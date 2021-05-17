A full screen image gallery with captions, selections and grid view support for react-native. Layout and API design are inspired by great MWPhotoBrowser library.
The component has both iOS and Android support.
npm install react-native-photo-browser --save
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
style
|Style
|Overrides default container style.
null
mediaList
|Array\<Media>
|List of media objects to display.
[]
initialIndex
|Number
|Sets the visible photo initially.
0
alwaysShowControls
|Boolean
|Allows to control whether the bars and controls are always visible or whether they fade away to show the photo full.
false
displayActionButton
|Boolean
|Show action button to allow sharing, copying, etc.
false
displayNavArrows
|Boolean
|Whether to display left and right nav arrows on bottom toolbar.
false
alwaysDisplayStatusBar
|Boolean
|Whether to display the OS Status Bar.
false
displayTopBar
|Boolean
|Whether to display top bar.
true
enableGrid
|Boolean
|Whether to allow the viewing of all the photo thumbnails on a grid.
true
startOnGrid
|Boolean
|Whether to start on the grid of thumbnails instead of the first photo.
false
displaySelectionButtons
|Boolean
|Whether selection buttons are shown on each image.
false
useCircleProgressiOS
|Boolean
|Displays Progress.Circle instead of default Progress.Bar for full screen photos. Check Progress section for more info.
false
onSelectionChanged
|Function
|Called when a media item is selected or unselected.
(media, index, isSelected) => {}
onActionButton
|Function
|Called when action button is pressed for a photo. Your application should handle sharing process, please see Sharing section for more information. If you don't provide this method, action button tap event will simply be ignored.
(media, index) => {}
onBack
|Function
|Called when back button is tapped.
() => {}
backIcon
|ImageSourcePropType
|Back button icon
require('../Assets/angle-left.png')
backElement
|ReactNode
|Back button icon
<MyBackIcon />
backTitle
|String | null
|Back button title
Back
itemPerRow
|Number
|Sets images amount in grid row.
3
onPhotoLongPress
|Function
|Called when a long press trigged on a photo.
() => {}
delayPhotoLongPress
|Number
|The long press delay in
ms.
1000
square
|Boolean
|Displays the thumbnails as squares(same width, height).
false
gridOffset
|Number
|Offset the width of the grid from the screen width.
0
customTitle
|Function
|Custom title in full screen mode.
(index, rowCount) => { return '' }
customBottomBarButton
|Component
|Use a custom component in the bottom bar to the left of the Share button. The visibility of the Share button can still be controlled with
displayActionButton.
null
const media = {
thumb: '', // thumbnail version of the photo to be displayed in grid view. actual photo is used if thumb is not provided
photo: '', // a remote photo or local media url
id: 1, // unique identifer for the photo; can be omitted if the `thumb`/`photo` will always be unique
caption: '', // photo caption to be displayed
selected: true, // set the photo selected initially(default is false)
};
Built-in ActivityIndicator component is used for Android. Any additional configuration is not needed.
react-native-progress component is used as progress indicator. The default progress component is
Progress.Bar. You can also use
Progress.Circle component by simply using
useCircleProgress prop, and adding
ReactART library to your Xcode project. For more information please check out react-native-progress repo and React Native documentation.
I tried delivering sharing photo feature but it was complicated to provide for iOS and android out of the box. I now believe it's a better idea to separate sharing logic into another module. Please check out Example project to see a basic ActionSheetIOS implementation for iOS. You may also use available sharing libraries such as react-native-activity-view and react-native-share.
See PhotoBrowserExample.js file.
Follow those steps to run the example:
git clone https://github.com/halilb/react-native-photo-browser && cd react-native-photo-browser/Example
npm install