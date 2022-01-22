A react native PDF view component (cross-platform support)
We use
react-native-blob-util to handle file system access in this package,
So you should install react-native-pdf and react-native-blob-util
The table below shows the supported versions of React Native and react-native-blob-util for different versions of
react-native-pdf.
|React Native
|0.4x - 0.56
|0.57
|0.60+
|0.62+
|0.62+
|react-native-pdf
|4.x.x - 5.0.x
|5.0.9+
|6.0.0+
|6.2.0+
|6.4.0+
|react-native-blob-util
|0.13.7+
# Using npm
npm install react-native-pdf react-native-blob-util fbjs --save
# or using yarn:
yarn add react-native-pdf react-native-blob-util fbjs
Then follow the instructions for your platform to link react-native-pdf into your project:
React Native 0.60 and above
Run
pod install in the
ios directory. Linking is not required in React Native 0.60 and above.
React Native 0.59 and below
react-native link react-native-blob-util
react-native link react-native-pdf
If you use RN 0.59.0 and above, please add following to your android/app/build.gradle**
android {
+ packagingOptions {
+ pickFirst 'lib/x86/libc++_shared.so'
+ pickFirst 'lib/x86_64/libjsc.so'
+ pickFirst 'lib/arm64-v8a/libjsc.so'
+ pickFirst 'lib/arm64-v8a/libc++_shared.so'
+ pickFirst 'lib/x86_64/libc++_shared.so'
+ pickFirst 'lib/armeabi-v7a/libc++_shared.so'
+ }
}
React Native 0.59.0 and below
react-native link react-native-blob-util
react-native link react-native-pdf
windows\yourapp.sln)
node_modules\react-native-pdf\windows\RCTPdf\RCTPdf.vcxproj
node_modules\react-native-blob-util\windows\ReactNativeBlobUtil\ReactNativeBlobUtil.vcxproj
progress-view and in Solution Projects
RCTPdf and
ReactNativeBlobUtil
pch.h add
#include "winrt/RCTPdf.h"
#include "winrt/ReactNativeBlobUtil.h"
App.cpp add
PackageProviders().Append(winrt::progress_view::ReactPackageProvider()); before
InitializeComponent();
PackageProviders().Append(winrt::RCTPdf::ReactPackageProvider()); and
PackageProviders().Append(winrt::ReactNativeBlobUtil::ReactPackageProvider());
To add a
test.pdf like in the example add:
<None Include="..\..\test.pdf">
<DeploymentContent>true</DeploymentContent>
</None>
in the app
.vcxproj file, before
<None Include="packages.config" />.
Q1. After installation and running, I can not see the pdf file.
A1: maybe you forgot to excute
react-native link or it does not run correctly.
You can add it manually. For detail you can see the issue
#24 and
#2
Q2. When running, it shows
'Pdf' has no propType for native prop RCTPdf.acessibilityLabel of native type 'String'
A2. Your react-native version is too old, please upgrade it to 0.47.0+ see also
#39
Q3. When I run the example app I get a white/gray screen / the loading bar isn't progressing .
A3. Check your uri, if you hit a pdf that is hosted on a
http you will need to do the following:
iOS:
add an exception for the server hosting the pdf in the ios
info.plist. Here is an example :
<key>NSAppTransportSecurity</key>
<dict>
<key>NSExceptionDomains</key>
<dict>
<key>yourserver.com</key>
<dict>
<!--Include to allow subdomains-->
<key>NSIncludesSubdomains</key>
<true/>
<!--Include to allow HTTP requests-->
<key>NSTemporaryExceptionAllowsInsecureHTTPLoads</key>
<true/>
<!--Include to specify minimum TLS version-->
<key>NSTemporaryExceptionMinimumTLSVersion</key>
<string>TLSv1.1</string>
</dict>
</dict>
</dict>
Android:
see here
Q4. why doesn't it work with react native expo?.
A4. Expo does not support native module. you can read more expo caveats
here
Q5. Why can't I run the iOS example?
'Failed to build iOS project. We ran "xcodebuild" command but it exited with error code 65.'
A5. Run the following commands in the project folder (e.g.
react-native-pdf/example) to ensure that all dependencies are available:
yarn install (or npm install)
cd ios
pod install
cd ..
react-native run-ios
/**
* Copyright (c) 2017-present, Wonday (@wonday.org)
* All rights reserved.
*
* This source code is licensed under the MIT-style license found in the
* LICENSE file in the root directory of this source tree.
*/
import React from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, Dimensions, View } from 'react-native';
import Pdf from 'react-native-pdf';
export default class PDFExample extends React.Component {
render() {
const source = { uri: 'http://samples.leanpub.com/thereactnativebook-sample.pdf', cache: true };
//const source = require('./test.pdf'); // ios only
//const source = {uri:'bundle-assets://test.pdf' };
//const source = {uri:'file:///sdcard/test.pdf'};
//const source = {uri:"data:application/pdf;base64,JVBERi0xLjcKJc..."};
//const source = {uri:"content://com.example.blobs/xxxxxxxx-...?offset=0&size=xxx"};
//const source = {uri:"blob:xxxxxxxx-...?offset=0&size=xxx"};
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Pdf
source={source}
onLoadComplete={(numberOfPages,filePath) => {
console.log(`Number of pages: ${numberOfPages}`);
}}
onPageChanged={(page,numberOfPages) => {
console.log(`Current page: ${page}`);
}}
onError={(error) => {
console.log(error);
}}
onPressLink={(uri) => {
console.log(`Link pressed: ${uri}`);
}}
style={styles.pdf}/>
</View>
)
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'flex-start',
alignItems: 'center',
marginTop: 25,
},
pdf: {
flex:1,
width:Dimensions.get('window').width,
height:Dimensions.get('window').height,
}
});
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|iOS
|Android
|Windows
|FirstRelease
|source
|object
|not null
|PDF source like {uri:xxx, cache:false}. see the following for detail.
