ReactNative : Native Photo Editor (Android/iOS)

📖 Getting started

This library is a React Native bridge around native photo editor libraries. It allows you to edit any photo by providing below set of features:

$ yarn add react-native-photo-editor

This library is supported React Native V61 and above

iOS

iOS Prerequisite: Please make sure CocoaPods is installed on your system

- Add the following to your `Podfile` -> `ios/Podfile` and run pod update:

use_native_modules! pod 'RNPhotoEditor' , :path => '../node_modules/react-native-photo-editor/ios' use_frameworks! :linkage => : static pod 'iOSPhotoEditor' , :git => 'https://github.com/prscX/photo-editor' , :branch => 'master' post_install do |installer| installer.pods_project.targets.each do |target| if target.name. include ?( 'iOSPhotoEditor' ) target.build_configurations.each do |config| config.build_settings[ 'SWIFT_VERSION' ] = '5' end end end end $static_framework = [ 'FlipperKit' , 'Flipper' , 'Flipper-Folly' , 'CocoaAsyncSocket' , 'ComponentKit' , 'Flipper-DoubleConversion' , 'Flipper-Glog' , 'Flipper-PeerTalk' , 'Flipper-RSocket' , 'Yoga' , 'YogaKit' , 'CocoaLibEvent' , 'OpenSSL-Universal' , 'boost-for-react-native' ] pre_install do |installer| Pod::Installer::Xcode::TargetValidator.send(:define_method, :verify_no_static_framework_transitive_dependencies) {} installer.pod_targets.each do |pod| if $static_framework. include ?(pod.name) def pod.build_type; Pod::BuildType.static_library end end end end

Please make sure Flipper iOS Setup Guidelines steps are added to Podfile, since iOSPhotoEditor is implemented using Swift and we have to use use_frameworks! in Podfile

If using React Native Firebase v6+, please see Troubleshooting section for a known issue before moving further.

Add below property to your info.list

< key > NSPhotoLibraryAddUsageDescription </ key > < string > Application needs permission to write photos... </ string > < key > NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription </ key > < string > iOS 10 needs permission to write photos... </ string >

Android

Please add below script in your build.gradle

buildscript { repositories { maven { url "https://jitpack.io" } ... } } allprojects { repositories { maven { url "https://jitpack.io" } ... } }

Add below activity in your app activities:

<activity android:name="com.ahmedadeltito.photoeditor.PhotoEditorActivity" /> <activity android:name="com.yalantis.ucrop.UCropActivity" />

To save image to the public external storage, you must request the WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE permission in your manifest file:

<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />

⛄️ Stickers

If you want stickers, please add them to your native project:

iOS: Add stickers to iOS Resources folder

Add stickers to iOS Resources folder Android: Add stickers to app drawable folder

Refer Example project for the same.

💻 Usage

import PhotoEditor from 'react-native-photo-editor' PhotoEditor.Edit({ path : RNFS.DocumentDirectoryPath + "/photo.jpg" });

Purpose of this library is to edit photos which are within app sandbox, we recommend to move captured image to app sandbox then using RNFS share image path with library for the edit.

Example: If we capture image through cameraRoll then we should first move image to app sandbox using RNFS then share app storage path with the editor.

💡 Props

General(iOS & Android)

Prop Type Default Note path: mandatory string Specify image path you want to edit hiddenControls array Specify editor controls you want to hide [clear, crop, draw, save, share, sticker, text] stickers array Specify stickers you want to show in stickers picker colors array: HEX-COLOR [#000000, #808080, #a9a9a9, #FFFFFF, #0000ff, #00ff00, #ff0000, #ffff00, #ffa500, #800080, #00ffff, #a52a2a, #ff00ff] Specify colors you want to show for draw/text onDone func Specify done callback onCancel func Specify cancel callback

🔧 Troubleshooting

If using React Native Firebase v6+ or facing any of the following issues: #104, #93

Add the following to your podfile -> ios/podfile and run pod install

pre_install do |installer| installer.pod_targets. each do |pod| if pod.name.start_with?( 'RNFB' ) def pod.build_type; Pod::BuildType.static_library end end end end

If the above doesn't work, try the following and and re-run pod install :

As @react-native-firebase documentation you should add following to top of the Podfile for Allow iOS Static Frameworks

$RNFirebaseAsStaticFramework = true

✨ Credits

Android Photo Editor: eventtus/photo-editor-android

iOS Photo Editor: eventtus/photo-editor

🤔 How to contribute

Have an idea? Found a bug? Please raise to ISSUES. Contributions are welcome and are greatly appreciated! Every little bit helps, and credit will always be given.

📜 License

This library is provided under the Apache 2 License.

RNPhotoEditor @ prscX

