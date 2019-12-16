openbase logo
rnp

react-native-perspective-image-cropper

by Michaël Villeneuve
0.4.4 (see all)

Perform custom crop, resizing and perspective correction 📐🖼

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

89

GitHub Stars

259

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Image Manipulation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native perspective image cropper 📐🖼

A component that allows you to perform custom image crop and perspective correction !

Demo image

Designed to work with React Native Document Scanner

https://github.com/Michaelvilleneuve/react-native-document-scanner

Demo gif

Installation 🚀🚀

$ npm install react-native-perspective-image-cropper --save

$ react-native link react-native-perspective-image-cropper

This library uses react-native-svg, you must install it too. See https://github.com/react-native-community/react-native-svg for more infos.

Android Only

If you do not already have openCV installed in your project, add this line to your settings.gradle

include ':openCVLibrary310'
project(':openCVLibrary310').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,'../node_modules/react-native-perspective-image-cropper/android/openCVLibrary310')

Crop image

  • First get component ref
<CustomCrop ref={ref => (this.customCrop = ref)} />
  • Then call :
this.customCrop.crop();

Props

PropsTypeRequiredDescription
updateImageFuncYesReturns the cropped image and the coordinates of the cropped image in the initial photo
rectangleCoordinatesObject see usageNoObject to predefine an area to crop (an already detected image for example)
initialImageStringYesBase64 encoded image you want to be cropped
heightNumberYesHeight of the image (will probably disappear in the future
widthNumberYesWidth of the image (will probably disappear in the future
overlayColorStringNoColor of the cropping area overlay
overlayStrokeColorStringNoColor of the cropping area stroke
overlayStrokeWidthNumberNoWidth of the cropping area stroke
handlerColorStringNoColor of the handlers
enablePanStrictBoolNoEnable pan on X axis, and Y axis

Usage

import CustomCrop from "react-native-perspective-image-cropper";

class CropView extends Component {
  componentWillMount() {
    Image.getSize(image, (width, height) => {
      this.setState({
        imageWidth: width,
        imageHeight: height,
        initialImage: image,
        rectangleCoordinates: {
          topLeft: { x: 10, y: 10 },
          topRight: { x: 10, y: 10 },
          bottomRight: { x: 10, y: 10 },
          bottomLeft: { x: 10, y: 10 }
        }
      });
    });
  }

  updateImage(image, newCoordinates) {
    this.setState({
      image,
      rectangleCoordinates: newCoordinates
    });
  }

  crop() {
    this.customCrop.crop();
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <View>
        <CustomCrop
          updateImage={this.updateImage.bind(this)}
          rectangleCoordinates={this.state.rectangleCoordinates}
          initialImage={this.state.initialImage}
          height={this.state.imageHeight}
          width={this.state.imageWidth}
          ref={ref => (this.customCrop = ref)}
          overlayColor="rgba(18,190,210, 1)"
          overlayStrokeColor="rgba(20,190,210, 1)"
          handlerColor="rgba(20,150,160, 1)"
          enablePanStrict={false}
        />
        <TouchableOpacity onPress={this.crop.bind(this)}>
          <Text>CROP IMAGE</Text>
        </TouchableOpacity>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

