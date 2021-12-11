A unified permissions API for React Native on iOS, Android and Windows.
(For Windows only builds 18362 and later are supported)
|version
|react-native version
|Xcode version
|3.0.0+
|0.63.0+
|12+
$ npm install --save react-native-permissions
# --- or ---
$ yarn add react-native-permissions
By default no permission handler is installed. Update your
Podfile by choosing the ones you want to check or request, then run
pod install.
target 'YourAwesomeProject' do
# …
permissions_path = '../node_modules/react-native-permissions/ios'
pod 'Permission-AppTrackingTransparency', :path => "#{permissions_path}/AppTrackingTransparency"
pod 'Permission-BluetoothPeripheral', :path => "#{permissions_path}/BluetoothPeripheral"
pod 'Permission-Calendars', :path => "#{permissions_path}/Calendars"
pod 'Permission-Camera', :path => "#{permissions_path}/Camera"
pod 'Permission-Contacts', :path => "#{permissions_path}/Contacts"
pod 'Permission-FaceID', :path => "#{permissions_path}/FaceID"
pod 'Permission-LocationAccuracy', :path => "#{permissions_path}/LocationAccuracy"
pod 'Permission-LocationAlways', :path => "#{permissions_path}/LocationAlways"
pod 'Permission-LocationWhenInUse', :path => "#{permissions_path}/LocationWhenInUse"
pod 'Permission-MediaLibrary', :path => "#{permissions_path}/MediaLibrary"
pod 'Permission-Microphone', :path => "#{permissions_path}/Microphone"
pod 'Permission-Motion', :path => "#{permissions_path}/Motion"
pod 'Permission-Notifications', :path => "#{permissions_path}/Notifications"
pod 'Permission-PhotoLibrary', :path => "#{permissions_path}/PhotoLibrary"
pod 'Permission-PhotoLibraryAddOnly', :path => "#{permissions_path}/PhotoLibraryAddOnly"
pod 'Permission-Reminders', :path => "#{permissions_path}/Reminders"
pod 'Permission-Siri', :path => "#{permissions_path}/Siri"
pod 'Permission-SpeechRecognition', :path => "#{permissions_path}/SpeechRecognition"
pod 'Permission-StoreKit', :path => "#{permissions_path}/StoreKit"
end
⚠️ If you see a No permission handler detected error: Make sure that you have at least one permission handler set up. In some cases the Xcode cache needs to be cleared (
Xcode -> Product -> Clean Build Folder)
Then update your
Info.plist with wanted permissions usage descriptions:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd">
<plist version="1.0">
<dict>
<!-- 🚨 Keep only the permissions used in your app 🚨 -->
<key>NSAppleMusicUsageDescription</key>
<string>YOUR TEXT</string>
<key>NSBluetoothAlwaysUsageDescription</key>
<string>YOUR TEXT</string>
<key>NSBluetoothPeripheralUsageDescription</key>
<string>YOUR TEXT</string>
<key>NSCalendarsUsageDescription</key>
<string>YOUR TEXT</string>
<key>NSCameraUsageDescription</key>
<string>YOUR TEXT</string>
<key>NSContactsUsageDescription</key>
<string>YOUR TEXT</string>
<key>NSFaceIDUsageDescription</key>
<string>YOUR TEXT</string>
<key>NSLocationAlwaysAndWhenInUseUsageDescription</key>
<string>YOUR TEXT</string>
<key>NSLocationAlwaysUsageDescription</key>
<string>YOUR TEXT</string>
<key>NSLocationTemporaryUsageDescriptionDictionary</key>
<dict>
<key>YOUR-PURPOSE-KEY</key>
<string>YOUR TEXT</string>
</dict>
<key>NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription</key>
<string>YOUR TEXT</string>
<key>NSMicrophoneUsageDescription</key>
<string>YOUR TEXT</string>
<key>NSMotionUsageDescription</key>
<string>YOUR TEXT</string>
<key>NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription</key>
<string>YOUR TEXT</string>
<key>NSPhotoLibraryAddUsageDescription</key>
<string>YOUR TEXT</string>
<key>NSRemindersUsageDescription</key>
<string>YOUR TEXT</string>
<key>NSSpeechRecognitionUsageDescription</key>
<string>YOUR TEXT</string>
<key>NSSiriUsageDescription</key>
<string>YOUR TEXT</string>
<key>NSUserTrackingUsageDescription</key>
<string>YOUR TEXT</string>
<!-- … -->
</dict>
</plist>
use_frameworks! issues
If you use
use_frameworks!, add this at the top of your
Podfile, and uncomment the line corresponding to your CocoaPods version:
use_frameworks!
