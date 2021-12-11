A unified permissions API for React Native on iOS, Android and Windows.

(For Windows only builds 18362 and later are supported)





Support

version react-native version Xcode version 3.0.0+ 0.63.0+ 12+

Setup

$ npm install --save react-native-permissions $ yarn add react-native-permissions

iOS

By default no permission handler is installed. Update your Podfile by choosing the ones you want to check or request, then run pod install .

target 'YourAwesomeProject' do permissions_path = '../node_modules/react-native-permissions/ios' pod 'Permission-AppTrackingTransparency' , :path => " #{permissions_path} /AppTrackingTransparency" pod 'Permission-BluetoothPeripheral' , :path => " #{permissions_path} /BluetoothPeripheral" pod 'Permission-Calendars' , :path => " #{permissions_path} /Calendars" pod 'Permission-Camera' , :path => " #{permissions_path} /Camera" pod 'Permission-Contacts' , :path => " #{permissions_path} /Contacts" pod 'Permission-FaceID' , :path => " #{permissions_path} /FaceID" pod 'Permission-LocationAccuracy' , :path => " #{permissions_path} /LocationAccuracy" pod 'Permission-LocationAlways' , :path => " #{permissions_path} /LocationAlways" pod 'Permission-LocationWhenInUse' , :path => " #{permissions_path} /LocationWhenInUse" pod 'Permission-MediaLibrary' , :path => " #{permissions_path} /MediaLibrary" pod 'Permission-Microphone' , :path => " #{permissions_path} /Microphone" pod 'Permission-Motion' , :path => " #{permissions_path} /Motion" pod 'Permission-Notifications' , :path => " #{permissions_path} /Notifications" pod 'Permission-PhotoLibrary' , :path => " #{permissions_path} /PhotoLibrary" pod 'Permission-PhotoLibraryAddOnly' , :path => " #{permissions_path} /PhotoLibraryAddOnly" pod 'Permission-Reminders' , :path => " #{permissions_path} /Reminders" pod 'Permission-Siri' , :path => " #{permissions_path} /Siri" pod 'Permission-SpeechRecognition' , :path => " #{permissions_path} /SpeechRecognition" pod 'Permission-StoreKit' , :path => " #{permissions_path} /StoreKit" end

⚠️ If you see a No permission handler detected error: Make sure that you have at least one permission handler set up. In some cases the Xcode cache needs to be cleared ( Xcode -> Product -> Clean Build Folder )

Then update your Info.plist with wanted permissions usage descriptions:

< plist version = "1.0" > < dict > < key > NSAppleMusicUsageDescription </ key > < string > YOUR TEXT </ string > < key > NSBluetoothAlwaysUsageDescription </ key > < string > YOUR TEXT </ string > < key > NSBluetoothPeripheralUsageDescription </ key > < string > YOUR TEXT </ string > < key > NSCalendarsUsageDescription </ key > < string > YOUR TEXT </ string > < key > NSCameraUsageDescription </ key > < string > YOUR TEXT </ string > < key > NSContactsUsageDescription </ key > < string > YOUR TEXT </ string > < key > NSFaceIDUsageDescription </ key > < string > YOUR TEXT </ string > < key > NSLocationAlwaysAndWhenInUseUsageDescription </ key > < string > YOUR TEXT </ string > < key > NSLocationAlwaysUsageDescription </ key > < string > YOUR TEXT </ string > < key > NSLocationTemporaryUsageDescriptionDictionary </ key > < dict > < key > YOUR-PURPOSE-KEY </ key > < string > YOUR TEXT </ string > </ dict > < key > NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription </ key > < string > YOUR TEXT </ string > < key > NSMicrophoneUsageDescription </ key > < string > YOUR TEXT </ string > < key > NSMotionUsageDescription </ key > < string > YOUR TEXT </ string > < key > NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription </ key > < string > YOUR TEXT </ string > < key > NSPhotoLibraryAddUsageDescription </ key > < string > YOUR TEXT </ string > < key > NSRemindersUsageDescription </ key > < string > YOUR TEXT </ string > < key > NSSpeechRecognitionUsageDescription </ key > < string > YOUR TEXT </ string > < key > NSSiriUsageDescription </ key > < string > YOUR TEXT </ string > < key > NSUserTrackingUsageDescription </ key > < string > YOUR TEXT </ string > </ dict > </ plist >

Workaround for use_frameworks! issues

If you use use_frameworks! , add this at the top of your Podfile , and uncomment the line corresponding to your CocoaPods version:

use_frameworks! pre_install do |installer| Pod::Installer::Xcode::TargetValidator.send( :define_method , :verify_no_static_framework_transitive_dependencies ) {} installer.pod_targets.each do |pod| if pod.name.eql?( 'RNPermissions' ) || pod.name.start_with?( 'Permission-' ) def pod . build_type ; end end end end

Android

Add all wanted permissions to your app android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml file:

< manifest xmlns:android = "http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" package = "com.myawesomeapp" > < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.ACCEPT_HANDOVER" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.ACCESS_BACKGROUND_LOCATION" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.ACCESS_MEDIA_LOCATION" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.ACTIVITY_RECOGNITION" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.ANSWER_PHONE_CALLS" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.BLUETOOTH_ADVERTISE" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.BLUETOOTH_CONNECT" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.BLUETOOTH_SCAN" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.BODY_SENSORS" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.CALL_PHONE" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.CAMERA" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.GET_ACCOUNTS" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.PROCESS_OUTGOING_CALLS" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.READ_CALENDAR" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.READ_CALL_LOG" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.READ_CONTACTS" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.READ_PHONE_NUMBERS" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.READ_PHONE_STATE" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.READ_SMS" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.RECEIVE_MMS" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.RECEIVE_SMS" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.RECEIVE_WAP_PUSH" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.RECORD_AUDIO" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.SEND_SMS" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.USE_SIP" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.WRITE_CALENDAR" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.WRITE_CALL_LOG" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.WRITE_CONTACTS" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" /> < uses-permission android:name = "com.android.voicemail.permission.ADD_VOICEMAIL" /> </ manifest >

Windows

Open the project solution file from the windows folder. In the app project open Package.appxmanifest file. From there you can select which capabilites you want your app to support.

🆘 Manual linking

Because this package targets React Native 0.63.0+, you probably won't need to link it manually. Otherwise if it's not the case, follow these additional instructions. You also need to manual link the module on Windows when using React Native Windows prior to 0.63:

👀 See manual linking instructions iOS Add this line to your ios/Podfile file, then run pod install . target 'YourAwesomeProject' do pod 'RNPermissions' , :path => '../node_modules/react-native-permissions' end Android Add the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-permissions' project ( ':react-native-permissions' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-permissions/android' ) Add the implementation line to the dependencies in android/app/build.gradle : dependencies { implementation project ( ':react-native-permissions' ) } Add the import and link the package in MainApplication.java : import com.zoontek.rnpermissions.RNPermissionsPackage; public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { ( "UnnecessaryLocalVariable" ) List<ReactPackage> packages = new PackageList( this ).getPackages(); packages.add( new RNPermissionsPackage()); return packages; } } Windows In windows/myapp.sln add the RNCConfig project to your solution: Open the solution in Visual Studio 2019

Right-click Solution icon in Solution Explorer > Add > Existing Project

Select node_modules\react-native-permissions\windows\RNPermissions\RNPermissions.vcxproj In windows/myapp/myapp.vcxproj ad a reference to RNPermissions to your main application project. From Visual Studio 2019: Right-click main application project > Add > Reference...

Check RNPermissions from Solution Projects. In pch.h add #include "winrt/RNPermissions.h" . In app.cpp add PackageProviders().Append(winrt::RNPermissions::ReactPackageProvider()); before InitializeComponent(); .

