A simple, elegant component that integrates with a phone authentication setup, styling and transitions included

Installation

npm i --save react-native-phone-auth-component

Usage

Default Props

import PhoneAuth from 'react-native-phone-auth-component' ; ... <PhoneAuth signInWithPhone={phone => console .log( 'Please attach method to signInWithPhone prop' )} redeemCode={code => console .log( 'Please attach method to redeemCode prop' )} codeLength={ 4 } buttonTextColor= 'black' spinnerColor= 'black' color= '#ff8203' androidFont= 'monospace' iOSFont= 'Menlo' containerStyle={{ flex : 1 }} verifyButtonMessage= 'Verify Phone Number*' disclaimerMessage= '*Message & data rates may apply.' cca2= 'US' callingCode= '1' />

Props

Prop Name Data Type Required? Default Value Description signInWithPhone Function Yes console.log Event handler when user enters phone number. Phone number as a String as first argument. Must return a Promise to proceed redeemCode Function Yes console.log Event handler when user enters code. Code as a String as first argument. Must return a Promise to proceed color String No '#ff8203' Color of text underline and buttons buttonTextColor String No 'white' Color of button text spinnerColor String No 'white' Color of the spinner when loading androidFont String No 'monospace' Android font type iOSFont String No 'Menlo' iOS font type containerStyle Object No {flex: 1} Style of the container of the component verifyButtonMessage String No 'Verify Phone Number*' The message on the first button disclaimerMessage String No 'Message & data rates may apply.' The disclaimer message enterCodeMessage String No 'Enter Code' The message on the second button codeLength Number No 4 The length of the code the user will enter cca2 String No 'US' The default country code callingCode String No '1' The default calling code accompanied by cca2

Returning a Promise

In order for the component to know when you go to the server and send off the text message, you must return a promise in your helper method. Here's an example to illustrate how this would happen

Example