# Convert all permission pods into static libraries
pre_install do |installer|
Pod::Installer::Xcode::TargetValidator.send(:define_method, :verify_no_static_framework_transitive_dependencies) {}
installer.pod_targets.each do |pod|
if pod.name.eql?('RNPermissions') || pod.name.start_with?('Permission-')
def pod.build_type;
# Uncomment the line corresponding to your CocoaPods version
# Pod::BuildType.static_library # >= 1.9
# Pod::Target::BuildType.static_library # < 1.9
end
end
end
end
Add all wanted permissions to your app
android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml file:
<manifest xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
package="com.myawesomeapp">
<!-- 🚨 Keep only the permissions used in your app 🚨 -->
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCEPT_HANDOVER" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_BACKGROUND_LOCATION" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_MEDIA_LOCATION" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACTIVITY_RECOGNITION" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ANSWER_PHONE_CALLS" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.BLUETOOTH_ADVERTISE" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.BLUETOOTH_CONNECT" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.BLUETOOTH_SCAN" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.BODY_SENSORS" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.CALL_PHONE" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.CAMERA" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.GET_ACCOUNTS" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.PROCESS_OUTGOING_CALLS" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_CALENDAR" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_CALL_LOG" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_CONTACTS" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_PHONE_NUMBERS" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_PHONE_STATE" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_SMS" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.RECEIVE_MMS" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.RECEIVE_SMS" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.RECEIVE_WAP_PUSH" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.RECORD_AUDIO" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.SEND_SMS" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.USE_SIP" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_CALENDAR" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_CALL_LOG" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_CONTACTS" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />
<uses-permission android:name="com.android.voicemail.permission.ADD_VOICEMAIL" />
<!-- … -->
</manifest>
Open the project solution file from the
windows folder. In the app project open
Package.appxmanifest file. From there you can select which capabilites you want your app to support.
Because this package targets React Native 0.63.0+, you probably won't need to link it manually. Otherwise if it's not the case, follow these additional instructions. You also need to manual link the module on Windows when using React Native Windows prior to 0.63:
Add this line to your
ios/Podfile file, then run
pod install.
target 'YourAwesomeProject' do
# …
pod 'RNPermissions', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-permissions'
end
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-permissions'
project(':react-native-permissions').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-permissions/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
dependencies {
// ...
implementation project(':react-native-permissions')
}
MainApplication.java:
import com.zoontek.rnpermissions.RNPermissionsPackage; // <- add the RNPermissionsPackage import
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
// …
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
@SuppressWarnings("UnnecessaryLocalVariable")
List<ReactPackage> packages = new PackageList(this).getPackages();
// …
packages.add(new RNPermissionsPackage());
return packages;
}
// …
}
windows/myapp.sln add the
RNCConfig project to your solution:
node_modules\react-native-permissions\windows\RNPermissions\RNPermissions.vcxproj
windows/myapp/myapp.vcxproj ad a reference to
RNPermissions to your main application project. From Visual Studio 2019:
RNPermissions from Solution Projects.
In
pch.h add
#include "winrt/RNPermissions.h".
In
app.cpp add
PackageProviders().Append(winrt::RNPermissions::ReactPackageProvider()); before
InitializeComponent();.
As permissions are not handled in the same way on iOS and Android, this library provides an abstraction over the two platforms' behaviors. To understand it a little better, take a look to these two flowcharts:
┏━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓
┃ check(PERMISSIONS.IOS.CAMERA) ┃
┗━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛
│
Is the feature available
on this device ?
