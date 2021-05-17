React Native Photo Browser

Information

A full screen image gallery with captions, selections and grid view support for react-native. Layout and API design are inspired by great MWPhotoBrowser library.

The component has both iOS and Android support.

Installation

npm install react-native-photo-browser --save

Properties

Prop Type Description Default style Style Overrides default container style. null mediaList Array\<Media> List of media objects to display. [] initialIndex Number Sets the visible photo initially. 0 alwaysShowControls Boolean Allows to control whether the bars and controls are always visible or whether they fade away to show the photo full. false displayActionButton Boolean Show action button to allow sharing, copying, etc. false displayNavArrows Boolean Whether to display left and right nav arrows on bottom toolbar. false alwaysDisplayStatusBar Boolean Whether to display the OS Status Bar. false displayTopBar Boolean Whether to display top bar. true enableGrid Boolean Whether to allow the viewing of all the photo thumbnails on a grid. true startOnGrid Boolean Whether to start on the grid of thumbnails instead of the first photo. false displaySelectionButtons Boolean Whether selection buttons are shown on each image. false useCircleProgress iOS Boolean Displays Progress.Circle instead of default Progress.Bar for full screen photos. Check Progress section for more info. false onSelectionChanged Function Called when a media item is selected or unselected. (media, index, isSelected) => {} onActionButton Function Called when action button is pressed for a photo. Your application should handle sharing process, please see Sharing section for more information. If you don't provide this method, action button tap event will simply be ignored. (media, index) => {} onBack Function Called when back button is tapped. () => {} backIcon ImageSourcePropType Back button icon require('../Assets/angle-left.png') backElement ReactNode Back button icon <MyBackIcon /> backTitle String | null Back button title Back itemPerRow Number Sets images amount in grid row. 3 onPhotoLongPress Function Called when a long press trigged on a photo. () => {} delayPhotoLongPress Number The long press delay in ms . 1000 square Boolean Displays the thumbnails as squares(same width, height). false gridOffset Number Offset the width of the grid from the screen width. 0 customTitle Function Custom title in full screen mode. (index, rowCount) => { return '' } customBottomBarButton Component Use a custom component in the bottom bar to the left of the Share button. The visibility of the Share button can still be controlled with displayActionButton . null

Media Object

const media = { thumb : '' , photo : '' , id : 1 , caption : '' , selected : true , };

Progress Component

Android

Built-in ActivityIndicator component is used for Android. Any additional configuration is not needed.

iOS

react-native-progress component is used as progress indicator. The default progress component is Progress.Bar . You can also use Progress.Circle component by simply using useCircleProgress prop, and adding ReactART library to your Xcode project. For more information please check out react-native-progress repo and React Native documentation.

Sharing

I tried delivering sharing photo feature but it was complicated to provide for iOS and android out of the box. I now believe it's a better idea to separate sharing logic into another module. Please check out Example project to see a basic ActionSheetIOS implementation for iOS. You may also use available sharing libraries such as react-native-activity-view and react-native-share.

Examples

See PhotoBrowserExample.js file.

Follow those steps to run the example:

Clone the repo git clone https://github.com/halilb/react-native-photo-browser && cd react-native-photo-browser/Example Install dependencies npm install Follow official instructions to run the example project in a simulator or device.

Roadmap

Android support

Improve performance for bigger collections

Video support

Photo zoom

Zooming photos to fill the screen

Licence

MIT