Understanding permission flow

As permissions are not handled in the same way on iOS and Android, this library provides an abstraction over the two platforms' behaviors. To understand it a little better, take a look to these two flowcharts:

iOS flow

┏━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓ ┃ check(PERMISSIONS.IOS.CAMERA) ┃ ┗━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛ │ Is the feature available on this device ? │ ╔════╗ ├───────────║ NO ║──────────────┐ │ ╚════╝ │ ╔═════╗ ▼ ║ YES ║ ┌─────────────────────┐ ╚═════╝ │ RESULTS.UNAVAILABLE │ │ └─────────────────────┘ Is the permission requestable ? │ ╔════╗ ├───────────║ NO ║──────────────┐ │ ╚════╝ │ ╔═════╗ ▼ ║ YES ║ ┌───────────────────┐ ╚═════╝ │ RESULTS.BLOCKED / │ │ │ RESULTS.LIMITED / │ │ │ RESULTS.GRANTED │ ▼ └───────────────────┘ ┌────────────────┐ │ RESULTS.DENIED │ └────────────────┘ │ ▼ ┏━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓ ┃ request(PERMISSIONS.IOS.CAMERA) ┃ ┗━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛ │ Does the user accept the request ? │ ╔════╗ ├───────────║ NO ║──────────────┐ │ ╚════╝ │ ╔═════╗ ▼ ║ YES ║ ┌─────────────────┐ ╚═════╝ │ RESULTS.BLOCKED │ │ └─────────────────┘ ▼ ┌─────────────────┐ │ RESULTS.GRANTED │ └─────────────────┘

Android flow

┏━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓ ┃ check(PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.CAMERA) ┃ ┗━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛ │ Is the feature available on this device ? │ ╔════╗ ├───────────║ NO ║──────────────┐ │ ╚════╝ │ ╔═════╗ ▼ ║ YES ║ ┌─────────────────────┐ ╚═════╝ │ RESULTS.UNAVAILABLE │ │ └─────────────────────┘ Is the permission requestable ? │ ╔════╗ ├───────────║ NO ║──────────────┐ │ ╚════╝ │ ╔═════╗ ▼ ║ YES ║ ┌───────────────────┐ ╚═════╝ │ RESULTS.BLOCKED / │ │ │ RESULTS.GRANTED │ ▼ └───────────────────┘ ┌────────────────┐ │ RESULTS.DENIED │◀──────────────────────┐ └────────────────┘ │ │ │ ▼ │ ┏━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓ ╔════╗ ┃ request(PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.CAMERA) ┃ ║ NO ║ ┗━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛ ╚════╝ │ │ Does the user accept │ the request ? │ │ ╔════╗ Does the user check ├───────────║ NO ║─────"Never ask again" ? │ ╚════╝ │ ╔═════╗ ╔═════╗ ║ YES ║ ║ YES ║ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ │ │ ▼ ▼ ┌─────────────────┐ ┌─────────────────┐ │ RESULTS.GRANTED │ │ RESULTS.BLOCKED │ └─────────────────┘ └─────────────────┘

Windows flow

┏━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓ ┃ check(PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.WEBCAM) ┃ ┗━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛ │ Is the feature available on this device ? │ ╔════╗ ├───────────║ NO ║──────────────┐ │ ╚════╝ │ ╔═════╗ ▼ ║ YES ║ ┌─────────────────────┐ ╚═════╝ │ RESULTS.UNAVAILABLE │ │ └─────────────────────┘ Is the permission requestable ? │ ╔════╗ ├───────────║ NO ║──────────────┐ │ ╚════╝ │ ╔═════╗ ▼ ║ YES ║ ┌───────────────────┐ ╚═════╝ │ RESULTS.BLOCKED / │ │ │ RESULTS.GRANTED │ ▼ └───────────────────┘ ┌────────────────┐ │ RESULTS.DENIED │ └────────────────┘ │ ▼ ┏━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓ ┃ request(PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.WEBCAM) ┃ ┗━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛ │ Does the user accept the request ? │ ╔════╗ ├───────────║ NO ║──────────────┐ │ ╚════╝ │ ╔═════╗ ▼ ║ YES ║ ┌─────────────────┐ ╚═════╝ │ RESULTS.BLOCKED │ │ └─────────────────┘ ▼ ┌─────────────────┐ │ RESULTS.GRANTED │ └─────────────────┘

