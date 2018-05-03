openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnp

react-native-percentage-circle

by 蒲小花
1.0.7 (see all)

🐳 React Native Percentage Circle

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

84

GitHub Stars

314

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-percentage-circle

Twitter URL npm

React Native Version >= 0.25

React-Native-Percentage-Cirlce is a component which supports you define your percent and draw the circle.And also you can use it as a progress bar.And you can show some data in a circle you want.

react.js version

This is a screenshot of the Demo

Start

npm i react-native-percentage-circle --save



import PercentageCircle from 'react-native-percentage-circle';

//...

render() {
  <View>
    <PercentageCircle radius={35} percent={50} color={"#3498db"}></PercentageCircle>  
  </View>
   <View>
    <PercentageCircle radius={35} percent={50} color={"#3498db"}>
      <Image style={{width:20,height:20}} source={{require('your image')}} />
    </PercentageCircle>  
  </View>
}

Options

PropsTypeExampleDescription
colorstring'#000'the color of border
bgcolorstring'#e3e3e3'the background color of the circle
innerColorstring'#fff'the color of the inside of the circle
percentNumber30the percent you need
radiusNumber20how large the circle is
borderWidthNumber(default 2)5the width of percentage progress bar
textStyleArray{fontSize: 24, color: 'red'}define the style of the text which in the circle
childrenjsx<Text>123</Text>define the children component in the circle

Contributions

Your contributions and suggestions are welcome 😄😄😄

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial