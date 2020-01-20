Initiate a phone call in React Native

Table of Contents Introduction Install Usage Limitations Contribute License

Introduction

This is a small module that allows you to initiate a phone call in React Native.

NOTE

When running on the iOS simulator, you will get a the URL is invalid error. This will work on a actual device. The iOS simulator does not support phone call feature.

Install

Install with npm

$ npm install --save react-native-phone-call

Install with yarn

$ yarn add react-native-phone-call

Usage

To use the module, call the function with an object containing the number to call as a argument.

import call from 'react-native-phone-call' const args = { number : '9093900003' , prompt : false } call(args).catch( console .error)

Example with phone and extension. Use commas to add time between pressing different digits. (ex. dial a number and wait to be connected and menu to start being read. Press a number for an extension. Even wait longer for another menus and press another number for another extension.)

const args = { number : '9093900003,,,3,,,274' , prompt : false } call(args).catch( console .error)

Limitations

This module only provides a simple wrapper around the Linking API and is thus limited in the functionality it can provide. If you are looking for additional functionality, such as being able to initiate a phone call without user confirmation, please use other packages like react-native-immediate-phone-call.

Contributing

All Contributions are welcome! Please open up an issue if you would like to help out. 😄

License

Licensed under the MIT License.

Icon made by Madebyoliver from www.flaticon.com is licensed by CC 3.0 BY