React Native PDF View (cross-platform support)

Breaking changes

React native 0.40 moved iOS headers, thus all iOS react import statements has been changed. Use version 0.4.* for react native >=0.40. For earlier version see below breaking change.

React native 0.19 changed the ReactProps class which led to problems with updating native view properties (see https://github.com/facebook/react-native/issues/5649). These errors are corrected in react-native-pdf-view version 0.2.0. Use version 0.2.* for react native >=0.19 and for earlier react native versions use version 0.1.3.

Installation

npm i react-native-pdf-view --save react-native link react-native-pdf-view

In android/setting.gradle

... include ':PDFView' project ( ':PDFView' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-pdf-view/android' )

In android/app/build.gradle

... dependencies { ... compile project ( ':PDFView' ) }

register module (in MainActivity.java)

On newer versions of React Native (0.18+):

import com.keyee.pdfview.PDFView; public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity { ...... protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new PDFView(), new MainReactPackage()); } }

On older versions of React Native:

import com.keyee.pdfview.PDFView; public class MainActivity extends Activity implements DefaultHardwareBackBtnHandler { ...... protected void onCreate (Bundle savedInstanceState) { super .onCreate(savedInstanceState); mReactRootView = new ReactRootView( this ); mReactInstanceManager = ReactInstanceManager.builder() .setApplication(getApplication()) .setBundleAssetName( "index.android.bundle" ) .setJSMainModuleName( "index.android" ) .addPackage( new MainReactPackage()) .addPackage( new PDFView()) .setUseDeveloperSupport(BuildConfig.DEBUG) .setInitialLifecycleState(LifecycleState.RESUMED) .build(); mReactRootView.startReactApplication(mReactInstanceManager, "ExampleRN" , null ); setContentView(mReactRootView); } ...... }

Usage

First, require it from your app's JavaScript files with:

import PDFView from 'react-native-pdf-view' ;

Example

; import React,{ Component } from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native' ; import PDFView from 'react-native-pdf-view' ; export default class PDF extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); } render(){ <PDFView ref={(pdf)=>{ this .pdfView = pdf;}} src={ "sdcard/pdffile.pdf" } onLoadComplete = {(pageCount)=>{ this .pdfView.setNativeProps({ zoom : 1.5 }); }} style={styles.pdf}/> } } var styles = StyleSheet.create({ pdf : { flex : 1 } });

Configuration