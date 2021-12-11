openbase logo
react-native-permissions

by react-native-community
3.2.0

An unified permissions API for React Native on iOS and Android

Popularity

Downloads/wk

183K

GitHub Stars

3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

107

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Native Mobile Permissions

Reviews

Average Rating

4.9/58
akashz19
vibhugautam73
psthakur1729
aftabaminzoobiapps
Vishal19111999

Top Feedback

6Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
4Performant
3Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

☝🏼 react-native-permissions

This library helped you? Consider sponsoring!

A unified permissions API for React Native on iOS, Android and Windows.
(For Windows only builds 18362 and later are supported)

npm version npm MIT
Platform - Android Platform - iOS Platform - Windows

Support

versionreact-native versionXcode version
3.0.0+0.63.0+12+

Setup

$ npm install --save react-native-permissions
# --- or ---
$ yarn add react-native-permissions

iOS

By default no permission handler is installed. Update your Podfile by choosing the ones you want to check or request, then run pod install.

target 'YourAwesomeProject' do

  # …

  permissions_path = '../node_modules/react-native-permissions/ios'

  pod 'Permission-AppTrackingTransparency', :path => "#{permissions_path}/AppTrackingTransparency"
  pod 'Permission-BluetoothPeripheral', :path => "#{permissions_path}/BluetoothPeripheral"
  pod 'Permission-Calendars', :path => "#{permissions_path}/Calendars"
  pod 'Permission-Camera', :path => "#{permissions_path}/Camera"
  pod 'Permission-Contacts', :path => "#{permissions_path}/Contacts"
  pod 'Permission-FaceID', :path => "#{permissions_path}/FaceID"
  pod 'Permission-LocationAccuracy', :path => "#{permissions_path}/LocationAccuracy"
  pod 'Permission-LocationAlways', :path => "#{permissions_path}/LocationAlways"
  pod 'Permission-LocationWhenInUse', :path => "#{permissions_path}/LocationWhenInUse"
  pod 'Permission-MediaLibrary', :path => "#{permissions_path}/MediaLibrary"
  pod 'Permission-Microphone', :path => "#{permissions_path}/Microphone"
  pod 'Permission-Motion', :path => "#{permissions_path}/Motion"
  pod 'Permission-Notifications', :path => "#{permissions_path}/Notifications"
  pod 'Permission-PhotoLibrary', :path => "#{permissions_path}/PhotoLibrary"
  pod 'Permission-PhotoLibraryAddOnly', :path => "#{permissions_path}/PhotoLibraryAddOnly"
  pod 'Permission-Reminders', :path => "#{permissions_path}/Reminders"
  pod 'Permission-Siri', :path => "#{permissions_path}/Siri"
  pod 'Permission-SpeechRecognition', :path => "#{permissions_path}/SpeechRecognition"
  pod 'Permission-StoreKit', :path => "#{permissions_path}/StoreKit"

end

⚠️ If you see a No permission handler detected error: Make sure that you have at least one permission handler set up. In some cases the Xcode cache needs to be cleared (Xcode -> Product -> Clean Build Folder)

Then update your Info.plist with wanted permissions usage descriptions:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd">
<plist version="1.0">
<dict>

