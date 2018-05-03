React Native Version >= 0.25
React-Native-Percentage-Cirlce is a component which supports you define your percent and draw the circle.And also you can use it as a progress bar.And you can show some data in a circle you want.
This is a screenshot of the Demo
npm i react-native-percentage-circle --save
import PercentageCircle from 'react-native-percentage-circle';
//...
render() {
<View>
<PercentageCircle radius={35} percent={50} color={"#3498db"}></PercentageCircle>
</View>
<View>
<PercentageCircle radius={35} percent={50} color={"#3498db"}>
<Image style={{width:20,height:20}} source={{require('your image')}} />
</PercentageCircle>
</View>
}
|Props
|Type
|Example
|Description
|color
|string
|'#000'
|the color of border
|bgcolor
|string
|'#e3e3e3'
|the background color of the circle
|innerColor
|string
|'#fff'
|the color of the inside of the circle
|percent
|Number
|30
|the percent you need
|radius
|Number
|20
|how large the circle is
|borderWidth
|Number(default 2)
|5
|the width of percentage progress bar
|textStyle
|Array
|{fontSize: 24, color: 'red'}
|define the style of the text which in the circle
|children
|jsx
<Text>123</Text>
|define the children component in the circle
Your contributions and suggestions are welcome 😄😄😄