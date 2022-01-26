Demo of Phone Input box for React Native (android/ios)
npm i react-native-phone-input --save
import PhoneInput from 'react-native-phone-input'
render(){
return(
<PhoneInput ref='phone'/>
)
}
componentDidMount(){
this.setState({
pickerData: this.phone.getPickerData()
})
}
onPressFlag(){
this.myCountryPicker.open()
}
selectCountry(country){
this.phone.selectCountry(country.iso2)
}
render(){
return(
<View style={styles.container}>
<PhoneInput
ref={(ref) => { this.phone = ref; }}
onPressFlag={this.onPressFlag}
initialCountry={'us'}
initialValue="13178675309"
textProps={{
placeholder: 'Enter a phone number...'
}}
/>
<ModalPickerImage
ref={(ref) => { this.myCountryPicker = ref; }}
data={this.state.pickerData}
onChange={(country)=>{ this.selectCountry(country) }}
cancelText='Cancel'
/>
</View>
)
}
see full custom picker example
We recommend using the awesome react-native-country-picker-modal to select country
onPressFlag(){
this.countryPicker.openModal()
}
selectCountry(country){
this.phone.selectCountry(country.cca2.toLowerCase())
this.setState({cca2: country.cca2})
}
// Updates the Flag on change
onPhoneInputChange = (value, iso2) => {
const newState = {
phoneInputValue: value,
};
if (iso2) {
newState.countryCode = iso2?.toUpperCase();
}
this.setState(newState);
}
render(){
return(
<View style={styles.container}>
<PhoneInput
ref={(ref) => { this.phone = ref; }}
onPressFlag={this.onPressFlag}
initialCountry={'us'}
initialValue="13178675309"
onChangePhoneNumber={this.onPhoneInputChange}
textProps={{
placeholder: 'Enter a phone number...'
}}
/>
<CountryPicker
ref={(ref) => { this.countryPicker = ref; }}
onChange={(value)=> this.selectCountry(value)}
translation='eng'
cca2={this.state.cca2}
>
<View></View>
</CountryPicker>
</View>
)
}
see full custom library picker example
If you need to change how the flag is rendered, you can use the
renderFlag property. This function is passed the flag image source as a named
imageSource argument.
Note: if you just need custom styles for the flag image, you can pass the
flagStyleprop, only use
renderFlagif you need to change what components are actually rendered within the touchable area of the flag.
<PhoneInput
renderFlag={({ imageSource }) => {
return (
<View>
<Icon name="chevron" />
<Image source={imageSource} width={customWidth} height={customHeight} style={customStyles} />
</View>
)
}}
/>
<PhoneInput countriesList={require('./countries.json')} />
|Property Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|autoFormat
|boolean
|false
|Format phone number while typing
|accessibilityLabel
|string
|'Telephone input'
|Label for accessibility purposes
|initialCountry
|string
|'us'
|initial selected country
|allowZeroAfterCountryCode
|bool
|true
|allow user input 0 after country code
|disabled
|bool
|false
|if true, disable all interaction of this component
|initialValue
|string
|null
|initial phone number
|style
|object
|null
|custom styles to be applied if supplied
|flagStyle
|object
|null
|custom styles for flag image eg. {{width: 50, height: 30, borderWidth:0}}
|textStyle
|object
|null
|custom styles for phone number text input eg. {{fontSize: 14}}
|textProps
|object
|null
|properties for phone number text input eg. {{placeholder: 'Telephone number'}}
|textComponent
|function
|TextField
|the input component to use
|offset
|int
|10
|distance between flag and phone number
|pickerButtonColor
|string
|'#007AFF'
|set button color of country picker
|pickerBackgroundColor
|string
|'white'
|set background color of country picker
|pickerItemStyle
|object
|null
|custom styles for text in country picker eg. {{fontSize: 14}}
|cancelText
|string
|'Cancel'
|cancel word
|confirmText
|string
|'Confirm'
|confirm word
|cancelTextStyle
|object
|null
|custom styles for country picker cancel button
|confirmTextStyle
|object
|null
|custom styles for country picker confirm button
|onChangePhoneNumber
|function(number)
|null
|function to be invoked when phone number is changed
|onSelectCountry
|function(iso2)
|null
|function to be invoked when country picker is selected
|onPressFlag
|function()
|null
|function to be invoked when press on flag image
|renderFlag
|function({ imageSource })
|null
|custom render function for the flag component, passed an image src
|countriesList
|array
|null
|custom countries list
|Function Name
|Return Type
|Parameters
|Description
|isValidNumber
|boolean
|none
|return true if current phone number is valid
|getNumberType
|string
|none
|return true type of current phone number
|getValue
|string
|none
|return current phone number (unformatted)
|getFlag
|object
|iso2:string
|return flag image
|getAllCountries
|object
|none
|return country object in country picker
|getPickerData
|object
|nont
|return country object with flag image
|focus
|void
|none
|focus the phone input
|blur
|void
|none
|blur the phone input
|selectCountry
|void
|iso2:string
|set phone input to specific country
|setValue
|void
|string
|set phone input value
|getCountryCode
|string
|none
|return country dial code of current phone number
|getISOCode
|string
|none
|return country iso code of current phone number
|onPressCancel
|func
|none
|handler to be called when taps the cancel button
|onPressConfirm
|func
|none
|handler to be called when taps the confirm button