is implemented using Swift and we have to use use_frameworks! in Podfile
If using React Native Firebase v6+, please see
Troubleshooting section for a known issue before moving further.
Add below property to your info.list
<key>NSPhotoLibraryAddUsageDescription</key>
<string>Application needs permission to write photos...</string>
<!-- If you are targeting devices running on iOS 10 or later, you'll also need to add: -->
<key>NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription</key>
<string>iOS 10 needs permission to write photos...</string>
Android
Please add below script in your build.gradle
buildscript {
repositories {
maven { url "https://jitpack.io" }
...
}
}
allprojects {
repositories {
maven { url "https://jitpack.io" }
...
}
}
<activity android:name="com.ahmedadeltito.photoeditor.PhotoEditorActivity" /> <activity android:name="com.yalantis.ucrop.UCropActivity" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />
If you want stickers, please add them to your native project:
drawable folder
Refer Example project for the same.
import PhotoEditor from 'react-native-photo-editor'
PhotoEditor.Edit({
path: RNFS.DocumentDirectoryPath + "/photo.jpg"
});
- Purpose of this library is to edit photos which are within app sandbox, we recommend to move captured image to app sandbox then using RNFS share image path with library for the edit.
- Example: If we capture image through cameraRoll then we should first move image to app sandbox using RNFS then share app storage path with the editor.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Note
path: mandatory
string
|Specify image path you want to edit
hiddenControls
array
|Specify editor controls you want to hide
[clear, crop, draw, save, share, sticker, text]
stickers
array
|Specify stickers you want to show in stickers picker
colors
array: HEX-COLOR
[#000000, #808080, #a9a9a9, #FFFFFF, #0000ff, #00ff00, #ff0000, #ffff00, #ffa500, #800080, #00ffff, #a52a2a, #ff00ff]
|Specify colors you want to show for draw/text
onDone
func
|Specify done callback
onCancel
func
|Specify cancel callback
podfile -> ios/podfile and run
pod install
pre_install do |installer|
installer.pod_targets.each do |pod|
if pod.name.start_with?('RNFB')
def pod.build_type;
Pod::BuildType.static_library
end
end
end
end
pod install:
As @react-native-firebase documentation you should add following to top of the Podfile for Allow iOS Static Frameworks
$RNFirebaseAsStaticFramework = true
Have an idea? Found a bug? Please raise to ISSUES. Contributions are welcome and are greatly appreciated! Every little bit helps, and credit will always be given.
This library is provided under the Apache 2 License.
