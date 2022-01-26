React Native Phone Input

Demo of Phone Input box for React Native (android/ios)

Versions

0.x.x has been deprecated and is no longer maintained

1.x.x is the current version and is actively maintained (please submit a PR for improvements)

Installation

npm i react-native-phone- input

Basic Usage

import PhoneInput from 'react-native-phone-input' render(){ return ( < PhoneInput ref = 'phone' /> ) }

see full basic example

Using a Custom Country Picker

(android/ios)

In componentDidMount, keep this.phone.getPickerData() in state Create a function to open your modal (onPressFlag in example) \<PhoneInput onPressFlag={function in 2.} /> Call this.phone.selectCountry to set the country of \

componentDidMount(){ this .setState({ pickerData : this .phone.getPickerData() }) } onPressFlag(){ this .myCountryPicker.open() } selectCountry(country){ this .phone.selectCountry(country.iso2) } render(){ return ( <View style={styles.container}> <PhoneInput ref={(ref) => { this.phone = ref; }} onPressFlag={this.onPressFlag} initialCountry={'us'} initialValue="13178675309" textProps={{ placeholder: 'Enter a phone number...' }} /> <ModalPickerImage ref={(ref) => { this.myCountryPicker = ref; }} data={this.state.pickerData} onChange={(country)=>{ this.selectCountry(country) }} cancelText='Cancel' /> </View> ) }

see full custom picker example

Using a Custom (External) Library Picker

We recommend using the awesome react-native-country-picker-modal to select country

(android/ios) | | | | ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- | ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- |

onPressFlag(){ this .countryPicker.openModal() } selectCountry(country){ this .phone.selectCountry(country.cca2.toLowerCase()) this .setState({ cca2 : country.cca2}) } onPhoneInputChange = ( value, iso2 ) => { const newState = { phoneInputValue : value, }; if (iso2) { newState.countryCode = iso2?.toUpperCase(); } this .setState(newState); } render(){ return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < PhoneInput ref = {(ref) => { this.phone = ref; }} onPressFlag={this.onPressFlag} initialCountry={'us'} initialValue="13178675309" onChangePhoneNumber={this.onPhoneInputChange} textProps={{ placeholder: 'Enter a phone number...' }} /> < CountryPicker ref = {(ref) => { this.countryPicker = ref; }} onChange={(value)=> this.selectCountry(value)} translation='eng' cca2={this.state.cca2} > < View > </ View > </ CountryPicker > </ View > ) }

see full custom library picker example

Custom Flag component

If you need to change how the flag is rendered, you can use the renderFlag property. This function is passed the flag image source as a named imageSource argument.

Note: if you just need custom styles for the flag image, you can pass the flagStyle prop, only use renderFlag if you need to change what components are actually rendered within the touchable area of the flag.

<PhoneInput renderFlag={({ imageSource }) => { return ( <View> <Icon name="chevron" /> <Image source={imageSource} width={customWidth} height={customHeight} style={customStyles} /> </View> ) }} />

Custom Countries

<PhoneInput countriesList={ require ( './countries.json' )} />

Configuration

Property Name Type Default Description autoFormat boolean false Format phone number while typing accessibilityLabel string 'Telephone input' Label for accessibility purposes initialCountry string 'us' initial selected country allowZeroAfterCountryCode bool true allow user input 0 after country code disabled bool false if true, disable all interaction of this component initialValue string null initial phone number style object null custom styles to be applied if supplied flagStyle object null custom styles for flag image eg. {{width: 50, height: 30, borderWidth:0}} textStyle object null custom styles for phone number text input eg. {{fontSize: 14}} textProps object null properties for phone number text input eg. {{placeholder: 'Telephone number'}} textComponent function TextField the input component to use offset int 10 distance between flag and phone number pickerButtonColor string '#007AFF' set button color of country picker pickerBackgroundColor string 'white' set background color of country picker pickerItemStyle object null custom styles for text in country picker eg. {{fontSize: 14}} cancelText string 'Cancel' cancel word confirmText string 'Confirm' confirm word cancelTextStyle object null custom styles for country picker cancel button confirmTextStyle object null custom styles for country picker confirm button onChangePhoneNumber function(number) null function to be invoked when phone number is changed onSelectCountry function(iso2) null function to be invoked when country picker is selected onPressFlag function() null function to be invoked when press on flag image renderFlag function({ imageSource }) null custom render function for the flag component, passed an image src countriesList array null custom countries list