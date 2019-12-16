React Native perspective image cropper 📐🖼

A component that allows you to perform custom image crop and perspective correction !

Designed to work with React Native Document Scanner

https://github.com/Michaelvilleneuve/react-native-document-scanner

Installation 🚀🚀

$ npm install react-native-perspective-image-cropper --save

$ react-native link react-native-perspective-image-cropper

This library uses react-native-svg, you must install it too. See https://github.com/react-native-community/react-native-svg for more infos.

Android Only

If you do not already have openCV installed in your project, add this line to your settings.gradle

include ':openCVLibrary310' project ( ':openCVLibrary310' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-perspective-image-cropper/android/openCVLibrary310' )

Crop image

First get component ref

<CustomCrop ref={ref => ( this .customCrop = ref)} />

Then call :

this .customCrop.crop();

Props

Props Type Required Description updateImage Func Yes Returns the cropped image and the coordinates of the cropped image in the initial photo rectangleCoordinates Object see usage No Object to predefine an area to crop (an already detected image for example) initialImage String Yes Base64 encoded image you want to be cropped height Number Yes Height of the image (will probably disappear in the future width Number Yes Width of the image (will probably disappear in the future overlayColor String No Color of the cropping area overlay overlayStrokeColor String No Color of the cropping area stroke overlayStrokeWidth Number No Width of the cropping area stroke handlerColor String No Color of the handlers enablePanStrict Bool No Enable pan on X axis, and Y axis

Usage