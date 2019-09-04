for Android & iOS by Arttitude 360
This React Native module provides a wrapper to add Paystack Payments to your React Native application using the Paystack Android Mobile SDK and the Paystack iOS Mobile SDK libraries.
You can pull in react-native-paystack via npm:
npm install react-native-paystack --save
OR
yarn add react-native-paystack
RN >=0.40 only;
gem install cocoapods to set it up the first time. (Hint: Go grab a cup of coffee!)
cd ios && pod init at the root directory of your project. This would create a
Podfile in your
ios directory.
react-native link react-native-paystack at the root directory of your project and ensure you edit your Podfile to look like the sample below (remove all the targets you are not building for, such as Tests and tvOS):
# platform :ios, '9.0'
target '_YOUR_PROJECT_TARGET_' do
# Pods for _YOUR_PROJECT_TARGET_
pod 'React', :path => '../node_modules/react-native', :subspecs => [
'Core',
'CxxBridge',
'DevSupport',
'RCTText',
'RCTImage',
'RCTNetwork',
'RCTWebSocket',
'RCTSettings',
'RCTAnimation',
'RCTLinkingIOS',
# Add any other subspecs you want to use in your project
# Remove any subspecs you don't want to use in your project
]
pod "yoga", :path => "../node_modules/react-native/ReactCommon/yoga"
pod 'DoubleConversion', :podspec => '../node_modules/react-native/third-party-podspecs/DoubleConversion.podspec'
pod 'glog', :podspec => '../node_modules/react-native/third-party-podspecs/glog.podspec'
pod 'Folly', :podspec => '../node_modules/react-native/third-party-podspecs/Folly.podspec'
# This should already be auto-added for you, if not add the line below
pod 'react-native-paystack', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-paystack'
end
pod install from your
ios directory.
.xcworkspace file to open the project. Or just use the
react-native run-ios command as usual to run your app in the simulator.
Since React Native 0.60 and higher, autolinking makes the installation process simpler.
cd ios
pod install
.xcworkspace file to open the project. Or just use the
react-native run-ios command as usual to run your app in the simulator.
react-native link react-native-paystack already.
Add Files to <...>. Ensure
Copy items if needed and
Create groups are checked
node_modules ➜
react-native-paystack/ios ➜ add
RNPaystack.xcodeproj.
Build Phases and drag the static library,
libRNPaystack.a from the
Products folder inside
RNPaystack.xcodeproj to
Link Binary With Libraries. See the react-native docs for more details.
react-native link react-native-paystack at the root directory of your project.
Since React Native 0.60 and higher, autolinking makes the installation process simpler. Nothing more to do here (Gradle has you all set to go) - just head over to usage!
react-native link react-native-paystack already.
android/settings.gradle file:
include ':react-native-paystack'
project(':react-native-paystack').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-paystack/android')
android/app/build.grade file:
dependencies {
...
compile project(':react-native-paystack')
}
...MainApplication.java file:
import com.arttitude360.reactnative.rnpaystack.RNPaystackPackage;
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
...
new RNPaystackPackage() //<-- Add line
);
}
~ android/build.gradle to look similar to build.gradle
~ android/gradle/wrapper/gradle-wrapper.properties to look similar to gradle-wrapper.properties
Aapt2 for your project by adding
android.enableAapt2=true to your
android/gradle.properties file.
node-modules/react-native/react.gradle file with this version @ commit da6a5e0 to avoid further build issues when assembling a release version of your app.
Somewhere high up in your project and way before calling any other method exposed by this library, your
index file or equivalent is a good spot, ensure you initialize the library with your
public key as follos:
import RNPaystack from 'react-native-paystack';
RNPaystack.init({ publicKey: 'YOUR_PUBLIC_KEY_HERE' });
It's a cinch to charge a card token using the react-native-paystack module. This is the recommended or the most-preferred workflow favored by the folks at Paystack. Initiate a new transaction on your server side using the appropriate Paystack endpoint - obtain an
access_code and complete the charge on your mobile application. Pls note, the SDK assumes you are responsible for building the card form/UI.
RNPaystack.chargeCardWithAccessCode(cardParams);
To be more elaborate,
cardParams is a Javascript
Object representing the card to be charged and
RNPaystack.chargeCardWithAccessCode() returns a Javascript
Promise like:
import RNPaystack from 'react-native-paystack';
chargeCard() {
RNPaystack.chargeCardWithAccessCode({
cardNumber: '4123450131001381',
expiryMonth: '10',
expiryYear: '17',
cvc: '883',
accessCode: '2p3j42th639duy4'
})
.then(response => {
console.log(response); // do stuff with the token
})
.catch(error => {
console.log(error); // error is a javascript Error object
console.log(error.message);
console.log(error.code);
})
}
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|cardNumber
|string
|the card number as a String without any seperator e.g 5555555555554444
|expiryMonth
|string
|the card expiry month as a double-digit ranging from 1-12 e.g 10 (October)
|expiryYear
|string
|the card expiry year as a double-digit e.g 15
|cvc
|string
|the card 3/4 digit security code as a String e.g 123
|accessCode
|string
|the access_code obtained for the charge
An object of the form is returned from a successful token request
{
reference: "trx_1k2o600w"
}
Using the react-native-paystack module, you can start and complete a transaction with the mobile Paystack Android and iOS SDKs. With this option, you pass both your charge and card properties to the SDK - with this worklow, you initiate and complete a transaction on your mobile app. Note that as with charging with an access_code, the SDK assumes you are responsible for building the card form/UI.
RNPaystack.chargeCard(chargeParams);
To be more elaborate,
chargeParams is a Javascript
Object representing the parameters of the charge to be initiated and
RNPaystack.chargeCard() returns a Javascript
Promise like:
import RNPaystack from 'react-native-paystack';
chargeCard() {
RNPaystack.chargeCard({
cardNumber: '4123450131001381',
expiryMonth: '10',
expiryYear: '17',
cvc: '883',
email: 'chargeIOS@master.dev',
amountInKobo: 150000,
subAccount: 'ACCT_pz61jjjsslnx1d9',
})
.then(response => {
console.log(response); // card charged successfully, get reference here
})
.catch(error => {
console.log(error); // error is a javascript Error object
console.log(error.message);
console.log(error.code);
})
}
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|cardNumber
|string
|the card number as a String without any seperator e.g 5555555555554444
|expiryMonth
|string
|the card expiry month as a double-digit ranging from 1-12 e.g 10 (October)
|expiryYear
|string
|the card expiry year as a double-digit e.g 15
|cvc
|string
|the card 3/4 digit security code as e.g 123
|string
|email of the user to be charged
|amountInKobo
|integer
|the transaction amount in kobo
|currency (optional)
|string
|sets the currency for the transaction e.g. USD
|plan (optional)
|string
|sets the plan ID if the transaction is to create a subscription e.g. PLN_n0p196bg73y4jcx
|subAccount (optional)
|string
|sets the subaccount ID for split-payment transactions e.g. ACCT_pz61jjjsslnx1d9
|transactionCharge (optional)
|integer
|the amount to be charged on a split-payment, use only when
subAccount is set
|bearer (optional)
|string
|sets which party bears paystack fees on a split-payment e.g. 'subaccount', use only when
subAccount is set
|reference (optional)
|string
|sets the transaction reference which must be unique per transaction
An object of the form is returned from a successful charge
{
reference: "trx_1k2o600w"
}
Verify a charge by calling Paystack's REST API with the
reference obtained above. An
authorization_code will be returned once the card has been charged successfully. Learn more about that here.
Parameter:
reference - the transaction reference (required)
Example
$ curl https://api.paystack.co/transaction/verify/trx_1k2o600w \
-H "Authorization: Bearer SECRET_KEY" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-X GET
Perhaps needless to say, this module leverages the Paystack Android SDK and the Paystack IOS SDK for all the heavy liftings.
chargeCard on both platforms.
subscriptions and
split-payments.
getToken on both platforms.
chargeCardWithAccessCode on both platforms.
This should be The MIT License (MIT). I would have to get back to you on that!