│ ╔════╗
├───────────║ NO ║──────────────┐
│ ╚════╝ │
╔═════╗ ▼
║ YES ║ ┌─────────────────────┐
╚═════╝ │ RESULTS.UNAVAILABLE │
│ └─────────────────────┘
Is the permission
requestable ?
│ ╔════╗
├───────────║ NO ║──────────────┐
│ ╚════╝ │
╔═════╗ ▼
║ YES ║ ┌───────────────────┐
╚═════╝ │ RESULTS.BLOCKED / │
│ │ RESULTS.LIMITED / │
│ │ RESULTS.GRANTED │
▼ └───────────────────┘
┌────────────────┐
│ RESULTS.DENIED │
└────────────────┘
│
▼
┏━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓
┃ request(PERMISSIONS.IOS.CAMERA) ┃
┗━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛
│
Does the user accept
the request ?
│ ╔════╗
├───────────║ NO ║──────────────┐
│ ╚════╝ │
╔═════╗ ▼
║ YES ║ ┌─────────────────┐
╚═════╝ │ RESULTS.BLOCKED │
│ └─────────────────┘
▼
┌─────────────────┐
│ RESULTS.GRANTED │
└─────────────────┘
┏━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓
┃ check(PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.CAMERA) ┃
┗━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛
│
Is the feature available
on this device ?
│ ╔════╗
├───────────║ NO ║──────────────┐
│ ╚════╝ │
╔═════╗ ▼
║ YES ║ ┌─────────────────────┐
╚═════╝ │ RESULTS.UNAVAILABLE │
│ └─────────────────────┘
Is the permission
requestable ?
│ ╔════╗
├───────────║ NO ║──────────────┐
│ ╚════╝ │
╔═════╗ ▼
║ YES ║ ┌───────────────────┐
╚═════╝ │ RESULTS.BLOCKED / │
│ │ RESULTS.GRANTED │
▼ └───────────────────┘
┌────────────────┐
│ RESULTS.DENIED │◀──────────────────────┐
└────────────────┘ │
│ │
▼ │
┏━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓ ╔════╗
┃ request(PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.CAMERA) ┃ ║ NO ║
┗━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛ ╚════╝
│ │
Does the user accept │
the request ? │
│ ╔════╗ Does the user check
├───────────║ NO ║─────"Never ask again" ?
│ ╚════╝ │
╔═════╗ ╔═════╗
║ YES ║ ║ YES ║
╚═════╝ ╚═════╝
│ │
▼ ▼
┌─────────────────┐ ┌─────────────────┐
│ RESULTS.GRANTED │ │ RESULTS.BLOCKED │
└─────────────────┘ └─────────────────┘
┏━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓
┃ check(PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.WEBCAM) ┃
┗━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛
│
Is the feature available
on this device ?
│ ╔════╗
├───────────║ NO ║──────────────┐
│ ╚════╝ │
╔═════╗ ▼
║ YES ║ ┌─────────────────────┐
╚═════╝ │ RESULTS.UNAVAILABLE │
│ └─────────────────────┘
Is the permission
requestable ?
│ ╔════╗
├───────────║ NO ║──────────────┐
│ ╚════╝ │
╔═════╗ ▼
║ YES ║ ┌───────────────────┐
╚═════╝ │ RESULTS.BLOCKED / │
│ │ RESULTS.GRANTED │
▼ └───────────────────┘
┌────────────────┐
│ RESULTS.DENIED │
└────────────────┘
│
▼
┏━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓
┃ request(PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.WEBCAM) ┃
┗━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛
│
Does the user accept
the request ?
