React Native Wrapper for Paystack Mobile SDKs

for Android & iOS by Arttitude 360

Index

1. Description

This React Native module provides a wrapper to add Paystack Payments to your React Native application using the Paystack Android Mobile SDK and the Paystack iOS Mobile SDK libraries.

PS: If you are using this library in production, please give the repo a star - I am not being vain and have no interest in the vanity metric, just trying to figure out if it is still worth the time or effort spent supporting the library. Cheers!

2. Installation

You can pull in react-native-paystack via npm:

npm install react-native-paystack --save

OR

yarn add react-native-paystack

Versioning

For RN >=0.40 only;

only; Breaking Change Alert for v3.2.0+. Looking for the docs for the 3.1.* version of this library? Check here!

Configuration

Post-Install Steps (iOS)

1) Auto Linking & Cocoapods Integration (React Native 0.59 and lower)

If you do not have CocoaPods already installed on your machine, run gem install cocoapods to set it up the first time. (Hint: Go grab a cup of coffee!)

to set it up the first time. (Hint: Go grab a cup of coffee!) If you are not using Cocoapods in your project already, run cd ios && pod init at the root directory of your project. This would create a Podfile in your ios directory.

at the root directory of your project. This would create a in your directory. Run react-native link react-native-paystack at the root directory of your project and ensure you edit your Podfile to look like the sample below (remove all the targets you are not building for, such as Tests and tvOS):

target '_YOUR_PROJECT_TARGET_' do pod 'React' , :path => '../node_modules/react-native' , :subspecs => [ 'Core' , 'CxxBridge' , 'DevSupport' , 'RCTText' , 'RCTImage' , 'RCTNetwork' , 'RCTWebSocket' , 'RCTSettings' , 'RCTAnimation' , 'RCTLinkingIOS' , ] pod "yoga" , :path => "../node_modules/react-native/ReactCommon/yoga" pod 'DoubleConversion' , :podspec => '../node_modules/react-native/third-party-podspecs/DoubleConversion.podspec' pod 'glog' , :podspec => '../node_modules/react-native/third-party-podspecs/glog.podspec' pod 'Folly' , :podspec => '../node_modules/react-native/third-party-podspecs/Folly.podspec' pod 'react-native-paystack' , :path => '../node_modules/react-native-paystack' end

Replace all references to YOUR_PROJECT_TARGET with your project target (it's the same as project name by default).

By now, you should be all set to install the packages from your Podfile. Run pod install from your ios directory.

from your directory. Close Xcode, and then open (double-click) your project's .xcworkspace file to launch Xcode. From this time onwards, you must use the .xcworkspace file to open the project. Or just use the react-native run-ios command as usual to run your app in the simulator.

2) Auto Linking & Cocoapods Integration (React Native 0.60 and higher)

Since React Native 0.60 and higher, autolinking makes the installation process simpler.

cd ios pod install

Close Xcode, and then open (double-click) your project's .xcworkspace file to launch Xcode. From this time onwards, you must use the .xcworkspace file to open the project. Or just use the react-native run-ios command as usual to run your app in the simulator.

Manual Config (iOS)

The following steps are optional, should be taken if you have not run react-native link react-native-paystack already.

already. In XCode's "Project navigator", right click on project name folder ➜ Add Files to <...> . Ensure Copy items if needed and Create groups are checked

. Ensure and are checked Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-paystack/ios ➜ add RNPaystack.xcodeproj .

➜ ➜ add . Click on your main project file (the one that represents the .xcodeproj for your project) select Build Phases and drag the static library, libRNPaystack.a from the Products folder inside RNPaystack.xcodeproj to Link Binary With Libraries . See the react-native docs for more details.

Autolinking on Android (React Native 0.59 and lower)

Run react-native link react-native-paystack at the root directory of your project.

Autolinking on Android (React Native 0.60 and higher)

Since React Native 0.60 and higher, autolinking makes the installation process simpler. Nothing more to do here (Gradle has you all set to go) - just head over to usage!

Manual Config (Android)

The following steps are optional, should be taken if you have not run react-native link react-native-paystack already.

already. Add the following in your android/settings.gradle file:

include ':react-native-paystack' project( ':react-native-paystack' ).projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-paystack/android' )

Add the following in your android/app/build.grade file:

dependencies { ... compile project ( ':react-native-paystack' ) }

Add the following in your ...MainApplication.java file:

import com.arttitude360.reactnative.rnpaystack.RNPaystackPackage; protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), ... new RNPaystackPackage() ); }

More Config (Only applicable to Android using react-native-paystack v3.1.4+ & RN less than 0.57.0)

Update Gradle plugin to v3.0.0+ for your app, follow the following steps if you are not sure how: Edit your ~ android/build.gradle to look similar to build.gradle Edit your ~ android/gradle/wrapper/gradle-wrapper.properties to look similar to gradle-wrapper.properties

To avoid build issues, enable Aapt2 for your project by adding android.enableAapt2=true to your android/gradle.properties file.

for your project by adding to your file. If you are using RN with a version lower than 0.57.0, it is important you replace your node-modules/react-native/react.gradle file with this version @ commit da6a5e0 to avoid further build issues when assembling a release version of your app.

