rnp

react-native-phone-call

by Tiaan
1.0.9 (see all)

Initiate a phone call in React Native

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.5K

GitHub Stars

149

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-native-phone

Initiate a phone call in React Native

Table of Contents

Table of Contents Introduction Install Usage Limitations Contribute License

Introduction

This is a small module that allows you to initiate a phone call in React Native.

NOTE

When running on the iOS simulator, you will get a the URL is invalid error. This will work on a actual device. The iOS simulator does not support phone call feature.

Install

Install with npm

$ npm install --save react-native-phone-call

Install with yarn

$ yarn add react-native-phone-call

Usage

To use the module, call the function with an object containing the number to call as a argument.

import call from 'react-native-phone-call'

const args = {
  number: '9093900003', // String value with the number to call
  prompt: false // Optional boolean property. Determines if the user should be prompt prior to the call 
}

call(args).catch(console.error)

Example with phone and extension. Use commas to add time between pressing different digits. (ex. dial a number and wait to be connected and menu to start being read. Press a number for an extension. Even wait longer for another menus and press another number for another extension.)

const args = {
  number: '9093900003,,,3,,,274', // Use commas to add time between digits.
  prompt: false
}

call(args).catch(console.error)

Limitations

This module only provides a simple wrapper around the Linking API and is thus limited in the functionality it can provide. If you are looking for additional functionality, such as being able to initiate a phone call without user confirmation, please use other packages like react-native-immediate-phone-call.

Contributing

All Contributions are welcome! Please open up an issue if you would like to help out. 😄

License

Licensed under the MIT License.

Icon made by Madebyoliver from www.flaticon.com is licensed by CC 3.0 BY