│ ╔════╗
├───────────║ NO ║──────────────┐
│ ╚════╝ │
╔═════╗ ▼
║ YES ║ ┌─────────────────┐
╚═════╝ │ RESULTS.BLOCKED │
│ └─────────────────┘
▼
┌─────────────────┐
│ RESULTS.GRANTED │
└─────────────────┘
import {PERMISSIONS} from 'react-native-permissions';
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.ACCEPT_HANDOVER;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.ACCESS_BACKGROUND_LOCATION;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.ACCESS_MEDIA_LOCATION;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.ACTIVITY_RECOGNITION;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.ADD_VOICEMAIL;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.ANSWER_PHONE_CALLS;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.BLUETOOTH_ADVERTISE;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.BLUETOOTH_CONNECT;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.BLUETOOTH_SCAN;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.BODY_SENSORS;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.CALL_PHONE;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.CAMERA;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.GET_ACCOUNTS;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.PROCESS_OUTGOING_CALLS;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.READ_CALENDAR;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.READ_CALL_LOG;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.READ_CONTACTS;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.READ_PHONE_NUMBERS;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.READ_PHONE_STATE;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.READ_SMS;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.RECEIVE_MMS;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.RECEIVE_SMS;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.RECEIVE_WAP_PUSH;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.RECORD_AUDIO;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.SEND_SMS;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.USE_SIP;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.WRITE_CALENDAR;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.WRITE_CALL_LOG;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.WRITE_CONTACTS;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE;
import {PERMISSIONS} from 'react-native-permissions';
PERMISSIONS.IOS.APP_TRACKING_TRANSPARENCY;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.BLUETOOTH_PERIPHERAL;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.CALENDARS;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.CAMERA;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.CONTACTS;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.FACE_ID;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.LOCATION_ALWAYS;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.LOCATION_WHEN_IN_USE;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.MEDIA_LIBRARY;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.MICROPHONE;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.MOTION;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.PHOTO_LIBRARY;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.PHOTO_LIBRARY_ADD_ONLY;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.REMINDERS;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.SIRI;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.SPEECH_RECOGNITION;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.STOREKIT;
import {PERMISSIONS} from 'react-native-permissions';
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.ACCESSORY_MANAGER;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.ACTIVITY;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.ALLOW_ELEVATION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.ALL_APP_MODS;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.ALL_JOYN;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.APPOINTMENTS;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.APPOINTMENTS_SYSTEM;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.APP_BROADCAST_SERVICES;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.APP_CAPTURE_SERVICES;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.APP_CAPTURE_SETTINGS;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.APP_DIAGNOSTICS;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.APP_LICENSING;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.AUDIO_DEVICE_CONFIGURATION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.BACKGROUND_MEDIA_PLAYBACK;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.BACKGROUND_MEDIA_RECORDING;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.BACKGROUND_SPATIAL_PERCEPTION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.BACKGROUND_VOIP;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.BLOCKED_CHAT_MESSAGES;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.BLUETOOTH;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.BROAD_FILE_SYSTEM_ACCESS;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CAMERA_PROCESSING_EXTENSION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CELLULAR_DEVICE_CONTROL;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CELLULAR_DEVICE_IDENTITY;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CELLULAR_MESSAGING;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CHAT_SYSTEM;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CODE_GENERATION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CONFIRM_APP_CLOSE;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CONTACTS;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CONTACTS_SYSTEM;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CORTANA_PERMISSIONS;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CORTANA_SPEECH_ACCESSORY;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CUSTOM_INSTALL_ACTIONS;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.DEVELOPMENT_MODE_NETWORK;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.DEVICE_MANAGEMENT_DM_ACCOUNT;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.DEVICE_MANAGEMENT_EMAIL_ACCOUNT;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.DEVICE_MANAGEMENT_FOUNDATION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.DEVICE_MANAGEMENT_WAP_SECURITY_POLICIES;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.DEVICE_PORTAL_PROVIDER;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.DEVICE_UNLOCK;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.DOCUMENTS_LIBRARY;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.DUAL_SIM_TILES;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.EMAIL;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.EMAIL_SYSTEM;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.ENTERPRISE_AUTHENTICATION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.ENTERPRISE_CLOUD_S_S_O;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.ENTERPRISE_DATA_POLICY;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.ENTERPRISE_DEVICE_LOCKDOWN;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.EXPANDED_RESOURCES;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.EXTENDED_BACKGROUND_TASK_TIME;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.EXTENDED_EXECUTION_BACKGROUND