API

Supported permissions

Android permissions import {PERMISSIONS} from 'react-native-permissions' ; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.ACCEPT_HANDOVER; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.ACCESS_BACKGROUND_LOCATION; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.ACCESS_MEDIA_LOCATION; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.ACTIVITY_RECOGNITION; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.ADD_VOICEMAIL; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.ANSWER_PHONE_CALLS; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.BLUETOOTH_ADVERTISE; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.BLUETOOTH_CONNECT; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.BLUETOOTH_SCAN; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.BODY_SENSORS; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.CALL_PHONE; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.CAMERA; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.GET_ACCOUNTS; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.PROCESS_OUTGOING_CALLS; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.READ_CALENDAR; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.READ_CALL_LOG; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.READ_CONTACTS; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.READ_PHONE_NUMBERS; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.READ_PHONE_STATE; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.READ_SMS; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.RECEIVE_MMS; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.RECEIVE_SMS; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.RECEIVE_WAP_PUSH; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.RECORD_AUDIO; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.SEND_SMS; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.USE_SIP; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.WRITE_CALENDAR; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.WRITE_CALL_LOG; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.WRITE_CONTACTS; PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE;

iOS permissions import {PERMISSIONS} from 'react-native-permissions' ; PERMISSIONS.IOS.APP_TRACKING_TRANSPARENCY; PERMISSIONS.IOS.BLUETOOTH_PERIPHERAL; PERMISSIONS.IOS.CALENDARS; PERMISSIONS.IOS.CAMERA; PERMISSIONS.IOS.CONTACTS; PERMISSIONS.IOS.FACE_ID; PERMISSIONS.IOS.LOCATION_ALWAYS; PERMISSIONS.IOS.LOCATION_WHEN_IN_USE; PERMISSIONS.IOS.MEDIA_LIBRARY; PERMISSIONS.IOS.MICROPHONE; PERMISSIONS.IOS.MOTION; PERMISSIONS.IOS.PHOTO_LIBRARY; PERMISSIONS.IOS.PHOTO_LIBRARY_ADD_ONLY; PERMISSIONS.IOS.REMINDERS; PERMISSIONS.IOS.SIRI; PERMISSIONS.IOS.SPEECH_RECOGNITION; PERMISSIONS.IOS.STOREKIT;

