rnp

react-native-phone-auth-component

by Tyler Stanish
0.1.5 (see all)

A simple, elegant component that seamlessly integrates with a phone authentication setup, styling and transitions included

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

398

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-native-phone-auth-component

react-native-phone-auth-component

A simple, elegant component that integrates with a phone authentication setup, styling and transitions included Gif

Installation

npm i --save react-native-phone-auth-component

Usage

Default Props

import PhoneAuth from 'react-native-phone-auth-component';
...
<PhoneAuth
  signInWithPhone={phone => console.log('Please attach method to signInWithPhone prop')}
  redeemCode={code => console.log('Please attach method to redeemCode prop')}
  codeLength={4}
  buttonTextColor='black'
  spinnerColor='black'
  color='#ff8203'
  androidFont='monospace'
  iOSFont='Menlo'
  containerStyle={{flex: 1}}
  verifyButtonMessage='Verify Phone Number*'
  disclaimerMessage='*Message & data rates may apply.'
  cca2='US'
  callingCode='1'
/>

Props

Prop NameData TypeRequired?Default ValueDescription
signInWithPhoneFunctionYesconsole.logEvent handler when user enters phone number. Phone number as a String as first argument. Must return a Promise to proceed
redeemCodeFunctionYesconsole.logEvent handler when user enters code. Code as a String as first argument. Must return a Promise to proceed
colorStringNo'#ff8203'Color of text underline and buttons
buttonTextColorStringNo'white'Color of button text
spinnerColorStringNo'white'Color of the spinner when loading
androidFontStringNo'monospace'Android font type
iOSFontStringNo'Menlo'iOS font type
containerStyleObjectNo{flex: 1}Style of the container of the component
verifyButtonMessageStringNo'Verify Phone Number*'The message on the first button
disclaimerMessageStringNo'Message & data rates may apply.'The disclaimer message
enterCodeMessageStringNo'Enter Code'The message on the second button
codeLengthNumberNo4The length of the code the user will enter
cca2StringNo'US'The default country code
callingCodeStringNo'1'The default calling code accompanied by cca2

Returning a Promise

In order for the component to know when you go to the server and send off the text message, you must return a promise in your helper method. Here's an example to illustrate how this would happen

Example

class PhoneVerifyScreen extends React.Component{

  state = {
    phone: '',
    code: ''
  };

  // here is where you connect to your api to redeem a user's code
  // I'm using Firebase in this example but of course you don't have to
  // To avoid confusion, I'm storing the API address in process.env.URL. You don't have to do this
  signInWithPhone(phone){
    this.setState({phone});
    
    return axios.post(process.env.URL + '/signInWithPhone', {
      phone
    }).then((tok) => {
      return Promise.resolve();
    }).catch(e => {
      alert('There was an error or something');
      return Promise.reject();
    });
  }

  redeemCode(code){
    return axios.post(process.env.URL + '/redeemCode', {
      phone: this.state.phone,
      code
    }).then((res) => {
      let tok = res.data.token;
      firebase.auth().signInWithCustomToken(tok).then(() => {
        return Promise.resolve();
      }).catch(e => {
        alert(e.error);
        return Promise.reject();
      });
    }).catch(e => {
      alert(e.response.data.error);
      return Promise.reject();
    });
  }

  render(){
    return(
      <View style={{flex: 1}}>
      {/*           ^^^^^^^^ */}
      {/* Make sure to have flex: 1 on parent! */}
      
        <PhoneAuth
          signInWithPhone={phone => this.signInWithPhone(phone)}
          redeemCode={code => this.redeemCode(code)}
          codeLength={4}
          buttonTextColor={'black'}
          spinnerColor={'black'}
        />
      </View>
    );
  }
}

