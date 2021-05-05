React Native Phone Number Input

Performance oriented React Native Phone Number Input with typings and proper validation for any country.

Made with ❤️ by developer for developers

Want to show your love?

Click on 🌟 button.

Table of Contents

Installation

$ yarn add react-native-phone-number-input

OR

$ npm i react-native-phone-number-input --save

Features

📱 Works with iOS and Android, Cross-platform 💯

🎌 Built-in country picker (uses react-native-country-picker-modal)

🔧 Completely customizable UI!

✔️ Proper validation (uses google-libphonenumber)

Usage

For more complete example open App.tsx

import React, { useState, useRef } from "react"; import { SafeAreaView, StyleSheet, View, StatusBar, TouchableOpacity, Text, } from "react-native"; import PhoneInput from "react-native-phone-number-input"; import { Colors } from "react-native/Libraries/NewAppScreen"; const App: React.FC = () => { const [value, setValue] = useState(""); const [formattedValue, setFormattedValue] = useState(""); const [valid, setValid] = useState(false); const [showMessage, setShowMessage] = useState(false); const phoneInput = useRef<PhoneInput>(null); return ( <> <StatusBar barStyle="dark-content" /> <View style={styles.container}> <SafeAreaView style={styles.wrapper}> {showMessage && ( <View style={styles.message}> <Text>Value : {value}</Text> <Text>Formatted Value : {formattedValue}</Text> <Text>Valid : {valid ? "true" : "false"}</Text> </View> )} <PhoneInput ref={phoneInput} defaultValue={value} defaultCode="DM" layout="first" onChangeText={(text) => { setValue(text); }} onChangeFormattedText={(text) => { setFormattedValue(text); }} withDarkTheme withShadow autoFocus /> <TouchableOpacity style={styles.button} onPress={() => { const checkValid = phoneInput.current?.isValidNumber(value); setShowMessage(true); setValid(checkValid ? checkValid : false); }} > <Text>Check</Text> </TouchableOpacity> </SafeAreaView> </View> </> ); }; export default App;

Props

defaultCode? : CountryCode

: CountryCode withDarkTheme? : boolean

: boolean withShadow? : boolean

: boolean autoFocus? : boolean

: boolean defaultValue? : string

: string value? : string

: string disabled? : boolean

: boolean disableArrowIcon? : boolean

: boolean placeholder? : string;

: string; onChangeCountry? : (country: Country) => void;

: (country: Country) => void; onChangeText? : (text: string) => void;

: (text: string) => void; onChangeFormattedText? : (text: string) => void;

: (text: string) => void; containerStyle? : StyleProp<ViewStyle> ;

: ; textContainerStyle? : StyleProp<ViewStyle> ;

: ; renderDropdownImage? : JSX.Element ;

: ; textInputProps? : TextInputProps;

: TextInputProps; textInputStyle? : StyleProp<TextStyle> ;

: ; codeTextStyle? : StyleProp<TextStyle> ;

: ; flagButtonStyle? : StyleProp<ViewStyle> ;

: ; countryPickerButtonStyle : StyleProp<ViewStyle> ;

: ; layout? : "first" | "second";

: "first" | "second"; filterProps? : CountryFilterProps;

: CountryFilterProps; countryPickerProps? : any;

Methods

getCountryCode : () => CountryCode

: () => CountryCode getCallingCode : () => string | undefined

: () => string | undefined getNumberAfterPossiblyEliminatingZero : () => {number: string , formattedNumber: string };

: () => {number: string , formattedNumber: string }; isValidNumber : (number: string) => boolean

FAQ

Is it supported and tested both on android and iOS?

YES

NSURLResponse allHeaderFields: unrecognized selector sent to instance XX crash?

Upgrade versions['Flipper'] ||= '~> 0.37.0' in podfile.

Contributing

To get started...

Step 1

Option 1 🍴 Fork this repo!

Option 2 👯 Clone this repo to your local machine using https://github.com/garganurag893/react-native-phone-number-input



Step 2

HACK AWAY! 🔨🔨🔨

Step 3

🔃 Create a new pull request using https://github.com/garganurag893/react-native-phone-number-input .

Support

Reach out to me at one of the following places!

Twitter at https://twitter.com/AnuragG94634191

Medium at https://medium.com/@garganurag893

Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/the_only_anurag/

Email at garganurag893@gmail.com

License

Hire

Looking for a React/React-Native Freelance Expert? Email at garganurag893@gmail.com