3. Usage

Initialize Library

Somewhere high up in your project and way before calling any other method exposed by this library, your index file or equivalent is a good spot, ensure you initialize the library with your public key as follos:

import RNPaystack from 'react-native-paystack' ; RNPaystack.init({ publicKey : 'YOUR_PUBLIC_KEY_HERE' });

Charging a Card with Access Code (iOS & Android)

It's a cinch to charge a card token using the react-native-paystack module. This is the recommended or the most-preferred workflow favored by the folks at Paystack. Initiate a new transaction on your server side using the appropriate Paystack endpoint - obtain an access_code and complete the charge on your mobile application. Pls note, the SDK assumes you are responsible for building the card form/UI.

RNPaystack.chargeCardWithAccessCode(cardParams);

To be more elaborate, cardParams is a Javascript Object representing the card to be charged and RNPaystack.chargeCardWithAccessCode() returns a Javascript Promise like:

import RNPaystack from 'react-native-paystack' ; chargeCard() { RNPaystack.chargeCardWithAccessCode({ cardNumber : '4123450131001381' , expiryMonth : '10' , expiryYear : '17' , cvc : '883' , accessCode : '2p3j42th639duy4' }) .then( response => { console .log(response); }) .catch( error => { console .log(error); console .log(error.message); console .log(error.code); }) }

Request Signature

Argument Type Description cardNumber string the card number as a String without any seperator e.g 5555555555554444 expiryMonth string the card expiry month as a double-digit ranging from 1-12 e.g 10 (October) expiryYear string the card expiry year as a double-digit e.g 15 cvc string the card 3/4 digit security code as a String e.g 123 accessCode string the access_code obtained for the charge

Response Object

An object of the form is returned from a successful token request

{ reference : "trx_1k2o600w" }

Charging a Card (iOS & Android)

Using the react-native-paystack module, you can start and complete a transaction with the mobile Paystack Android and iOS SDKs. With this option, you pass both your charge and card properties to the SDK - with this worklow, you initiate and complete a transaction on your mobile app. Note that as with charging with an access_code, the SDK assumes you are responsible for building the card form/UI.

RNPaystack.chargeCard(chargeParams);

To be more elaborate, chargeParams is a Javascript Object representing the parameters of the charge to be initiated and RNPaystack.chargeCard() returns a Javascript Promise like:

import RNPaystack from 'react-native-paystack' ; chargeCard() { RNPaystack.chargeCard({ cardNumber : '4123450131001381' , expiryMonth : '10' , expiryYear : '17' , cvc : '883' , email : 'chargeIOS@master.dev' , amountInKobo : 150000 , subAccount : 'ACCT_pz61jjjsslnx1d9' , }) .then( response => { console .log(response); }) .catch( error => { console .log(error); console .log(error.message); console .log(error.code); }) }

Request Signature (chargeParams)

Argument Type Description cardNumber string the card number as a String without any seperator e.g 5555555555554444 expiryMonth string the card expiry month as a double-digit ranging from 1-12 e.g 10 (October) expiryYear string the card expiry year as a double-digit e.g 15 cvc string the card 3/4 digit security code as e.g 123 email string email of the user to be charged amountInKobo integer the transaction amount in kobo currency (optional) string sets the currency for the transaction e.g. USD plan (optional) string sets the plan ID if the transaction is to create a subscription e.g. PLN_n0p196bg73y4jcx subAccount (optional) string sets the subaccount ID for split-payment transactions e.g. ACCT_pz61jjjsslnx1d9 transactionCharge (optional) integer the amount to be charged on a split-payment, use only when subAccount is set bearer (optional) string sets which party bears paystack fees on a split-payment e.g. 'subaccount', use only when subAccount is set reference (optional) string sets the transaction reference which must be unique per transaction

Response Object

An object of the form is returned from a successful charge

{ reference : "trx_1k2o600w" }

Verifying a Charge

Verify a charge by calling Paystack's REST API with the reference obtained above. An authorization_code will be returned once the card has been charged successfully. Learn more about that here.

Parameter:

reference - the transaction reference (required) Example $ curl https://api.paystack.co/transaction/verify/trx_1k2o600w \ -H "Authorization: Bearer SECRET_KEY" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -X GET

4. CREDITS

Perhaps needless to say, this module leverages the Paystack Android SDK and the Paystack IOS SDK for all the heavy liftings.

5. CHANGELOG

1.0.12: Initial version supporting Android.

1.1.1: Android library upgrade and initial iOS support.

2.0.0: A couple of breaking changes have been introduced, see [Old Docs](./Old Docs.md) for previous documentations.

2.0.0: Upgraded to v2.0 of the Paystack Android SDK.

2.0.0: Unified APIs across both platforms (iOS & Android).

2.0.0: Methods now return Javascript Promises on both platforms.

2.1.1: Upgraded to v2.1+ of both the Paystack iOS and Android SDKs.

2.1.1: Added support for chargeCard on both platforms.

on both platforms. 2.1.1: Added support for subscriptions and split-payments .

and . 3.1.0: Retired support for getToken on both platforms.

on both platforms. 3.1.0: Added support for chargeCardWithAccessCode on both platforms.

on both platforms. 3.1.0: Upgraded to v3.*+ of both the Paystack iOS and Android SDKs.

3.1.1: Fix for breaking change in RN v0.47+

3.1.4: Miscellaneous and dependencies update on Android.

3.2.0: A Breaking Change - Initialize library in JS, rather than in native code.

3.3.0: Move to a CocoaPods Flow for iOS.

6. License

This should be The MIT License (MIT). I would have to get back to you on that!