|✔
|✔
|✔
|<3.0
|page
|number
|1
|initial page index
|✔
|✔
|✔
|<3.0
|scale
|number
|1.0
|should minScale<=scale<=maxScale
|✔
|✔
|✔
|<3.0
|minScale
|number
|1.0
|min scale
|✔
|✔
|✔
|5.0.5
|maxScale
|number
|3.0
|max scale
|✔
|✔
|✔
|5.0.5
|horizontal
|bool
|false
|draw page direction, if you want to listen the orientation change, you can use [react-native-orientation-locker]
|✔
|✔
|✔
|<3.0
|fitWidth
|bool
|false
|if true fit the width of view, can not use fitWidth=true together with scale
|✔
|✔
|✔
|<3.0, abandoned from 3.0
|fitPolicy
|number
|2
|0:fit width, 1:fit height, 2:fit both(default)
|✔
|✔
|✔
|3.0
|spacing
|number
|10
|the breaker size between pages
|✔
|✔
|✔
|<3.0
|password
|string
|""
|pdf password, if password error, will call OnError() with message "Password required or incorrect password."
|✔
|✔
|✔
|<3.0
|style
|object
|{backgroundColor:"#eee"}
|support normal view style, you can use this to set border/spacing color...
|✔
|✔
|✔
|<3.0
|renderActivityIndicator
|(progress) => Component
|when loading show it as an indicator, you can use your component
|✔
|✔
|✖
|<3.0
|enableAntialiasing
|bool
|true
|improve rendering a little bit on low-res screens, but maybe course some problem on Android 4.4, so add a switch
|✖
|✔
|✖
|<3.0
|enablePaging
|bool
|false
|only show one page in screen
|✔
|✔
|✔
|5.0.1
|enableRTL
|bool
|false
|scroll page as "page3, page2, page1"
|✔
|✖
|✔
|5.0.1
|enableAnnotationRendering
|bool
|true
|enable rendering annotation, notice:iOS only support initial setting,not support realtime changing
|✔
|✔
|✖
|5.0.3
|trustAllCerts
|bool
|true
|Allow connections to servers with self-signed certification
|✔
|✔
|✖
|6.0.?
|singlePage
|bool
|false
|Only show first page, useful for thumbnail views
|✔
|✔
|✔
|6.2.1
|onLoadProgress
|function(percent)
|null
|callback when loading, return loading progress (0-1)
|✔
|✔
|✖
|<3.0
|onLoadComplete
|function(numberOfPages, path, {width, height}, tableContents)
|null
|callback when pdf load completed, return total page count, pdf local/cache path, {width,height} and table of contents
|✔
|✔
|✔ but without tableContents
|<3.0
|onPageChanged
|function(page,numberOfPages)
|null
|callback when page changed ,return current page and total page count
|✔
|✔
|✔
|<3.0
|onError
|function(error)
|null
|callback when error happened
|✔
|✔
|✔
|<3.0
|onPageSingleTap
|function(page)
|null
|callback when page was single tapped
|✔
|✔
|✔
|3.0
|onScaleChanged
|function(scale)
|null
|callback when scale page
|✔
|✔
|✔
|3.0
|onPressLink
|function(uri)
|null
|callback when link tapped
|✔
|✔
|✖
|6.0.0
|parameter
|Description
|default
|iOS
|Android
|Windows
|uri
|pdf source, see the forllowing for detail.
|required
|✔
|✔
|✔
|cache
|use cache or not
|false
|✔
|✔
|✖
|cacheFileName
|specific file name for cached pdf file
|SHA1(uri) result
|✔
|✔
|✖
|expiration
|cache file expired seconds (0 is not expired)
|0
|✔
|✔
|✖
|method
|request method when uri is a url
|"GET"
|✔
|✔
|✖
|headers
|request headers when uri is a url
|{}
|✔
|✔
|✖
|Usage
|Description
|iOS
|Android
|Windows
{uri:"http://xxx/xxx.pdf"}
|load pdf from a url
|✔
|✔
|✔
{require("./test.pdf")}
|load pdf relate to js file (do not need add by xcode)
|✔
|✖
|✖
{uri:"bundle-assets://path/to/xxx.pdf"}
|load pdf from assets, the file should be at android/app/src/main/assets/path/to/xxx.pdf
|✖
|✔
|✖
{uri:"bundle-assets://xxx.pdf"}
|load pdf from assets, you must add pdf to project by xcode. this does not support folder.
|✔
|✖
|✖
{uri:"data:application/pdf;base64,JVBERi0xLjcKJc..."}
|load pdf from base64 string
|✔
|✔
|✔
{uri:"file:///absolute/path/to/xxx.pdf"}
|load pdf from local file system
|✔
|✔
|✔
{uri:"ms-appx:///xxx.pdf"}}
|load pdf bundled with UWP app
|✖
|✖
|✔
{uri:"content://com.example.blobs/xxxxxxxx-...?offset=0&size=xxx"}
|load pdf from content URI
|✔*
|✖
|✖
{uri:"blob:xxxxxxxx-...?offset=0&size=xxx"}
|load pdf from blob URL
|✖
|✔
|✖
*) requires building React Native from source with this patch
Methods operate on a ref to the PDF element. You can get a ref with the following code:
return (
<Pdf
ref={(pdf) => { this.pdf = pdf; }}
source={source}
...
/>
);
setPage(pageNumber)
Set the current page of the PDF component. pageNumber is a positive integer. If pageNumber > numberOfPages, current page is not changed.
Example:
this.pdf.setPage(42); // Display the answer to the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything