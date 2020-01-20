This is a small module that allows you to initiate a phone call in React Native.
When running on the iOS simulator, you will get a
the URL is invalid error. This will work on a actual device. The iOS simulator does not support phone call feature.
Install with npm
$ npm install --save react-native-phone-call
Install with yarn
$ yarn add react-native-phone-call
To use the module, call the function with an object containing the number to call as a argument.
import call from 'react-native-phone-call'
const args = {
number: '9093900003', // String value with the number to call
prompt: false // Optional boolean property. Determines if the user should be prompt prior to the call
}
call(args).catch(console.error)
Example with phone and extension. Use commas to add time between pressing different digits. (ex. dial a number and wait to be connected and menu to start being read. Press a number for an extension. Even wait longer for another menus and press another number for another extension.)
const args = {
number: '9093900003,,,3,,,274', // Use commas to add time between digits.
prompt: false
}
call(args).catch(console.error)
This module only provides a simple wrapper around the Linking API and is thus limited in the functionality it can provide. If you are looking for additional functionality, such as being able to initiate a phone call without user confirmation, please use other packages like react-native-immediate-phone-call.
All Contributions are welcome! Please open up an issue if you would like to help out. 😄
Licensed under the MIT License.
Icon made by Madebyoliver from www.flaticon.com is licensed by CC 3.0 BY