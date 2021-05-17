openbase logo
react-native-paypal

by smarkets
4.1.0

React Native library that implements PayPal Checkout flow using purely native code

Documentation
Downloads/wk

687

GitHub Stars

100

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Payment API

Readme

react-native-paypal

npm version npm GitHub license

React Native library that implements PayPal Checkout flow using purely native code.

Demo

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-paypal --save or $ yarn add react-native-paypal

Mostly automatic installation

  1. $ react-native link react-native-paypal. Check the result, if iOS and/or Android project files are unchanged, do the steps described in Manual installation.

  2. [Android] Add implementation "com.braintreepayments.api:braintree:3.+" and implementation "com.braintreepayments.api:data-collector:3.+" in android/app/build.gradle.

  3. [iOS] Add pod 'Braintree', '~> 4' and pod 'Braintree/DataCollector' to your Podfile.

  4. [iOS] Run pod install

  5. [iOS] Register a URL scheme in Xcode (must always start with your Bundle Identifier and end in .payments - e.g. your.app.id.payments). See details here.

  6. [iOS] Edit your AppDelegate.m as follows:

    #import "RNPaypal.h"

- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application 
  didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions
{
  [[RNPaypal sharedInstance] configure];
}

// if you support only iOS 9+, add the following method
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application openURL:(NSURL *)url
  options:(NSDictionary<UIApplicationOpenURLOptionsKey,id> *)options
{
  return [[RNPaypal sharedInstance] application:application openURL:url options:options];
}

// otherwise, if you support iOS 8, add the following method
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application openURL:(NSURL *)url
  sourceApplication:(NSString *)sourceApplication annotation:(id)annotation
{
  return [[RNPaypal sharedInstance] application:application openURL:url sourceApplication:sourceApplication annotation:annotation];
}

At this point you should be able to build both Android and iOS.

Extra setup step

If your application ID has underscores in it (e.g. com.example_app), an additional setup step is required. Otherwise, you can skip this section.

Inside ApplicationManifest.xml add a BraintreeBrowserSwitchActivity. Specify the android:scheme to be your application id without underscores and .braintree appended to it:

<activity android:name="com.braintreepayments.api.BraintreeBrowserSwitchActivity"
  android:launchMode="singleTask">
  <intent-filter>
      <action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
      <category android:name="android.intent.category.DEFAULT" />
      <category android:name="android.intent.category.BROWSABLE" />
      <data android:scheme="com.exampleapp.braintree" />
  </intent-filter>
</activity>

Manual installation

iOS

  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-paypal and add RNPaypal.xcodeproj
  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNPaypal.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  4. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add $(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-paypal/ios to your project's Build SettingsHeader Search Paths

Android

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
  • Add import com.smarkets.paypal.RNPaypalPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new RNPaypalPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':react-native-paypal'
project(':react-native-paypal').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,   '../node_modules/react-native-paypal/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
      implementation project(':react-native-paypal')

Usage

First you need to get a valid token from your server. Refer to this.

Then you can execute the following code, for example reacting to a button press.

import { requestOneTimePayment, requestBillingAgreement } from 'react-native-paypal'; 

// For one time payments
const {
    nonce,
    payerId,
    email,
    firstName,
    lastName,
    phone
} = await requestOneTimePayment(
  token,
  {
    amount: '5', // required
    // any PayPal supported currency (see here: https://developer.paypal.com/docs/integration/direct/rest/currency-codes/#paypal-account-payments)
    currency: 'GBP',
    // any PayPal supported locale (see here: https://braintree.github.io/braintree_ios/Classes/BTPayPalRequest.html#/c:objc(cs)BTPayPalRequest(py)localeCode)
    localeCode: 'en_GB', 
    shippingAddressRequired: false,
    userAction: 'commit', // display 'Pay Now' on the PayPal review page
    // one of 'authorize', 'sale', 'order'. defaults to 'authorize'. see details here: https://developer.paypal.com/docs/api/payments/v1/#payment-create-request-body
    intent: 'authorize', 
  }
);

// For vaulting paypal account see: https://developers.braintreepayments.com/guides/paypal/vault
const {
    nonce,
    payerId,
    email,
    firstName,
    lastName,
    phone
} = await requestBillingAgreement(
  token,
  {
    billingAgreementDescription: 'Your agreement description', // required
    // any PayPal supported currency (see here: https://developer.paypal.com/docs/integration/direct/rest/currency-codes/#paypal-account-payments)
    currency: 'GBP',
    // any PayPal supported locale (see here: https://braintree.github.io/braintree_ios/Classes/BTPayPalRequest.html#/c:objc(cs)BTPayPalRequest(py)localeCode)
    localeCode: 'en_GB',
  }
);

// For device data collection see: https://developers.braintreepayments.com/guides/advanced-fraud-management-tools/device-data-collection/
const { deviceData } = await requestDeviceData(token);

Creating/Finding client token

Note that the client token should be served via a backend service but can be hardcoded:

  1. Go to https://www.braintreegateway.com or https://sandbox.braintreegateway.com/ and login or create an account
  2. Click the gear at the top and select to API
  3. You can find your token under Tokenization Keys. You will need to create one if none exists

Backend implementation

For an overview of the braintree payment flow see https://developers.braintreepayments.com/start/overview

This library covers the client setup here: https://developers.braintreepayments.com/start/hello-client

It does NOT however cover the server portion here: https://developers.braintreepayments.com/start/hello-server

You will need the server portion in order to complete your transactions. See a simple example of this server in /exampleServer. The example app is pointed to this on default

Troubleshooting

  • Check native code logs (in xCode for iOS or adb logcat *:E for Android). These may give additional information about issues
  • Try comparing your app implementation to the example app. It may help you find a step you missed. If you experience any issues with the example app or instructions missing from the Readme, please open an issue (or fix with a PR :))