  <!-- 🚨 Keep only the permissions used in your app 🚨 -->

  <key>NSAppleMusicUsageDescription</key>
  <string>YOUR TEXT</string>
  <key>NSBluetoothAlwaysUsageDescription</key>
  <string>YOUR TEXT</string>
  <key>NSBluetoothPeripheralUsageDescription</key>
  <string>YOUR TEXT</string>
  <key>NSCalendarsUsageDescription</key>
  <string>YOUR TEXT</string>
  <key>NSCameraUsageDescription</key>
  <string>YOUR TEXT</string>
  <key>NSContactsUsageDescription</key>
  <string>YOUR TEXT</string>
  <key>NSFaceIDUsageDescription</key>
  <string>YOUR TEXT</string>
  <key>NSLocationAlwaysAndWhenInUseUsageDescription</key>
  <string>YOUR TEXT</string>
  <key>NSLocationAlwaysUsageDescription</key>
  <string>YOUR TEXT</string>
  <key>NSLocationTemporaryUsageDescriptionDictionary</key>
  <dict>
    <key>YOUR-PURPOSE-KEY</key>
    <string>YOUR TEXT</string>
  </dict>
  <key>NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription</key>
  <string>YOUR TEXT</string>
  <key>NSMicrophoneUsageDescription</key>
  <string>YOUR TEXT</string>
  <key>NSMotionUsageDescription</key>
  <string>YOUR TEXT</string>
  <key>NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription</key>
  <string>YOUR TEXT</string>
  <key>NSPhotoLibraryAddUsageDescription</key>
  <string>YOUR TEXT</string>
  <key>NSRemindersUsageDescription</key>
  <string>YOUR TEXT</string>
  <key>NSSpeechRecognitionUsageDescription</key>
  <string>YOUR TEXT</string>
  <key>NSSiriUsageDescription</key>
  <string>YOUR TEXT</string>
  <key>NSUserTrackingUsageDescription</key>
  <string>YOUR TEXT</string>

  <!-- … -->

</dict>
</plist>

Workaround for use_frameworks! issues

If you use use_frameworks!, add this at the top of your Podfile, and uncomment the line corresponding to your CocoaPods version:

use_frameworks!

# Convert all permission pods into static libraries
pre_install do |installer|
  Pod::Installer::Xcode::TargetValidator.send(:define_method, :verify_no_static_framework_transitive_dependencies) {}

  installer.pod_targets.each do |pod|
    if pod.name.eql?('RNPermissions') || pod.name.start_with?('Permission-')
      def pod.build_type;
        # Uncomment the line corresponding to your CocoaPods version
        # Pod::BuildType.static_library # >= 1.9
        # Pod::Target::BuildType.static_library # < 1.9
      end
    end
  end
end

Android

Add all wanted permissions to your app android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml file:

<manifest xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
  package="com.myawesomeapp">

  <!-- 🚨 Keep only the permissions used in your app 🚨 -->

  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCEPT_HANDOVER" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_BACKGROUND_LOCATION" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_MEDIA_LOCATION" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACTIVITY_RECOGNITION" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ANSWER_PHONE_CALLS" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.BLUETOOTH_ADVERTISE" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.BLUETOOTH_CONNECT" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.BLUETOOTH_SCAN" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.BODY_SENSORS" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.CALL_PHONE" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.CAMERA" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.GET_ACCOUNTS" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.PROCESS_OUTGOING_CALLS" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_CALENDAR" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_CALL_LOG" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_CONTACTS" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_PHONE_NUMBERS" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_PHONE_STATE" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_SMS" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.RECEIVE_MMS" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.RECEIVE_SMS" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.RECEIVE_WAP_PUSH" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.RECORD_AUDIO" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.SEND_SMS" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.USE_SIP" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_CALENDAR" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_CALL_LOG" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_CONTACTS" />
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />
  <uses-permission android:name="com.android.voicemail.permission.ADD_VOICEMAIL" />

  <!-- … -->

</manifest>

Windows

Open the project solution file from the windows folder. In the app project open Package.appxmanifest file. From there you can select which capabilites you want your app to support.

🆘 Manual linking

Because this package targets React Native 0.63.0+, you probably won't need to link it manually. Otherwise if it's not the case, follow these additional instructions. You also need to manual link the module on Windows when using React Native Windows prior to 0.63:

👀 See manual linking instructions

iOS

Add this line to your ios/Podfile file, then run pod install.

target 'YourAwesomeProject' do
  # …
  pod 'RNPermissions', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-permissions'
end