_AUDIO;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.EXTENDED_EXECUTION_CRITICAL;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.EXTENDED_EXECUTION_UNCONSTRAINED;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.FIRST_SIGN_IN_SETTINGS;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.GAME_BAR_SERVICES;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.GAME_LIST;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.GAME_MONITOR;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.GAZE_INPUT;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.GLOBAL_MEDIA_CONTROL;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.HUMANINTERFACEDEVICE;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.INPUT_FOREGROUND_OBSERVATION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.INPUT_INJECTION_BROKERED;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.INPUT_OBSERVATION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.INPUT_SUPPRESSION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.INTERNET_CLIENT;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.INTERNET_CLIENT_SERVER;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.INTEROP_SERVICES;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.IOT;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.LOCAL_SYSTEM_SERVICES;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.LOCATION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.LOCATION_HISTORY;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.LOCATION_SYSTEM;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.LOW_LEVEL;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.LOW_LEVEL_DEVICES;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.MICROPHONE;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.MOBILE;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.MODIFIABLE_APP;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.MUSIC_LIBRARY;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.NETWORKING_VPN_PROVIDER;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.NETWORK_CONNECTION_MANAGER_PROVISIONING;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.NETWORK_DATA_PLAN_PROVISIONING;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.NETWORK_DATA_USAGE_MANAGEMENT;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.OEM_DEPLOYMENT;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.OEM_PUBLIC_DIRECTORY;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.ONE_PROCESS_VOIP;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.OPTICAL;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PACKAGED_SERVICES;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PACKAGES_SERVICES;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PACKAGE_MANAGEMENT;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PACKAGE_POLICY_SYSTEM;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PACKAGE_QUERY;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PACKAGE_WRITE_REDIRECTION_COMPATIBILITY_SHIM;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PHONE_CALL;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PHONE_CALL_HISTORY;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PHONE_CALL_HISTORY_SYSTEM;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PHONE_LINE_TRANSPORT_MANAGEMENT;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PICTURES_LIBRARY;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.POINT_OF_SERVICE;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PREVIEW_INK_WORKSPACE;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PREVIEW_PEN_WORKSPACE;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PREVIEW_STORE;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PREVIEW_UI_COMPOSITION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PRIVATE_NETWORK_CLIENT_SERVER;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PROTECTED_APP;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PROXIMITY;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.RADIOS;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.RECORDED_CALLS_FOLDER;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.REMOTE_PASSPORT_AUTHENTICATION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.REMOTE_SYSTEM;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.REMOVABLE_STORAGE;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.RESCAP;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.RUN_FULL_TRUST;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.SCREEN_DUPLICATION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.SECONDARY_AUTHENTICATION_FACTOR;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.SECURE_ASSESSMENT;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.SERIALCOMMUNICATION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.SHARED_USER_CERTIFICATES;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.SLAPI_QUERY_LICENSE_VALUE;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.SMBIOS;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.SMS_SEND;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.SPATIAL_PERCEPTION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.START_SCREEN_MANAGEMENT;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.STORE_LICENSE_MANAGEMENT;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.SYSTEM_MANAGEMENT;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.TARGETED_CONTENT;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.TEAM_EDITION_DEVICE_CREDENTIAL;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.TEAM_EDITION_EXPERIENCE;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.TEAM_EDITION_VIEW;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.UAP;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.UI_AUTOMATION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.UNVIRTUALIZED_RESOURCES;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.USB;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.USER_ACCOUNT_INFORMATION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.USER_DATA_ACCOUNTS_PROVIDER;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.USER_DATA_SYSTEM;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.USER_PRINCIPAL_NAME;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.USER_SYSTEM_ID;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.VIDEOS_LIBRARY;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.VOIP_CALL;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.WALLET_SYSTEM;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.WEBCAM;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.WIFI_CONTROL;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.XBOX_ACCESSORY_MANAGEMENT;
Permission checks and requests resolve into one of these statuses:
|Return value
|Notes
RESULTS.UNAVAILABLE
|This feature is not available (on this device / in this context)
RESULTS.DENIED
|The permission has not been requested / is denied but requestable
RESULTS.GRANTED
|The permission is granted
RESULTS.LIMITED
|The permission is granted but with limitations
RESULTS.BLOCKED
|The permission is denied and not requestable anymore
// type used in usage examples
type PermissionStatus = 'unavailable' | 'denied' | 'limited' | 'granted' | 'blocked';
Check one permission status.
