React Native library that implements PayPal Checkout flow using purely native code.

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-paypal --save or $ yarn add react-native-paypal

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-paypal . Check the result, if iOS and/or Android project files are unchanged, do the steps described in Manual installation. [Android] Add implementation "com.braintreepayments.api:braintree:3.+" and implementation "com.braintreepayments.api:data-collector:3.+" in android/app/build.gradle . [iOS] Add pod 'Braintree', '~> 4' and pod 'Braintree/DataCollector' to your Podfile. [iOS] Run pod install [iOS] Register a URL scheme in Xcode (must always start with your Bundle Identifier and end in .payments - e.g. your.app.id.payments ). See details here. [iOS] Edit your AppDelegate.m as follows: - ( BOOL )application:( UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:( NSDictionary *)launchOptions { [[RNPaypal sharedInstance] configure]; } - ( BOOL )application:( UIApplication *)application openURL:( NSURL *)url options:( NSDictionary < UIApplicationOpenURLOptionsKey , id > *)options { return [[RNPaypal sharedInstance] application:application openURL:url options:options]; } - ( BOOL )application:( UIApplication *)application openURL:( NSURL *)url sourceApplication:( NSString *)sourceApplication annotation:( id )annotation { return [[RNPaypal sharedInstance] application:application openURL:url sourceApplication:sourceApplication annotation:annotation]; }

At this point you should be able to build both Android and iOS.

Extra setup step

If your application ID has underscores in it (e.g. com.example_app ), an additional setup step is required. Otherwise, you can skip this section.

Inside ApplicationManifest.xml add a BraintreeBrowserSwitchActivity . Specify the android:scheme to be your application id without underscores and .braintree appended to it:

< activity android:name = "com.braintreepayments.api.BraintreeBrowserSwitchActivity" android:launchMode = "singleTask" > < intent-filter > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.DEFAULT" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.BROWSABLE" /> < data android:scheme = "com.exampleapp.braintree" /> </ intent-filter > </ activity >

Manual installation

iOS

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-paypal and add RNPaypal.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNPaypal.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add $(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-paypal/ios to your project's Build Settings ➜ Header Search Paths

Android

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java

Add import com.smarkets.paypal.RNPaypalPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new RNPaypalPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-paypal' project ( ':react-native-paypal' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-paypal/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : implementation project ( ':react-native-paypal' )

Usage

First you need to get a valid token from your server. Refer to this.

Then you can execute the following code, for example reacting to a button press.

import { requestOneTimePayment, requestBillingAgreement } from 'react-native-paypal' ; const { nonce, payerId, email, firstName, lastName, phone } = await requestOneTimePayment( token, { amount : '5' , currency : 'GBP' , localeCode : 'en_GB' , shippingAddressRequired : false , userAction : 'commit' , intent : 'authorize' , } ); const { nonce, payerId, email, firstName, lastName, phone } = await requestBillingAgreement( token, { billingAgreementDescription : 'Your agreement description' , currency : 'GBP' , localeCode : 'en_GB' , } ); const { deviceData } = await requestDeviceData(token);

Creating/Finding client token

Note that the client token should be served via a backend service but can be hardcoded:

Go to https://www.braintreegateway.com or https://sandbox.braintreegateway.com/ and login or create an account Click the gear at the top and select to API You can find your token under Tokenization Keys . You will need to create one if none exists

Backend implementation

For an overview of the braintree payment flow see https://developers.braintreepayments.com/start/overview

This library covers the client setup here: https://developers.braintreepayments.com/start/hello-client

It does NOT however cover the server portion here: https://developers.braintreepayments.com/start/hello-server

You will need the server portion in order to complete your transactions. See a simple example of this server in /exampleServer. The example app is pointed to this on default

Troubleshooting