Android

  1. Add the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-permissions'
project(':react-native-permissions').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-permissions/android')
  1. Add the implementation line to the dependencies in android/app/build.gradle:
dependencies {
  // ...
  implementation project(':react-native-permissions')
}
  1. Add the import and link the package in MainApplication.java:
import com.zoontek.rnpermissions.RNPermissionsPackage; // <- add the RNPermissionsPackage import

public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {

  // …

  @Override
  protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
    @SuppressWarnings("UnnecessaryLocalVariable")
    List<ReactPackage> packages = new PackageList(this).getPackages();
    // …
    packages.add(new RNPermissionsPackage());
    return packages;
  }

  // …
}

Windows

  1. In windows/myapp.sln add the RNCConfig project to your solution:
  • Open the solution in Visual Studio 2019
  • Right-click Solution icon in Solution Explorer > Add > Existing Project
  • Select node_modules\react-native-permissions\windows\RNPermissions\RNPermissions.vcxproj
  1. In windows/myapp/myapp.vcxproj ad a reference to RNPermissions to your main application project. From Visual Studio 2019:
  • Right-click main application project > Add > Reference...
  • Check RNPermissions from Solution Projects.

  1. In pch.h add #include "winrt/RNPermissions.h".

  2. In app.cpp add PackageProviders().Append(winrt::RNPermissions::ReactPackageProvider()); before InitializeComponent();.

Understanding permission flow

As permissions are not handled in the same way on iOS and Android, this library provides an abstraction over the two platforms' behaviors. To understand it a little better, take a look to these two flowcharts:

iOS flow

   ┏━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓
    check(PERMISSIONS.IOS.CAMERA) 
   ┗━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛
                   
       Is the feature available
           on this device ?
                              ╔════╗
                   ├───────────║ NO ║──────────────┐
                              ╚════╝              
                ╔═════╗                            
                 YES                  ┌─────────────────────┐
                ╚═════╝                  RESULTS.UNAVAILABLE 
                                       └─────────────────────┘
           Is the permission
             requestable ?
                              ╔════╗
                   ├───────────║ NO ║──────────────┐
                              ╚════╝              
                ╔═════╗                            
                 YES                   ┌───────────────────┐
                ╚═════╝                   RESULTS.BLOCKED / 
                                         RESULTS.LIMITED / 
                                          RESULTS.GRANTED  
                                        └───────────────────┘
          ┌────────────────┐
           RESULTS.DENIED 
          └────────────────┘
                   
                   
  ┏━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓
   request(PERMISSIONS.IOS.CAMERA) 
  ┗━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛
                   
         Does the user accept
            the request ?
                              ╔════╗
                   ├───────────║ NO ║──────────────┐
                              ╚════╝              
                ╔═════╗                            
                 YES                    ┌─────────────────┐
                ╚═════╝                    RESULTS.BLOCKED 
                                         └─────────────────┘
                   
          ┌─────────────────┐
           RESULTS.GRANTED 
          └─────────────────┘

Android flow

 ┏━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓
  check(PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.CAMERA) 
 ┗━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛
                   
       Is the feature available
           on this device ?
                              ╔════╗
                   ├───────────║ NO ║──────────────┐
                              ╚════╝              
                ╔═════╗                            
                 YES                  ┌─────────────────────┐
                ╚═════╝                  RESULTS.UNAVAILABLE 
                                       └─────────────────────┘
           Is the permission
             requestable ?
                              ╔════╗
                   ├───────────║ NO ║──────────────┐
                              ╚════╝              
                ╔═════╗                            
                 YES                   ┌───────────────────┐
                ╚═════╝                   RESULTS.BLOCKED / 
                                          RESULTS.GRANTED  
                                        └───────────────────┘
          ┌────────────────┐
           RESULTS.DENIED │◀──────────────────────┐
          └────────────────┘                       
                                                  
                                                  
┏━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓         ╔════╗
 request(PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.CAMERA)           NO 
┗━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛         ╚════╝
                                                  
         Does the user accept                      
            the request ?                          
                              ╔════╗     Does the user check
                   ├───────────║ NO ║─────"Never ask again" ?
                              ╚════╝              
                ╔═════╗                         ╔═════╗
                 YES                           YES 
                ╚═════╝                         ╚═════╝
                                                  
                                                  
          ┌─────────────────┐             ┌─────────────────┐
           RESULTS.GRANTED               RESULTS.BLOCKED 
          └─────────────────┘             └─────────────────┘

Windows flow

   ┏━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓
    check(PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.WEBCAM) 
   ┗━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛
                     
         Is the feature available
              on this device ?
                                ╔════╗
                     ├───────────║ NO ║──────────────┐
                                ╚════╝              
                  ╔═════╗                            
                   YES                  ┌─────────────────────┐
                  ╚═════╝                  RESULTS.UNAVAILABLE 
                                         └─────────────────────┘
             Is the permission
               requestable ?
                                ╔════╗
                     ├───────────║ NO ║──────────────┐
                                ╚════╝              
                  ╔═════╗                            
                   YES                   ┌───────────────────┐
                  ╚═════╝                   RESULTS.BLOCKED / 
                                            RESULTS.GRANTED  
                                          └───────────────────┘
            ┌────────────────┐
             RESULTS.DENIED 
            └────────────────┘
                     
                     
  ┏━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓
   request(PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.WEBCAM) 
  ┗━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛
                     
           Does the user accept
              the request ?
                                ╔════╗
                     ├───────────║ NO ║──────────────┐
                                ╚════╝              
                  ╔═════╗                            
                   YES                    ┌─────────────────┐
                  ╚═════╝                    RESULTS.BLOCKED 
                                           └─────────────────┘
                     
            ┌─────────────────┐
             RESULTS.GRANTED 
            └─────────────────┘

API

Supported permissions

Android permissions 
import {PERMISSIONS} from 'react-native-permissions';

PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.ACCEPT_HANDOVER;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.ACCESS_BACKGROUND_LOCATION;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.ACCESS_MEDIA_LOCATION;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.ACTIVITY_RECOGNITION;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.ADD_VOICEMAIL;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.ANSWER_PHONE_CALLS;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.BLUETOOTH_ADVERTISE;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.BLUETOOTH_CONNECT;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.BLUETOOTH_SCAN;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.BODY_SENSORS;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.CALL_PHONE;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.CAMERA;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.GET_ACCOUNTS;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.PROCESS_OUTGOING_CALLS;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.READ_CALENDAR;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.READ_CALL_LOG;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.READ_CONTACTS;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.READ_PHONE_NUMBERS;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.READ_PHONE_STATE;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.READ_SMS;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.RECEIVE_MMS;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.RECEIVE_SMS;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.RECEIVE_WAP_PUSH;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.RECORD_AUDIO;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.SEND_SMS;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.USE_SIP;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.WRITE_CALENDAR;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.WRITE_CALL_LOG;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.WRITE_CONTACTS;
PERMISSIONS.ANDROID.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE;
iOS permissions 
import {PERMISSIONS} from 'react-native-permissions';

PERMISSIONS.IOS.APP_TRACKING_TRANSPARENCY;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.BLUETOOTH_PERIPHERAL;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.CALENDARS;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.CAMERA;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.CONTACTS;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.FACE_ID;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.LOCATION_ALWAYS;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.LOCATION_WHEN_IN_USE;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.MEDIA_LIBRARY;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.MICROPHONE;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.MOTION;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.PHOTO_LIBRARY;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.PHOTO_LIBRARY_ADD_ONLY;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.REMINDERS;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.SIRI;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.SPEECH_RECOGNITION;
PERMISSIONS.IOS.STOREKIT;
Windows permissions 
import {PERMISSIONS} from 'react-native-permissions';

PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.ACCESSORY_MANAGER;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.ACTIVITY;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.ALLOW_ELEVATION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.ALL_APP_MODS;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.ALL_JOYN;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.APPOINTMENTS;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.APPOINTMENTS_SYSTEM;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.APP_BROADCAST_SERVICES;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.APP_CAPTURE_SERVICES;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.APP_CAPTURE_SETTINGS;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.APP_DIAGNOSTICS;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.APP_LICENSING;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.AUDIO_DEVICE_CONFIGURATION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.BACKGROUND_MEDIA_PLAYBACK;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.BACKGROUND_MEDIA_RECORDING;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.BACKGROUND_SPATIAL_PERCEPTION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.BACKGROUND_VOIP;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.BLOCKED_CHAT_MESSAGES;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.BLUETOOTH;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.BROAD_FILE_SYSTEM_ACCESS;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CAMERA_PROCESSING_EXTENSION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CELLULAR_DEVICE_CONTROL;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CELLULAR_DEVICE_IDENTITY;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CELLULAR_MESSAGING;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CHAT_SYSTEM;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CODE_GENERATION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CONFIRM_APP_CLOSE;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CONTACTS;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CONTACTS_SYSTEM;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CORTANA_PERMISSIONS;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CORTANA_SPEECH_ACCESSORY;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.CUSTOM_INSTALL_ACTIONS;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.DEVELOPMENT_MODE_NETWORK;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.DEVICE_MANAGEMENT_DM_ACCOUNT;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.DEVICE_MANAGEMENT_EMAIL_ACCOUNT;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.DEVICE_MANAGEMENT_FOUNDATION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.DEVICE_MANAGEMENT_WAP_SECURITY_POLICIES;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.DEVICE_PORTAL_PROVIDER;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.DEVICE_UNLOCK;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.DOCUMENTS_LIBRARY;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.DUAL_SIM_TILES;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.EMAIL;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.EMAIL_SYSTEM;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.ENTERPRISE_AUTHENTICATION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.ENTERPRISE_CLOUD_S_S_O;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.ENTERPRISE_DATA_POLICY;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.ENTERPRISE_DEVICE_LOCKDOWN;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.EXPANDED_RESOURCES;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.EXTENDED_BACKGROUND_TASK_TIME;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.EXTENDED_EXECUTION_BACKGROUND_AUDIO;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.EXTENDED_EXECUTION_CRITICAL;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.EXTENDED_EXECUTION_UNCONSTRAINED;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.FIRST_SIGN_IN_SETTINGS;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.GAME_BAR_SERVICES;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.GAME_LIST;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.GAME_MONITOR;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.GAZE_INPUT;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.GLOBAL_MEDIA_CONTROL;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.HUMANINTERFACEDEVICE;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.INPUT_FOREGROUND_OBSERVATION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.INPUT_INJECTION_BROKERED;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.INPUT_OBSERVATION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.INPUT_SUPPRESSION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.INTERNET_CLIENT;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.INTERNET_CLIENT_SERVER;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.INTEROP_SERVICES;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.IOT;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.LOCAL_SYSTEM_SERVICES;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.LOCATION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.LOCATION_HISTORY;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.LOCATION_SYSTEM;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.LOW_LEVEL;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.LOW_LEVEL_DEVICES;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.MICROPHONE;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.MOBILE;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.MODIFIABLE_APP;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.MUSIC_LIBRARY;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.NETWORKING_VPN_PROVIDER;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.NETWORK_CONNECTION_MANAGER_PROVISIONING;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.NETWORK_DATA_PLAN_PROVISIONING;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.NETWORK_DATA_USAGE_MANAGEMENT;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.OEM_DEPLOYMENT;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.OEM_PUBLIC_DIRECTORY;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.ONE_PROCESS_VOIP;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.OPTICAL;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PACKAGED_SERVICES;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PACKAGES_SERVICES;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PACKAGE_MANAGEMENT;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PACKAGE_POLICY_SYSTEM;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PACKAGE_QUERY;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PACKAGE_WRITE_REDIRECTION_COMPATIBILITY_SHIM;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PHONE_CALL;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PHONE_CALL_HISTORY;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PHONE_CALL_HISTORY_SYSTEM;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PHONE_LINE_TRANSPORT_MANAGEMENT;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PICTURES_LIBRARY;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.POINT_OF_SERVICE;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PREVIEW_INK_WORKSPACE;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PREVIEW_PEN_WORKSPACE;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PREVIEW_STORE;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PREVIEW_UI_COMPOSITION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PRIVATE_NETWORK_CLIENT_SERVER;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PROTECTED_APP;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.PROXIMITY;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.RADIOS;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.RECORDED_CALLS_FOLDER;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.REMOTE_PASSPORT_AUTHENTICATION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.REMOTE_SYSTEM;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.REMOVABLE_STORAGE;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.RESCAP;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.RUN_FULL_TRUST;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.SCREEN_DUPLICATION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.SECONDARY_AUTHENTICATION_FACTOR;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.SECURE_ASSESSMENT;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.SERIALCOMMUNICATION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.SHARED_USER_CERTIFICATES;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.SLAPI_QUERY_LICENSE_VALUE;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.SMBIOS;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.SMS_SEND;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.SPATIAL_PERCEPTION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.START_SCREEN_MANAGEMENT;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.STORE_LICENSE_MANAGEMENT;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.SYSTEM_MANAGEMENT;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.TARGETED_CONTENT;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.TEAM_EDITION_DEVICE_CREDENTIAL;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.TEAM_EDITION_EXPERIENCE;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.TEAM_EDITION_VIEW;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.UAP;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.UI_AUTOMATION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.UNVIRTUALIZED_RESOURCES;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.USB;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.USER_ACCOUNT_INFORMATION;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.USER_DATA_ACCOUNTS_PROVIDER;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.USER_DATA_SYSTEM;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.USER_PRINCIPAL_NAME;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.USER_SYSTEM_ID;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.VIDEOS_LIBRARY;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.VOIP_CALL;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.WALLET_SYSTEM;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.WEBCAM;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.WIFI_CONTROL;
PERMISSIONS.WINDOWS.XBOX_ACCESSORY_MANAGEMENT;