function check(permission: string): Promise<PermissionStatus>;
import {check, PERMISSIONS, RESULTS} from 'react-native-permissions';
check(PERMISSIONS.IOS.LOCATION_ALWAYS)
.then((result) => {
switch (result) {
case RESULTS.UNAVAILABLE:
console.log('This feature is not available (on this device / in this context)');
break;
case RESULTS.DENIED:
console.log('The permission has not been requested / is denied but requestable');
break;
case RESULTS.LIMITED:
console.log('The permission is limited: some actions are possible');
break;
case RESULTS.GRANTED:
console.log('The permission is granted');
break;
case RESULTS.BLOCKED:
console.log('The permission is denied and not requestable anymore');
break;
}
})
.catch((error) => {
// …
});
Request one permission.
type Rationale = {
title: string;
message: string;
buttonPositive?: string;
buttonNegative?: string;
buttonNeutral?: string;
};
function request(permission: string, rationale?: Rationale): Promise<PermissionStatus>;
import {request, PERMISSIONS} from 'react-native-permissions';
request(PERMISSIONS.IOS.LOCATION_ALWAYS).then((result) => {
// …
});
Check notifications permission status and get notifications settings values.
type NotificationSettings = {
// properties only available on iOS
// unavailable settings will not be included in the response object
alert?: boolean;
badge?: boolean;
sound?: boolean;
carPlay?: boolean;
criticalAlert?: boolean;
provisional?: boolean;
lockScreen?: boolean;
notificationCenter?: boolean;
};
function checkNotifications(): Promise<{
status: PermissionStatus;
settings: NotificationSettings;
}>;
import {checkNotifications} from 'react-native-permissions';
checkNotifications().then(({status, settings}) => {
// …
});
Request notifications permission status and get notifications settings values.
You cannot request notifications permissions on Windows. Disabling or enabling notifications can only be done through the App Settings.
You cannot request notifications permissions on Android.
requestNotifications is the same than
checkNotifications on this platform.
// only used on iOS
type NotificationOption = 'alert' | 'badge' | 'sound' | 'criticalAlert' | 'carPlay' | 'provisional';
type NotificationSettings = {
// properties only available on iOS
// unavailable settings will not be included in the response object
alert?: boolean;
badge?: boolean;
sound?: boolean;
carPlay?: boolean;
criticalAlert?: boolean;
provisional?: boolean;
lockScreen?: boolean;
notificationCenter?: boolean;
};
function requestNotifications(options: NotificationOption[]): Promise<{
status: PermissionStatus;
settings: NotificationSettings;
}>;
import {requestNotifications} from 'react-native-permissions';
requestNotifications(['alert', 'sound']).then(({status, settings}) => {
// …
});
Check multiples permissions in parallel.
function checkMultiple<P extends Permission[]>(
permissions: P,
): Promise<Record<P[number], PermissionStatus>>;
import {checkMultiple, PERMISSIONS} from 'react-native-permissions';
checkMultiple([PERMISSIONS.IOS.CAMERA, PERMISSIONS.IOS.FACE_ID]).then((statuses) => {
console.log('Camera', statuses[PERMISSIONS.IOS.CAMERA]);
console.log('FaceID', statuses[PERMISSIONS.IOS.FACE_ID]);
});
Request multiple permissions in sequence.
function requestMultiple<P extends Permission[]>(
permissions: P,
): Promise<Record<P[number], PermissionStatus>>;
import {requestMultiple, PERMISSIONS} from 'react-native-permissions';
requestMultiple([PERMISSIONS.IOS.CAMERA, PERMISSIONS.IOS.FACE_ID]).then((statuses) => {
console.log('Camera', statuses[PERMISSIONS.IOS.CAMERA]);
console.log('FaceID', statuses[PERMISSIONS.IOS.FACE_ID]);
});
Open application settings.
function openSettings(): Promise<void>;
import {openSettings} from 'react-native-permissions';
openSettings().catch(() => console.warn('cannot open settings'));
Open a picker to update the photo selection when
PhotoLibrary permission is
limited. This will reject if unsupported or if full permission is already
granted.
