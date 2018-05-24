React Native PDF View (cross-platform support)
React native 0.40 moved iOS headers, thus all iOS react import statements has been changed. Use version 0.4.* for react native >=0.40. For earlier version see below breaking change.
React native 0.19 changed the ReactProps class which led to problems with updating native view properties (see https://github.com/facebook/react-native/issues/5649). These errors are corrected in react-native-pdf-view version 0.2.0. Use version 0.2.* for react native >=0.19 and for earlier react native versions use version 0.1.3.
npm i react-native-pdf-view --save
react-native link react-native-pdf-view
android/setting.gradle
...
include ':PDFView'
project(':PDFView').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-pdf-view/android')
android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
...
compile project(':PDFView')
}
On newer versions of React Native (0.18+):
import com.keyee.pdfview.PDFView; // <--- import
public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
......
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new PDFView(), // <------ add here
new MainReactPackage());
}
}
On older versions of React Native:
import com.keyee.pdfview.PDFView; // <--- import
public class MainActivity extends Activity implements DefaultHardwareBackBtnHandler {
......
@Override
protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
mReactRootView = new ReactRootView(this);
mReactInstanceManager = ReactInstanceManager.builder()
.setApplication(getApplication())
.setBundleAssetName("index.android.bundle")
.setJSMainModuleName("index.android")
.addPackage(new MainReactPackage())
.addPackage(new PDFView()) // <------ add here
.setUseDeveloperSupport(BuildConfig.DEBUG)
.setInitialLifecycleState(LifecycleState.RESUMED)
.build();
mReactRootView.startReactApplication(mReactInstanceManager, "ExampleRN", null);
setContentView(mReactRootView);
}
......
}
First, require it from your app's JavaScript files with:
import PDFView from 'react-native-pdf-view';
'use strict';
import React,{
Component
} from 'react';
import {
StyleSheet,
View
} from 'react-native';
import PDFView from 'react-native-pdf-view';
export default class PDF extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
}
render(){
<PDFView ref={(pdf)=>{this.pdfView = pdf;}}
src={"sdcard/pdffile.pdf"}
onLoadComplete = {(pageCount)=>{
this.pdfView.setNativeProps({
zoom: 1.5
});
}}
style={styles.pdf}/>
}
}
var styles = StyleSheet.create({
pdf: {
flex:1
}
});
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|iOS
|Android
|path
|string
|null
|pdf absolute path
|✔
|✔
|src
|string
|null
|pdf absolute path(
Deprecated)
|✔
|✔
|asset
|string
|null
|the name of a PDF file in the asset folder
|✔
|pageNumber
|number
|1
|page index
|✔
|✔
|zoom
|number
|1.0
|zoom scale
|✔
|✔
|onLoadComplete
|function
|null
|page load complete,return page count
|✔
|✔