Permissions statuses

Permission checks and requests resolve into one of these statuses:

Return valueNotes
RESULTS.UNAVAILABLEThis feature is not available (on this device / in this context)
RESULTS.DENIEDThe permission has not been requested / is denied but requestable
RESULTS.GRANTEDThe permission is granted
RESULTS.LIMITEDThe permission is granted but with limitations
RESULTS.BLOCKEDThe permission is denied and not requestable anymore

Methods

// type used in usage examples
type PermissionStatus = 'unavailable' | 'denied' | 'limited' | 'granted' | 'blocked';

check

Check one permission status.

function check(permission: string): Promise<PermissionStatus>;

import {check, PERMISSIONS, RESULTS} from 'react-native-permissions';

check(PERMISSIONS.IOS.LOCATION_ALWAYS)
  .then((result) => {
    switch (result) {
      case RESULTS.UNAVAILABLE:
        console.log('This feature is not available (on this device / in this context)');
        break;
      case RESULTS.DENIED:
        console.log('The permission has not been requested / is denied but requestable');
        break;
      case RESULTS.LIMITED:
        console.log('The permission is limited: some actions are possible');
        break;
      case RESULTS.GRANTED:
        console.log('The permission is granted');
        break;
      case RESULTS.BLOCKED:
        console.log('The permission is denied and not requestable anymore');
        break;
    }
  })
  .catch((error) => {
    // …
  });

request

Request one permission.

type Rationale = {
  title: string;
  message: string;
  buttonPositive?: string;
  buttonNegative?: string;
  buttonNeutral?: string;
};

function request(permission: string, rationale?: Rationale): Promise<PermissionStatus>;

import {request, PERMISSIONS} from 'react-native-permissions';

request(PERMISSIONS.IOS.LOCATION_ALWAYS).then((result) => {
  // …
});

checkNotifications

Check notifications permission status and get notifications settings values.

type NotificationSettings = {
  // properties only available on iOS
  // unavailable settings will not be included in the response object
  alert?: boolean;
  badge?: boolean;
  sound?: boolean;
  carPlay?: boolean;
  criticalAlert?: boolean;
  provisional?: boolean;
  lockScreen?: boolean;
  notificationCenter?: boolean;
};

function checkNotifications(): Promise<{
  status: PermissionStatus;
  settings: NotificationSettings;
}>;

import {checkNotifications} from 'react-native-permissions';

checkNotifications().then(({status, settings}) => {
  // …
});

requestNotifications

Request notifications permission status and get notifications settings values.