function openLimitedPhotoLibraryPicker(): Promise<void>;
import {openLimitedPhotoLibraryPicker} from 'react-native-permissions';
openLimitedPhotoLibraryPicker().catch(() => {
console.warn('Cannot open photo library picker');
});
When
LocationAlways or
LocationWhenInUse is
granted, allow checking if the user share his precise location.
type LocationAccuracy = 'full' | 'reduced';
function checkLocationAccuracy(): Promise<LocationAccuracy>;
import {checkLocationAccuracy} from 'react-native-permissions';
checkLocationAccuracy()
.then((accuracy) => console.log(`Location accuracy is: ${accuracy}`))
.catch(() => console.warn('Cannot check location accuracy'));
When
LocationAlways or
LocationWhenInUse is
granted, allow requesting the user for his precise location. Will resolve immediately if
full accuracy is already authorized.
type LocationAccuracyOptions = {
purposeKey: string;
};
type LocationAccuracy = 'full' | 'reduced';
function requestLocationAccuracy(options: LocationAccuracyOptions): Promise<LocationAccuracy>;
import {requestLocationAccuracy} from 'react-native-permissions';
requestLocationAccuracy({purposeKey: 'YOUR-PURPOSE-KEY'})
.then((accuracy) => console.log(`Location accuracy is: ${accuracy}`))
.catch(() => console.warn('Cannot request location accuracy'));
LOCATION_ALWAYS permission
If you are requesting
PERMISSIONS.IOS.LOCATION_ALWAYS, there won't be a
Always Allow button in the system dialog. Only
Allow Once,
Allow While Using App and
Don't Allow. This is expected behaviour, check the Apple Developer Docs.
When requesting
PERMISSIONS.IOS.LOCATION_ALWAYS, if the user choose
Allow While Using App, a provisional "always" status will be granted. The user will see
While Using in the settings and later will be informed that your app is using the location in background. That looks like this:
Subsequently, if you are requesting
LOCATION_ALWAYS permission, there is no need to request
LOCATION_WHEN_IN_USE. If the user accepts,
LOCATION_WHEN_IN_USE will be granted too. If the user denies,
LOCATION_WHEN_IN_USE will be denied too.
Since iOS 15.0, it's impossible to request this this permission if the app isn't
active (see #648). A good solution is to use
AppState to make sure this is the case:
useEffect(() => {
const listener = AppState.addEventListener('change', (status) => {
if (Platform.OS === 'ios' && status === 'active') {
request(PERMISSIONS.IOS.APP_TRACKING_TRANSPARENCY)
.then((result) => console.log(result))
.catch((error) => console.log(error));
}
});
return listener.remove;
}, []);
If you don't already have a Jest setup file configured, please add the following to your Jest configuration file and create the new
jest.setup.js file in project root:
setupFiles: ['<rootDir>/jest.setup.js'];
You can then add the following line to that setup file to mock the
NativeModule.RNPermissions:
jest.mock('react-native-permissions', () => require('react-native-permissions/mock'));
As a react native mobile application developer this package provided me a very handy implementation details of asking permission in the application i.e. for storage, location, or any other. There are a plenty of implementation details for different permissions. Also it is very secure and protected while doing the same. Best package in the community I guess if you are not using expo.
It’s an API for requesting permissions. Being a react native mobile developer this bundle gave me an extremely convenient implementation details, such as- location, storage, sms, call logs, etc. It comes with good documentation since it’s a react component. It is one of the best packages in its domain if you are not using Expo
This package has always given me an upperhand while implementing the permission related stuff whenever i want to implement any sort of necessary permission that the react native application wants. Its a preety good package while we are developing a bare react native application. Its not high;y recomended.
using this package for the last two years. working both on android and ios. I didn't face a single issue in this library. I didn't found a better thing than this. it provides all the necessary functionalities.
This package helped me a lot when I was developing a react native app without using expo as if I have used expo then it has a lot of packages for almost everything and this package helps in asking the permission from the user for accessing contacts,camera or anything. Its just like expo-permission. One of the most useful library.