Windows permissions import {PERMISSIONS} from 'react-native-permissions' ; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.ACCESSORY_MANAGER; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.ACTIVITY; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.ALLOW_ELEVATION; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.ALL_APP_MODS; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.ALL_JOYN; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.APPOINTMENTS; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.APPOINTMENTS_SYSTEM; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.APP_BROADCAST_SERVICES; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.APP_CAPTURE_SERVICES; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.APP_CAPTURE_SETTINGS; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.APP_DIAGNOSTICS; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.APP_LICENSING; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.AUDIO_DEVICE_CONFIGURATION; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.BACKGROUND_MEDIA_PLAYBACK; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.BACKGROUND_MEDIA_RECORDING; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.BACKGROUND_SPATIAL_PERCEPTION; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.BACKGROUND_VOIP; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.BLOCKED_CHAT_MESSAGES; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.BLUETOOTH; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.BROAD_FILE_SYSTEM_ACCESS; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CAMERA_PROCESSING_EXTENSION; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CELLULAR_DEVICE_CONTROL; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CELLULAR_DEVICE_IDENTITY; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CELLULAR_MESSAGING; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CHAT_SYSTEM; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CODE_GENERATION; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CONFIRM_APP_CLOSE; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CONTACTS; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CONTACTS_SYSTEM; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CORTANA_PERMISSIONS; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CORTANA_SPEECH_ACCESSORY; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CUSTOM_INSTALL_ACTIONS; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.DEVELOPMENT_MODE_NETWORK; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.DEVICE_MANAGEMENT_DM_ACCOUNT; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.DEVICE_MANAGEMENT_EMAIL_ACCOUNT; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.DEVICE_MANAGEMENT_FOUNDATION; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.DEVICE_MANAGEMENT_WAP_SECURITY_POLICIES; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.DEVICE_PORTAL_PROVIDER; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.DEVICE_UNLOCK; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.DOCUMENTS_LIBRARY; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.DUAL_SIM_TILES; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.EMAIL; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.EMAIL_SYSTEM; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.ENTERPRISE_AUTHENTICATION; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.ENTERPRISE_CLOUD_S_S_O; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.ENTERPRISE_DATA_POLICY; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.ENTERPRISE_DEVICE_LOCKDOWN; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.EXPANDED_RESOURCES; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.EXTENDED_BACKGROUND_TASK_TIME; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.EXTENDED_EXECUTION_BACKGROUND_AUDIO; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.EXTENDED_EXECUTION_CRITICAL; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.EXTENDED_EXECUTION_UNCONSTRAINED; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.FIRST_SIGN_IN_SETTINGS; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.GAME_BAR_SERVICES; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.GAME_LIST; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.GAME_MONITOR; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.GAZE_INPUT; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.GLOBAL_MEDIA_CONTROL; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.HUMANINTERFACEDEVICE; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.INPUT_FOREGROUND_OBSERVATION; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.INPUT_INJECTION_BROKERED; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.INPUT_OBSERVATION; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.INPUT_SUPPRESSION; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.INTERNET_CLIENT; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.INTERNET_CLIENT_SERVER; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.INTEROP_SERVICES; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.IOT; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.LOCAL_SYSTEM_SERVICES; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.LOCATION; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.LOCATION_HISTORY; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.LOCATION_SYSTEM; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.LOW_LEVEL; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.LOW_LEVEL_DEVICES; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.MICROPHONE; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.MOBILE; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.MODIFIABLE_APP; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.MUSIC_LIBRARY; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.NETWORKING_VPN_PROVIDER; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.NETWORK_CONNECTION_MANAGER_PROVISIONING; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.NETWORK_DATA_PLAN_PROVISIONING; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.NETWORK_DATA_USAGE_MANAGEMENT; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.OEM_DEPLOYMENT; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.OEM_PUBLIC_DIRECTORY; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.ONE_PROCESS_VOIP; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.OPTICAL; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PACKAGED_SERVICES; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PACKAGES_SERVICES; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PACKAGE_MANAGEMENT; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PACKAGE_POLICY_SYSTEM; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PACKAGE_QUERY; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PACKAGE_WRITE_REDIRECTION_COMPATIBILITY_SHIM; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PHONE_CALL; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PHONE_CALL_HISTORY; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PHONE_CALL_HISTORY_SYSTEM; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PHONE_LINE_TRANSPORT_MANAGEMENT; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PICTURES_LIBRARY; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.POINT_OF_SERVICE; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PREVIEW_INK_WORKSPACE; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PREVIEW_PEN_WORKSPACE; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PREVIEW_STORE; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PREVIEW_UI_COMPOSITION; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PRIVATE_NETWORK_CLIENT_SERVER; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PROTECTED_APP; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PROXIMITY; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.RADIOS; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.RECORDED_CALLS_FOLDER; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.REMOTE_PASSPORT_AUTHENTICATION; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.REMOTE_SYSTEM; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.REMOVABLE_STORAGE; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.RESCAP; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.RUN_FULL_TRUST; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.SCREEN_DUPLICATION; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.SECONDARY_AUTHENTICATION_FACTOR; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.SECURE_ASSESSMENT; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.SERIALCOMMUNICATION; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.SHARED_USER_CERTIFICATES; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.SLAPI_QUERY_LICENSE_VALUE; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.SMBIOS; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.SMS_SEND; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.SPATIAL_PERCEPTION; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.START_SCREEN_MANAGEMENT; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.STORE_LICENSE_MANAGEMENT; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.SYSTEM_MANAGEMENT; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.TARGETED_CONTENT; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.TEAM_EDITION_DEVICE_CREDENTIAL; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.TEAM_EDITION_EXPERIENCE; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.TEAM_EDITION_VIEW; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.UAP; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.UI_AUTOMATION; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.UNVIRTUALIZED_RESOURCES; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.USB; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.USER_ACCOUNT_INFORMATION; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.USER_DATA_ACCOUNTS_PROVIDER; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.USER_DATA_SYSTEM; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.USER_PRINCIPAL_NAME; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.USER_SYSTEM_ID; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.VIDEOS_LIBRARY; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.VOIP_CALL; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.WALLET_SYSTEM; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.WEBCAM; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.WIFI_CONTROL; PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.XBOX_ACCESSORY_MANAGEMENT;

Permissions statuses

Permission checks and requests resolve into one of these statuses:

Return value Notes RESULTS.UNAVAILABLE This feature is not available (on this device / in this context) RESULTS.DENIED The permission has not been requested / is denied but requestable RESULTS.GRANTED The permission is granted RESULTS.LIMITED The permission is granted but with limitations RESULTS.BLOCKED The permission is denied and not requestable anymore

Methods

type PermissionStatus = 'unavailable' | 'denied' | 'limited' | 'granted' | 'blocked' ;

check

Check one permission status.

function check ( permission: string ): Promise < PermissionStatus > ;

import {check, PERMISSIONS, RESULTS} from 'react-native-permissions' ; check(PERMISSIONS.IOS.LOCATION_ALWAYS) .then( ( result ) => { switch (result) { case RESULTS.UNAVAILABLE: console .log( 'This feature is not available (on this device / in this context)' ); break ; case RESULTS.DENIED: console .log( 'The permission has not been requested / is denied but requestable' ); break ; case RESULTS.LIMITED: console .log( 'The permission is limited: some actions are possible' ); break ; case RESULTS.GRANTED: console .log( 'The permission is granted' ); break ; case RESULTS.BLOCKED: console .log( 'The permission is denied and not requestable anymore' ); break ; } }) .catch( ( error ) => { });

request

Request one permission.

type Rationale = { title: string ; message: string ; buttonPositive?: string ; buttonNegative?: string ; buttonNeutral?: string ; }; function request ( permission: string , rationale?: Rationale ): Promise < PermissionStatus > ;

import {request, PERMISSIONS} from 'react-native-permissions' ; request(PERMISSIONS.IOS.LOCATION_ALWAYS).then( ( result ) => { });

checkNotifications

Check notifications permission status and get notifications settings values.

type NotificationSettings = { alert?: boolean ; badge?: boolean ; sound?: boolean ; carPlay?: boolean ; criticalAlert?: boolean ; provisional?: boolean ; lockScreen?: boolean ; notificationCenter?: boolean ; }; function checkNotifications ( ): Promise < { status: PermissionStatus; settings: NotificationSettings; }>;

import {checkNotifications} from 'react-native-permissions' ; checkNotifications().then( ( {status, settings} ) => { });

requestNotifications

Request notifications permission status and get notifications settings values.

You cannot request notifications permissions on Windows. Disabling or enabling notifications can only be done through the App Settings. You cannot request notifications permissions on Android. requestNotifications is the same than checkNotifications on this platform.

type NotificationOption = 'alert' | 'badge' | 'sound' | 'criticalAlert' | 'carPlay' | 'provisional' ; type NotificationSettings = { alert?: boolean ; badge?: boolean ; sound?: boolean ; carPlay?: boolean ; criticalAlert?: boolean ; provisional?: boolean ; lockScreen?: boolean ; notificationCenter?: boolean ; }; function requestNotifications ( options: NotificationOption[] ): Promise < { status: PermissionStatus; settings: NotificationSettings; }>;

import {requestNotifications} from 'react-native-permissions' ; requestNotifications([ 'alert' , 'sound' ]).then( ( {status, settings} ) => { });

checkMultiple

Check multiples permissions in parallel.

function checkMultiple < P extends Permission []>( permissions: P, ): Promise < Record < P [ number ], PermissionStatus >> ;

import {checkMultiple, PERMISSIONS} from 'react-native-permissions' ; checkMultiple([PERMISSIONS.IOS.CAMERA, PERMISSIONS.IOS.FACE_ID]).then( ( statuses ) => { console .log( 'Camera' , statuses[PERMISSIONS.IOS.CAMERA]); console .log( 'FaceID' , statuses[PERMISSIONS.IOS.FACE_ID]); });

requestMultiple

Request multiple permissions in sequence.

function requestMultiple < P extends Permission []>( permissions: P, ): Promise < Record < P [ number ], PermissionStatus >> ;

import {requestMultiple, PERMISSIONS} from 'react-native-permissions' ; requestMultiple([PERMISSIONS.IOS.CAMERA, PERMISSIONS.IOS.FACE_ID]).then( ( statuses ) => { console .log( 'Camera' , statuses[PERMISSIONS.IOS.CAMERA]); console .log( 'FaceID' , statuses[PERMISSIONS.IOS.FACE_ID]); });

openSettings

Open application settings.

function openSettings ( ): Promise < void > ;

import {openSettings} from 'react-native-permissions' ; openSettings().catch( () => console .warn( 'cannot open settings' ));

openLimitedPhotoLibraryPicker (iOS 14+)

Open a picker to update the photo selection when PhotoLibrary permission is limited . This will reject if unsupported or if full permission is already granted .

function openLimitedPhotoLibraryPicker ( ): Promise < void > ;

import {openLimitedPhotoLibraryPicker} from 'react-native-permissions' ; openLimitedPhotoLibraryPicker().catch( () => { console .warn( 'Cannot open photo library picker' ); });

checkLocationAccuracy (iOS 14+)

When LocationAlways or LocationWhenInUse is granted , allow checking if the user share his precise location.

type LocationAccuracy = 'full' | 'reduced' ; function checkLocationAccuracy ( ): Promise < LocationAccuracy > ;

import {checkLocationAccuracy} from 'react-native-permissions' ; checkLocationAccuracy() .then( ( accuracy ) => console .log( `Location accuracy is: ${accuracy} ` )) .catch( () => console .warn( 'Cannot check location accuracy' ));

requestLocationAccuracy (iOS 14+)

When LocationAlways or LocationWhenInUse is granted , allow requesting the user for his precise location. Will resolve immediately if full accuracy is already authorized.

type LocationAccuracyOptions = { purposeKey: string ; }; type LocationAccuracy = 'full' | 'reduced' ; function requestLocationAccuracy ( options: LocationAccuracyOptions ): Promise < LocationAccuracy > ;

import {requestLocationAccuracy} from 'react-native-permissions' ; requestLocationAccuracy({ purposeKey : 'YOUR-PURPOSE-KEY' }) .then( ( accuracy ) => console .log( `Location accuracy is: ${accuracy} ` )) .catch( () => console .warn( 'Cannot request location accuracy' ));

About iOS LOCATION_ALWAYS permission

If you are requesting PERMISSIONS.IOS.LOCATION_ALWAYS , there won't be a Always Allow button in the system dialog. Only Allow Once , Allow While Using App and Don't Allow . This is expected behaviour, check the Apple Developer Docs.

When requesting PERMISSIONS.IOS.LOCATION_ALWAYS , if the user choose Allow While Using App , a provisional "always" status will be granted. The user will see While Using in the settings and later will be informed that your app is using the location in background. That looks like this:

Subsequently, if you are requesting LOCATION_ALWAYS permission, there is no need to request LOCATION_WHEN_IN_USE . If the user accepts, LOCATION_WHEN_IN_USE will be granted too. If the user denies, LOCATION_WHEN_IN_USE will be denied too.

How to request "App Tracking Transparency" permission on iOS

Since iOS 15.0, it's impossible to request this this permission if the app isn't active (see #648). A good solution is to use AppState to make sure this is the case:

useEffect( () => { const listener = AppState.addEventListener( 'change' , (status) => { if (Platform.OS === 'ios' && status === 'active' ) { request(PERMISSIONS.IOS.APP_TRACKING_TRANSPARENCY) .then( ( result ) => console .log(result)) .catch( ( error ) => console .log(error)); } }); return listener.remove; }, []);

Testing with Jest

If you don't already have a Jest setup file configured, please add the following to your Jest configuration file and create the new jest.setup.js file in project root:

setupFiles: [ '<rootDir>/jest.setup.js' ];

You can then add the following line to that setup file to mock the NativeModule.RNPermissions :