You cannot request notifications permissions on Windows. Disabling or enabling notifications can only be done through the App Settings. You cannot request notifications permissions on Android. requestNotifications is the same than checkNotifications on this platform.

// only used on iOS
type NotificationOption = 'alert' | 'badge' | 'sound' | 'criticalAlert' | 'carPlay' | 'provisional';

type NotificationSettings = {
  // properties only available on iOS
  // unavailable settings will not be included in the response object
  alert?: boolean;
  badge?: boolean;
  sound?: boolean;
  carPlay?: boolean;
  criticalAlert?: boolean;
  provisional?: boolean;
  lockScreen?: boolean;
  notificationCenter?: boolean;
};

function requestNotifications(options: NotificationOption[]): Promise<{
  status: PermissionStatus;
  settings: NotificationSettings;
}>;

import {requestNotifications} from 'react-native-permissions';

requestNotifications(['alert', 'sound']).then(({status, settings}) => {
  // …
});

checkMultiple

Check multiples permissions in parallel.

function checkMultiple<P extends Permission[]>(
  permissions: P,
): Promise<Record<P[number], PermissionStatus>>;

import {checkMultiple, PERMISSIONS} from 'react-native-permissions';

checkMultiple([PERMISSIONS.IOS.CAMERA, PERMISSIONS.IOS.FACE_ID]).then((statuses) => {
  console.log('Camera', statuses[PERMISSIONS.IOS.CAMERA]);
  console.log('FaceID', statuses[PERMISSIONS.IOS.FACE_ID]);
});

requestMultiple

Request multiple permissions in sequence.

function requestMultiple<P extends Permission[]>(
  permissions: P,
): Promise<Record<P[number], PermissionStatus>>;

import {requestMultiple, PERMISSIONS} from 'react-native-permissions';

requestMultiple([PERMISSIONS.IOS.CAMERA, PERMISSIONS.IOS.FACE_ID]).then((statuses) => {
  console.log('Camera', statuses[PERMISSIONS.IOS.CAMERA]);
  console.log('FaceID', statuses[PERMISSIONS.IOS.FACE_ID]);
});

openSettings

Open application settings.

function openSettings(): Promise<void>;

import {openSettings} from 'react-native-permissions';

openSettings().catch(() => console.warn('cannot open settings'));

openLimitedPhotoLibraryPicker (iOS 14+)

Open a picker to update the photo selection when PhotoLibrary permission is limited. This will reject if unsupported or if full permission is already granted.

function openLimitedPhotoLibraryPicker(): Promise<void>;

import {openLimitedPhotoLibraryPicker} from 'react-native-permissions';

openLimitedPhotoLibraryPicker().catch(() => {
  console.warn('Cannot open photo library picker');
});

checkLocationAccuracy (iOS 14+)

When LocationAlways or LocationWhenInUse is granted, allow checking if the user share his precise location.

type LocationAccuracy = 'full' | 'reduced';

function checkLocationAccuracy(): Promise<LocationAccuracy>;

import {checkLocationAccuracy} from 'react-native-permissions';

checkLocationAccuracy()
  .then((accuracy) => console.log(`Location accuracy is: ${accuracy}`))
  .catch(() => console.warn('Cannot check location accuracy'));

requestLocationAccuracy (iOS 14+)

When LocationAlways or LocationWhenInUse is granted, allow requesting the user for his precise location. Will resolve immediately if full accuracy is already authorized.

