React Native Version >= 0.25

React-Native-Percentage-Cirlce is a component which supports you define your percent and draw the circle.And also you can use it as a progress bar.And you can show some data in a circle you want.

Start

npm i react-native-percentage-circle --save

import PercentageCircle from 'react-native-percentage-circle' ; render() { <View> < PercentageCircle radius = {35} percent = {50} color = { "# 3498db "}> </ PercentageCircle > </ View > < View > < PercentageCircle radius = {35} percent = {50} color = { "# 3498db "}> < Image style = {{width:20,height:20}} source = {{require( ' your image ')}} /> </ PercentageCircle > </ View > }

Options

Props Type Example Description color string '#000' the color of border bgcolor string '#e3e3e3' the background color of the circle innerColor string '#fff' the color of the inside of the circle percent Number 30 the percent you need radius Number 20 how large the circle is borderWidth Number(default 2) 5 the width of percentage progress bar textStyle Array {fontSize: 24, color: 'red'} define the style of the text which in the circle children jsx <Text>123</Text> define the children component in the circle