type LocationAccuracyOptions = {
  purposeKey: string;
};

type LocationAccuracy = 'full' | 'reduced';

function requestLocationAccuracy(options: LocationAccuracyOptions): Promise<LocationAccuracy>;

import {requestLocationAccuracy} from 'react-native-permissions';

requestLocationAccuracy({purposeKey: 'YOUR-PURPOSE-KEY'})
  .then((accuracy) => console.log(`Location accuracy is: ${accuracy}`))
  .catch(() => console.warn('Cannot request location accuracy'));

About iOS LOCATION_ALWAYS permission

If you are requesting PERMISSIONS.IOS.LOCATION_ALWAYS, there won't be a Always Allow button in the system dialog. Only Allow Once, Allow While Using App and Don't Allow. This is expected behaviour, check the Apple Developer Docs.

When requesting PERMISSIONS.IOS.LOCATION_ALWAYS, if the user choose Allow While Using App, a provisional "always" status will be granted. The user will see While Using in the settings and later will be informed that your app is using the location in background. That looks like this:

alt text

Subsequently, if you are requesting LOCATION_ALWAYS permission, there is no need to request LOCATION_WHEN_IN_USE. If the user accepts, LOCATION_WHEN_IN_USE will be granted too. If the user denies, LOCATION_WHEN_IN_USE will be denied too.

How to request "App Tracking Transparency" permission on iOS

Since iOS 15.0, it's impossible to request this this permission if the app isn't active (see #648). A good solution is to use AppState to make sure this is the case:

useEffect(() => {
  const listener = AppState.addEventListener('change', (status) => {
    if (Platform.OS === 'ios' && status === 'active') {
      request(PERMISSIONS.IOS.APP_TRACKING_TRANSPARENCY)
        .then((result) => console.log(result))
        .catch((error) => console.log(error));
    }
  });

  return listener.remove;
}, []);

Testing with Jest

If you don't already have a Jest setup file configured, please add the following to your Jest configuration file and create the new jest.setup.js file in project root:

setupFiles: ['<rootDir>/jest.setup.js'];

You can then add the following line to that setup file to mock the NativeModule.RNPermissions:

jest.mock('react-native-permissions', () => require('react-native-permissions/mock'));

Rate & Review

Great Documentation4
Easy to Use6
Performant4
Highly Customizable3
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Akash Anand72 Ratings74 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

As a react native mobile application developer this package provided me a very handy implementation details of asking permission in the application i.e. for storage, location, or any other. There are a plenty of implementation details for different permissions. Also it is very secure and protected while doing the same. Best package in the community I guess if you are not using expo.

0
Vibhu GautamNoida40 Ratings41 Reviews
3 months ago

It’s an API for requesting permissions. Being a react native mobile developer this bundle gave me an extremely convenient implementation details, such as- location, storage, sms, call logs, etc. It comes with good documentation since it’s a react component. It is one of the best packages in its domain if you are not using Expo

0
Prashant Singh ThakurRanchi15 Ratings15 Reviews
9 months ago

This package has always given me an upperhand while implementing the permission related stuff whenever i want to implement any sort of necessary permission that the react native application wants. Its a preety good package while we are developing a bare react native application. Its not high;y recomended.

0
aftabaminzoobiapps16 Ratings12 Reviews
December 29, 2020
Performant
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers
Easy to Use

using this package for the last two years. working both on android and ios. I didn't face a single issue in this library. I didn't found a better thing than this. it provides all the necessary functionalities.

0
Vishal Pratap SinghIndia51 Ratings52 Reviews
👨‍💻 I'm just a curious creature, intrigued by the web. 🏫 I also educate thousands on Instagram.
1 year ago
Easy to Use

This package helped me a lot when I was developing a react native app without using expo as if I have used expo then it has a lot of packages for almost everything and this package helps in asking the permission from the user for accessing contacts,camera or anything. Its just like expo-permission. One of the most useful library.

0

